Didier Deschamps - France World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Maryam Majd/Getty images

A Wahbi Khazri goal was enough for Tunisia to shock France in the final round of matches in Group D, but the upset was not enough for the north Africans to make it through to the second round.

France, who made nine changes for this match from the team that beat Denmark, and had already booked their place in the knockout stages, were still able to finish top of Group D on goal difference from runners-up Australia, who beat Denmark 1-0 at the same time.

France now face the runners-up in Group C, Poland, on Sunday, December 4, at the Al Thumama Stadium.

France World Cup 2022 squad

France announced their 25-man squad on November 9, and named five Premier League starters: William Saliba, who has contributed to Arsenal's dazzling form this season, Raphael Varane, Alphonse Areola, Ibrahima Konate and captain Hugo Lloris.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamencano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kinglsey Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram, (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Giroud equals Henry's scoring record

Olivier Giroud became France's joint all-time top scorer with his double against Australia in round one.

Giroud found the net before and after the break to take his tally to 51 goals, matching Thierry Henry's mark.

Les Bleus are the first defending champions to win their opening match since Brazil in 2006, something Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014 and Germany in 2018 failed to do.

Story continues

What are France's fixtures?

France play Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

What is France’s World Cup record?

France are defending champions, having beaten Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final at the end of a near faultless run, including victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium.

That was their second World Cup victory following the Zinedine Zidane-inspired triumph, when he scored twice in a 3-0 battering of Brazil in the 1998 final.

However, it was arguably the great midfielder’s head-first assault on Marco Materazzi and subsequent sending off that cost his side in the 2006 final, which Italy went on to win on penalties.

Zinedine Zidane toppled Marco Materazzi with a now-infamous headbutt - Reuters/Peter Schols

France boast some of the most talented players in the world and possess a particularly fearsome attack. They should ease through their group yet, while it would be unwise to rule them out of winning it again, France have a history of implosion on the international stage. Additionally, no team has managed back-to-back world titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

What are the latest odds?

Benzema to follow up the Ballon d'Or with the Golden Boot in Qatar? Find the latest top scorer odds here for the Frenchman

France are currently a best price of 23/4 to win the World Cup.