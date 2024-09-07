France win blind football gold in shootout to delight home crowd

France players celebrate after winning the shootout. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Was the La Marseillaise rousing? Yes it was. Did the sky blush obediently behind the Stade Tour Eiffel on cue? Yes it did. Was an elegant young woman in a jumpsuit and heels clutching a cuddly Paralympic Phrges outside a 7eme restaurant? Yes she was. Did the afternoon rain stop? Yes. Was the stadium full? Yes. Did the many tricolours fly and the fans sing? Yes. Did the Eiffel Tower light up like a golden goddess bestowing beatitudes, behind the stadium and into the night? Mais bien sûr. Was the blind football final between France and Argentina a fitting finale to a triumphant Paralympic Games? Oui, Oui, Oui!

That France won 3-2 in a penalty shootout was the icing on top of whatever the most perfect éclair is in the most exclusive Parisian pâtisserie. All the tension of a normal penalty shootout only with the added jeopardy that the players can’t see (although the goalkeeper can) and possibly the most beautiful footballing backdrop in the world.

Each shot is guided only by a guide banging on the sides of the goal with a metal stick and shouting behind the goal. Both sides scored from their first two attempts (of three before it becomes sudden death) – but then the unfortunate Nahuel Heredia’s effort was stopped by the France keeper. Pandemonium followed and Heredia cut a forlorn figure trying to find his way back to his waiting teammates on the centre line. Silence as Frédéric Villeroux prepared to shoot. He scores! And everything is, for one Parisian moment, perfect.

Villeroux, a No 10 in the best Gallic tradition of pantomime shrugs and (deliberate) barges, skilful feet and amazing presence, had zipped in the first goal with 3mins 55sec left in the first half. The stadium duly erupted and Villeroux put his hand to his ear to ask for more – he got it. Rather more disappointingly for the home fans, Argentina equalised seven seconds later when Maximiliano Espinillo slipped through to score.

A busy second half followed, Villeroux got a yellow card, various players were elbowed into the side boards, people fell over, were run into, sprinted at full pelt, dribbled outrageously and the enthusiastic stadium occasionally had to be reminded to be quiet. The home keeper Alessandro Bartolomucci threw himself into a series of energetic saves before, at full time, penalties were called.

The recent history between France and Argentina on a full-sized football pitch has not been friendly, provoked by recordings of Argentina players singing racist chants about the French as they celebrated winning the Copa América in July. The Olympic quarter-final resulted in fights between the two sides as soon as the final whistle was blown. Here though, hugs were exchanged.

And while the Argentinians temporarily stood in a disconsolate circle at the end, the French team walked around the stadium, the approximate size of a five-a-side court, to horns and applause from their rapturous public. Five times Paralympic champions Brazil, beaten by Argentina in the semi-final, walked in to collect their bronze medals and were welcomed warmly to the party.

As the strains of fan favourite Les Champs-Élysées drift into the night, the thought occurs – did the French script this all along? A victory for Les Bleus, the reigning European champions, on the final Saturday in front of their own tower? Of course they did. And it was magical.