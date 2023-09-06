France vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

A mouthwatering clash between France and New Zealand kicks off the 2023 Rugby World Cup this week.

The two Pool A rivals are among many people’s favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in late October and both will want to lay down an early marker in Paris.

France have never won the World Cup but have been among the globe’s fiercest sides in the past couple of years, in which time they ended their wait of over a decade to win the Six Nations.

Standing in Fabien Galthie’s side’s way are an All Blacks team that finished third four years ago as they attempted to win three World Cups in a row.

Although they were dismantled by South Africa in their final warm-up game, New Zealand are expected to once again be right up there with the tournament’s frontrunners.

Date, kick-off time and venue

France vs New Zealand takes place on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8.15pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host.

Where to watch France vs New Zealand

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 6.45pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch a free live stream via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(Getty Images)

France vs New Zealand team news

Controversy arose in France’s camp after lock Paul Willemse’s thigh injury prompted Bastien Chalureau to be called up, despite his conviction in 2020 for a racially-motivated assault.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the World Cup after rupturing his cruciate ligaments in the warm-up match against Scotland. Cyril Baille (calf) and Jonathan Danty (hamstring) will miss the opener.

Scrum-half supremo Antoine Dupont will lead Les Bleus’ attack as the face of this World Cup.

The All Blacks have called up lock Brodie Retallick despite his absence for this game with a knee injury while Braydon Ennor (knee) is unavailable.

France vs New Zealand line-ups

France XV: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere, Jalibert, Dupont; Wardi, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Flament, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Lucu, Vincent, Jaminet

New Zealand: TBC

France vs New Zealand prediction

Les Bleus have notoriously been rugby’s ultimate mercurial side over the decades; brilliant and dazzling one minute, befuddlingly rubbish the next.

However, with the full Parisian backing behind them, they have the guile and experience to start the World Cup with a win.

France to win, by seven points.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

France snapped a 14-game losing streak with victory in their last meeting, an end-of-year Test in 2021.

France wins: 13

New Zealand wins: 48

Draws: 1

France vs New Zealand latest odds

France: 10/11

New Zealand: Evens

Draw: 17/1