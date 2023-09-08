France vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

France vs New Zealand LIVE!

The Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off tonight in France with a heavyweight clash between the hosts and the All Blacks, two teams tipped to go far in the tournament. It should be a close, enthralling game to start seven weeks of rugby with a bang. Paris is sweltering ahead of kick-off, with temperatures reaching 35C in the French capital, and things will only get hotter inside the stadium by the time the All Blacks perform the haka, with Les Bleus not always the most accommodating in the face of the ritual.

Either way, New Zealand have a point to prove, and tonight at the Stade de France would be no better time or place to do it, after being handed the biggest defeat in their history by South Africa two weeks ago. The All Blacks are three-time world champions but only once have they conquered all on foreign soil. France are looking for their first tournament win, and have rarely been better positioned to do so.

France have been transformed by Fabien Galthie, and have lost just once on home soil during the head coach's reign, while New Zealand have never lost a World Cup pool game - something has to give tonight. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Paris!

France vs New Zealand latest news

Kick-off time: 8.15pm BST, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV and ITVX

France lineup and team news

New Zealand lineup and team news

Prediction: Hosts earn narrow win

Opening ceremony

18:24 , Alex Young

Before the real action kicks off, we will be treated to the tournament opening ceremony.

Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin will lead the proceedings, having also co-written the ceremony, along with "thirty individuals who embody France’s culture".

There will be 44 dancers and acrobats and 240 volunteers supporting people from French film, music, dance, urban culture, gastronomy and craftsmanship, to pay tribute to rugby and "the values that go with it", while paying tribute to famous French filmmaker and actor Jacques Tati.

Story continues

That is due to get underway at 7pm.

Score prediction

18:15 , Alex Young

Les Bleus have notoriously been rugby’s ultimate mercurial side over the decades; brilliant and dazzling one minute, befuddlingly rubbish the next.

However, with the full Parisian backing behind them, they have the guile and experience necessary to start the World Cup with an enormous win to state their title intentions.

France to win, by seven points.

(REUTERS)

New Zealand lineup and team news

18:06 , Alex Young

Anton Lienert-Brown is in for the injured Jordie Barrett at inside centre as New Zealand make three changes.

Barrett has been struggling with a knee problem and did not train this week so Lienert-Brown will play his second test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield.

Codie Taylor returns at hooker after a hamstring issue and Nepo Laulala comes in at tighthead prop for Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches in a cut to his leg after the crushing loss to South Africa in New Zealand's final warm-up.

In the back row, Dalton Papali'i, who usually plays on the openside, starts as blindside flanker with Shannon Frizell still ruled out by a hamstring issue.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Telea; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Laulala; Whitelock, S Barrett; Papalii, Cane (c), Savea

Replacements: Taukei’aho, Tu’ungafasi, Newell, Vaa’i, Jacobson, Christie, Havili, Fainga’anuku

(Getty Images)

France lineup and team news

17:58 , Alex Young

Yoram Moefana replaces the injured Jonathan Danty at centre for France tonight, Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert paired up in the middle.

Les Bleus will also have to do without prop Cyril Baille and fly-half Romain Ntamack, who are missing out on the tournament through injury.

"We're getting into this match with the best France team," head coach Fabien Galthie said. "This match will be a party, a joy, an immense happiness, it's marvellous. An invisible force needs to be born in these moments.

“The watchword is to play, to enjoy ourselves, to love each other a lot. We're feeling very light, very happy to play this game."

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Wardi, Marchand, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Lucu, Vincent, Jaminet

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch France vs New Zealand

17:50 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 6:45pm BST ahead of an 8:15pm kick-off.

The opening ceremony at the Stade de France begins at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome

17:45 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Rugby World Cup 2023 opener between France and New Zealand.

We could barely have wished for a more enticing first game to kick off seven weeks of rugby, featuring 20 nations from five continents.

Both teams tonight have designs on winning the tournament. France have lost three previous finals, while the All Blacks are looking for a record fourth victory.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm at the Stade de France, and we will be treated to the opening ceremony beforehand. Stick with us.