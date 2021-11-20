France vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates as All Blacks conclude 2021 Autumn Nations Series

(AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand aim to bounce back from a stunning loss to Ireland as they travel to France to take on Les Bleus to round out the Autumn Nations Series.

The All Blacks went down in Dublin despite leading at the interval, succumbing to an inspired Irish display with Joey Carbery’s boot enough for the hosts to resist late drama as Ian Foster’s side rallied late.

While France outclassed Georgia and will now look to step it up to reveal their level against a smarting All Blacks side, who expect the hosts to produce their traditional style of set-piece dominance, mauls and flair in the backline. Captain Sam Whitelock said: “We’ve had a really good week. Hopefully that means we show up on Saturday. They (France) are a smart side and they will stick to their strengths, but at the same time they will have looked at the last four or five games we have played and come up with a plan.

“Starving us of the ball worked for the Irish and they will probably use that tactic to some degree. France play a different style to all the other teams we have played. They have picked a big, strong team and I think they will play with a lot of mauls and scrums. We need to match that French flair that comes from their set-piece.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Stade de France - PLUS the conclusion of Wales vs Australia from Cardiff:

France vs New Zealand

Kick-off in Paris at 20:00 GMT

Wales 16-13 Australia

18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: The scrum takes an age to set. Australia’s front-row replacements are immediately called into action.

Wales 16-13 Australia

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Williams have an opening of space out on the left wing - but Australia recover and regather their numbers before clearing for touch.

Story continues

Elias’ throw was not straight so we come back for a scrum on halfway.

KICK-OFF! Wales 16-13 Australia

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway, and Wales get the early advantage after Beale knocks it on when trying to collect a high kick from Biggar.

HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia

18:39 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are back out at the Principality - those in attendance will be hoping to see their side rack up the points in the second half but Australia have showed they’re for the fight.

Second half next!

HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia

18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales will be looking to improve after the break. They haven’t been able to make use of their man advantage so far.

Australia will be fairly happy with how they’ve played - the red card and yellow card aside.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Wales were unable to work anything from the lineout, which was just outside the Australia 22, and in the end it was the visitors who threatened to break after turning it over.

Wright kicks down field and goes for the chase but Biggar is there to pick up and boot into touch to bring the half to a close.

It’s been scrappy, but Wales lead.

Wales 16-13 Australia

18:22 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Josh Adams looks to be clear after picking up a loose ball before he is dragged back by his collar Tom Wright - that’s a penalty.

From the advantage, Wales looked to work it wide and space opened up after a fine cutting pass from Halaholo.

They eventually turn it over so it comes back to the original penalty.

Wales 16-13 Australia (Biggar pen 38)

18:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Biggar kicks Wales in front shortly before half time with a simple penalty from in front of the posts. Good work from Tomas Francis, there, to win the penalty following Halaholo’s initial run.

Wales 13-13 Australia

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Uilisi Halaholo drops a lovely couple of shoulders to beat Iktiau and then Beale in midfield - that got some Wales fans up off their seats.

The play is then halted after Tupou takes a knock - and his day looks done.

Wales 13-13 Australia

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: After an exchange of kicks, O’Connor goes for touch from inside his half but it doesn’t quite run far enough. It goes back for a Wales scrum inside their half.

Wales 13-13 Australia

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

33 mins: Lots going on here. Kellaway clatters into Adams when trying to claim a high ball, and from the play that followed, Australia worked the ball into a couple of promising positions through Tupou, but it’s Wales who win the penalty.

Kellaway’s day is over and he picked up a knock, and Beale returns to the pitch as Australia go back up to 14.

Wales 13-13 Australia

18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Big turnover from Australia in the scrum. Wales had the Wallabies in the corner following the restart and the visitors were smart to slow things down at the set-piece. Australia then win the penalty from the scrum, as tempers flare between the two packs, and White clears.

Wales 13-13 Australia (O’Connor pen 28’)

18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia, still playing with 13, look to keep the ball and build the phases and eventually win the penalty in the Wales half.

O’Connor levels the scores from in front of the posts.

TRY! Wales 13-10 Australia (ELIAS 23’)

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales take the lead, and it’s a fine move from the lineout immediately after Beale’s yellow card! Tomos Williams spins away from the ruck and times his pass to his outside to perfection. Ryan Elias, who scored two tries against Fiji last weekend, is there to cross over in the corner.

Biggar then nails a brilliant conversion from the touchline.

YELLOW CARD! Wales 6-10 Australia (Beale)

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Wales swiftly move the ball across the field after retaining the ball from the lineout - and they suddenly have the man over on the right wing in Rees-Zammit.

Nick Tompkins’ pass is cut out by Kurtley Beale - but this appears to be a slap-down, a deliberate knock-on.

After a lengthy discussion with the TMO, Adamson shows Beale a yellow card and Australia are down to 13!

Wales 6-10 Australia

17:56 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Brilliant defending from White denies Rees-Zammit a certain try as he sweeps up in the corner following a smart kick from Biggar.

White’s momentum carries him out and Wales still have the ball in excellent field position.

Wales 6-10 Australia (O’Connor pen 19’)

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant response from Australia - Slipper makes a strong carry and then Tupou takes up the charge as finds a nice line through the Wales defence.

Australia had the penalty advantage but it comes back. The Wallabies take the kick at goal and O’Connor converts.

Wales 6-7 Australia (Biggar pen 15’)

17:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Biggar pulls Wales back to within one point as he chips over from in front of the posts.

17:52 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(AP)

(REUTERS)

(PA)

RED CARD! Wales 3-7 Australia (Rob Valetini)

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia are down to 14 after Rob Valetini is shown a red card for a dangerous high tackle.

“He’s come at distance, he’s come at speed, I’m seeing a high-degree of danger. There’s no mitigation,” says referee Mike Adamson.

Wales 3-7 Australia

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Rob Valetini could be in big, big trouble here. Adam Beard is floored after a taking a nasty head-to-head collision.

This could be red.

Wales 3-7 Australia

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Australia carry the ball well following the line out and work it to the opposite wing thanks to a powerful run from Beale. Wales win the ball back at the breakdown through as the support for Beale was lacking.

Wales 3-7 Australia

17:44 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: That’s another good scrum from Australia. They put Wales under pressure and force the penalty, as Nic White kicks for touch.

Wales 3-7 Australia

17:43 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Wales keep the ball from the lineout but are unable to gain ground. Tomos Williams plays a loose pass and it’s spilled on by Seb Davies.

Wales 3-7 Australia

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Wales are able to regather and force Australia back inside, where they win the penalty in the breakdown. James Slipper is penalised for a neck roll on Basham, and Biggar kicks Wales up the pitch.

Wales 3-7 Australia

17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Taine Basham rips the ball out of the Australia pack and the Wallabies then knock it on.

It takes a couple of attempts to set the scrum, but it’s a good one from Australia and they quickly work it wide towards Beale.

Wales 3-7 Australia (Biggar pen 6’)

17:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Frustration for Australia as they immediately concede a penalty from the restart - Izack Rodda obstructing the ball.

Dan Biggar converts the kick from the angle. Bit of a gift, that, but Wales will take it.

England beat South Africa

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! Wales 0-5 Australia (KELLAWAY 2’)

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

What a start from Australia! It’s a brilliant try - sparked by a bruising carry from Taniela Tupou. Hunter Paisami slips a lovely disguised kick through the Wales defence on a penalty advantage, and Andrew Kellaway beats Liam Williams to touch the ball down.

17:30 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

Wales vs Australia

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re all set to go in Cardiff after another rousing rendition of Land of my Fathers.

The atmosphere is buzzing at the Principality, and kick off is next!

England vs South Africa: Marcus Smith reacts to ‘special’ win

17:28 , Jack Rathborn

“I can’t believe it, this was the game we wanted to target. The boys bought in, we got close as a group. This was a massive part of our journey. To beat the world champions at home was special.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget. It was mental, having to wait so long. It delayed everything and made it more nerve-racking. I was told, ‘back yourself, believe in yourself,’ it was brilliant.

“It was slow motion to me. Retrieving the kick-off, they came hard, to celebrate at the end was special, this group will never forget that day.

“It’s everything I wanted growing up as a kid, growing up in Asia, it goes down to family. They keep me grounded. Them people around me is special, I'll keep working."

Wales vs Australia

17:27 , Jamie Braidwood

After England’s stunning over the world champions at Twickenham, the action continues as Wales host Australia at a packed Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales survived a scare by 14-man Fiji last weekend and Wayne Pivac’s side are looking to finish their November with a statement win after falling to defeats to New Zealand and South Africa.

Australia, meanwhile, are out to avoid a third defeat in a row, following losses in Edinburgh and London.

It should be a cracker!

FT: England 27-26 South Africa

17:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You don’t win too many games of international rugby conceding 18 penalties. There were times in that second half where it felt like South Africa were about to surge away as momentum swung solely the way of the Springboks, but England just about hung on to dagged them at the death.

FT: England 27-26 South Africa

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 27-26 SOUTH AFRICA

17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, who is always so impressively magnanimous in defeat:

“We’re disappointed with the loss but it was a great game. It’s a pity that we couldn’t finish strong but I’m proud of the boys. We just made a couple of mistakes.

“We never make excuses - I’m proud of how the boys have done this year. We’ve been so lucky to play.”

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 27-26 SOUTH AFRICA

17:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible scenes at Twickenham! Freddie Steward is the player of the match.

“To be honest I was just thinking, ‘Marcus, please don’t miss!’” he says. “We dug in, we fought. They are so physical. It’s an unbelievable win.

“In those one-point games, when you win the emotion just comes out.

“The last time we played South Africa I was in the student bar! If you said to be then that I’d be out on the pitch I wouldn’t believe you.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 27-26 SOUTH AFRICA

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England 27-26 South Africa, 80 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward leaps, tumbles...PENALTY TO ENGLAND! SOUTH AFRICA CRASH INTO THE FULL-BACK IN THE AIR AND THAT WILL SEAL IT FOR ENGLAND!

PENALTY! ENGLAND 27-26 South Africa (Marcus Smith, 80 minutes)

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TWICKENHAM ROARS! It’s between the posts! South Africa will restart but England lead with time expiring!

England 24-26 South Africa, 79 minutes

17:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY TO ENGLAND! AND IT IS RIGHT IN FRONT! Frans Steyn slides nastily into a tackled Marcus Smith on his knees and England will surely have a shot to win it after the players finish scuffling...

England 24-26 South Africa, 78 minutes

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knock ons both ways! Will Stuart is back on and England nearly find space as they now have a man advantage, but a South African hands sends the final pass out of reach for the player on the end of the line.

England 24-26 South Africa, 76 minutes

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa pinch the ball! Nic Dolly fails to hit his jumper and South Africa are able to clear!

16:58 , Jack Rathborn

Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa scores (Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

YELLOW CARD! Siya Kolisi is sent to the sin bin! England 24-26 South Africa, 75 minutes

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s yellow! Kolisi leapt for the ball but was there second and beneath Joe Marchant. It’s a yellow card for certain.

What do England do? It’s one metre inside their half, left of centre, Freddie Steward has a big boot...

Marcus Smith pushes England into the South Africa 22.

England 24-26 South Africa, 75 minutes

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Drama! It is panto season as Twickenham boos as they hear a whistle blow with Henry Slade cantering away with the loose ball...

But the game has rightly been stopped as Joe Marchant tumbles nastily as Siya Kolisi collides with him in the air. The South African captain may be in bother here.

England 24-26 South Africa, 74 minutes

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Like a great giraffe in the open field! Eben Etzebeth strides right through the centre of the England defence and has brief thoughts of something for the highlights real, but is so over-excited by the space that he throws an inaccurate pass, and South Africa hold on as they scramble to retrieve the bobbling ball.

PENALTY! England 24-26 SOUTH AFRICA (Frans Steyn penalty, 73 minutes)

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No mistake from the veteran. South Africa into the lead.

Sam Simmonds replaces Courtney Lawes. Tom Curry presumably takes over the captaincy.

England 24-23 South Africa, 71 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham looks skywards as the two sides trade up and unders, but it’s another South Africa penalty! Duane Vermeulen gets over the ball with Maro Itoje isolated and England hold on - Frans Steyn will have a go from 45 metres out.

TRY! England 24-23 SOUTH AFRICA (Makazole Mapimpi, 69 minutes)

16:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty and another advantage coming but the Springboks won’t need it! A powerful maul drive is stalled just short and Marcus Smith is then offside, but England are narrow in defence, and two lovely miss passes from Elton Jantjies and Lukhanyo Am allow Makazole Mapimpi a simple run in for yet another international try.

Elton Jantjies to convert from the touchline to put South Africa ahead...missed left!

YELLOW CARD! Will Stuart is sent to the sin bin! England 24-18 South Africa, 67 minutes

16:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One penalty too many for England, and they will play most of what remains of this game with 14 players. Will Stuart is the man off for a sit on the naughty step - South Africa back into the hosts’ 22.

TRY! ENGLAND 24-18 South Africa (Raffi Quirke try, 66 minutes)

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham erupts! England are back ahead! It’s Raffi Quirke!

It’s a delightful attacking play. Good lineout ball is fizzed out with a perfect pass from the scrum half to Henry Slade, who sets the defence with a charge and then releases a blind pass with perfect timing for Joe Marchant to rush on to.

Marchant charges through the chasm, draws the last defender and puts in Quirke on the cheat line to score! Marcus Smith adds the two - England have been comfortably out-played in this second half but are back in front.

PENALTY! England 17-18 SOUTH AFRICA (Elton Jantjies penalty, 63 minutes)

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa lead for the first time...

England 17-15 South Africa, 63 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No penalty! Andrew Brace is happy that Ewels is not at fault, believing that Etzebeth tumbled into him having been taken at the ankles, and it will just be the previous penalty for which South Africa will head.

Elton Jantjies has taken over kicking duties

16:40 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

England 17-15 South Africa, 62 minutes

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty against England, and a warning for Courtney Lawes as a South African player receives treatment...

And that would be why! A stray arm to the face from Charlie Ewels as Eben Etzebeth topples over and TMO Brian MacNeice would like to check this...

England 17-15 South Africa, 60 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham says hello, Dolly, as Leicester hooker Nic makes his debut in Jamie Blamire’s stead. Charlie Ewels arrives too.

South Africa try a drop-goal from England’s goalline drop out but it flies wide.

But momentum remains with the Springboks - Raffi Quirke is charged down by the enormous Eben Etzebeth’s long forearms and South Africa win a penalty at the breakdown, which is kicked for the right corner.

Held up! England 17-15 South Africa, 59 minutes

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Remarkable defence from England! It’s Max Malins again! South Africa maul to within inches but are somehow just short, and then Kwagga Smith lunches for the line, but is somehow held up by Malins, turtling the South African flanker and keeping the ball from brushing the in-goal grass - a goalline drop out for England and they survive!

England 17-15 South Africa, 58 minutes

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are nearly in, and is there a card coming here? Good play down the left from Malcolm Marx sees him power through a tackle and draw another defender, and his infield offload nearly puts Cobus Reinach away.

Max Malins somehow gets to him and disrupts the offload, too, but is the wing off his feet? He looks to be, but the officials are happy with a penalty only, which South Africa poke for the corner...

England 17-15 South Africa, 57 minutes

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A proper mauling from South Africa! England are forced to haul down the rumbling mass as it gathers momentum towards the left corner.

England 17-15 South Africa, 55 minutes

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On comes Will Stuart for Kyle Sinckler, and straight away the Bath tighthead is pinged as Steven Kitshoff continues to make an impact. South Africa starting to have the better of this contest.

PENALTY! England 17-15 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 54 minutes)

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time Handre Pollard hits the mark from bang in front. That’s him done for the day, too - Elton Jantjies replaces him.

England make a change: Sam Underhill goes off, Alex Dombrandt’s rather contrasting frame replacing him.

England 17-12 South Africa, 53 minutes

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England just starting to struggle to arrest momentum. Another fumble in their own territory means Steward’s next clearance isn’t as long as he would have liked and England are caught with their hands in the cookie jar after a ruck has concluded. Another penalty to be directed at goal.

England 17-12 South Africa, 52 minutes

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Very good from Freddie Steward. He takes a high ball under major pressure, claims the mark and reacts well to South Africa’s retreat to clear in relative comfort before they can assemble a charging-down party to trouble him.

England 17-12 South Africa, 49 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scrum penalty South Africa! Vincent Koch drives through Joe Marler, Steven Kitshoff through Kyle Sinckler, and England are penalised.

South Africa make another change - Le Roux’s mishandling is his final major action as Frans Steyn comes on, adding a properly long-range kicking option.

England 17-12 South Africa, 49 minutes

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two superb high bombs from England give Willie Le Roux kittens, the first bouncing from his shoulder, the second from his hands, and a knock-on means England will have a scrum.

And to feed it will be Raffi Quirke! A bit of a surprise - England trusting their young half-backs.

Missed Penalty! England 17-12 South Africa, 48 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One missed right, now one away to the left - Pollard left his kicking boots in the changing room at half-time, evidently.

Here comes England’s Bomb Squad defuser - Joe Marler ready to unleash the pent-up frustration of ten days in isolation after contracting Covid-19.

England 17-12 South Africa, 46 minutes

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twice Freddie Steward claims high hoists from South Africa, first leaping, then on the run. He’s looked rock solid, again.

Kyle Sinckler bobbles a pass as he carries for contact and is thus rather exposed as Malcolm Marx gives him a free rib tickle. The replacement hooker launches Sinckler backwards, and England are penalised at the ruck. A chance for Pollard to atone from 42 metres, left of centre, as Joe Marler readies himself.

England 17-12 South Africa, 45 minutes

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chance missed for the Springboks! It’s delightful attacking play down the right as Damian De Allende tiptoes into space with an in-to-out shimmy, finding his captain out the back door.

Jesse Kriel has open acreage in front of him but overruns slightly and can’t get a hand on Kolisi’s backwards offload. He holds his head in his hands - that was a try for all money if Kolisi had found him.

Missed Penalty! England 17-12 South Africa, 44 minutes

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Starts right, stays right - a first miss of the afternoon for Handre Pollard.

That scrum munching is the last action of South Africa’s starting front row - here come the “Bomb Squad”. Messrs Marx, Kitshoff and Koch replace Nche, Mbonambi and Nyakane.

England 17-12 South Africa, 43 minutes

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a statement from South Africa! For the first time they get a proper nudge on at scrum time and Kyle Sinckler steps out to try and stall it. He’s penalised, and Handre Pollard will try to get the scoring started in this second 40 minutes...

England 17-12 South Africa, 42 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But a South African knock-on and England will feed a scrum on their own ten-metre.

England 17-12 South Africa, 41 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loose start from England - over-eager in trying to charge down South Africa’s clearance and whistled for being offside.

3 - The @Springboks have won their last three games, despite trailing at halftime in each of those matches; in fact, South Africa have outscored their opponents in the 2nd half of 23 of their last 27 Tests (D2 L2). Warning. pic.twitter.com/UVVQASm5uA — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) November 20, 2021

KICK OFF!

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Smith gets the second half underway.

HT Thoughts

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Halftime at Twickenham. England cut some nice early shapes but breakdown inaccuracy has cost both sides. Another injury for Manu Tuilagi obviously a major concern, though Henry Slade has been very good so far. #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/rWznRKk4Qr — Harry Latham-Coyle (@hlathamcoyle) November 20, 2021

16:08 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

(Getty)

HT: England 17-12 South Africa

16:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

HALF TIME: ENGLAND 17-12 SOUTH AFRICA

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 17-12 South Africa, 39 minutes

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adventure from South Africa! A deft little chip from Reinach and it nearly bounces South Africa’s way, but Max Malins somehow gathers at full tilt and produces something rather pleasant with his own right boot, a metre shy of a 50:22 as it trickles into touch.

South Africa overthrow the lineout! England possession as the half nears its close...Marcus Smith is back in the pocket...

Clearly Jonny Wilkinson didn’t give him the right advice in training this week - that was a properly ugly drop goal attempt, and that will be the half.

England 17-12 South Africa, 38 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kyle Sinckler is riled as Cobus Reinach keeps a hold of the England tighthead as the rest of the home forwards try to support Jamie Blamire who had worked a move at the front. The petty squabbling rather distracts England and when Tom Curry is deposited on his back by a double-tackle, England are again penalised for their breakdown clearing work.

England 17-12 South Africa, 36 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time South Africa are guilty of the same offence. Tom Curry makes a remarkably good tackle on Makazole Mapimpi in space and as two England players arrive to compete, a Springbok dives off his feet.

Henry Slade kicks down the right touchline. Jamie Blamire will throw the lineout inside the South Africa 22.

England 17-12 South Africa, 34 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa win the lineout but that’s not Cobus Reinach’s best, a shanked box kick that sails out within the South African 22. England with good attacking ball, with Jamie Blamire looping around the back of a dummy maul and inviting Joe Marchant to carry hard on his shoulder. That might have been more effective with Manu Tuilagi still on the pitch.

Bevan Rodd is absolutely munched in the tackle of Ox Nche! Loosehead on loosehead crime, and England are then penalised for sealing off.

England 17-12 South Africa, 32 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A good exit from the Springboks and England rather meander on kick return, Jonny May guilty of running sideways, something he has largely cut out from his game.

Now England attack more fluently! A lovely delayed pass from Marcus Smith nearly sets Bevan Rodd free, before a clever flick up from Sam Underhill to Tom Curry allows England to get away down the right.

Freddie Steward passes to Max Malins who is dragged into touch! A valiant sprint from the corner from the replacement but he’s not particularly close to beating the defender for it.

England 17-12 South Africa, 31 minutes

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up like a salmon and down with the ball! A perfect restart drill from Marcus Smith and Maro Itoje, like a point guard to his power forward in the paint as Itoje beats South Africa to the ball.

A loose pass stalls England but a canny kick for the corner means a pressure lineout for South Africa.

PENALTY! England 17-12 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 30 minutes)

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another nice enough strike from Handre Pollard, this time from the left. South Africa just ticking along.

England 17-9 South Africa, 29 minutes

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa maul and Courtney Lawes is pinged for trying to bring it down. The penalties are just beginning to mount against England - Andrew Brace warns Lawes to “tidy up” at the maul as the South African tee comes on for a fourth time.

England 17-9 South Africa, 28 minutes

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa get themselves in a muddle in their own 22 but somehow the ball is not knocked on as Cobus Reinach’s pass hits a forward retreating back. South Africa belatedly clear.

England play off the top of the lineout and Jonny May prods a grubber through, but Joe Marchant advances before May has passed him and is thus offside. Handre Pollard slips as he strikes the penalty but safely finds the touchline 35 metres from the England tryline.

PENALTY! England 17-9 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 26 minutes)

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It didn’t look nice off the boot but there is just enough welly in Pollard’s strike to clear the crossbar.

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

Tuilagi beats Pollard to score England’s first try (Getty)

Joe Marchant is tackled by Handre Pollard (Getty)

Marcus Smith of England looks to take on Cobus Reinach of South Africa (Getty)

England 17-6 South Africa, 25 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all a bit staccato, now, as another breakdown infringement causes Andrew Brace to whistle again. This time England fail to vacate a ruck - and South Africa, somewhat surprisingly, will have another shot at the posts. This is all of 49 metres out and beyond the 15-metre line - a toughie for Handre Pollard.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 17-6 South Africa (Marcus Smith penalty, 24 minutes)

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Which Marcus Smith does will little bother from left of centre.

England 14-6 South Africa, 23 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The breakdown is a proper battles so far, and England are this time the beneficiaries of Andrew Brace’s peeping! Tom Curry is spying a jackal as Bevan Rodd makes a good tackle on a Springbok carrier, but Curry’s attempt is blocked by Eben Etzebeth failing to keep his feet as a latcher. That’s a new law for this season - and Brace is across it, penalising Etzebeth and allowing England a chance to notch three points of their own...

PENALTY! England 14-6 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 22 minutes)

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two England tries, two South Africa penalties. Lively start at Twickenham.

England 14-3 South Africa, 21 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa earn a penalty at the lineout as English limbs stray where they shouldn’t be before the jumper comes to floor, and after Max Malins covers a crossfield grubber for Jesse Kriel well, Twickenham boos as South Africa point at the posts for a second time.

England 14-3 South Africa, 19 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After all the trouble England had with this South Africa defence in the World Cup final, they have largely been able to play as they have pleased so far and twice breached it in the first quarter. South Africa hopelessly misaligned themselves for the break in the lead-up to the try, Steward ghosting into a great chasm as Makazole Mapimpi bit in on three midfield English runners and Willie Le Roux left exposed covering the end of the line. That really was a lovely pass from Henry Slade, though.

TRY! ENGLAND 14-3 South Africa (Freddie Steward try, 18 minutes)

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward powers over! He’s a sizeable enough unit the full-back and he takes two South African tacklers with him as he forces free and for the line down the right.

It was sharp from Ben Youngs, making the most of slow ball by spotting a slightly on their heels blindside defensive line, feeding his Leicester teammate and enabling Steward to crash over.

Marcus Smith produces another fine conversion from the tee.

England 7-3 South Africa, 17 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant attack from England! Henry Slade feigns a carry and produces a magnificent miss pass to Freddie Steward in a gap, and the full-back sends Max Malins down the wing.

Malins shimmies inside a defender and England attack with real momentum.

England 7-3 South Africa, 15 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ball is starting to bounce the way of the South Africans, England again fumbling in the air.

But a wide pass hits the deck, and though Lukhanyo Am’s apparent knock-on isn’t spotted, Maro Itoje locks his great limbs around a carrier and earns England the ball back. Jonny May’s attempted stab through hits two South African bodies - one of which was accidentally offside. England scrum.

PENALTY! England 7-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 14 minutes)

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A simple enough starter for Handre Pollard, and the South Africa fly-half gobbles up the three points.

England 7-0 South Africa, 13 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

First attacking ball for South Africa and immediately they find space! The ball is worked efficiently to the left with a nice pull-back pass and flat ball combination to put Willie Le Roux into a gap, and a chip ahead puts Jonny May in all sorts of mod, grasping at it like slippery soap and just about able to grasp it...

May is then forced to cling on as South Africa latch on over the top. South Africa point at goal...

