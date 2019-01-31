France vs Wales: Warren Gatland to target debutant Romain Ntamack in Six Nations opener

Warren Gatland wants Wales to put France's teenage star Romain Ntamack under pressure in Paris.

The 19-year-old Toulouse centre will make his Test debut in Friday's Guinness Six Nations 2019 opener.

France's midfield defensive linchpin Mathieu Bastareaud has failed to make the matchday 23, with Ntamack selected alongside centre partner Wesley Fofana.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ntamack's international bow comes 25 years after his father Emile - a prolific try-scoring wing - made a first appearance for Les Bleus, also against Wales.

"It's not trying to exploit him," Gatland said. "There is no doubt he has had some big games for Toulouse and he is learning and doing well.

"You are probably better off talking to the players about this, but they will say when you go out in that first international, things are happening quicker than they have ever happened before, so your decision-making has to improve and the pace of the game is at a new level.

"And that can, for younger players, take a few games to get things under your belt.

"That may happen, or he might just slot straight in and be a superstar, you don't know.

"We need to look at putting him under pressure by challenging him on decision-making and defence, and giving him no time on the ball and making it a tough day for him.

Romain Ntamack is in the side as cover for injured Mathieu Bastareaud (Getty)

"I go back to one of (Wales centre) Jonathan Davies' first games in the (Principality) Stadium against Australia, and we often joke about that because he was like a rabbit in the headlights.

"Everything was happening so fast for him he was struggling to keep up with the game. It took him four or five games, and now he is a world-class centre."

Gatland has made just three changes from the side that beat South Africa in November, while number eight Ross Moriarty features for a first time since mid-December after recovering from concussion.

Story continues

"He has had a few weeks out, but he is looking sharp and training well. He is uncompromising in terms of his approach and he has that winning attitude," Gatland added, of Moriarty.

"He loves being on the rugby field, loves being physical, loves playing for Wales and wants to win.

"There is a bit of an edge about him as well. We've got to make sure that red mist doesn't come down too quickly, because it can come down pretty fast.

"He is learning to control himself a little bit and that's a work-on for him. He understands that. He is a quality guy to have in the side and a fantastic rugby player."

And there is a Six Nations debut for Cardiff Blues scrum-half and former Wales Under-16 basketball international Tomos Williams, who has won the vote ahead of Gareth Davies as Wales look to launch their campaign in winning fashion.

Tomos Williams represented Wales in Basketball (Getty)

"All my family play basketball," Williams said. "I think playing it contributed to my skill-set and ball-handling.

"I played for Wales Under-16 at basketball, but there came a point when I had to decide between it and rugby. I had to give up one or the other when the Blues academy called me in when I was about 18.

"Naturally, I went the way of rugby, but I think playing basketball has helped my rugby because it develops your handling skills. It has paid off for me."

PA