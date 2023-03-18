France vs Wales TV channel, kick-off time and how to watch Six Nations game

(REUTERS)

The winner of the Six Nations title could yet be determined in France’s home match against Wales on Saturday.

Fabien Galthie’s side play before Ireland, who will win the grand slam if they defeat England in Dublin. However, if they lose later in the day, then Les Bleus could be champions.

The following permutations are based on Ireland losing to England without securing a losing bonus point. If France beat Wales without a bonus point, given to a team for scoring four or more tries, they will have to win the match by 21 points to win the title (based on current point difference). However, if Les Bleus did win with a four-try bonus point, the trophy would be theirs.

If Ireland lose to England but claim a losing bonus point (for being defeated by seven points or less) then France will have had to have beaten Wales with a bonus point and triumph by 21 points (based on current point difference) to snatch the title away from Andy Farrell’s men.

Here is all you need to know about the fixture.

When is France v Wales and what TV channel is it on?

The match will kick-off at 2.45pm BST on Saturday 18 March. It will be on ITV 1 and streamed on ITVX.

What is the team news?

France have made two changes to their starting XV with Uini Atonio back in the side after his ban. He had to sit out two matches after a high tackle in their match against Ireland earlier in the tournament. The other change comes with Romain Taofifenua replacing Paul Willemse in the second row.

Bastien Chalureau will look to make his first appearance of the tournament from the bench.

Wales, meanwhile, have made six changes to their starting line-up. Louis Rees-Zammit starts at full-back for the injured Liam Williams, there is a new centre partnership in George North and Nick Tompkins and Dan Biggar is handed back the keys at number 10.

In the forwards, Alun Wyn Jones and Aaron Wainwright come into the second and back row respectively. And No. 8 Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap for Wales.

France v Wales line-ups

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua, Francios Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

Wales: Louis Rees-Zammit; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Owen Williams, Leigh Halfpenny

Odds

France - 1/25

Draw - 50/1

Wales - 14/1