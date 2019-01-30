France vs Wales teams: Tomas Williams starts at scrum-half with Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty passed fit

Tomos Williams has been trusted by Warren Gatland to make his Six Nations debut ahead of regular scrum-half Gareth Davies as Wales prepare to raise the curtain on the championship against France on Friday night.

Davies has been struggling in recent weeks with a thigh injury and despite returning to full training this week, he has only been deemed fit enough for the replacements’ bench, with Cardiff Blues scrum-half Williams joining club colleague Gareth Anscombe in the half-back pairing.

Gatland has also restored another Cardiff player in Josh Navidi to his starting line-up, with the versatile back-row named at blindside flanker as Ross Moriarty is fit enough to start at No 8 in the absence of the injured Taulupe Faletau. Navidi missed the entire autumn international programme through injury while Moriarty has not played since mid-December due to concussion, but both are selected for the Stade de France clash along with openside flanker Justin Tipuric.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the Six Nations and kicking off our 2019 campaign as a whole,” said Wales head coach Gatland, who has already stated that he believes Wales will win the Six Nations if they return from Paris with a victory in the bag.

“We come into the game on an impressive run of results but we know how tough it will be to face France in Paris in the tournament opener.

“It will be a huge contest but we are excited going into it. We have a great deal of experience across the team and on the bench and we want to kick things off well on Friday.”

Gatland makes one other change to the team that finished the autumn internationals with a win over South Africa as Rob Evans starts at loosehead prop in place of Nicky Smith, while Northampton Saints fly-half Dan Biggar is named on the bench alongside Davies as well as Aaron Wainright, who is unlucky to miss out on the starting line-up after his impressive form for Dragons of late.

Alun Wyn Jones captains the side in his 121st cap for his country and is joined in the second row by Adam Beard, who is passed fit after overcoming a neck concern. Evans meanwhile joins Ken Owens and Tomas Francis in the front row, with the former becoming Wales’ most-capped hooker with his 61st appearance despite his recent outings at No 8 for injury-ravaged Scarlets.

Behind the pack, Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies renew their partnership outside Anscombe with George North and Josh Adams on the wings, while Liam Williams retains the No 15 jersey with Leigh Halfpenny ruled out through a long-lasting concussion suffered in November that will also keep him sidelined for next week’s clash with Italy at the very least.

Tomos Williams starts at scrum-half for Wales in their Six Nations opener against France (PA)

France head coach Jacques Brunel has handed a first call-up for 19-year-old Toulouse centre Romain Ntamack, who follows in the footsteps of his father Emilie, the former Les Bleus wing who won 46 caps for his country in the 1990s.

Ntamack’s inclusion means there is no room for Mathieu Bastareaud, who is dropped from the entire matchday squad, while Montpellier lock Paul Willemse is also selected for his first appearance.

Wesley Fofana returns from injury to partner Ntamack in the centre with a back-three made up of Yoann Huget, Damian Penaud and full-back Maxime Medard, while Clermont Auvergne half-back pairing Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez are both restored to the starting XV.

Captain Guilhem Guirado leads a pack that beyond the uncapped Willemse is one not shy on experience, with 72-cap Louis Picamoles at No 8.

Teams

France: Maxime Medard; Damian Penaud, Wesley Fofana, Romain Ntamack, Yoann Huget; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado, Uini Atonio; Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Willemse; Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Iturria, Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Dany Priso, Demba Bamba, Felix Lambey, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Gael Fickou, Geoffrey Doumayrou.

Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Owen Watkin.