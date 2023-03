France vs Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and today

(EPA)

Wales have endured the most dramatic of Six Nations off the pitch but if they can finish with a win over France in Paris, then it will turn a horror show on the field into something more acceptable.

Amid all the drama of the threatened players strike ahead of the England game, Wales endured a nightmare start to Warren Gatland’s tenure with three straight defeats, but victory over Italy in Rome last time out will have buoyed Welsh fans.

France, who just demolished England and are the No 2 side in the world, are undoubtedly a huge step up but with many of their veteran stars playing in what is presumed to be their final Six Nations match, Gatland’s troops will have plenty of motivation.

For their part, Les Bleus can still win the title - although it will require an unlikely favour in Dublin from an England side still reeling from last weekend’s obliteration at Twickenham - but even if the trophy eludes them, Fabien Galthie’s men will be keen to head into a home World Cup later this year with four wins from five in the championship.

Here is all you need to know about the fixture:

When is France v Wales and what TV channel is it on?

The match will kick-off at 2.45pm BST on Saturday 18 March. It will be on ITV 1 and streamed on ITVX.

What is the team news?

France have made two changes to their starting XV with Uini Atonio back in the side after his ban. He had to sit out two matches after a high tackle in their match against Ireland earlier in the tournament. The other change comes with Romain Taofifenua replacing Paul Willemse in the second row.

Bastien Chalureau will look to make his first appearance of the tournament from the bench.

Wales, meanwhile, have made six changes to their starting line-up. Louis Rees-Zammit starts at full-back for the injured Liam Williams, there is a new centre partnership in George North and Nick Tompkins and Dan Biggar is handed back the keys at number 10.

In the forwards, Alun Wyn Jones and Aaron Wainwright come into the second and back row respectively. And No. 8 Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap for Wales.

Story continues

France v Wales line-ups

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua, Francios Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

Wales: Louis Rees-Zammit; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Owen Williams, Leigh Halfpenny

Odds

France - 1/25

Draw - 50/1

Wales - 14/1