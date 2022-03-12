Wales vs France LIVE: Six Nations result and final score as Grand Slam remains alive after Cardiff thriller

France celebrate a huge victory over Wales to make it four out of four (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live reaction as France hung on to claim a thrilling victory against Wales to keep their Six Nations Grand Slam hopes alive. The visitors survived a second-half onslaught from Wales in an electric atmosphere in Cardiff but could not get over the line despite having several clear opportunities, in what was a phenomenal defensive effort from Les Blues.

France scored a clinical opening try inside 10 minutes as Anthony Jelonch finished off a fine move after Melvyn Jaminet drew the defence in to create space for the flanker on the touchline. Wales made a good response, defended well and made life awkward for the visitors, with the boot of Dan Biggar kicking Wayne Pivac’s side to within a point at half-time.

Jaminet increased France’s lead after the break but Wales had several chances to take the lead as they threatened the try line. The hosts were first held up following a lineout, before Jonathan Davies spilled the ball when just a few metres out with the try-line beckoning. It means France will host England at the Stade de France with the chance to win the Grand Slam and their first Six Nations title since 2010. Follow for live reaction from Wales vs France in the Six Nations below:

Wales vs France

TRY! Jelonch finishes fine French move after early Jaminet penalty (3-10)

PENALTY! Biggar kicks Wales back into it before HT (9-10)

CHANCE! Davies spills as Wales push for winning try (9-13)

FULL-TIME: France hang on to keep Grand Slam hopes alive

On to tomorrow...

Friday 11 March 2022 22:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That just about does us for our coverage of France’s win over Wales this evening. We’ll have plenty more reaction and analysis tonight and tomorrow, but Saturday also brings the remainder of this weekend’s Six Nations business.

Scotland are in Italy hoping to right their tournament against Kieran Crowley’s battling Azzurri, who will hope to again show signs of growth.

And then it is the rather sizeable matter of England against Ireland at Twickenham. Do join us for both of those tomorrow afternoon, but until then, adieu!

France close in on Grand Slam after battling to victory over Wales in Cardiff

Breaking News: Alun Wyn Jones will be back in the Welsh squad for Italy

Friday 11 March 2022 22:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of a surprise from Wayne Pivac in his post-match press conference: Alun Wyn Jones is fit enough to be added to the Welsh squad for Italy and is in contention to play.

Another remarkable recovery from the Wales skipper.

Onwards France go...

Friday 11 March 2022 22:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Four wins from four for France, and now England are all that stand between Fabien Galthie’ side and a first Grand Slam since 2010. This was their worst performance of the tournament by a distance in an attacking sense, but they survive and move on - and the Stade de France will be febrile next Saturday.

The moment that won it

Friday 11 March 2022 22:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just listen to Peato Mauvaka’s “whoop!” France march on.

And, finally, Wayne Pivac

Friday 11 March 2022 22:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“What we asked for, we got. The boys put in a very big effort. We probably had our opportunity in the second half but didn’t quite get it - very disappointed not to get the win, obviously.

“Those are the learnings we have got to take on board. We have got to make sure we take the opportunities we create.

“I think when you come off a performance like that you want to get back out there and get that win. It’s making sure we put it all together next week.”

France team manager Raphael Ibanez is next to have a natter

Friday 11 March 2022 22:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It was a very tense game, a fierce battle with many mistakes. We were under pressure, Wales had a great kicking game, but in the end, winning that game is a great opportunity for next week.

“Sometimes on the international stage, you can’t play fantastic rugby every weekend. You have to be smart in the right areas. Our defence was outstanding and that is what won us the game.”

Dan Biggar

Friday 11 March 2022 22:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Ultimately it is very, very disappointing. I thought we were the better team for large periods of the game. One or two moments are what big test matches hinge on and we didn’t quite nail those moments.

“I’m so proud of the lads in terms of how well they stuck to it against probably the form team in world rugby at the moment. That’s more like us in terms of attitude.”

Paul Willemse on France’s win

Friday 11 March 2022 21:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I think we prepared during the week knowing this was going to be one of the toughest games. It wasn’t a clean match, but that is expected against a team like Wales.

“The basic stuff - discipline, being more secure getting out of our own half. There are definitely a lot of things to work on next week.

“This is a really amazing and incredible team to be a part of. I am really grateful to be a part of this because I think we can do great things.”

FT: Wales 9-13 France

Friday 11 March 2022 21:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

39 minutes without a point to the end and yet that was a game that never dragged. An outstanding defensive display from both sides, but it is France who win ugly and survive to make it four wins from four and tee up a chance at a Grand Slam in Paris next week.

FULL TIME: WALES 9-13 FRANCE

Friday 11 March 2022 21:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales 9-13 France, 80 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To the right. Josh Adams well handled by Gael Fickou. Two forward carriers tackled in midfield. Owen Watkin now, beating one, but now France have it! PEATO MAUVAKA STEALS THE BALL AT THE BREAKDOWN AND FRANCE’S GRAND SLAM HOPES REMAIN ALIVE!

Wales 9-13 France, 79 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few more phases and then France rid themselves of the ball. Gareth Anscombe claims the mark.

Louis Rees-Zammit weaves with ominous intent, but can’t quite find a fissure. Is that a knock on from Alex Cuthbert? No, backwards! That is, however, a French hand knocking the ball on. Wales scrum twelve metres inside their own half. 38 seconds left.

Wales 9-13 France, 78 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Anscombe’s clearance isn’t the best. France lineout 35 metres out. Peato Mauvaka hits his jumper at the tail. Good throw, good take, good call.

Two minutes left as Thibaud Flament is buffeted backwards by two Welsh tacklers.

MISSED PENALTY! Wales 9-13 France, 77 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dragged to the left! The gap stays at four.

Wales 9-13 France, 76 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s mighty tough. On the 15-metre line, 49 metres out. Melvyn Jaminet has a huge boot.

Wales 9-13 France, 75 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lineout taken well, and Maxime Lucu introduces himself to the higher reaches of the Principality Stadium, launching a high kick.

It doesn’t quite go far enough, and suddenly space appears for Will Rowlands, who stomps into it. But Wales are isolated, and Jonathan Danty is over the ball - another jackal penalty to France. Another vital intervention - and this penalty is kickable...

Wales 9-13 France, 73 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France defend the set-piece strike move solidly. They then nearly nick ruck ball, but Wales still have it.

To the left...Romain Ntamack grabs it! His left hand harpoons a floated pass at the line and France survive. Wales are penalised for their illegal efforts to win it back and they will be asked to retreat with shaking heads. What an intervention from Ntamack!

Wales 9-13 France, 71 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are offside from a kick and Wales win the ball back, so will play on. And play on they do, shifting the ball to the left and into the hands of Taulupe Faletau, who is tackled at the hips by Gabin Villiere.

It all eventually comes to nothing after a long advantage ends with Louis Rees-Zammit’s through kick being deflected into touch.

Now then! Wales will opt for the scrum from where the ball was kicked (on the French 22) rather than for the penalty on halfway. Bold call, but with time running down, one that makes a degree of sense.

And France take off Antoine Dupont! Maxime Lucu charges on as Dupont takes a dissatisfied seat on the bench. Another bold call...

Wales 9-13 France, 68 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid defensive set from France. Gael Fickou erodes Welsh thoughts of an overlap with a good decision as the edge defender, and Dan Biggar eventually has to go to the boot. France lineout 30 metres out from their own line.

Gareth Anscombe is also on for Wales. It appears to be for Liam Williams.

Wales 9-13 France, 67 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong work from Louis Rees-Zammit. Wales kick the 22 dropout to about halfway and chase well, swarming the ball carrier after Rees-Zammit stalls him. France held up and turned over.

This might get even better for Wales. Thibaud Flament has flipped Josh Adams out of the collapsed maul, and he is penalised. He’s probably fortunate not to get a yellow, too, aided by the fact that Adams was on top of some bodies already and landed on the replacement French second row.

Wyn Jones is on.

Missed Drop Goal! Wales 9-13 France, 66 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of aimless phases and Romain Ntamack drops into the pocket...

No dice! Pushed to the right.

Wales 9-13 France, 64 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France attack consecutive breakdowns and at the second Gregory Alldritt steals the ball. Penalty to the visitors, but Alldritt lies supine, awaiting treatment on a bang to the shoulder taken as two Welsh players tried to shift him.

Louis Rees-Zammit gets a cheer as he is introduced - Jonathan Davies off, so Josh Adams into 13, Owen Watkin into 12, and Rees-Zammit on the wing.

Cameron Woki and Alldritt are replaced by Thibaud Flament and Dylan Cretin.

Wales 9-13 France, 62 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ross Moriarty replaces Seb Davies before Wales set the scrum again. A different sort of six but one for the slugfest this game has become.

Taulupe Faletau charges away from the back of the scrum and wins the collision. Wales play with momentum, another good carry puncturing the French defence. Space on the left, Dan Biggar cross-kick...into the hands of Faletau!

Inwards pass, Jonathan Davies rushing on, knocked on! Oh, how close for Wales! If Davies gathers cleanly he might have got over...

Wales 9-13 France, 61 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonathan Danty has been quiet today, and that’s loose. The hard charge is his raison d’etre but he fails to keep hold of the ball as the centre takes contact. Another Wales scrum on the French 22.

A worry for Wales - Kieran Hardy has taken a bang to the shoulder. Remember, Tomos Williams failed his HIA in the first half, so if Hardy can’t continue it will be a makeshift nine on.

He’ll have to play on, but he’s grimacing as he grips the ball at the side of the scrum, which is reset.

Wales 9-13 France, 59 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crossfield kick! Wales are evidently intent to boot France to death but that’s not quite right from Dan Biggar, a little bit too shallow for Josh Adams.

Melvyn Jaminet helps him out with a horrific attempt of contesting it, but it does go forward from Adams’ hands.

Wales 9-13 France, 58 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Discipline is becoming an issue for France here. Antoine Dupont and Peato Mauvaka ready an attempt to spoil the latest launch from Dan Biggar but their trespassing beyond the offside line is spotted. Wales back into the French 22.

Wales 9-13 France, 56 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicked by France! Jean-Baptiste Gros puts the hurt on Tomas Francis and the ball skews out the other side, with Antoine Dupont first to it.

They kick to Liam Williams, again taking well, and then France are pinged for kicking the ball out of the ruck. Maybe a little harsh, as it looked accidental as they counter-rucked, but Matt Carley disagrees.

Wales 9-13 France, 55 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A disgruntled Shaun Edwards shouts his disapproval as Mohamed Haouas chooses to offload to Peato Mauvaka as the hooker approaches with thoughts of a clearout. Knock-on.

Dewi Lake will be at the centre of it for Wales. He replaces Ryan Elias.

Wales 9-13 France, 54 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A better lineout from France and Gregory Alldritt, as he has done all day, carries directly through the teeth of the Welsh defence.

But again France stall. Romain Ntamack tries something out of his opposite number’s catalogue; Liam Williams takes the high kick with aplomb.

Wales 9-13 France, 53 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come the rest of the French front row reinforcements: Peato Mauvaka and Jean Baptiste-Gros step in; Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille depart. A slight surprise that those two changes have come so early.

Wales 9-13 France, 52 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The scrum goes down with nothing penalisable, so Wales will have to play with slightly slow ball. Gael Fickou makes a good tackle and then threatens the ruck, but Wales have their clearers in place.

Ooh - not nice. Gregory Alldritt is this time the man over the ball and he’s rather wrenched from the contact area by the neck. Taulupe Faletau penalised for the neck roll. Another chance gone for the Welsh.

Wales 9-13 France, 51 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A reset grants everyone a short breather. Can Wales produce something from this set-piece platform? It’s 15 in from the right touchline, just outside the French 22.

Wales 9-13 France, 50 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the Principality is fizzing as Wales continue to find momentum. Another well-weighted Dan Biggar high kick is knocked on by Romain Ntamack.

Wales 9-13 France, 49 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The initial drive is quelled, but now Wales get a rumble on. Ryan Elias spins away and bodies join him...

But not enough to force him to floor over the line. There’s a coagulation of French limbs around the ball and they are happy to hold Elias up over the line. Goalline dropout.

Wales 9-13 France, 47 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France fail to roll away properly from a midfield breakdown and Wales are awarded a penalty.

Dan Biggar steals five metres in setting up his touchfinder...and makes a fine job of it when he does eventually kick. Wales lineout deep in French territory.

PENALTY! Wales 9-13 FRANCE (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 46 minutes)

Friday 11 March 2022 21:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bisected. Three more to France’s tally.

Wales 9-10 France, 45 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

French attacking ball for the first time in this half, and a penalty advantage too. Wales number up well and make their tackles, so back France will go.

Bang in front, and Melvyn Jaminet will reacquaint himself with the kicking tee...

Wales 9-10 France, 44 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabin Villiere is another of France’s breakdown fiends. Alex Cuthbert is dumped on his back and both Villiere and Jonathan Danty are over the top of the ball in a flash to end the Welsh attack.

Wales 9-10 France, 43 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit basic from France’s structured attack. Antoine Dupont, to Romain Ntamack, to Gael Fickou fading, but with no misdirection. Jonathan Davies wraps him up and France have to kick having ceded the gainline.

Wales 9-10 France, 42 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Concern for Wales: Dan Biggar is limping. Of course, he played much of the Scottish game favouring one side, but there’s a slight grimace as the fly-half gets himself into the right defensive position as France feed a scrum on their own ten-metre line.

Wales 9-10 France, 41 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 21:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France have introduced Mohamed Haouas for Uini Atonio at half-time.

The second half is underway!

Friday 11 March 2022 21:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back out there

Friday 11 March 2022 21:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sets of players have made their way back out the tunnel. Antoine Dupont warms up his right leg with a couple of high swings. Can France unlock Wales more often? Will Wales continue to turn the screw with the boot?

Taulupe Faletau a standout again

Friday 11 March 2022 20:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just as in the second half against England two weeks ago, Taulupe Faletau was outstanding in the first half, carrying, tackling, disrupting, organising.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wales 9-10 France

Friday 11 March 2022 20:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France will be concerned about some wobbles in the air - both at the lineout and when contesting high kicks. They have been panicky when under pressure. We’ll see how they adjust after the interval.

H/T: Wales 9-10 France

Friday 11 March 2022 20:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of a weird half, but thoroughly enjoyable. After taking their first try so brilliantly, there were thoughts that France may fully burst into life, but it has been more disjointed than usual from Fabien Galthie’s side, with their moments of extravagance generally coming when on the back foot. Wales have defended well and made inroads into that early lead through the use of the boot - Dan Biggar has controlled things well, and though they’d have liked to have converted one of their 22 entries into a try, three penalties is a decent return for a side that will back their ability to take the game deep.

HALF TIME: WALES 9-10 FRANCE

Friday 11 March 2022 20:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wales 9-10 France, 40 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France get the ball back just inside the Welsh half and Melvyn Jaminet fancies an extension of the lead - but the architect’s designs are all wrong for his drop goal and a properly ugly kick is short and wide. That’ll do us for the first half.

PENALTY! WALES 9-10 France (Dan Biggar penalty, 39 minutes)

Friday 11 March 2022 20:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is indeed. A hectic five minutes ends with Wales edging closer.

Wales 6-10 France, 37 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The maul makes little progress so Wales play to the backs. Jonathan Davies’ charge is ended before it gathers steam. Gareth Thomas carries well on a sharp angle.

France fail to roll away beneath their own posts. The lead may well be narrowed to one.

Wales 6-10 France, 36 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They are all at it now as Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand produce adventurous back-door offloads inside their own half after Wales steal the ball and clear.

That’s more Dan Biggar’s speed - a superb driven kick on the angle that trundles over the turf and out for a pinpoint, piercing 50:22.

Wales 6-10 France, 34 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stop it, Antoine Dupont! France make another mess in midfield and the scrum-half basically haas the entire Welsh line in front of him. He says adieu to Josh Navidi with a fierce fend, shimmies away from two more tacklers and then conjures space where there seems to be none, somehow getting an offload to Anthony Jelonch between eight Welsh limbs.

Wales 6-10 France, 32 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s the turn of Wales to mishandle a high kick, LIam Williams failing to gather. France fail to capitalise.

Wales 6-10 France, 32 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But again the home side fail to make it count. Not for the first time, a carrier is isolated as the supporting player alongside him overruns the play, and Julien Marchand, again, is sharply in to pick through the bones. He’s so proficient in that area. France penalty.

Gareth Thomas has been patched up and cleared to continue; Wyn Jones will return to the bench.

Wales 6-10 France, 30 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uini Atonio puts his considerable weight into Wyn Jones before the ball is put in and France are free-kicked.

Wales will send this for the heavens - Dan Biggar’s spiral comes down with the flight of a pierced kite and forces an error in the air from Gregory Alldritt trying to catch it. Another strong attacking platform for Wales.

Wales 6-10 France, 29 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all got a little bit messy as the two teams trade loose passes. Taulupe Faletau somehow gets his legs pumping after retreating to snatch a ball hopping about on the turf, but soon after Kieran Hardy’s knock-on at the base will afford France a scrum feed.

Wales 6-10 France, 27 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More creative kicking from Wales, and so nearly for Alex Cuthbert! Kieran Hardy darts blind and then slides a grubber through, but the spin of the ball is always against Cuthbert, the ball arcing for the touchline and just out of the winger’s reach as he accelerates.

Wales are called for closing the gap at the lineout - they are probably fortunate not to have been free-kicked earlier.

Wales 6-10 France, 26 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are targeting the central runway of the Principality surface when Wales spread their backfield, but Melvyn Jaminet selects a club too many for his approach - it rolls through the back of the in-goal and all the way back we will come.

Wales scrum, 35 metres or so out.

Wales 6-10 France, 25 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from France, Cameron Woki the second jumper in a shortened lineout and taking the ball without opposition. Gregory Alldritt is the chosen burly-man in midfield to carry forward and allow France to clear.

Wales 6-10 France, 24 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Wales are really troubling the French lineout. Stolen at the front and Welsh possession again, just inside the French half.

Owen Watkin stabs a diagonal kick in behind to put more pressure on Julien Marchand’s dart-throwing.

Wales 6-10 France, 23 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’ll be that for Wales’ excursion into the French 22. Wyn Jones’ elbow hits the floor and the replacement loosehead is penalised.

Wales 6-10 France, 22 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A new ploy from Wales: a midfield box kick from 15 metres out! Kieran Hardy sends one for the heavens with Liam Williams after it, but the ball tumbles forward from Williams’ digits as he competes for the ball by the French posts. That’s a new one.

Wales 6-10 France, 21 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Safe exit from Wales, switching play to the blindside after feigning the open and allowing Alex Cuthbert to slam a long clearance downfield.

Two more kicks and this is an interesting one - Dan Biggar produced a howitzer of a clearance that isn’t quite a 50:22, but Romain Ntamack plays the lineout inside his 22 and then kicks straight out. Welsh lineout inside the France red zone...

Wales 6-10 France, 19 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France biff and bash in tight, Paul Willemse sending Josh Navidi to the Arms Park next door with a bump off, and Julien Marchand nearly wriggling free. Cyril Baille shows his skills - forthright carry, deft offload - and suddenly there are spaces apparent on the left.

But, in a rarity, Antoine Dupont is culpable for a squandered chance. The scrum-half double-pumps and then goes himself, but is snared in a bear trap by a Welsh defender at his ankles and his forced pass flies forward. He should probably have just given that off the base.

Another HIA for Wales - Gareth Thomas will need to be checked after taking a bang to the head. Wyn Jones on.

Wales 6-10 France, 18 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a good job the Principality Stadium roof is open - that Melvyn Jaminet high hoist probably would have hit it! Kieran Hardy manages to grab it with little fuss, but then rather runs down a blind alley. Gael Fickou bumps him into touch.

PENALTY! WALES 6-10 France (Dan Biggar penalty, 17 minutes)

Friday 11 March 2022 20:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Through it goes with little bother. Wales accumulating when they can.

Wales 3-10 France, 15 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Principality rises! Great stuff from Wales. They spot Gael Fickou crabbing inside as the widest defender on the blindside with France dropping an extra player into the backfield to guard against a 50:22. Alex Cuthbert charges onwards and then kicks ahead, and Taulupe Faletau forces a penalty with a brilliant tackle on Jaminet.

Dan Biggar will call for the tee...

Wales 3-10 France, 14 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More brilliant attack from France. Antoine Dupont fades off the scrum and fades further after passing, taking the ball on the loop and pulling back for Gabin Villiere, who has followed him off the blindside wing on the arc. He burns Owen Watkin on the outside with ease and puts Yoram Moefana into further space.

Moefana flicks a pass inside to Melvyn Jaminet, who does likewise, but with less accuracy, and it all comes a cropper on the fringes of the Welsh 22. Gregory Alldritt tries to get things going again but a midfield knock-on will kill the movement. Wales scrum.

Jaminet is receiving some treatment - it looks like he landed awkwardly on his wrist. Some strapping, and he’ll be fine to continue.

Wales 3-10 France, 12 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales attempt to close the gap at the lineout as they look to disrupt French ball. They are told off, but manage to again contract the space and get a hand to Julien Marchand’s lineout throw.

It goes forward from the hand of Will Rowlands. France scrum. Good attacking platform, 45 metres out, 15 metres in.

Wales 3-10 France, 11 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tomos Williams has exited, so Kieran Hardy may have to play the remaining 70 minutes if the starting scrum-half fails the HIA.

The exchanges after the restart are all kicked, France just about edging things initially, but Liam Williams produces a brilliant spiral to tip things back in Wales’ favour.

But France reply by kicking into the space a chasing Williams has left and they will throw a lineout inside the Welsh half from a shorter return.

TRY! Wales 3-10 FRANCE (Anthony Jelonch try, 9 minutes)

Friday 11 March 2022 20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clinically taken and France have the game’s first try!

Tomos Williams took a bang earlier in the movement so Wales are short of a defender. France regenerate quick ball in midfield and then play out the back to the left, Romain Ntamack pulling the strings and forcing an overlap. Yoram Moefana, roaming off his wing, and Gael Fickou provide linking hands, the influential Melvyn Jaminet rushes through and a simple draw-and-pass drill puts Anthony Jelonch over down the touchline.

Jaminet adds the conversion. Beautifully executed.

Wales 3-3 France, 8 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France get a nudge on but too late for Carley, who tells Antoine Dupont to use it. It’s all a little higgledy-piggledy from France, and Gregory Alldritt does well to gather a loose ball. Melvyn Jaminet kicks long.

He soon has it back and this time he is away at a canter. Fading to the outside, he gets his arms free and Gabin Villiere hustles onwards still. France down into the Welsh 22.

Wales 3-3 France, 6 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Free kick France - and not a call you see that often, as Matt Carley loses patience with Tomos Williams’ failure to put the ball in after stability is established. Williams trots back shaking his head.

France will pack the forwards down again, this time with scrum feed.

Wales 3-3 France, 5 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales fail to support a carrier and he is hopelessly isolated as Julien Marchand spies a chance to pounce. It’s perhaps such a clear opportunity that Marchand fails to get his basics right, turning to referee Matt Carley to demand a penalty without actually forcing the player to hold on with a proper jackal.

Tomos Williams can thus clear, and as France play into midfield there is some errant handling. Knock-on, Welsh scrum.

PENALTY! WALES 3-3 France (Dan Biggar penalty, 4 minutes)

Friday 11 March 2022 20:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From a not dissimilar spot to where Melvyn Jaminet’s opening three points came from on the other side of halfway, Dan Biggar replies in kind.

Wales 0-3 France, 3 minutes

Friday 11 March 2022 20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clever restart from Dan Biggar, nearly finding some space but Antoine Dupont covers it, and is corralled.

An exchange of kicks now, Biggar opting upwards rather than forwards, and Gregory Alldritt hangs on in the air.

Hold on...France have blocked off a chaser with a wall of bodies. Penalty to Wales and Dan Biggar will have a go at levelling the scores.

PENALTY! Wales 0-3 FRANCE (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 3 minutes)

Friday 11 March 2022 20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just off-centre to the left, 38 metres out, and with grand amplitude, Jaminet’s kick flies through.

Wales 0-0 France, 1 minute

Friday 11 March 2022 20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Faletau is felled just outside the Welsh 22, so Tomos Williams’ long box kick will stay infield. Melvyn Jaminet runs it back but is comfortably handled.

France play wide straight away. Romain Ntamack jinks between two tacklers, and then Antoine Dupont attacks the close-in spaces, fending off Will Rowlands and offloading to Paul Willemse. Wales infringe - Jaminet will have an early shot at goal.

KICK OFF!

Friday 11 March 2022 20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romain Ntamack sends it long and the first carry of the match will come from Taulupe Faletau...

Here we go

Friday 11 March 2022 20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France won the toss and will kick us off...

Match Officials

Friday 11 March 2022 20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matt Carley has hopped across the border to referee proceedings this evening, helped by another Englishman in TMO Tom Foley. Jaco Peyper and Andrea Piardi (South Africa and Italy, respectively) will assist on the touchline.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

Friday 11 March 2022 19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Land of My Fathers“ rarely sounds better than on a Friday night at the Principality, and the Welsh fans and players give it everything, Adam Beard practically dragging the entirety of the Welsh line forward with him as he crescendos.

La Marseillaise

Friday 11 March 2022 19:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A collection of French fans show off the Coqs on their shirts, warbling along to “La Marseillaise”, while another group raises the volume beneath berets.

Rugby against Racism and Solidarity with Ukraine

Friday 11 March 2022 19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two important messages precede the anthems, each received with warm applause - a few yellow and blue Ukraine flags amongst the masses. There are some empty seats in the rafters but the Principality Stadium seems ready to roar.

And Wales...

Friday 11 March 2022 19:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Principality Stadium roof lights up in red smoke left by the fireworks that greet the Welsh players.

Out come France

Friday 11 March 2022 19:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They may not have travelled in quite the same number as they did to Edinburgh two weeks ago, but there are still a few French roars as the visiting side make their way out of the tunnel, led by Antoine Dupont. They are out early to huddle, and await the arrival of Wales.

Wayne Pivac speaks to the BBC

Friday 11 March 2022 19:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On an encounter with France “Looking forward to this one. It was certainly a great match last time out.”

On Seb Davies: “He’s a big, young guy who has come off the bench for us and played at six. We’ve got a big forward pack we are up against. he is good in the wide channels where he has got a lot of skill, and will help in the lineout.

“We’ve talked about playing in the right end of the field tonight, and applying some pressure through territory. Discipline comes into that as well.”

Shaun Edwards

Friday 11 March 2022 19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right amongst things, barking instructions, in the French warm-up is Shaun Edwards, for so long the guide of the Welsh defence and now performing the same role in Paris. There has, perhaps, been a tendency to lump a lot of credit on Edwards and overlook the job that Fabien Galthie, Raphael Ibanez, William Servat and co. have done alongside him, but the former rugby league star has certainly made an impact on the French defensive unit - even if his grasp of the language is still very much developing.

(Getty Images)

Tomas Francis starts for Wales despite apparent concussion suffered against England

Friday 11 March 2022 19:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales vs France

Friday 11 March 2022 19:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Winging it

Friday 11 March 2022 19:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Had Damian Penaud and Romain Taofifenua not tested positive, there’s a fair chance that Yoram Moefana could have found himself out of the French 23 this week. Penaud and Gabin Villiere all would have been all but certain wing starters, and had Taofifenua been available the 6:2 split might again have bene favoured by Fabien Galthie, squeezing an outside back out of the 23.

But two men’s misfortune might have proved Moefana’s opportunity as the Bordeaux man gets another chance in a campaign of real promise. He cannot match the willowy delights of Penaud but his linking play is excellent and his feet delightful. I suspect Wales will look to give him a real examination under the high ball, but the 21-year-old has slotted in well wherever he has been asked to this Six Nations.

Friday 11 March 2022 19:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Pivac is a bit of a tinkerer, but the way he has managed his back row in this tournament strikes as slightly odd. It helps to have Josh Navidi back – Wales don’t really have anyone else who can match his explosive, rounded skillset – but Seb Davies admitted that he himself was surprised to be selected on the blindside on Wednesday. Taine Basham came out of the autumn as a budding Welsh star and was the lone standout against Ireland, but now finds himself out of the 23, while Ellis Jenkins has fallen even further out of favour.

Taulupe Faletau was outstanding in the second half against England and will have to stand up strongly to the French back five. You fear for Wales’ ability to affect the French ball at the breakdown. With Wyn Jones, a good jackaler, also out of the starting side, a lot of spoiling and stealing responsibility will seemingly be thrust upon Navidi, who has played all of 80 minutes of rugby after five months out with a dislocated shoulder.

“Josh has done it before, hasn’t he?” Pivac said of Navidi’s selection. “He did it against Ireland last year, first game back - he had no club rugby under his belt.

“The year before that in the Six Nations at Twickenham, his first game back was a Test match against England. We had worked on 50 or 55 minutes that day, but he played 80.

“Certain players can do this. They have a history of being able to step up. He is one of them. He’s played at this level on many occasions and we look forward to him being back out there bringing that experience.”

Josh Navidi is back for Wales

Speaking of Paul Willemse...

Friday 11 March 2022 19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...he and his French teammates have been getting their final bit of stretching, strapping and foam rolling done in the dressing room.

A change of strategy for France?

Friday 11 March 2022 19:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France may have to switch their replacements strategy this evening. Perhaps modelled on South Africa’s “Bomb Squad” that proved so destructive at the World Cup, France had settled on a bulky bench that included an entirely new tight five to create craters in the second half of games, a tactic that worked well against Ireland and Scotland. However, Romain Taofifenua’s positive test shears France of their second tighthead lock, which may mean Paul Willemse may have to go the full 80, or the French may try to close the game with a more lightweight locking partnership.

Taofifeua has really made the bench lock spot his own. We’ll see how France tweak their plans to compensate. They have got (and, to be honest, needed) very, very little from their bench back replacements this tournament. Given how strongly Wales finished against England, the final quarter could be mighty intriguing.

Team News - France

Friday 11 March 2022 19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fabien Galthie will be relieved that France’s Covid positive tests only extended to Damian Penaud and Romain Taofifenua, much as losing the pair is a blow. Gabin Villiere’s return to fitness makes a wing change rather straightforward, with Villiere back in and Yoram Moefana afforded another opportunity in something of a breakthrough tournament.

The starting lineup is otherwise unchanged from the win against Scotland, with Antoine Dupont’s arm surviving a midweek bang and Gael Fickou over the flu. With Taofifenua out, the bench reverts to a conventional 5:3 split, with Matthis Lebel set for a Six Nations debut in the back three and Mohamed Haouas recalled after his brush with the French law – the tighthead received a suspended sentence for his role in a succession of burglaries in 2014.

France XV (1-15): Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Woki, Willemse; Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt; Dupont, Ntamack; Villiere, Danty, Fickou, Moefana; Jaminet.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Cretin; Lucu, Ramos, Lebel.

Team News - Wales

Friday 11 March 2022 18:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Pivac is yet to name the same starting lineup in consecutive games and makes a handful of changes to his Welsh side. Up front, Gareth Thomas is somewhat surprisingly preferred to Wyn Jones with an emphasis on carrying punch, while Tomas Francis is cleared to play having passed all of the concussion protocols.

The most radical switch of strategy comes in the back row. Josh Navidi proved his fitness with 80 minutes for Cardiff during the fallow week, and Pivac does not dally in recalling a point of difference player to his starting lineup. Opposite him, on the blindside, is Seb Davies, with Wales hoping that a player more usually sighted at lock can add some open-field skill and lineout spring.

Nick Tompkins is ruled out due to concussion, so back in to the Welsh starting side comes Jonathan Davies, a canny midfield head whose defensive steel might just be needed tonight. On the bench, Louis Rees-Zammit and Dillon Lewis are back amongst things after being excluded from the 23 against England.

Wales XV (1-15): Thomas, Elias, Francis; Rowlands, Beard; S Davies, Navidi, Faletau; T Williams, Biggar; Adams, J Davies, Watkin, Cuthbert; L Williams

Replacements: Lake, Jones, Lewis, Moriarty, Morgan; Hardy, Anscombe, Rees-Zammit.

Runners and riders

Friday 11 March 2022 18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, with kick-off about an hour away, let’s take a closer look at the two sides as they begin to limber up...

A battle at number eight?

Friday 11 March 2022 18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And PA have picked out Taulupe Faletau against Gregory Alldritt as a potentially defining individual duel.

Faletau vs Alldritt and the back-row battle key to Wales-France clash

Talking Points

Friday 11 March 2022 18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So much to discuss, and we’ll get to plenty of it as the evening wears on, but to whet the whistle, here are five talking points from the Press Association ahead of Wales vs France:

Les Bleus looking to keep Grand Slam dream alive – Wales v France talking points

Why the Principality may look a little more empty than usual…

Friday 11 March 2022 18:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We won’t know the exact attendance at the Principality Stadium until a little bit later, but tickets have not sold particularly well for this game. There should still be in excess of 60,000 people inside Cardiff’s principal sporting venue but a combination of a high ticket price, the unfavourable Friday night scheduling and a lack of French travelling support.

It isn’t a great look, though, and the sense coming from Welsh rugby towers is that Friday night Six Nations rugby may not be something they would prefer moving forward, a position that tallies with most of the other countries in this tournament. Interestingly, French TV prefers a night game – the television audiences should again be strong in a nation that has fallen back in love with its rugby team.

