France 7-7 Wales LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

France vs Wales LIVE!

Six Nations Super Saturday continues in Paris this afternoon as Les Bleus hope to keep their title hopes alive. The defending champions must win handsomely at the Stade de France and then hope for a huge favour from old rivals England in Dublin later to destroy Ireland’s Grand Slam dreams and pip the world’s top-ranked team at the last. Unlikely yes, but stranger things have happened.

France should hold up their end of the bargain as they return to home soil today, fresh from a seven-try, 43-point rout at Twickenham last weekend that was England’s heaviest-ever home defeat. Confidence will now be back to soaring levels in Fabien Galthie’s camp after their first Six Nations win on English territory since 2005, just what they needed with the small matter of a home Rugby World Cup looming in the autumn.

Warren Gatland’s Welsh side have endured a dismal tournament for the most part against a backdrop of an ongoing domestic crisis in the sport, though should at least avoid the wooden spoon after that much-needed bonus-point win in Rome last weekend. Follow France vs Wales in the Six Nations live below!

France vs Wales latest news

Kick-off time: 2.45pm GMT, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV

France lineup as Atonio returns from ban

Wales lineup as Gatland makes six changes

Prediction: France to win by 17 points

15:15 , George Flood

24 mins: A spot of kick tennis as Ramos looks to give France an advantage in that area.

Alun Wyn Jones has gone off for a HIA, so Dafydd Jenkins is on for Wales for now.

15:13 , George Flood

23 mins: France’s attack just isn’t firing quite yet and a spill from Fickou is punted forward by North as Wales race forward to pile on yet more pressure.

Eventually the hosts gather calmly and the composed Dupont is able to fire out into touch near halfway.

15:12 , George Flood

22 mins: More Welsh pressure after the set-piece as Beard tries to crash through the line, but he’s brought down by Baille and it’s ultra-quick jackalling from Taofifenua to earn a penalty.

Story continues

15:10 , George Flood

20 mins: Wales are getting such quick ball here as they glide into the 22 once again, offloading fast and furiously to avoid France’s formidable rucking that destroyed England last week.

The handling is good, but so is the French tackling as Alun Wyn Jones is held up and looks for a quick offload out the back that North can’t bring in.

15:08 , George Flood

19 mins: The referee overrules his assistant and says it’s just a penalty as he tipped him but didn’t drive him into the deck.

How many penalties is that now from France given away in this first 20 minutes? Rare to see them lack that discipline.

15:06 , George Flood

18 mins: Another stoppage in play now to check an iffy-looking tackle from Fickou on Alun Wyn Jones.

He clearly lifted him above the horizontal and twisted him over, but not sure he really drove him into the turf there.

15:05 , George Flood

16 mins: A big moment for the formidable Atonio as, having given away that knock-on, he puts a huge squeeze on Wyn Jones to earn a pressure-relieving French penalty that is boomed into touch.

Watch: Penaud hits straight back for France

15:04 , George Flood

Watch: Wales strike first through George North

15:04 , George Flood

15:03 , George Flood

14 mins: Wales have not let that setback deter them and are quickly back on the attack.

Atonio deflects a pass from Wyn Jones intended for Biggar, which the Welsh feel is a deliberate knock-on.

The officals don’t concur after a review and it’s only a red scrum for the knock-on.

TRY! France 7-7 Wales | Damian Penaud 11'

14:59 , George Flood

11 mins: Well that lead didn’t last long!

France hit back very swiftly after a magical break from fly-half Ntamack.

Dupont then does his thing, finding a perfect pass to play in Penaud out on the right flank.

A difficult conversion is nailed by Thomas Ramos. One chance, one try for the French. All square once more.

(REUTERS)

TRY! France 0-7 Wales | George North 8'

14:55 , George Flood

8 mins: A very well-deserved first Welsh try as their massive early pressure tells!

Another rolling maul is brought down just short of the line as France commit numbers in defence.

Webb then sprays out a perfect pass for North to saunter in unopposed.

The easiest of conversions is made by Biggar in front of the posts. France not in the game at all yet.

(Getty Images)

14:53 , George Flood

6 mins: Another menacing Welsh lineout drive, but the French defence is bending without breaking.

They are under constant pressure, with Wales laying siege to their line in these opening minutes.

But France keep them at bay once again, until another penalty is conceded.

Biggar kicks to the corner...

14:51 , George Flood

4 mins: This is a great start from Wales, playing really positive rugby with ball in hand and asking plenty of early questions of this France defence.

Rees-Zammit, starting at full-back today with Liam Williams sidelined, has been heavily involved already, with Rhys Webb going to the short side after some solid Welsh gains and pick and go moves but the ball was forward.

They were playing with an advantage and we’ll come back for the penalty.

They kick for the lineout again...

14:49 , George Flood

3 mins: It’s a good lineout drive from Wales, but just begins to falter and the ball is held up over the line!

Agonisingly close to a very early try.

Instead Ntamack will drop out from behind the French line.

14:48 , George Flood

2 mins: A nice and positive start from Wales as Rees-Zammit attacks from deep and they end up with an early penalty as French number eight Alldritt is pinged for entering the ruck at the side.

They know they will need maximum points today and kick for a lineout deep inside the French 22 rather than taking a shot at goal.

KICK-OFF

14:46 , George Flood

Nic Berry of Australia is today’s referee.

Dan Biggar kicks to get the penultimate match of the 2023 Six Nations underway!

Can France keep their outside chance of another title alive, or will Wales spring an upset?

Let’s find out...

14:43 , George Flood

Surely not too many better rousing national anthem combinations than Land of My Fathers and La Marseillaise.

Almost time for kick-off!

14:40 , George Flood

A brilliant atmosphere as the players emerge from the tunnel to a cacophony of noise and haze of pyrotechnic smoke.

The Stade de France is absolutely packed with expectant home fans.

A lovely moment for Faletau as he leads out the Welsh team on the occasion of his 100th cap.

14:37 , George Flood

Final preparations in Paris!

A fantastic crowd at the Stade de France as usual.

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Scotland earn bonus-point win over Italy

14:28 , George Flood

It’s all over in the first game of Super Saturday at Murrayfield!

Scotland have claimed a bonus-point win over Italy, 26-14, thanks to a last-gasp hat-trick try from Finn Russell’s replacement, Blair Kinghorn.

The Azzurri had pulled it back to five points late on and were camped on the Scottish line to make Gregor Townsend sweat, but could not drive home their advantage and end the 2023 Six Nations winless.

They collect the wooden spoon for the 18th time and eighth year in a row, despite some impressive progress and performances.

Wales do not have to worry about picking up that wooden spoon for the first time since 2003.

Scotland, meanwhile, are likely to finish in third place after a very encouraging competition.

(Getty Images)

14:20 , George Flood

Warren Gatland looking very dapper as he surveys the pre-match scene at the Stade de France, deep in conversation with forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

Just 25 minutes remaining until kick-off in Paris.

(Getty Images)

Galthie demands even more from France

14:03 , George Flood

Incredibly, Monsieur Galthie does not believe that France were at their best against England at Twickenham, despite running in seven tries during a one-sided, 43-point beatdown that was their old rivals’ biggest-ever defeat on home soil and third-largest anywhere in the world.

“The Twickenham match gave us a lot of satisfaction, we can’t hide that,” he said.

“But we also saw some room for improvement. We could have played better with the ball and without the ball, done better in our transitional play.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Galthie warns against underestimating Wales

13:54 , George Flood

France coach Fabien Galthie, in tears after emphatically ending that long Twickenham hoodoo last weekend, has warned of the perils of underestimating a Welsh team that can still pose a threat to their slim title hopes despite a disappointing tournament to date.

“Two years ago, this Wales side was two minutes away from winning the Grand Slam in our stadium,” he said.

“Two seasons isn’t a long time ago and there are players in that side who won three Grand Slams and five (Six Nations) tournaments.

“Whatever happens, the Welsh always put their bodies on the line. They give everything, everything, everything.

“For a long time, they tormented the France team.”

(REUTERS)

France blitz of England ‘one of the best performances'

13:39 , George Flood

Wales won eight out of nine matches against France between 2012-19, including that dramatic World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

However, the tide has well and truly turned since then, with France having won four in a row against today’s opponents including a gruelling 13-9 victory in Cardiff 12 months ago.

Gatland lavished praise on Les Bleus after their record drubbing of England and urged his side to start well in Paris and stand up to the physicality and pressure kicking game.

"I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time," he said.

"They are the number two team in the world, they bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they have tended to start well.

(REUTERS)

"We've got to go out there and start well, make sure we are in that arm-wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity.

"They are a team that kick the ball a lot, so we've also got to make sure that our back-field is right and we have got to be good in the air."

Gatland hails ‘incredible sevant” Faletau before 100th cap

13:24 , George Flood

Warren Gatland was also full of praise for Taulupe Faletau as he prepares for his 100th cap this afternoon.

Given the level that the 32-year-old Cardiff number eight still operates at, he surely won’t be one of the experienced holdovers from Wales’ golden generation set for the boot after the Six Nations.

"He has been an incredible servant to Wales,” Gatland said.

"I remember in the early years he was just a constant and he became absolutely world-class in terms of his performances.

"There are a lot of things that people don't see in terms of his ability to read the game - he will run support lines that people don't see.

"He has been brilliant for the Lions as well and it is a great accolade for him and his family."

(PA)

Gatland: Up to eight Wales players set for final Six Nations game

13:10 , George Flood

One of Wales’ chief problems among many at this tournament seems to have been something of a lost generation, with a lot of players either coming to the end of their international careers or just beginning them - with very little in between.

Just under half of today’s matchday squad are over 30 and a post-tournament cull seems to be on the way ahead of the World Cup in the autumn.

Warren Gatland admitted on Thursday that today could be a last Six Nations outing for up to eight of his senior players.

"If I look at the squad, going through it, there are up to eight players in there who are potentially playing their last Six Nations game," he said.

"We've got to think about building for the World Cup this year, but also thinking about 2027 (World Cup). You need to bring in some younger players and give them that time to develop.

"The ideal scenario is you want to go to a World Cup with a squad of mid to late 20s with 40 or 50 caps.

(PA)

"That is some of the thinking behind the selection behind guys who have been great servants to Welsh rugby, but are probably involved in their last Six Nations game.

"The message to them who might be playing their last Six Nations game is enjoy the occasion and the moment. For a lot of them, it might be the last time they do that."

Ireland title permutations

13:02 , George Flood

And per the same source, here’s how Ireland can make sure they are celebrating come around 7pm in Dublin this evening.

How Ireland can win the Six Nations title

They beat England – also a Grand Slam: 26 or 27 points

They draw with England: 21 points

They lose to England but pick up two bonus points: 21 points

They lose to England picking up one bonus point and stay ahead of France on points difference: 20 points

They lose to England picking up no bonus point but France win without a bonus point (and do not close the points difference gap) or fail to win

France title permutations

13:00 , George Flood

Per the official Six Nations website, here is how France can pull off a sensational last-gasp title heist this afternoon.

How France can win the Six Nations title

They beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point: 20 points to 19

They beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose with a bonus point but France close the gap in points difference: 20 v 20

They beat Wales without a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point and France close the gap in points difference: 19 v 19

Six more Wales changes from Gatland

12:44 , George Flood

Warren Gatland has chopped and changed his side considerably for every match in this Six Nations so far, and today is no exception.

There are six more alterations to his starting XV, with the fit-again Dan Biggar back at fly-half in place of Owen Williams and a new centre partnership of George North and Nick Tompkins named as Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady drop out.

Louis-Rees Zammit is also in at full-back with Liam Williams sidelined.

In the pack, veteran warhorse Alun Wyn Jones is recalled at lock in place of Dafydd Jenkins and Aaron Wainright makes his first appearance of the tournament in the back row with Jac Morgan suffering an ankle injury.

Taulupe Faletau is handed his 100th cap at number eight, while Leigh Halfpenny is back on the bench after injury.

Rhys Webb shone on his first Six Nations start since 2017 against Italy last weekend and keeps his place at scrum-half ahead of Tomos Williams.

(REUTERS)

Today’s venue

12:35 , George Flood

The calm before the inevitable storm in Paris.

Expecting plenty of Welsh fans in attendance at the magnificent Stade de France this afternoon, as there were at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico seven days ago.

(Getty Images)

Two French changes as Uini Atonio returns

12:32 , George Flood

That’s two French changes from the XV that started the demolition of England at Twickenham in round four.

First-choice tighthead Uini Atonio is back from the three-game suspension he incurred for his dangerous tackle on Ireland hooker Rob Herring during last month’s thriller in Dublin.

He replaces Dorian Aldegheri, who had to start against England with Mohamed Haouas also suspended following his red card in the win over Scotland.

Aldegheri isn’t in the squad today with Sipili Falatea providing tighthead cover.

Fabien Galthie’s other change is in the second row, where Paul Willemse misses out with a hamstring injury and is replaced by the towering Romain Taofifenua, who packs down next to Thibaud Flament.

Otherwise it’s as you were, with Francois Cros continuing to deputise for the injured Anthony Jelonch in the back row.

Jonathan Danty continues in the midfield alongside Gael Fickou with Yoram Moefana in reserve, while Montpellier lock Bastien Chalureau is set to earn only his third cap and first minutes of the tournament from the bench.

(PA)

France vs Wales prediction

12:21 , George Flood

France still have a slight chance of defending their title, but they must not let attentions drift to start dreaming of an unlikely England upset in Dublin.

The focus has to stay on Wales, who have been dreadful for most of the Six Nations but did get that confidence-boosting win in Rome last weekend.

France were just phenomenal at Twickenham and even if they play with only half the intensity and ferocious tempo here, it should still be enough to triumph comfortably.

France to win by 17 points.

(REUTERS)

Wales lineup

12:19 , George Flood

Wales XV: Rees-Zammit; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Biggar, Webb; W Jones, Owens (c), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, O Williams, Halfpenny.

France lineup

12:19 , George Flood

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Taofifenua, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

How to watch France vs Wales

12:19 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, France vs Wales is being broadcast live on ITV this afternoon, with coverage beginning at 1:55pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online by visiting the ITV website or ITVX app.

The match is also available to watch via Welsh-language TV channel S4C and S4C Clic online.

Welcome to France vs Wales LIVE coverage!

12:13 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of France vs Wales.

It’s Super Saturday as the 2023 Six Nations reaches an exciting crescendo, with the defending champions still holding out hope of a dramatic last-gasp title success.

France must put Wales to the sword in Paris this afternoon and then hope that England, fresh off their record home defeat by Les Bleus last weekend, can pull off a major upset against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Dublin later in the evening.

But it’s all a moot point if Warren Gatland’s Welsh side can spring a shock of their own of course, having likely avoided a first wooden spoon for 20 years with a crucial bonus-point win over Italy in round four.

Kick-off at the Stade de France today is at 2:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the title permutations, match build-up, thoughts from both camps, latest team news, lineups and minute-by-minute game updates.