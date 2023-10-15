France vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

France vs South Africa LIVE!

The last of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals promises to be an absolute cracker. France and South Africa will duel in Paris for the right to play England in a week’s time, with tonight’s victor very likely to be pronounced the favourite to go all the way and lift the trophy later this month.

In the blue corner, Antoine Dupont has been passed fit to start only three weeks after requiring facial surgery in a big boost to Les Bleus as they look to win the World Cup for the first-ever time and, on home soil, many believe their time is now. However, they have often struggled to beat South Africa.

In the green and gold corner, a Springboks side determined to show they can still rule the world by successfully defending their trophy, despite coming off second-best in their pool-stage battle with Ireland. Follow France vs South Africa LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog!

The warm-ups are underway

19:22 , Marc Mayo

We’re closing in on kick-off with the Stade de France practically already full!

Fabien Galthie’s unique fashion choice explained

19:17 , Marc Mayo

One of the more curious factors about France is coach Fabien Galthie's thick-rimmed glasses.

The 54-year-old has explained: "These are plastic sports glasses that allow you to run, to fall, because I broke all my glasses before.

"My eyesight deteriorated around 46-47 years old. I had to put on stronger glasses, but above all I had to stop breaking them."

Les Bleus rock up at Stade de France

19:09 , Marc Mayo

South Africa switch things up for a big finish

19:05 , Marc Mayo

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has accepted that his eyes were focused squarely on France when he picked his bench.

His recent inclination for hefty forwards has been discarded with some kick-and-run options such as Faf de Klerk primed for the latter stages.

"If it's 8-0, 7-1, 6-2, 5-3, it falls under team selection. We have selected a team, irrespective of the bench, that we think will give us the best opportunity of a victory on Sunday," Nienaber said of his bench.

"If we select Cobus [Reinach] or Faf, I don't think there would be a lot of raised eyebrows. France have got a very interesting kicking game and we feel using those two guys will give us the best opportunity."

France vs South Africa: Countdown to kick-off

19:00 , Marc Mayo

The atmosphere is building at the Stade de France with kick-off in one hour!

Siya Kolisi fire Boks warning

18:55 , Marc Mayo

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has called on his team to be prepared to go long and play every minute in the face of France's fierce kicking game.

“There are not a lot of weaknesses in the French side, or all four teams playing [in Paris] this weekend," Kolisi said.

“One thing a bit different is their kicking game. They make no bones about it - they prefer not to play with the ball. They pressurise you, try to suffocate you and force you into making errors, which is a very good system from Shaun [Edwards].

“We have had to talk to that with our team selection. If you look at their set-pieces, they win their ball and then they have some X-factor, So they are a well-rounded team who puts teams under pressure and don't give up, they play for 80 minutes.”

Will Antoine Dupont turn the tide in France’s favour?

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Antoine Dupont's return may not be the game-changing factor some fans expect it to be, France's ex-captain Thierry Dusautoir has said.

“He’s obviously a valuable addition for France,” Dusautoir told AFP.

“Does it change everything? I don’t think so because the team is strong.

“But obviously whatever team in the world would be better with Dupont, so he brings added value.”

France vs South Africa latest odds

18:45 , Marc Mayo

France to win: 8/11

South Africa to win: 6/5

Draw: 18/1

Erasmus points finger at France as he admits to South Africa referee issues

18:39 , Marc Mayo

Rassie Erasmus admitted South Africa’s past mistakes in criticising referees, then turned up the Rugby World Cup heat by accusing France of simulation.

He said: “For us the first word is respect, I think definitely we got it wrong in stages, especially when we had the year off with Covid and we went into the Lions series.

“Last year I had a phone call with Nigel Owens and I said, ‘We really want to get this right, we don’t want people not to like us. That is not the reason for us, maybe sometimes having differences and doing things in a way just to get a response’.”

But he added of Les Bleus: “What they do well is that, when they get close to the high hits, they really show that to the referee. I think they’re very clever at that, but they’re not a team that lives on the dangerous edge.

“I think they’re straight-up forward, they don’t play with tricks, they just physically man up, and that’s the kind of team that we respect.”

Throwback: That 1995 World Cup clash between Les Bleus and the Boks

18:33 , Marc Mayo

Head-to-head record

18:26 , Marc Mayo

Les Bleus won these teams’ last meeting, just under 12 months ago, to end a run of seven straight defeats to the Springboks.

Surprisingly, this is only their second ever clash at a World Cup - South Africa having won the last in the 1995 semi-finals on home soil.

France wins: 12

South Africa wins: 27

Draws: 6

France vs South Africa prediction

18:18 , Marc Mayo

This is not the sort of match where one can confidently place any serious amount of chips on one side of the table.

South Africa have the experience and the power to do just as they did in 2019 and demonstrate their killer instinct when it matters most, despite not being the favourites to go all the way.

France have the swell of home support (which some may say could prove their undoing), the guile and the world’s best player fit and firing. Yes, they may crumble... but it would be brave to bet against it all clicking into place for a France team that may feel that fate is on their side.

France to win, by under five points.

How the Springboks line up

18:13 , Marc Mayo

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Vermeulen

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux

South Africa team news

18:08 , Marc Mayo

South Africa faced a far tougher set of selection decisions ahead of this quarter-final, with questions across the pitch and even on the bench as they considered their split, but they have gone for only five forwards among the replacements on this occasion.

Manie Libbok has done enough to keep his place in the side at fly-half, despite Handre Pollard being fit and available, with Cobus Reinach a surprise call at scrum-half as Faf de Klerk has to settle for a spot on the bench.

Duane Vermeulen starts at No 8, with head coach Jacques Nienaber stating that the Springboks feel he is better suited to the challenge presented by France than Jasper Wiese.

Reinach and Vermeulen are the only changes from the South Africa team that were narrowly eased out by Ireland in Paris last month.

France vs South Africa: Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

So, we know which team tonight’s winner will play in Paris next Saturday.

And we’re two hours away from kicking off at the Stade de France for the last quarter-final of this World Cup...

Let’s bring you the Springboks’ team news.

Tonight’s winner will play...

17:53 , Marc Mayo

England!

An intense end in Marseille and the Red Rose come out on top 30-24!

How France line up

17:50 , Marc Mayo

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana

France team news

17:42 , Marc Mayo

Antoine Dupont starts for France after returning to training early this week, barely three weeks after facial surgery, and his return is a massive boost for Les Bleus.

The scrum-half is named in the XV as the only change to the side from the final pool-stage match against Italy, with Maxime Lucu dropping to the bench as his captain comes back in.

Hooker Julien Marchand remains unavailable, while Les Blues have gone for a 6-2 split on the bench as they strengthen their forward options.

All square in Marseille...

17:34 , Marc Mayo

Fiji have scored two late tries to potentially send their tie with England into extra time!

Follow that game live here

Where to watch France vs South Africa

17:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game is available to watch live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

France vs South Africa LIVE!

17:25 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final between France and South Africa!

We’ve already seen Argentina, New Zealand and maybe soon England book their place in the final four.

But whoever comes out on top of this clash in Paris may well be seen as the favourites to lift the trophy in just a couple of weeks’ time.

Kick-off from Stade de France in Saint-Denis comes at 8pm BST and you can follow all the build-up, match action and reaction right here!