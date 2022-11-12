France vs South Africa live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

France host South Africa in the clash of the rugby weekend in Marseille.

World Cup hosts France have a claim to be the best side in the world following their Six Nations Grand Slam and will look for another statement win against the defending champion Springboks.

France left it late to defeat Australia in their opening match last weekend, while South Africa were beaten by Ireland in Dublin.

France have not beaten the Springboks since 2009, with South Africa winning the last seven matches.

When is France vs South Africa?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 12 November at the Stade Velodrome.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices.

What is the team news?

France will face South Africa at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome on Saturday with the same team who edged Australia last weekend, looking to extend their unbeaten record to 12 matches.

Centre Jonathan Danty will start again after being a doubt following the birth of his child overnight on Tuesday, which saw him skip a couple of training sessions, while Yoram Moefana will again be on the wing.

South Africa coach coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes following last Saturday’s 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Willie le Roux was recalled at fullback and Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf. He also included uncapped flyhalf Manie Libbok on the bench after struggling to find a consistent replacement at No. 10 for the injured Handre Pollard. Although Damian Williemse struggled against Ireland he is retained at flyhalf.

Cheslin Kolbe goes back to the right wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse shifts to the left wing. Prop Ox Nche and hooker Bongi Mbonambi both start while Mostert is at lock after an injury to Lood de Jager.

Startling line-ups

France: 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Anthony Jelonch; 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki; 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Bastien Chalureau, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Albertus Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siyamthanda Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Retshegofaditswe Nche.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi