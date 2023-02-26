France vs Scotland, Six Nations 2023: Kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

Unbeaten Scotland today travel to face wounded defending champions France in Six Nations round three.

Gregor Townsend’s side are brimming with confidence after opening the competition with back-to-back victories for the first time since 1996, following up another breathless Calcutta Cup success over England at Twickenham with a 35-7 demolition of crisis-stricken Wales at Murrayfield in which they ran riot in the second half.

But Scotland face a significant step up in quality this weekend as they pay a visit to Paris, where France will be desperate to bounce back after seeing their dreams of successive Grand Slams ended by a thrilling 32-19 defeat by incredible Ireland in Dublin in round two.

Having also been pushed close by Italy on opening weekend, Les Bleus are itching to deliver a ruthless win to restate their credentials ahead of the pressures of a home Rugby World Cup looming large in the autumn.

France vs Scotland date, kick-off time and venue

France vs Scotland closes out round three of the 2023 Six Nations, after embattled Wales have hosted England and Ireland travelled to Italy the day before.

The game is set for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, February 26 at the Stade de France in Paris.

How to watch France vs Scotland

TV channel: In the UK, France vs Scotland is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow the match on Sunday via Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.

France vs Scotland team news

Stuart Hogg is fit for Scotland after a head injury suffered early against Wales that led to Blair Kinghorn shining off the bench, while Hamish Watson starts to register his first minutes of the tournament in the back row with Luke Crosbie out.

Watson for Crosbie is Townsend’s only change to the starting team that beat Wales, though familiar campaigners in Ali Price and Sam Skinner are back on the bench, with no room for Lions centre Chris Harris in the squad at all. George Horne also drops out as the Scots pivot to a 6-2 bench split.

Scott Cummings, Simon Berghan and Stafford McDowall have all been released to play for Glasgow Warriors against the Lions this weekend, though Saracens flanker Andy Christie is now back with the group after injury.

Hamish Watson will earn his first minutes of the Six Nations for Scotland in Paris (PA)

For France, powerful centre Jonathan Danty is fit again after a knee injury and playing 40 minutes for La Rochelle in the Top 14 last weekend.

However, he does not yet make the matchday squad, with Fabien Galthie’s only change from Dublin seeing Mohamed Haouas replace Uini Atonio at tighthead prop, with the latter cited and banned for his high tackle on Ireland hooker Rob Herring. Bordeaux’s Sipili Falatea remains on the bench.

Haouas certainly has previous against Scotland, having been sent off for punching Jamie Ritchie during a fiery affair at Murrayfield three years ago.

France vs Scotland lineups

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Marchand, Haouas; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Scotland XV: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (c), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

France vs Scotland head to head (h2h) history and results

Scotland lost 10 matches in a row against France between 2007 and 2015, though have had more success in recent years.

A 27-23 triumph on their last visit to Paris in 2021 secured by Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp try was their first victory in the French capital since 1999.

Scotland also beat France three times at Murrayfield in 2018, 2019 and 2020, though France won 36-17 in ruthless fashion in Glasgow 12 months ago en route to their first Grand Slam since 2010.

France wins: 57

Scotland wins: 39

Draws: 3

France vs Scotland prediction

This is an intriguing clash to headline round three of the Six Nations.

Scotland have made their best start for 27 years in a flurry of tries and impressive attacking rugby, with threats all over the pitch and maverick playmaker Finn Russell - who plies his club trade in France with Racing 92 - pulling the strings expertly from fly-half.

But there were warning signs in that first half against Wales that they still possess certain defensive vulnerabilities that will surely be exploited by better teams, and a trip to Paris is obviously a huge step up in class.

Scotland are flying... but likely won’t have enough to keep their winning run going in Paris (Getty Images)

France will be hurting after being bested by Ireland in one of the best games you’re ever likely to see and Galthie will be demanding an instant response from Antoine Dupont and Co.

Les Bleus to win, but expect Scotland to put up a decent fight ahead of the visit of Ireland to Murrayfield in two weeks’ time.

France to win by 10 points.

France vs Scotland odds

France to win: 3/10

Scotland to win: 11/4

Draw: 22/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).