France vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

(Getty Images)

France and Scotland continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with another warm-up clash.

Scotland overcame Zander Fagerson’s sending off to fightback and pip their visitors at Murrayfield last week, with France squandering an 18-point halftime lead.

But the World Cup hosts are back closer to full strength for this one in Saint-Etienne as they try to work into rhythm ahead of their home tournament.

Gregor Townsend is boosted by the availability of regular skipper Jamie Ritchie as his side look to make it three wins from three warm-up games after an opening win over Italy a fortnight ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Scotland?

France vs Scotland is due to kick off at 8.05pm BST on Saturday 12 August at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Summer Nations Series clash live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming platform from 7.45pm BST.

Team news

Fabien Galthie’s French side look much stronger this week than last. Antoine Dupont returns to captain France from scrum-half, with the likely starting World Cup backline getting a chance to play together. Dorian Aldegheri starts ahead of Uini Atonio at tighthead while with all of Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros and Anthony Jelonch having been dealing with injuries of varying severity, there are starting shirts for Thibaud Flament and Pierre Boudehent at five and six respectively. Young back Louis Bielle-Biarrey, just 20, should get another chance to impress off the bench.

With Zander Fagerson suspended, WP Nel starts at tighthead for Scotland, while Jamie Ritchie returns and takes ovoer the captaincy on the blindside. There is better news than feared about scrum-half Ben White, with the injury he suffered last week thought not to rule him out of World Cup contention. White will miss this game, though; Ali Price combines with Finn Russell in the halves.

Story continues

Both coaches have gone for a six forwards and two backs split on the bench.

Line-ups

France XV: Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Pierre Boudehent, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Romain Ntamack; Gabin Villiere, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou; Maxime Lucu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, WP Nel; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie (capt.), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey; Ali Price, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner, Josh Baylissl George Horne, Ollie Smith.

Odds

France win 1/8

Draw 50/1

Scotland win 8/1

Prediction

France by 13 points