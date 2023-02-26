France 25-21 Scotland LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

France vs Scotland LIVE!

Six Nations round three concludes with what most expect to be the game of the weekend in Paris this afternoon. Defending champions France are back on home soil for the first time in 2023 as they look to recover quickly from a titanic loss in Dublin a fortnight ago that saw their dreams of consecutive Grand Slams firmly dashed by rampant Ireland.

Having also been run uncomfortably close by Italy in Rome on opening day, there is a sense that Les Bleus need a commanding performance here to reassert their credentials with a home World Cup looming large later this year. But they face a tough test against a Scotland side high on confidence after opening their campaign with successive victories for the first time since 1996.

Troubled Wales were brushed aside in a second-half blitz at Murrayfield after England had also been defeated again in the Calcutta Cup, raising optimism about a genuine title challenge from Gregor Townsend’s side with Finn Russell pulling the strings. Follow France vs Scotland in the Six Nations live below!

France vs Scotland latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV

France lineup

Scotland lineup

Prediction: France to win by 10 points

16:42 , George Flood

70 mins: Also a change at hooker for the French.

Marchand off, Gaetan Barlot on.

16:41 , George Flood

69 mins: Mathieu Jalibert on for Ntamack at fly-half for France.

For Scotland, Blair Kinghorn is on for Steyn.

Sam Skinner is also going to replace Richie Gray.

TRY! France 25-21 Scotland | Finn Russell 68'

16:37 , George Flood

68 mins: Scotland’s pressure tells once again!

Tuipulotu strives for the line after the scrum.

He’s stopped short, but Price finds Russell in space and he dives over for the third Scottish try of the afternoon.

He then duly adds the extras. A four-point game with just over 10 minutes to play!

A grandstand finish in store in Paris. What a game...

16:35 , George Flood

65 mins: Scotland have a good shove on again but Price takes it out too early!

They attack with another advantage, but Jones can’t chase down another Russell grubber for his hat-trick.

Scotland opt for another scrum with France under so much pressure.

16:34 , George Flood

63 mins: France have changed their loosehead.

Baille replaced by Reda Wardi.

16:34 , George Flood

63 mins: Hogg hauls down Ramos behind his own line as Scotland continue to ramp up the pressure after a scruffy lineout.

They now have the put-in at another five-metre scrum.

The entire Scottish front row is changed, with Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti and WP Nel all on.

Off go Schoeman, Turner and Zander Fagerson.

16:32 , George Flood

62 mins: Scotland brought on Ali Price and former Australia international Jack Dempsey a few minutes ago.

White and Matt Fagerson off.

The towering Romain Taofifenua replaced Willemse for France.

16:29 , George Flood

60 mins: Russell scythes to the blindside off the back of the scrum and looks for the decisive quick offload, but the French snuff it out.

Scotland regroup but this is very aggressive defending from France, swarming the ball carriers.

Tuipulotu battles away and Russell then puts boot to ball but his grubber is too powerful and bobbles out of play.

16:28 , George Flood

58 mins: Scotland now have their own penalty inside the French 22 after another infringement at the ruck.

More brilliant, balanced running from the fleet-footed Huw Jones there.

Kick at goal, lineout? Nope, Scotland opt for a five-metre scrum.

PENALTY! France 25-14 Scotland | Thomas Ramos 57'

16:26 , George Flood

57 mins: Nice and easy for a man of his talents.

The French lead grows back to 11 points with just over 20 minutes left to play in Paris.

16:25 , George Flood

56 mins: France are going to go for another three here after Scotland are off their feet at the breakdown.

Probably a wise decision as Ramos sizes up what should be a straightforward kick.

16:23 , George Flood

55 mins: Much better from France as Dumortier is played in over in the left corner, but he’s held up magnificently over the line!

Was that Ben White with the crucial intervention? A try-saving tackle. Hogg and Jones also played their part.

But Les Bleus will come again quickly after the dropout.

16:22 , George Flood

53 mins: Scotland are playing just superbly at the moment in all facets of the game.

The lineout is working well and they are getting it to their attacking players nice and quickly.

Russell is playing out of his mind, digging deep into his box of tricks and even slinging passes from the floor after a desperate tap of the ankles from Dupont.

Jones running brilliantly from midfield.

France can’t cope at times. They need to regain some measure of control, and quickly.

TRY! France 22-14 Scotland | Huw Jones 48’

16:16 , George Flood

48 mins: And they get their reward!

Scotland again exploit the width with another superb attacking move full of pace, accuracy and precision.

Jones bursts through and there’s a fine clear-out close to the line by Turner.

Scotland keep the pressure on and Jones eventually dots down with Dupont draped all over him.

Russell makes the conversion. France’s lead is trimmed to eight points!

16:15 , George Flood

46 mins: However this ends for Scotland, you have to admire their unwavering commitment to attacking rugby here.

Not much to lose at 22-7 down, but their desire to constantly get the ball moving through the hands at pace and out wide is making for a great spectacle.

16:13 , George Flood

45 mins: Scotland are once again foiled by a forward pass call after Steyn is released down the right flank. That looked marginal!

Scotland were playing with an advantage though after Ollivon was in at the side at the maul and White went on a blindside snipe.

Russell thunders another booming kick into touch.

16:11 , George Flood

42 mins: Scotland are straight on the front foot and they have an attacking lineout after France are pinged for offside.

Hooker Turner down and in need of treatment.

It’s a long lineout throw over the top, with the ball helped on by Ritchie before being knocked forward by a frustrated Van der Merwe.

Scrum France.

Second half

16:08 , George Flood

We are back underway at the Stade de France!

Surely the second half can’t be as action-packed as the first?!

Scotland with a big mountain to climb here.

16:05 , George Flood

Opta with the stat attack on those red cards...

2 - #FRAvSCO is just the 2nd #GuinnessSixNations match to see two players get sent off after France v Italy in 2014 (Rizzo, Slimani), while Mohammed Haouas is the 1st player to be red carded more than once in the Championship, having also been sent off v Scotland in 2020. Mist. pic.twitter.com/WF03dNjqlG — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 26, 2023

15:59 , George Flood

A fitting first 40 minutes for the 100th meeting between these two nations.

Is that the first time in Six Nations history that we’ve seen two red cards in the first half?

Mohamed Haouas really doesn’t like playing Scotland, does he?!

Half-time

15:53 , George Flood

France 22-7 Scotland

Finally time to catch breath!

An incredible first half of Six Nations drama in Paris.

15:52 , George Flood

40 mins: Former skipper Ollivon dives over for France with the clock in the red, but the whistle had already gone for half-time!

Boos rain down from the stands.

What a first half. My word.

Watch: Haouas sent off against Scotland AGAIN

15:51 , George Flood

"It's head on head!



It's a 2nd red card, but this time to France!



14 vs 14! Crazy game! LIVE on @ITV #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/09lYLNTkXs — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 26, 2023

15:49 , George Flood

37 mins: Russell releases Hogg with another absolutely gorgeous long pass out left.

France are vulnerable with only Ramos there to face-up to his fellow full-back, but the pass was forward and the whistle blows.

PENALTY! France 22-7 Scotland | Thomas Ramos 36'

15:48 , George Flood

36 mins: Matt Fagerson is off his feet at the ruck and Hogg clearly yells to kill the ball, willing to accept the three points as France threaten more damage.

Ramos gratefully accepts the invitation. 22-7 now the lead for France.

15:46 , George Flood

33 mins: A rare slice into touch from France keeps the pressure on, but they almost break out from their own 22!

There was also a stellar break from London Irish scrum-half White a few moments ago.

And here come France again, running the ball and keeping it in hand.

You wonder if they will try and set up another drop-goal attempts, with Ntamack having already missed one earlier.

15:43 , George Flood

30 mins: This time the Scottish defence survive and they immediately ratchet up the tempo once again, putting France under all sorts of pressure again inside their own 22.

This lot will have fully earned their half-time orange slices, I can tell you that!

15:41 , George Flood

28 mins: Jelonch was hurt a few minutes ago amid all the madness and went back off, with Cros on once more.

Stunning attacking play from France as they weave their way deep into the 22 in a flash, but Scotland get a crucial turnover just in front of the line and clear into touch.

The tempo of this match is absolutely extraordinary.

TRY! France 19-7 Scotland | Huw Jones 25'

15:37 , George Flood

25 mins: Brilliant from Scotland and they finally get that first try!

The maul works well, they break out through Turner and Russell ends up slinging a superb pass to Jones, who hits a brilliant angle to burst through and score.

A simple conversion for Russell in front of the posts. Game on?

15:36 , George Flood

24 mins: Scotland are asking serious questions of this stretched French defence yet again.

A free play doesn’t come off after another infringement deep in their own 22 and they kick for a lineout drive.

The referee wants a word with France about their discipline.

15:34 , George Flood

22 mins: There is so much going on here it’s bonkers. An utterly ridiculous half of rugby so far.

Scotland have the ball back in hand and there’s a brilliant break from Russell with the show-and-go, supported by Tuipulotu.

Hogg ends up touching down with two defenders all over him in the right corner, but he had a foot in touch.

TRY! France 19-0 Scotland | Thomas Ramos 19'

15:30 , George Flood

19 mins: A massive error from Finn Russell!

Ramos jumps out of the defensive line to pick off a fizzed long pass intended for Steyn and races away for the opportunistic intercept try.

He also sends over an easy conversion in front of the posts.

The French lead builds despite them being under heavy pressure since that Haouas red card.

The Scots in a massive hole now.

15:28 , George Flood

18 mins: Jelonch is back on for France by the way after the HIA. Cros back off.

Scotland quickly back on the attack with plenty of momentum.

They just need to make it count...

Watch: Grant Gilchrist sent off for Scotland

15:28 , George Flood

NO TRY!

15:27 , George Flood

17 mins: Matt Fagerson thinks he has scored for Scotland, but the on-field decision is no try.

That decision is upheld after multiple replays.

He dropped it short of the line.

15:26 , George Flood

15 mins: Scotland piling on the pressure now with the numbers back even.

Finn Russell with a delectable 50:22 to give the Scots the lineout throw inside the French 22.

The French are defending desperately, and are then pinged for an infrigement at the maul.

Scotland are not taking the easy three points here. They want the try.

15:24 , George Flood

13 mins: Like Watson, French no8 Alldritt is sacrificed after that red card as replacement tighthead Falatea enters the fray.

What a truly crazy opening quarter of an hour this has been.

Red card - Mohamed Haouas (France)

15:21 , George Flood

12 mins: A red card for each team inside 12 minutes! Madness at the Stade de France.

That was utterly brainless from tighthead Haouas, who was also sent off against Scotland for punching Jamie Ritchie at Murrayfield three years ago.

14 men apiece. Massive drama in Paris.

15:19 , George Flood

Cros came on for Jelonch after that HIA by the way and now Jonny Gray is on for Scotland after the Gilchrist red.

Watson sacrificed 10 minutes into his first start of the tournament.

15:18 , George Flood

12 mins: Scotland have a penalty, work the lineout drive well and are quickly close to the French line.

But Haouas drives into the breakdown and plays scrum-half Ben White - that was head on head!

This could be another red card...

TRY! France 12-0 Scotland | Ethan Dumortier 9’

15:14 , George Flood

9 mins: France make their man advantage count almost immediately!

Hogg actually does well taking in a pressure kick, but Steyn inadvertently kicks the ball on the deck into the path of Dupont.

The French captain quickly whips it left, where the French have a huge overload.

A good take from Ollivon, who finds Fickou before Ntamack then plays in Dumortier for a simply score in the left corner.

Another difficult conversion is just missed by Ramos. 12-0. This could get very ugly, very fast for the 14 men of Scotland.

Red card - Grant Gilchrist (Scotland)

15:12 , George Flood

7 mins: Disaster for Scotland.

The officials cannot find any mitigation and the Edinburgh lock is given his marching orders.

The visitors a try and player down with less than seven minutes on the clock.

He can have not complaints.

15:10 , George Flood

6 mins: Scotland have a lineout but it’s delayed as an admirably persistent medic insists that Jelonch needs to go off for a HIA, despite his protestations.

Replays show that the flanker bounces off Matt Fagerson and then was hit hard in the face by the right shoulder of Gilchrist.

The referee has now seen that on the big screen. Gilchrist is in big trouble here. That was very dangerous...

TRY! France 7-0 Scotland | Romain Ntamack 5’

15:06 , George Flood

5 mins: Unstoppable from France!

Hooker Marchand breaks off from the lineout drive and sits down Hamish Watson.

There are then a sequence of bulldozing carries deep into the 22 from the likes of Flament and Baille.

Scotland’s defence initially holds firm, but it is just a matter of time as France work it left with numbers and Ntamack goes over.

A tough conversion is made by Ramos. Great start from Les Bleus.

15:05 , George Flood

France are in white today by the way despite being at home, with Scotland in their familiar blue home strips.

15:04 , George Flood

2 mins: Scotland keep ball in hand early on and work it nicely through the hands out left looking for the width, but France stay patient in defence and force a knock-on.

Romain Ntamack looks to put pressure on with another high kick, which is taken in by Hogg.

Duhan van der Merwe is driven into the turf by Jelonch and we eventually come back for a French penalty, which is boomed into touch on the edge of the Scottish 22.

15:02 , George Flood

1 min: The physical tone is set early on as Anthony Jelonch barrels into a combination of Ritchie and Matt Fagerson.

France negotiate a swift early exit from their own 22.

KICK-OFF

15:01 , George Flood

Stirring stuff as ever!

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli blows to get us underway, after that strange little car has delivered the ball to Stuart Hogg for kick-off.

Can France get back to winning ways, or will Scotland keep up their title push with another win in Paris?

Let’s find out...

14:57 , George Flood

Antoine Dupont and Jamie Ritchie lead out their respective teams to a cacophony of noise at a truly great stadium.

After a moment of solidarity with the people of Ukraine a year into the invasion by Russia, it’s time for the national anthems.

Flower of Scotland up first, followed of course by La Marseillaise. Two of the very best!

14:53 , George Flood

A fantastic crowd as ever inside the Stade de France! The players are imminent.

Not long now!

14:41 , Matt Verri

Just under 20 minutes to go until we get underway at the Stade de France.

Les Blues looking for a response to their Dublin disappointment, Scotland with the chance to prove they are the real deal this year.

Should be a cracker!

Warm-ups underway!

14:28 , Matt Verri

Must-win for France

14:19 , Matt Verri

Les Blues simply have to get the job done this afternoon, if they’re to have any hope of defending their Six Nations crown.

They’ll then be relying on Scotland dusting themselves down and recovering to face Ireland at Murrayfield in a couple of weeks, needing Townsend’s side to beat the Irish.

If not, France will have their England hats on for the final weekend of the championship, when Ireland welcome Steve Borthwick’s team to Dublin.

France need a favour from somewhere, but for now they just need to do their job.

France 1-0 Scotland

14:08 , Matt Verri

Style points have to go to France if we’re judging the arrivals at the Stade de France.

Thankfully for Scotland there isn’t a column on the Six Nations table rewarding teams for wearing suits.

Tuipulotu and Jones together again

14:02 , Matt Verri

Scotland once again opt for the centre partnership of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones this afternoon.

It‘s a pairing that continues to deliver, and Tuipulotu puts it down to a shared mentality on the pitch.

“I would never tell him this but I’ve been a fan of Huw for a long time now,” he said earlier this week.

“I’m really comfortable playing with him on both sides of the ball. I think why we go together so well is we think of the game in similar ways and on the field we can have these little conversations and execute under pressure.

“This weekend is just another opportunity for us.”

Stage is set!

13:55 , Matt Verri

Repeat for Scotland?

13:47 , Matt Verri

Something to get the Scotland fans in the mood.

No fans in attendance, but it was Scotland who came out on top when these sides last met in Paris. Drama right at the death.

Here’s how Scotland secured that famous win...

Townsend: We can match the challenge

13:38 , Matt Verri

Gregor Townsend has backed his Scotland side to approach this afternoon’s test with confidence after their impressive start to the Six Nations.

It’s two wins from two for the Scots so far, though this is certainly their toughest assignment yet.

“I think the players realise what a big test this is going to be, playing one of the best teams in the world on their home patch, at a venue we haven’t had much success over the past 100 years,” Townend says.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge but we can match that challenge. We can improve from the Wales game. Going into a game like this on the back of wins is a much better place to be than if you’re coming off the back of defeats.

“You’ve got that confident feeling about how you’re playing and you’ve also got evidence that what you’re doing is leading to good things.”

More of the same this afternoon?

13:30 , Matt Verri

🔥 So many quality tries when France and Scotland meet 🙌#FRAvSCO | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/hAZqQWDX1t — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 26, 2023

Head-to-head record

13:22 , Matt Verri

Scotland lost 10 matches in a row against France between 2007 and 2015, though have had more success in recent years.

A 27-23 triumph on their last visit to Paris in 2021 secured by Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp try was their first victory in the French capital since 1999.

Scotland also beat France three times at Murrayfield in 2018, 2019 and 2020, though France won 36-17 in ruthless fashion in Glasgow 12 months ago en route to their first Grand Slam since 2010.

France wins: 57

Scotland wins: 39

Draws: 3

Ireland march on

13:15 , Matt Verri

Scotland with two wins from their first two matches of the Six Nations, the first time they’ve ever done that.

Victory here this afternoon and it sets up an absolutely massive clash against Ireland in a fortnight’s time. Championship and Grand Slam would be on the line.

Ireland avoided a major upset with disjointed 34-20 bonus-point win over Italy yesterday.

Andy Farrell’s depleted side were well below their fluent best in Rome but ultimately claimed victory thanks to two Mack Hansen tries following scores from James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Bundee Aki.

Fearless Italy had the world’s number one side rattled for large parts of a relentless encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

Stephen Varney’s try, a superb breakaway score from Pierre Bruno and 10 points from Paolo Garbisi kept Kieran Crowley’s hosts in contention and they trailed by just four points with 15 minutes remaining.

But the Irish, helped by nine points from Ross Byrne, survived the scare to remain on course for a championship clean sweep moving on to March appointments with Scotland and England.

Standard Sport prediction

13:04 , Matt Verri

This is an intriguing clash to headline round three of the Six Nations.

Scotland have made their best start for 27 years in a flurry of tries and impressive attacking rugby, with threats all over the pitch and maverick playmaker Finn Russell - who plies his club trade in France with Racing 92 - pulling the strings expertly from fly-half.

But there were warning signs in that first half against Wales that they still possess certain defensive vulnerabilities that will surely be exploited by better teams, and a trip to Paris is obviously a huge step up in class.

Scotland are flying... but likely won’t have enough to keep their winning run going in Paris.

France will be hurting after being bested by Ireland in one of the best games you’re ever likely to see and Galthie will be demanding an instant response from Antoine Dupont and Co.

Les Bleus to win, but expect Scotland to put up a decent fight ahead of the visit of Ireland to Murrayfield in two weeks’ time.

France to win by 10 points.

Scotland team news

12:52 , Alex Young

Scotland XV: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (c), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

France team news

12:46 , Alex Young

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Marchand, Haouas; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

How to watch

12:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, France vs Scotland is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Welcome

12:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Six Nations clash between France and Scotland.

Round three concludes with arguably the match of the weekend as the reigning champions return home after a painless loss in Ireland last time out.

Les Blues could do with a statement win to ward off rising voices of concern, but the Scots have plenty about them to make it a tough afternoon.

Kick-off in Paris is at 3pm GMT. Stick with us.