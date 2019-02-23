France vs Scotland: Les Bleus find their form to record first victory of Six Nations campaign

Scotland's Six Nations campaign has been reduced to an exercise in damage limitation after failing to end their two-decade wait for a win in Paris.

France secured a 27-10 bonus-point win with tries from Romain Ntamack, Yoahn Huget and a late Gregory Alldritt brace as the injury-hit Dark Blues contributed to their own downfall for the second game running.

Defeat to Ireland a fortnight ago was also self-inflicted and now Gregor Townsend's men are left with two games against Wales and England - the world's number four and three ranked sides - to salvage some pride from a Championship that has so far produced only a win over whipping boys Italy.

Townsend has had to contend with a horror casualty list this campaign but the loss of Scotland's three most dangerous weapons in Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Huw Jones was felt as they struggled for attacking inspiration.

Ali Price's late score was mere consolation, while France had four tries chalked off as Scotland escaped an even more chastening afternoon.

