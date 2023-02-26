France vs Scotland LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from crucial Six Nations clash

Follow live updates as France host Scotland in a huge Six Nations clash this afternoon.

The Scots travel to Paris in a massive test of their Six Nations title credentials - having opened the tournament with back-to-back wins for the first time in the Six Nations era. Gregor Townsend’s side were victorious on their last trip to the Stade de France two years ago, but Scotland have not won consecutive games in Paris since 1928.

Les Bleus will be looking to respond to their defeat to title rivals Ireland last time out. The defending champions were beaten in a thriller in Dublin and another defeat here for France would surely be a fatal blow to their hopes of retaining their Six Nations crown.

Scotland, though, could set up a potential Grand Slam decider against Ireland if they came away from Paris with a victory. Gregor Townend’s side come into the match off the back of wins against England and Wales and now go searching for a third victory in a row.

Follow live updates from France vs Scotland in the Six Nations, below:

France 0-0 Scotland, 3 minutes

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Anthony Jelonch fancies this! You don’t see Duhan van der Merwe deposited on his derriere too often, but the wing is flat-footed as Jelonch ploughs into him, allowing the flanker to keep his legs driving. Scotland infringe at the ruck; France kick into the visitors’ 22.

France 0-0 Scotland, 2 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A more awkward collision now as Kyle Steyn slips into contact, with the high hit negated by Steyn’s significant change in height. Finn Russell goes to work, throwing flat to Pierre Schoeman at the line.

Russell orchestrates again but Stuart Hogg can’t gather cleanly in a wide channel.

France 0-0 Scotland, 1 minute

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A deep kick off from Stuart Hogg, forcing Anthony Jelonch to retreat before the flanker comes stomping forth again on the lumber for the first time. A major collision as Jelonch meets the shoulders of Matt Fagerson and Grant Gilchrist.

Antoine Dupont ensures a tidy exit with a powerful box kick.

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg’s right boot sends the ball skywards and we are underway at the Stade de France!

France vs Scotland

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One for the neutrals? I fancy this will be plenty of fun. The middle weekend of the 2023 Six Nations concludes in Paris, and kick off is moments away...

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Flower of Scotland” is piped prettily and sung well by the Scottish squad, grateful, you’d assume, not to have contend with the travelling anthem mishap that Ireland did yesterday. The pockets of tartan scarves wave.

“La Marseillaise” is delivered forcefully, a couple of chilly looking mascots lending their help as the players chant along behind them.

France vs Scotland

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A great banner is on the pitch to welcome the players, “united for one dream” the message to the French crowd and players with the autumn World Cup now very much on the horizon.

Before kick-off, as has been the case at all three games this weekend, a moment to pause in support of the people of Ukraine one year on from the escalation of the Russian invasion.

France vs Scotland

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are in their change white kit today, with the Scottish visitors clad in familiar navy blue.

Antoine Dupont and Jamie Ritchie stand shoulder to shoulder in the tunnel as the rest of the 23s file in behind them. Chilly but dry in Paris - it might be a good day for some running rugby.

France vs Scotland - Match Officials

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

World Rugby have spread the refereeing appointments around for this Six Nations, given all of their likely World Cup officiating panel a go in the middle. Fast-rising Georgian Nika Amashukeli takes charge this afternoon in a multi-national team.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)ARs: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Andrea Piardi (FIR)TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

France vs Scotland

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The flags are beginning wave in the stands at the Stade de France with kick off swiftly approaching. I think France will try to really control things in the first 40, building through their long kicking game to win territory and push Scotland back having struggled to prevent Ireland settling in two weeks ago.

France vs Scotland - Shaun Edwards speaks to ITV

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“The fact that Scotland were the only team to have beaten us here in the last three years is a huge part of it,” the France defence coach says. “We don’t want them coming to Paris and winning again. We want to regain momentum. We lost against Ireland last week in a very, very high quality game.

“Obviously you have to take into account how much possession Ireland have but a couple of tries we definitely could have stopped. Four tries if four tries, but we were back to normal being the most disciplined team in world rugby, which we were last year.”

France vs Scotland

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slightly peculiarly, there were plenty of French accents in Cardiff yesterday, busying the bars around the Principality Stadium and mingling with the Welsh and English. Sunday Six Nations games don’t always sell brilliantly but there should be a good turnout this afternoon, boosted by a healthy group of travelling Scots.

France vs Scotland

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a little chillier than the two teams might like, but the sun is most certainly shining on a pleasant Paris afternoon at the Stade de France. Last year’s victory at Murrayfield felt a quietly key one for a developing French side, put under pressure at times but holding their nerve to take their chances and claim what, in the end, was a convincing win.

Mohamed Haouas’ return is interesting - Jamie Ritchie will remember the feel of his fist, but the prop has mellowed significantly since this moment of madness. He’s not quite got the sheer size of Uini Atonio, but he and Paul Willemse on that tighthead right of the French scrum should be able to put Pierre Schoeman under pressure.

Sione Tuipulotu calls on Scotland to treat France showdown as ‘grand final’

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sione Tuipulotu has called on buoyant Scotland to treat this weekend’s showdown with France like a cup final as he prepares for one of the biggest games of his career.

The Scots head to Paris top of the Six Nations table after starting with bonus-point wins away to England and at home to Wales.

Victory at Stade de France on Sunday would leave them in prime position to go for a first Grand Slam since the 1990 Five Nations, with back-to-back home games against Ireland and Italy to come in March.

Tuipulotu explained that there is a blend of optimism and steely focus as Gregor Townsend’s side gear up for their high-stakes trip to the French capital.

“We haven’t started like this before so there is an extra buzz around that and everyone’s a little happier around camp,” said the Glasgow centre. “But there’s also an intensity about the group now because we know what an opportunity we have.”

Sione Tuipulotu calls on Scotland to treat France showdown as ‘our Grand Final’

French forwards provide sternest test of impressive Scotland front eight

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While Russell and his backs have added the flash, Scotland’s first two wins have been built on the grit and gristle of their defensive efforts, with the forward pack fronting up and playing with improved physicality. This, though, will be a significant step-up for the Scottish front eight – France come armed with an array of heavy artillery the envy of the rest of the rugby world, and combatting their power shapes as a key challenge for the visitors.

When France are at their best they win repeatedly around the corner, attacking the fringes with their bruisers and offloading to then capitalise on the fissures. In theory, that’s a worry for a Scottish side lacking the pure mass of their opponents, so they may have to be canny to stall the hosts – Hamish Watson’s return should be helpful at the breakdown. Survive the physical test, though, and Scotland really will look like true challengers.

Can Finn Russell unlock French defence?

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell has rather enjoyed his time in Paris, strutting his stuff at the La Defense Arena with Racing 92. He departs for Bath at season’s end, so this will be a last trip to his adopted home city as an international, looking to unpick a few familiar Top 14 friends and foes.

Key will be his Racing teammate Gael Fickou, France’s defensive captain and key pivot defender in the 13 channel. Scotland have exploited both England and Wales out wide, with Russell’s range of kicking and passing causing plenty of problems against two teams bedding in new systems.

France tend to spread wider more effectively than either of Scotland’s previous two opponents, so Russell may instead try to attack inside defenders – Yoram Moefana is not necessarily a natural inside centre, and I think we could see a fair bit of Duhan van der Merwe on his fly-half’s shoulder to try and punch up the centre.

Newly arrived to the Harris household

14:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now feels an opportune time to extend our congratulations to Scotland centre Chris Harris and his wife, Ruby, on the safe arrival of a baby daughter this week. It may be that Gregor Townsend was planning to match France’s power-packed bench anyway, but Harris’ absence perhaps made the decision slightly more straightforward for the head coach. Best wishes to the Harris family, who will be hoping baby Isobel’s first Scotland game ends in victory.

Team News - Scotland

14:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Also making a single tweak is Gregor Townsend, understandably content with Scotland’s work so far in this championship and with Stuart Hogg passed fit finding no fresh injury issues of concern. In to the starting side comes a fully fit Hamish Watson, the breakdown nuisance displacing the slightly unfortunate Luke Crosbie, who did little wrong in his first two Six Nations appearances.

Crosbie drops all the way out of the 23 despite Townsend matching France with an extra forward on the bench: Sam Skinner is handy blindside and lock cover and is set for his first involvement of this campaign. Ali Price also returns to the fold as replacement scrum-half.

Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie (capt.), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson; Ben White, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Kyle Steyn; Stuart Hogg.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey; Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn.

Your Scotland team for this afternoon’s game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AsOne pic.twitter.com/Cbng92m5Hb — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 26, 2023

Team News - France

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first defeat in 18 months has not prompted sweeping changes from Fabien Galthie, with the head coach happy enough to let the same 23 continue. There is a single exception: Uini Atonio’s high hit on Rob Herring has earned the tighthead a ban, necessitating a new starter at prop. That starter is Mohamed Haouas, promoted beyond Sipili Falatea.

His elevation to starter reflects how Galthie likes clarity of roles for his squad, with a six-two bench split again backed. Two back rowers lurk among the six forwards, with Francois Cros and Sekou Macalou ready to stretch their legs in the second half.

France XV: Cyrill Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas; Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Romain Ntamack; Ethan Dumortier, Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou; Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

On to France vs Scotland

13:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s plenty more reaction to yesterday’s games across The Independent, but now it is time to switch our attention more squarely to affairs in Paris, starting with a closer examination of both selections.

Where that leaves things in Six Nations round three...

13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland remain on course for a perfect tournament, three games, three bonus point wins and clear at the top of the table - for now.

Scotland can match the presumed favourites if they score four tries or more and snatch victory this afternoon, while a French bonus point win could leave a three-way tie for second spot.

For Wales - well, when Warren Gatland is talking about avoiding a wooden spoon it rather sums up the sorry state his side find themselves in. Italy host the Welsh in 13 days time...

England ensure Wales end week of woe with defeat in scrappy Six Nations clash

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Perhaps usefully for the editors of Rugby Special, there was rather less end-to-end stuff in Cardiff yesterday evening as Wales and England contested a scrappy old contest at a slightly subdued Principality Stadium. The visitors deepened the Welsh woe with their biggest win by the River Taff in 20 years despite an off-day from the tee for Owen Farrell.

England ensure Wales end week of woe with defeat in scrappy Six Nations clash

Ireland survive Italy test to keep grand slam chase alive

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Trips to Rome no longer look at all straightforward - Kieran Crowley’s frisky Italy side have now run France and Ireland, perhaps the two best teams in the world, mighty close over the first three weeks of this Six Nations. It was all action and adventure in the Italian capital, with Andy Farrell’s side eventually emerging (just about) on top.

France vs Scotland

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, welcome along one and all to the conclusion of the middle weekend of the Six Nations. We are now beyond the halfway point of this competition, eight matches concluded with seven more to go to decide our 2023 champions.

Colliding this afternoon are France, stung by a first defeat in 14 before the fallow week, and Scotland, hopeful of heady heights after back-to-back wins to open their tournament but knowing the challenge ratchets up this afternoon.

Kick off is at 3pm GMT - and before we get in to the thick of the build-up, let’s remind you of all of yesterday’s action...

France vs Scotland: Five talking points

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland head to the Stade de France aiming to continue their stirring start to the Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Gregor Townsend’s team have won both their matches so far and will fancy their chances of another victory over a France side who lost away to Ireland on matchday two.

The PA news agency looks at some key talking points ahead of the high-stakes Paris showdown:

Townsend’s men continue grand slam bid in Paris – Scotland-France talking points

France vs Scotland

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend has challenged his Scotland players to “go up a few levels” as he backed them to deal with the formidable test they face against France in Paris this weekend.

The Scots are top of the Guinness Six Nations table after opening their campaign with bonus-point wins away to England and at home to Wales.

However, head coach Townsend feels they will need to show further improvement if they are to maintain their perfect start in the Stade de France against the side ranked second in the world.

“We were tough on the players going into the Wales week, and rightly so because in the past we haven’t backed up our first performance going into the second week of the Six Nations and also because we believed there was much more to come from the group,” Townsend said, speaking on Friday morning as the team prepared to fly to Paris.

“We feel the same way this week. I think the players realise what a big test this is going to be, playing one of the best teams in the world on their home patch, at a venue we haven’t had much success at over the past 100 years.”

Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to ‘go up a few levels’ against France

France vs Scotland

13:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

