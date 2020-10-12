France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Video Highlights: World Champions Involved in Goalless Stalemate in First Meeting With Portugal Since Euro 2016 Final

World champions France were held to a goalless draw at home by Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 League A group 3 match on Sunday. The clash, a first meeting between both teams since Portugal beat France 1-0 to win 2016 Euro Championship, was a cagey affair with neither sides creating a proper goal-scoring opportunity. Both teams had just three shots on target and neither enough to trouble the goalkeepers. They remained equal on points (7) after two games but Portugal are ahead on goal difference. Ashley Young, Inter Milan Defender Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Miss Next Week’s Milan Derby.

Cristiano Ronaldo came the closest to scoring when he fired a left-footed strike deep into the second half but his deflected shot was parried away by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Ronaldo also came close to putting Portugal ahead in the first half after Bernardo Silva put him clear on goal but right-back Lucas Hernandez produced an excellent block to keep the score down to 0-0. Barcelona Target Memphis Depay Remains Hopeful of Securing Transfer In January.

Portugal eventually seemed to have found the net when centre-back Pepe burst the France goal with a diving header from a set-piece but the goal was ruled out for offside. Both sides lacked the edge in attack but were strong defensively. Portugal and France both sides ended the match with 10 shots attempted and three on target each but neither did enough to trouble the goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo Came Closest to Scoring for Portugal

The visitors controlled the first half and should have really scored from a cross that Joao Felix shot wide when Ronaldo was waiting behind him to turn the ball into the net. For France, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud shot straight to Rui Patricio on goal.

A 1000 fans also attended the game while also maintaining social distancing. COVID-19 restrictions allowed only a handful of fans to attend the match at the Stade de France. They will leave happy seeing their teams back in action after a wait of five months.