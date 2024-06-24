France vs Poland TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

(Getty Images)

Poland became the first nation to exit Euro 2024 after defeat to Austria in their second group game, and in truth they were disappointing enough in their opening encounters to not really feel as though they deserved much more.

Of course, they were hampered by Robert Lewandowski missing the first game through injury, but in truth they offered little threat anyway and head home early without contributing too much to the tournament.

France, meanwhile, will be playing in the last 16 - but they too have not exactly set matters alight, fairly poor in their penalty box play, spurning a few chances to score against Austria and Netherlands and so far only having netted once, which was an own goal.

Kylian Mbappe could return to play with a mask but for Didier Deschamps the bigger questions could come in who to give a chance to after two unimpressive outings so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

France face Poland at 5pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

France are still likely to be cautious over Kylian Mbappe’s return to action following his broken nose, but it does appear he’s fine to play a part if required - albeit with a mask in place. Otherwise, Didier Deschamps’ biggest question marks are over his own selections, with France yet to score a goal themselves and not playing at full capacity. He could rotate to give some a rest and others a chance.

Poland could well shuffle their deck entirely given they are already out of the tournament and may just look to give some tournament experience to squad members. Robert Lewandowski should be fit to start but it’s too late to matter.

Predicted lineups

FRA - Maignan, Pavard, Konate, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Coman, Griezmann, Barcola, Giroud

POL - Szczesny, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior, D Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski, Piatek, Lewandowski

Odds

France 3/10

Draw 5/1

Poland 9/1

Prediction

France’s second string to give a reasonable account of themselves and give Deschamps reason to consider some changes in the last 16. France 2-0 Poland.

