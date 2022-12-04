France vs Poland live: World Cup 2022 score and latest updates

France fans sporting shirts that spell 'LOVE' are pictured in the Souq Area of Doha, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match between France and Poland, which will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 4, 2022 - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The teams

France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

Frankly as much for the benefit of your humble live blogger than anything. Some good Scrabble scores in there as always from our wonderful Polska pals.

The team news

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud. Subs: Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.

Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Krychowiak, Frankowski, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski. Subs: Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Bednarek, Bielik, Milik, Damian Szymanski, Grosicki, Skorupski, Swiderski, Zurkowski, Zalewski, Grabara, Piatek, Gumny, Skoras.

France coach Didier Deschamps reverts to the XI that beat Denmark in the group phase for the defending champions' World Cup last-16 clash against Poland on Sunday. Keeper Hugo Lloris celebrates a record 142nd cap.

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored three goals in Qatar and Olivier Giroud, chasing a record-improving 52nd goal for France, lead the attacking line with Ousmane Dembele.

Raphael Varane, who has been slowly getting into action in Qatar, pairs up in central defence with Dayot Upamecano.

Robert Lewandowski starts as a lone forward in Poland's 4-5-1 formation.

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage for the third last-16 game between defending World Champions France and Poland, who emerged from a group with Argentina, finishing second.

Almost everything favours France as it stands. They topped their group on six points after beating Australia 4-1 in their opening game and then seeing off Denmark 2-1. Their final game was a slight disappointment as they lost 1-0 to Tunisia. Though in that game manager Didier Deschamps understandably chose to rest some of his big names. He did not seem too bothered by the loss.

"We have 24 players. The 24 won the first two games and the 24 lost the third one," Deschamps told a news conference.

"It will serve us for the next game. Some of the players will have recharged the batteries. There were reasons for the players to be rested. Games are now 100-minutes long. These are my choices, and I stand by them. Regardless of the result, we would have to play in four days."Still, they go into this game as third favourites at 21/4, behind Brazil and Argentina.

Poland had a mixed group stage – like many teams – their first game was a goalless draw with Mexico in which Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty. They then beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 before losing 2-0 to Argentina, though Mexico's win over Saudi Arabia meant Poland went through on goal difference over the North Americans.

Perhaps Poland's tournament can be summed up by their best player being goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny – who has saved two penalties on Poland's route to the last 16. Of course, all England fans should have half an eye on this game as the winner will play England or Senegal, tonight's later game.

This game starts at 3pm GMT and we will be here to take you through all of the build-up, live updates and reaction, starting with the team news, which is coming shortly.