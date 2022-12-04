France vs Poland LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

France vs Poland LIVE!

Les Bleus have avoided the reigning champions curse of a group-stage exit to set up an intriguing World Cup last-16 clash with Poland this afternoon. Both nations lost their final group games, with France rotating, but expect them to be at full strength today.

France captain Hugo Lloris will start and in doing so match France's cap record of 142 appearances held by Lilian Thuram, but will have a tough task of marking the occasion with a clean sheet as he faces Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski. Up the other end, Kylian Mbappe with give Poland plenty of worry about.

France are looking to make it six last-16 wins in a row at World Cups, while Poland will be aiming to emulate their 1982 team which beat Les Bleus in their only other World Cup meeting. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at Al Thumama Stadium.

France - Poland

Team news thoughts

13:48 , Dominic Booth

There are very few surprises in either lineup, in truth, but the headline for France has to be the fact that Olivier Giroud – 36 years old and one goal from becoming his country’s record scorer – is leading the line.

He’s supported by the all-star cast that is Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, as Deschamps does indeed ditch many of those who came into the side against Tunisia.

For Poland, it’s all about one experienced striker as well.. a certain Mr Robert Lewandowski.

(AFP via Getty Images)

13:41 , Dominic Booth

France XI: Lloris, Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández, Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.

13:40 , Dominic Booth

Poland XI: Szczesny, BereszyÅski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Frankowski, S.Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski

13:38 , Dominic Booth

It’s not a surprise that Hugo Lloris will start today’s game, of course, but’s a hugely significant achievement for the Tottenham goalkeeper as he racks up yet another international cap.

Hugo Lloris starts today against Poland and becomes the most capped player in France football history with 142 caps, level with Lilian Thuram. What an incredible achievement! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) December 4, 2022

13:29 , Dominic Booth

Simon Collings in Doha:

I’m not sure if they do this at every game at the Al Thumama stadium, but they are serving croissants here today. It’s just gone 4pm. Perhaps to please the French media?

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

13:04 , Dominic Booth

France have vulnerabilities, for sure, and their defeat to Tunisia in the group stage may have caused a jitter or two within the French fanbase ahead of the knockout stages. But when it comes to Standard Sport’s prediction, there’s only one outcome we can really put out there...

Poland were fairly uninspiring in the groups and France can go to another dimension if Mbappe turns on the style. Les Bleus should win by two or three.

Al Thumama Stadium for France v Poland. Winners will face England or Senegal in the quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/sQLnMgB4fI — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 4, 2022

Predicted Poland lineup

12:59 , Dominic Booth

It’s around an hour until the official teamsheets are released, but just to mention on the Poland front that they are injury-free and expected to field their strongest possible XI for this one.

Robert Lewandowski will lead the line and he’ll need service from the likes of Piotr ZieliÅski and Karol Åwiderski.

Predicted France lineup

12:44 , Dominic Booth

It was all change from Didier Deschamps for France’s final group game against Tunisia.

And after that 1-0 defeat, and given the magnitude of today’s last-16 tie, he’s almost certain to bring his big guns back and revert to his strongest XI against Poland. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann both came off the bench against Tunisia, and they’re so integral for Les Bleus that they – along with Hugo Lloris, Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot – should all start today.

Can the French lay down a marker and book their spot in the last eight?

How to watch

12:40 , Dominic Booth

A reminder that the BBC will be screening today’s game, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

But stick with us at Standard Sport as we provide comprehensive pre-mach build-up, live updates and analysis of this huge World Cup last-16 clash.

All the preview details of France versus Poland are here.

(AP)

Welcome

12:32 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup last-16 clash between France and Poland.

Kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium is at 3pm GMT. Who will be joining Argentina and the Netherlands in the quarter-finals?

Stick with us.