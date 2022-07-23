France vs Netherlands LIVE! Women’s Euro 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

France vs Netherlands LIVE!

The semi-final line up for Euro 2022 will be finalised when France face the Netherlands in Rotherham tonight.

England, Germany and Sweden have already sealed a spot in the last four but the fourth and final quarter-final could be the standout game of the tournament so far.

France are ranked the third-best team in the world, with the Dutch in fourth.

Defending champions Holland, who are managed by Surrey-born Mark Parsons, have not been at their best so far but they will be boosted by the return of star striker Vivianne Miedema after Covid.

France must cope without their free-scoring Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who ruptured a cruciate ligament in the group match against Belgium.

Both sides won two of their group matches, drawing the other one.

The winner faces Germany in Milton Keynes in the semi-finals next Wednesday.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the action from the New York Stadium.

France vs Netherlands latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Venue: New York Stadium

Early team news: Dutch boosted by Miedema return

Prediction: Netherlands to win 2-1

18:35 , Giuseppe Muro

Both managers are under considerable pressure to reach the semi-finals.

Corinne Diacre divides opinion in France, while Surrey-born Mark Parsons is faced with the task of emulating the achievements of his predecessor, Sarina Wiegman, now in charge of England.

Parsons took over with a fine track record from the United States, where he managed Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns.

But Wiegman set the bar rather high by leading her home country to glory in 2017 and the final of the 2019 World Cup in France.

Prediction

18:20 , Giuseppe Muro

The fourth, and final, Euro 2022 quarter-final has the potential to be the game of the tournament so far.

Netherlands boss Mark Parsons says he is still waiting for a "goosebumps" performance from his side and the return of Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema could just give them the edge.

The Netherlands to win 2-1.

18:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Dutch fans are gathering in their numbers in Rotherham with just under two hours until kick-off...

Early team news

18:06 , Giuseppe Muro

Holland are boosted by the return of Vivianne Miedema after a bout of Covid.

The Dutch will be without Lieke Martens, who was player of the tournament as they won Euro 2017. She suffered a foot injury in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Switzerland has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

France must cope without their free-scoring Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who ruptured a cruciate ligament in the group match against Belgium.

How to watch

17:56 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm before kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: The BBC will stream the match for free via their Sport website and iPlayer service.

Welcome!

17:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2022 quarter-final between France and Holland.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST - so a little over two hours - at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, so stick with us.