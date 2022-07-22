France vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Women’s Euro 2022 match for FREE on TV in UK

Star striker: Vivianne Miedema (Getty Images)

It could be a case of the best saved until last as France and the Netherlands face off in the final Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final.

The sides ranked three and four respectively by Fifa meet at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, but neither have consistently set the world alight so far in the tournament.

France could hold the edge in this game due to their greater control. At 59 per cent, they boast the third-highest share of possession in the group phase, while the Dutch hopes will partly rest on the return of star striker Vivianne Miedema, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

