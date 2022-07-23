France vs Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight from last quarter-final

The final spot in the Euro 2022 semi-finals is up for grabs tonight when France take on the Netherlands in Rotherham. The winner will face Germany in the next round completing a last-four line-up that also features England and Sweden. Both teams finished the group stages with seven points but that was enough to give France top spot in Group D whilst the Netherlands had to settle for second in Group C thanks to Sweden’s superior goal difference.

The French looked brilliant in their opening two matches, first beating Italy 5-1 before edging past a resolute Belgium 2-1 in the second game. Having already secured a place in the knockouts France were denied a third successive victory after Iceland converted a penalty 12 minutes into added time to earn a 1-1 draw in the final group match.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, had an interesting group stage. They held one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden, to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture - Jill Roord equalising after half-time - before making hard work of their second match against Portugual. The Dutch gave up a two-goal lead before Danielle van de Donk’s barnstorming finish in the second half secured them a 3-2 win. In the final group game Switzerland managed to take the lead but four second half goals saw the Netherlands march to victory and into the quarter-finals.

Tonight’s match also provides France with an opportunity to enact some revenge on the Netherlands and ease the heartache of 13 years ago, when the Dutch emerged victorious from a penalty shootout in the Euro 2009 tournament to advance to the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw. Will history repeat itself this evening?

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-final between France and the Netherlands:

Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema could be back for Euro 2022 quarter-final against France

18:36 , Michael Jones

Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema could be fit for Saturday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against France after manager Mark Parsons revealed “things are going well”.

Arsenal striker Miedema, who is her country’s record scorer with 94 goals in 112 caps, missed the group-stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland following a positive Covid-19 test.

The 26-year-old has returned to training ahead of the last-eight showdown in Rotherham and will continue to be assessed.

English boss Parsons provided an optimistic update but was reluctant to be drawn on whether Miedema will be able to start for the defending champions.

Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema could be back for Euro 2022 quarter-final

Lieke Martens out of Euro 2022 in fresh injury blow to Netherlands

18:30 , Michael Jones

Netherlands winger Lieke Martens is out of Euro 2022 after a foot injury prematurely ended her participation.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Paris St Germain earlier this summer, suffered the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 Group C win over Switzerland.

A statement on the Netherlands’ official website read: “Lieke Martens suffered a foot injury during the match against Switzerland. After investigation, it turned out that she can no longer take action this European Championship.

“Martens will leave the training camp on Tuesday evening. No replacement can be called.”

Lieke Martens out of Euro 2022 in fresh injury blow to Netherlands

Early team news for France vs Netherlands

18:24 , Michael Jones

France’s Grace Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui, Griedge Mbock and Eve Perisset could return after France rotated against Iceland.

The main selection dilemma concerns two of Melvine Malard, Delphine Cascarino and Sandy Baltimore joining Kadidiatou Diani in the front three.

Vivianne Miedema is back for the Netherlands after a bout of Covid and training, but a late decision will be made on her fitness.

Lieke Martens is out for the tournament due to a foot problem.

France vs Netherlands

18:18 , Michael Jones

France are aiming to reach the Women’s Euros semi-finals for the first time as they take on reigning champions the Netherlands in the final quarter-final in Rotherham.

Les Bleues sealed top spot in Group D courtesy of victories against Italy (5-1) and Belgium (2-1), before a 1-1 draw with Iceland on Matchday 3.

France vs Netherlands

18:12 , Michael Jones

The Netherlands secured qualification for the knockout stages with seven points, finishing second behind Sweden in Group C on goal difference.

A 3-2 Matchday 2 victory versus Portugal and a 4-1 win against Switzerland followed a 1-1 draw with the Swedes in their opening game.

‘We need to be more clinical’ says Diacre

18:06 , Michael Jones

France secured Group D in just two games during the group stages which allowed head coach Corinne Diacre to make changes for their third game - a 1-1 draw with Iceland - and get some minutes into the legs of the fringe squad members.

The French boss says that the although her team have started the tournament well they need to be more clinical if they are going to go on a lift the trophy

“We wanted to win the group and we did that after two games.” Diacre said, “I was able to give playing time to other players, and that went very well,

“We have no new injuries so we have 22 players available for the quarter-finals and that is important. We play on the front foot with great attacking players who create plenty of chances and now we need to be more clinical.”

‘I don’t think they want to play us’ says Parsons

18:00 , Michael Jones

Netherlands head coach, Mark Parsons, believes that his team are more confident about facing France despite losing to them 3-1 back in February and is hoping for a different result tonight.

“We’re playing big opponents, and so are they. I don’t think they want to play us,” said the Netherlands boss.

“[The last time we met] the result wasn’t what we wanted, but we said that that the next time we played them, we were confident that we would be better. We saw opportunity.”

France vs Netherlands

17:43 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the last quarter-final of the Women’s European Championship as France face Netherlands in Rotherham.

The winner of tonight’s game will join England and Sweden in the final four and take on Germany in the second of the semi-final matches next Wednesday.

The fixture is a repeat of the 2009 Euros quarter-final in which Netherlands won a penalty shootout to knock France out of that tournament after the sides played out a goalless draw.

Will the same result occur tonight?