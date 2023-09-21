France vs Namibia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

France vs Namibia - LIVE!

France will be looking to put on a show in front of their home fans in Marseille tonight as they take on Namibia. It’s two wins from two so far at the Rugby World Cup for Les Blues, their bid for glory on home soil firmly on track, and there is little chance of it being derailed here.

After a less than convincing win over Uruguay last time out, France have named what is close to a full-strength side tonight. The likes of Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud return, the full focus very much on Namibia with a fortnight break to come before the final Pool A fixture against Italy.

Namibia have lost all 24 of their World Cup matches and have already been heavily beaten New Zealand and Italy at this tournament. A long night looks to be in store for the African side, who will do well to keep the scoreline respectable.

France vs Namibia latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Stade Velodrome

How to watch: ITV4

France team news: Stars are back

Namibia team news: Le Roux Malan out

Prediction: France to win by 60+ points

France team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

After ringing the changes against Uruguay, France have brought back their big names to face Namibia with only Italy left to come next in two weeks’ time in Pool A.

There are 12 changes in total from that surprisingly hard-fought victory in Lille, with impressive young Bordeaux wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey retaining his starting spot along with back-rower Anthony Jelonch - who skippered France on his return from a serious knee injury last week - and lock Cameron Woki.

10 of the starting XV lined up against the All Blacks on opening night, with regular captain and star Antoine Dupont returning along with goal-kicker Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Matthieu Jalibert, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros and Charles Ollivon.

Jonathan Danty is back from injury and starts at centre, likewise first-choice loosehead prop Cyril Baille. Peato Mauvaka deputises for injured hooker Julien Marchand, as he did so well off the bench on opening night.

Story continues

One notable absentee for France is star back-rower Gregory Alldritt, who is not being risked with Jelonch sticking at No8 instead.

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Jelonch

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch France vs Namibia

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITV website and ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of France vs Namibia!

The hosts are back in action at the Rugby World Cup and it should be a stroll to a third win a row for them, top spot in Pool A already looking pretty much secured.

For Namibia, this challenge tonight is to keep the scoreline relatively respectable.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Stade Velodrome.