Is France vs Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture

Karl Matchett
·2 min read

The third Six Nations match of the year takes place on Sunday, as France host Italy.

While both nations will be hoping to improve on their efforts from last year, that would mean very different things for them both: Italy failed to even clock up a bonus point in 2021, while if France improve on their standing from a year ago it will mean they’re crowned champions.

France will be without Fabien Galthie on the sidelines after the head coach tested positive for Covid, but he’s set to manage remotely while his coaching staff handle matters on the touchline.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of France vs Italy

Italy have promoted two of their U20 Six Nations stars from last year into the new-look side, Tomasso Menoncello and Toa Halafihi providing hope for the future among a dozen players from Benetton Rugby in the starting line-up.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

ITV Sport will air the game live in the UK.

Confirmed line-ups

France: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere, 10. Romain Ntamack. 9. Antoine Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Dylan Cretin, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Maxime Lucu, 22. Yoram Moefana, 23. Thomas Ramos.

Italy: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Toa Halafihi

Replacements: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Giosuè Zilocchi, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Leonardo Marin

Odds

France 1/41

Draw 179/1

Italy 79/1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Canadian figure skater Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests in Canada

    BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.