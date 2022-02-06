Is France vs Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture

The third Six Nations match of the year takes place on Sunday, as France host Italy.

While both nations will be hoping to improve on their efforts from last year, that would mean very different things for them both: Italy failed to even clock up a bonus point in 2021, while if France improve on their standing from a year ago it will mean they’re crowned champions.

France will be without Fabien Galthie on the sidelines after the head coach tested positive for Covid, but he’s set to manage remotely while his coaching staff handle matters on the touchline.

Italy have promoted two of their U20 Six Nations stars from last year into the new-look side, Tomasso Menoncello and Toa Halafihi providing hope for the future among a dozen players from Benetton Rugby in the starting line-up.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

ITV Sport will air the game live in the UK.

Confirmed line-ups

France: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere, 10. Romain Ntamack. 9. Antoine Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Dylan Cretin, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Maxime Lucu, 22. Yoram Moefana, 23. Thomas Ramos.

Italy: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Toa Halafihi

Replacements: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Giosuè Zilocchi, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Leonardo Marin

Odds

France 1/41

Draw 179/1

Italy 79/1