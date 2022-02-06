France vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations latest score and updates following opening wins for Scotland and Ireland

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates as France host Italy in the final Six Nations fixture of the opening weekend. Hopes will be high in Paris as Les Blues open their campaign as tournament favourites and with real belief that they can win the title for the first time since 2010. Victory over New Zealand during the Autumn Nations Series at a raucous Stade de France was the latest example that this team is ready to deliver a championship, with Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont playing starring roles in Fabien Galthie’s side.

The France head coach will be absent for his team’s opening fixture after testing positive for Covid, but the hosts remain overwhelming favourites as they welcome their continental rivals Italy. The Italians are odds-on to finish with the wooden spoon once again and have not won a Six Nations fixture since 2015. Anything other than France joining Scotland and Ireland at the top of the table would be a seismic shock, following wins over England and Wales respectively on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday. A France win would also set up a huge fixture against Ireland in the second week, a match that could go a long way to deciding the tournament winner.

Follow live updates from France vs Italy in the Six Nations below:

France vs Italy - LIVE

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT

France aiming to join Scotland and Ireland with opening win

Underdogs Italy without a Six Nations victory since 2015

Scotland hold on to battling win against England

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And then it was on to Murrayfield for the Calcutta Cup. Having been unable to make territorial dominance count, England ceded a late lead after Luke Cowan-Dickie’s deliberate knock-on saw the hooker sin-binned and Scotland awarded a penalty try - and Gregor Townsend’s side clung on through a succession of scrums at the death to hold firm for victory.

About yesterday

13:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On the day that crowds were finally allowed back into Six Nations stadia for the first time in 23 months, action got underway in Dublin, where Ireland dismissed Wales:

France vs Italy

13:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After an opening day on the British Isles, the Six Nations turns to the continent to conclude its opening weekend with Italy in Paris to face the fancied French. Having seen Ireland lay down a significant statement against Wales, France will be desperate to do similar against the perennial wooden spooners, whose young squad look set to endure another campaign at the bottom.

Kick-off at the Stade de France is about an hour and a half away...

France vs Italy

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s build-up has been troubled by a series of Covid-related issues, and there was more bad news on Friday as Fabien Galthie tested positive. The French head coach will be watching on through his spectacles from isolation while Raphael Ibanez assumes temporary charge of a squad that, thankfully, got the all-clear after a final round of testing yesterday:

France vs Italy

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

