France vs Italy LIVE! Six Nations 2022 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Round one of the Championship concludes in Paris this afternoon as the favourites for the title and wooden spoon respectively go head to head.

With the momentum from their stunning win over the All Blacks in the autumn, France are much-fancied to finally end their 12-year wait for Six Nations glory this year.

With their toughest matches on paper on home soil, World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont back fit and remarkable strength in depth, Les Bleus have their eyes firmly on the prize after back-to-back second-place finishes.

Though head coach Fabien Galthie is absent today after a positive Covid-19 test, France still should have no problems firmly dispatching Italy.

The Azzurri are winless in the Six Nations since 2015, finishing bottom of the pile every year for the last six tournaments in a row. Their losing run stands at an incredible 32 games and counting.

While they don’t lack spirit and determination in a youthful side, the prospect of halting that dismal sequence looks further away than ever and another heavy defeat surely beckons at the Stade de France.

France vs Italy latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV

France team news: Dupont back fit

Italy team news: Halafihi and Menoncello debuts

Prediction: Emphatic France win

Full-time

16:55 , George Flood

France 37-10 Italy

TRY! France 37-10 Italy | Gabin Villiere 82’

16:53 , George Flood

82 mins: He’s got his hat-trick!

The Toulon wing just will not be denied as he profits from some clever play and passing from Penaud and Moefanaa, with acres of space to touch down on the left-hand side.

That’s France’s first Six Nations treble since 2008.

The game ends on a cracking conversion from Ntamack.

16:52 , George Flood

80 mins: France are pressing for a last-gasp fifth try, kicking a penalty to the corner and Villiere lurking in an attempt to seal his hat-trick.

Les Bleus look to be in on the right-hand side, but their attack is spoiled by a loose pass from Fickou.

16:51 , George Flood

77 mins: Here come France with what could be one final attack to try and add further gloss to this scoreline...

16:43 , George Flood

71 mins: Italy are trying to finish with a flourish here and kick a penalty to the corner, but the French defence is up to the test.

The kicks fly back and forth with not much momentum or rhythm to this contest now.

TRY! France 30-10 Italy | Damian Penaud 68'

16:40 , George Flood

68 mins: What a glorious try.

Yoram Moefana - who replaced Danty a few minutes ago, with the latter carrying a knock - makes the initial break before feeding Penaud, who combines wonderfully with Dupont down the right flank before speeding through.

It’s not been nearly as straightforward as many expected, but that’s the bonus point wrapped up for France.

The conversion sails through and it’s a 20-point lead with just over 10 minutes left to play in Paris.

16:37 , George Flood

66 mins: The French maul is rather stodgy and dishevelled, with Bamba inadvertently blocking off Taofifenua and they can’t get the ball out.

Another chance goes begging, much to Italy’s delight.

16:35 , George Flood

63 mins: Boos ring around the Stade de France as Penaud runs beautifully and then puts boot to ball into the Italy 22, only to be body-checked by substitute debutant Marin.

The loose ball is hacked away into touch by Brex.

Referee Adamson deems no foul play, but France have a lineout in a terrific position nonetheless.

One more try still needed for a bonus point, remember.

16:31 , George Flood

60 mins: So close to another cracking French try, with Ntamack’s clever kick into the path of Penaud just not sitting right for the Clermont star.

He tries to control with his boot, but I think the covering Italian defender just got a touch on that to help knock it away.

16:29 , George Flood

59 mins: I do not envy this Italian defence one bit.

France’s sheer size and strength is off the charts as they smash into heavy carry after heavy carry to get over the gain line, the latest from the towering Taofifenua.

The speedier Villiere tries to come around the corner and get the quick offload from Dupont, but a chop tackle from Negri knocks it loose.

It’s a knock on and Italian ball at the scrum.

16:26 , George Flood

57 mins: France sense more blood here as they come back for the advantage and Ntamack kicks to touch to set up the rolling maul.

Further changes from both teams in Paris as the hosts knock on the door once again.

16:24 , George Flood

55 mins: Pettinelli replaces Halafihi for Italy, while it’s a swap of the giants for France as Willemse makes way for Taofifenua in the second row.

Another Italian mistake there as the knock-on provides French ball at the scrum.

16:22 , George Flood

53 mins: It’s all starting to go pear-shaped for Italy now after a spirited 50-odd minutes in the Paris rain.

They lose a lineout deep into French territory.

16:20 , George Flood

51 mins: Changes from both sides as France replace Atonio with Demba Bamba.

Meanwhile, it’s an entirely new front row for the Italians as Faiva, Nemer and Zilocchi enter the fray.

TRY! France 23-10 Italy | Gabin Villiere 49'

16:16 , George Flood

49 mins: Italy’s defence secure another penalty, but France quickly come forward once more with real momentum.

It’s a great run and offload from no8 Alldritt, finding the fleet-footed Villiere, who has the cheek to fake a kick and then slalom through to dive over for his second try of the afternoon.

Top class!

The conversion is missed by Jaminet, however.

16:14 , George Flood

46 mins: Negri has just been smashed backwards by the formidable Atonio... rather him than me!

Dupont then crashes into Garbisi and France swarm all over the fly-half, allowing Fickou to position his body for the turnover.

Sean Edwards will be pleased with that.

France boot the penalty towards the corner and will try to get their rolling maul going once more here.

16:11 , George Flood

45 mins: It’s been a commendable, battling effort from this Italian defence so far.

Woki is off his feet at the breakdown after Fickou’s latest carry and the Azzurri celebrate a penalty like it’s a try.

16:10 , George Flood

44 mins: NO TRY!

Multiple replays show that Marchand was bound by Jelonch at the ruck there and therefore wasn’t permitted to pick up the ball.

Rather than a French try, Italy have the penalty.

16:08 , George Flood

43 mins: France think they’ve scored again here as Danty clatters through after a sensational break and is stopped just short as he slides towards the line.

Hooker Marchand picks up and thinks he’s got the job done from close-range.

The TMO will have a look...

16:07 , George Flood

42 mins: France pick up where they left off in the first half as the canny Villiere puts boot to ball and speeds into the Italian 22.

The ball is scooped up by Ignacio Brex, who then provides something of a hospital pass inside for scrum-half Varney.

Brilliant from the Gloucester man to manage to get it clear under severe pressure from opposite number Dupont.

Second half underway

16:04 , George Flood

The second half is underway in Paris!

The rain is looking a little bit lighter now.

Will France pull away and wrap up a bonus-point win?

Or will battling Italy continue to make life difficult for the Six Nations favourites?

16:00 , George Flood

Watch: Menoncello notches debut try

15:55 , George Flood

Half-time

15:50 , George Flood

France 18-10 Italy

TRY! France 18-10 Italy | Gabin Villiere 41'

15:49 , George Flood

41 mins: Brilliant from France.

They safely claim their own lineout ball and then quickly send it out left, dragging in defenders and then producing some brilliant quick passing.

Wing Villiere is the spare man on the outside and he darts in to add some gloss to the half-time scoreline.

A difficult conversion from Jaminet sails over.

15:46 , George Flood

39 mins: That’s a key penalty given away by Italy at the breakdown as they try to hold onto the ball until that half-time whistle.

Dupont isn’t content to settle for another three points with the clock now in the red... he wants another try. To the corner it is.

15:45 , George Flood

38 mins: A try-saving tackle from Ioane!

It’s a trademark snipe from Dupont after a strong carry from hooker Marchand.

The powerful Jonathan Danty looks to be in, but Ioane just about clings onto his shorts and the France centre flings it out of play.

15:44 , George Flood

36 mins: France play smartly and have their maul driving inside the Italian 22 with the interval approaching.

Dupont comes away with it and aims an enticing little grubber kick behind the Italian try line, which is touched down by a blue hand.

PENALTY! France 11-10 Italy | Melvyn Jaminet 33’

15:42 , George Flood

33 mins: No mistake from Jaminet from the tee.

France back in front by one point with just over five minutes remaining until half-time.

15:40 , George Flood

31 mins: Stellar defensive work from Menoncello as Dupont tries to tee up the dangerous combination of Penaud and Villiere down that left wing, with the latter driven back effectively.

But France keep up the pressure and the Italian tackler is caught on the wrong side by the French support players at the breakdown and he’s whistled for not rolling away after a clever delay from Dupont to make sure that Scottish referee Mike Adamson did not miss it.

PENALTY! France 8-10 Italy | Paolo Garbisi 28'

15:36 , George Flood

28 mins: Italy quickly shake off that mistake, get the penalty in France’s 22 and Montpellier’s Garbisi swiftly kicks them back in front.

TRY! France 8-7 Italy | Anthony Jelonch 25'

15:32 , George Flood

25 mins: Oh dear, Italy. That is a terrible blunder.

After the ball is bobbled and lost at a lineout, Varney collects and tries to pass back to Ioane, but he provides the easiest of intercepts for flanker Anthony Jelonch to race clear and dive over for his maiden Test try.

The attempted conversion just kisses off the back post. No good.

15:31 , George Flood

24 mins: More frustration for France as Cyril Baille charges forward but fellow prop Atonio is then whistled for too many rolls.

Moments before, Penaud led a determined chase before Italy just about cleared their lines.

15:29 , George Flood

21 mins: Padovani’s positioning is poor as France take advantage of the new 50:22 law that states you will get the lineout if a kick from your own half bounces inside the opposition 22 before heading out of play.

However, the TMO has spotted a blatant shove from Villiere on try-scorer Menoncello.

15:26 , George Flood

19 mins: France come roaring back as they use their effective maul to set up a great attacking opportunity and Fischetti is pinged for entering the ruck from the side.

However, they lose it in the 22 and Garbisi comes away!

TRY! France 3-7 Italy | Tommaso Menoncello 17’

15:20 , George Flood

17 mins: WOW!

It’s a key mistake under the high ball from Jaminet and Italy pour forward, with a great bulldozing carry from lock Federico Ruzza.

Garbisi spots Menoncello and picks him out with a perfect cross-kick and the debutant somehow keeps his feet in touch as he catches and plonks down in the right corner.

The on-field decision is try and that remains the case after a TMO check to see if his right foot had strayed into touch.

Garbisi provides the conversion!

Brilliant from the Azzurri.

15:19 , George Flood

15 mins: Roars of triumph from the Italian pack as the latest scrum collapses and man-mountain Uini Atonio is adjudged the guilty party.

Italy boom the ball forward into touch.

15:18 , George Flood

13 mins: Garbisi takes the high ball safely this time, but he tries to bring it out and it immediately proves the wrong decision as speedy French wings Damian Penaud and Villiere swarm all over him.

The ball is lost and it’s another scrum.

15:16 , George Flood

11 mins: Encouraging attacking play from Italy, who get highly-rated centre Marco Zanon involved off the back of the lineout.

The clear outs are strong, but scrum-half Varney is unlucky as a stray foot sticking out of the ruck foils him as he goes to pick up a wet ball once more.

A knock-on gives France the put-in at the latest scrum.

15:14 , George Flood

9 mins: France are understandably eager to test Italy’s back three under the high ball in the wet conditions.

To his credit, that’s a super take in the air from full-back Padovani.

The latest French attack is scuppered by a breakdown infringement from No8 Gregory Alldritt.

15:11 , George Flood

7 mins: Close to the first French try as they get quick ball after the scrum, recycle it swiftly out left and Gael Fickou tries a clever little diagonal grubber kick into the path of wing Gabin Villiere.

He knocks on as he tries to collect and there will be some pressure applied to this Italy scrum inside their 22.

15:10 , George Flood

6 mins: The conditions are greasy and that’s a difficult attempted take from Garbisi after another booming clearance from the French 22.

His knock-on gives the French a scrum and decent attacking platform nicely inside the Italy half.

PENALTY! France 3-0 Italy | Melvyn Jaminet 5'

15:08 , George Flood

5 mins: The Italy defence is turned around and France attack behind a penalty advantage for offside.

We come back for the infringement and Dupont points to the posts, with Melvyn Jaminet drilling over a simple kick to get the scoreboard ticking over.

15:06 , George Flood

2 mins: A safe early clearance from the French 22 as the hosts try to exert some quick pressure at the lineout.

There’s an early high-ball tester for Italy’s Monty Ioane, with the first penalty of a damp and drizzly afternoon given away by France, who are whistled offside.

Kick-off

15:03 , George Flood

We are underway at the Stade de France!

Hosts France are in white today, with Italy donning their familiar blue shirts.

15:02 , George Flood

Spine-tingling renditions of both rousing anthems, with the French fans proudly singing La Marseillaise.

So much emotion from both sets of players.

14:58 , George Flood

France initially look like they are going to stay in a huddle before finally breaking to line up for the anthems.

Italy to belt their brilliant anthem out first...

14:56 , George Flood

Here come the teams in Paris!

A sea of tricolours and pouring smoke as both sets of players emerge from the tunnel.

Time for the national anthems...

14:47 , George Flood

The miserable weather hasn’t stopped the French fans turning out in full force this afternoon.

Should be quite some atmosphere at the Stade de France, as ever.

Kick-off is now less than 15 minutes away!

14:43 , George Flood

It’s a cold, grisly and rainy afternoon at the Stade de France.

Let’s hope the poor conditions don’t have too much of an impact.

Final preparations in Paris

14:40 , George Flood

14:31 , George Flood

A very early look at the Six Nations table after yesterday’s opening matches.

You’d be shocked not to see France top the pile after today’s clash in Paris.

Ireland currently lead after their bonus-point thrashing of injury-ravaged Wales, while England did at least manage to get a losing bonus point at Murrayfield.

A long, long way back already for Eddie Jones’ men, however.

14:21 , George Flood

One small victory for Italy at least today - skipper Michele Lamaro has bested Dupont in the coin toss.

No new French positives in final tests

14:14 , George Flood

After Galthie’s result on Friday, France conducted an additional round of Covid testing on staff and players yesterday and were pleased to report no further positives.

Along with Dupont, half-back partner Romain Ntamack was among seven other Les Bleus stars to return from isolation recently.

14:02 , George Flood

Galthie preaches need for French consistency

13:53 , George Flood

Meanwhile, France coach Galthie has preached the need for stability and familiarity for this talented French team after last year’s heartbreak and back-to-back near-misses in a quest to end their 12-year wait for Six Nations glory.

"There is a trophy to win. We will approach it with more certainty, more confidence. There will be fewer surprises in our squads and how we play,” he said.

"Since the beginning, our ambition has been to win matches and competitions we are involved in.

"The first tournament we lost on points difference to England; the second by a small margin to Wales. The objective is always the same. The staff and players are growing, improving their preparation and their methods. Our objective is to build on the latest step."

Crowley: Youthful Italy are prepared... but must stay calm

13:48 , George Flood

To give you an idea of the lack of top-level Test experience in this Italy team, flanker Sebastian Negri has the most number of caps in the starting lineup with 36. Edoardo Padovani is next with 30.

However, coach Crowley - who took over from Franco Smith last year - believes the energy and dynamism of a young squad can help them spring a few surprises this year.

“The work we have done in recent weeks in preparation for the Six Nations was intense and high quality,” he said.

“There is a lot of energy in the group and an awareness that they are taking to the pitch in one of the most important tournaments in the world of rugby and sport. The focus is on our performance: it will be important to stay calm in the key moments.”

Today’s venue

13:36 , George Flood

An early look at the imposing Stade de France on a murky and overcast day in Paris...

Benetton dominate Italy squad

13:26 , George Flood

Former Benetton coach Kieran Crowley has certainly stuck with what he knows for this tournament.

12 of Italy’s starting XV today ply their club trade for the Treviso outfit, 18 of the total matchday squad.

Indeed, half-back pairing Paolo Garbisi and the Welsh-born Stephen Varney - who play for Montpellier and Gloucester respectively - are the only starters not drawn from Benetton, along with Zebre loosehead prop Danilo Fischetti.

Italy will hope that familiarity breeds better performances, despite the clear absence of experience.

France coach Galthie absent due to Covid

13:16 , George Flood

France have dealt with their fair share of Covid issues ahead of the tournament and will be without head coach Fabien Galthie this afternoon after his recent positive test.

Former Les Bleus captain and ex-Saracens and Wasps hooker Raphael Ibanez - who now serves as the team manager - will lead proceedings instead inside the stadium today.

However, there have been no further positive tests among the playing squad.

Superstar Dupont was forced to withdraw from France’s initial Six Nations squad due to Covid, but is now back after a period of isolation... much to his nation’s almighty relief.

Head to head history

13:09 , George Flood

These two nations have met on 45 previous occasions, with France winning 42 and Italy just three.

Les Bleus have won all of the last 11 meetings since a 28-13 loss during the 2013 Six Nations, their second straight defeat in Rome.

Italy have never won a Six Nations match in France and lost 50-10 at home on the opening weekend of last year’s tournament, shipping seven tries.

The Azzurri’s dire winless Six Nations run stretches back to 2015 and includes a whopping 32 consecutive defeats.

Italy lineup

13:04 , George Flood

Italy XV: 15 – Edoardo Padovani, 14 – Tommaso Menoncello, 13 – Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 – Marco Zanon, 11 – Montanna Ioane, 10 – Paolo Garbisi, 9 – Stephen Varney, 8 – Toa Halafihi, 7 – Michele Lamaro, 6 – Sebastian Negri, 5 – Federico Ruzza, 4 – Niccolo Cannone, 3 – Tiziano Pasquali, 2 – Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 – Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16 – Epalahame Faiva, 17 – Ivan Nemer, 18 – Giosue Zilocchi, 19 – Marco Fuser, 20 – Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 – Manuel Zuliani, 22 – Callum Braley, 23 – Leonardo Marin

France lineup

13:03 , George Flood

France XV: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere, 10. Romain Ntamack. 9. Antoine Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Dylan Cretin, 8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Maxime Lucu, 22. Yoram Moefana, 23. Thomas Ramos.

France vs Italy prediction

13:02 , George Flood

Italy’s best hope here is that France take a while to get back up to speed after some Covid issues and with head coach Galthie absent.

With Ireland visiting Paris next weekend, the hosts will want to lay down an early marker on opening weekend.

The Azzurri may be able to keep things close early doors before everything spirals out of control and talented France pile up the points.

A huge home win surely beckons.

Italy team news

13:00 , George Flood

Italy, coached by Kiwi and former Benetton boss Kieran Crowley, are set to hand out four debuts at the Stade de France this afternoon.

New Zealand-born number eight Toa Halafihi and wing Tommaso Menoncello both start, while fellow uncapped duo Manuel Zuliani and Leonardo Marin are on the bench.

Tighthead prop Tiziano Pasquali makes his first appearance since the 2019 World Cup in the front row.

It is a team with youthful vigour but sorely lacking in Test experience, with eight of the starting lineup possessing less than 10 caps each.

France team news

12:53 , George Flood

The great Antoine Dupont - reigning World Player of the Year - captains France from scrum-half after recovering from Covid-19, with usual skipper Charles Ollivon out injured for the long-term.

In the second row, Cameron Woki gets the nod alongside Paul Willemse.

There are two changes from that electric 40-25 win over New Zealand in November, with Julien Marchand in for Peato Mauvaka at hooker and Dylan Cretin replacing Francois Cros in the back row.

How to watch France vs Italy

12:49 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, France vs Italy is being broadcast live on ITV this afternoon, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action online via the ITV website or ITV Hub.

Welcome to France vs Italy LIVE coverage!

12:43 , George Flood

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the 2022 Six Nations!

There was no shortage of drama on day one, with England blowing a late lead to Scotland in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield and Ireland swatting aside injury-plagued Wales in Dublin.

The opening round concludes today in Paris, where perennial wooden spoon holders Italy face an unenviable task against tournament favourites France, who are looking to lay down a daunting early marker as they seek a first title since 2010 following back-to-back near-misses.

Stay tuned for all the match build-up, latest team news and live updates, with kick-off at 3pm GMT!