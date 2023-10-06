France vs Italy LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, score and latest updates today

France vs Italy LIVE!

Pool A concludes at the Rugby World Cup tonight as the unbeaten hosts contest their final group fixture in Lyon. France head into their clash with familiar Six Nations opponents needing simply to avoid a shock defeat to seal their passage through to the knockout stages as table-toppers, with a quarter-final blockbuster against defending champions South Africa looking the most likely outcome. Two losing bonus points would also be enough if Italy won without one.

It’s been an impressive tournament so far for Les Bleus with that opening-night win over New Zealand followed by a second-string seeing off spirited Uruguay and minnows Namibia being hammered, though they are missing Antoine Dupont tonight after his facial fracture and will find out on Monday if their inspirational captain can return for the last eight. Maxime Lucu steps into his shoes this evening.

Italy are hurting after their 14-try drubbing by the All Blacks and their chance of a famous win to dump out France and confirm a quarter-final berth of their own for the first time appears extremely remote, with one point needed to confirm their spot at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Follow France vs Italy live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

France vs Italy latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, OL Stadium

How to watch: ITV1

France team news: Lucu deputises for Dupont

Italy team news: Whole front row changed

Prediction: France to claim bonus-point win

TRY! France 52-0 Italy | Yoram Moefana 55'

21:32 , George Flood

55 mins: France burst past the 50-point mark in Lyon!

It’s a simple catch and finish in the corner from replacement Moefana after a brilliant looping pass from Jalibert.

The fly-half has been sensational for France tonight.

Ramos has gone off, but Jaminet doesn’t skip a beat picking up goal-scoring duties as his first conversion off the bench sails over.

France 45-0 Italy

21:32 , George Flood

61 mins: Galthie is emptying his bench now as Ramos and Fickou are replaced by Melvyn Jaminet and Yoram Moefana.

Story continues

The French strength in depth is truly something to behold.

France 45-0 Italy

21:30 , George Flood

59 mins: It’s a measure of France defence coach Shaun Edwards’ sheer intensity that a key turnover from Danty inside the French 22 that prevents a potential first Italian score at 45-0 down is greeted with a passionate celebration up in the stands.

France 45-0 Italy

21:29 , George Flood

56 mins: Two more changes from Italy, who take off tighthead Ceccarelli and lock Niccolo Cannone.

On come Saracens’ Marco Riccioni and David Sisi.

France 45-0 Italy

21:27 , George Flood

55 mins: Dupont’s deputy Lucu is replaced by home favourite Baptiste Couilloud in Lyon.

Reda Wardi and Pierre Bourgarit are also into the front row, replacing Baille and Mauvaka.

Stand-in captain Ollivon also makes way for Francois Cros.

TRY! France 45-0 Italy | Peato Mauvaka 53'

21:20 , George Flood

53 mins: And another one!

Hooker Mauvaka goes over after the maul.

Italy have truly given up the ghost here, for the second week running.

Another absolute hammering at this World Cup.

Not a good look for the tournament.

France 38-0 Italy

21:19 , George Flood

50 mins: Italy look to set up their first try after a penalty is kicked to the corner.

But they can’t get near to the score and instead France break at speed in search of try number six on the night.

TRY! France 38-0 Italy | Matthieu Jalibert 47’

21:13 , George Flood

47 mins: Try number five for France!

Dazzling feet from the tricky Jalibert, who punishes some more very overeager and utterly disorganised Italian defending after double-digit phases of hard carrying to wear them down again.

Brex shoots out of the line again and it’s silky stuff from the Bordeaux fly-half to expertly weave in for his first score of the night.

Ramos five out of five on conversions.

(Getty Images)

France 31-0 Italy

21:12 , George Flood

44 mins: France respond with a couple of early second-half changes of their own, no doubt with one eye already firmly fixed on their quarter-final showdown - likely against defending champions South Africa - in Paris on October 15.

Tighthead Atonio and lock Flament are both off.

On come Dorian Aldegheri and Romain Taofifenua.

France 31-0 Italy

21:10 , George Flood

44 mins: Italy captain Lamaro looks bemused as he’s taken off, replaced by Manuel Zuliani in the back row.

Italy also replace starting scrum-half Varney with Alessandro Fusco.

France 31-0 Italy

21:07 , George Flood

42 mins: Italy give away another penalty early in the second period.

To make matters worse for Kieran Crowley, Capuozzo has failed his HIA.

The Pani change on the half-hour mark now becomes permanent.

Ferrari now pinged for bringing down the scrum, leading to another French penalty that is boomed into touch inside the Italian 22.

France 31-0 Italy

21:05 , George Flood

Back underway in Lyon!

Can Italy mount any sort of fightback?

France will be looking to at least double this lead you would have thought.

21:04 , George Flood

3 - Louis Bielle-Biarrey is just the 2nd @FranceRugby player to score in their first three @rugbyworldcup appearances from debut, after Imanol Harinordoquy who scored in his first three games at the tournament in 2003. Revelation.#FRAvITA #RWC2023 https://t.co/TS8vADWjCk — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 6, 2023

Penaud closing in on France try-scoring record

21:03 , George Flood

So with France tries five and six of the tournament already and a record-breaking 13th and 14th for 2023, Penaud (35) has now taken second spot on his country’s all-time try-scoring list.

He overtakes Vincent Clerc (34), with only Serge Blanco (38) now ahead of him.

Penaud will look to equal or even surpass that record in the knockout stages.

And on this stellar form, who can blame him?

(AP)

France 31-0 Italy

20:54 , George Flood

Half-time

Who needs Antoine Dupont anyway?!

Ruthless hosts France are absolutely cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup as Pool A winners after a totally dominant first half in Lyon.

Some wonderful attacking play, with Jalibert particularly on song and Penaud just incredible.

Italy with that Ferrari try taken away, but they’ve been utterly woeful for the most part once again.

(REUTERS)

France 31-0 Italy

20:51 , George Flood

40 mins: France have a late, late chance to make it a 34-point lead at the interval, but this time Ramos can’t split the uprights with another long-range attempt from the halfway line with the clock in the red.

The only minor blot on an otherwise perfect copybook for France in that dominant first half.

TRY! France 31-0 Italy | Damian Penaud 38'

20:49 , George Flood

38 mins: A really demoralising few minutes for Italy as they see their own try wiped away before quickly conceding a fourth of this first half at the other end.

It’s an utterly sensational kick under massive pressure from Jalibert.

The ball is taken in brilliantly by Penaud - who else? - as he glides in and dives over for his sixth try of the World Cup already.

Just awesome. Ramos’ fourth successful conversion makes it 31-0.

Again though, Italy only have themselves to blame. Not long after that disallowed try, they had a kick to put France under more huge pressure but sent it long and dead rather than finding touch.

Inexcusable really at this level. Bonus point already in the bag for France.

France 24-0 Italy

20:44 , George Flood

34 mins: NO TRY!

The try is waved off and it’s a penalty against Italy, but that’s the extent of the punishment.

How on earth is that not a yellow card?!

The officials seem to be of the view that the initial contact was chest before it got to head and that Lucu was already dipping down.

Ferrari very lucky indeed if you ask me.

France 24-0 Italy

20:40 , George Flood

32 mins: This is Italy’s best spell of the game by far - though that’s not exactly saying much - with less than 10 minutes to go until half-time.

Their lineout maul on the right goes nowhere after a penalty for an infringement by Jalibert is kicked to the corner.

However, they recover the attack and are now carrying with much more power and poise.

After being camped just outside the try line, 50-cap man Ferrari goes over!

But this is going to be looked at for a very iffy clearout at the ruck from Ferrari on Lucu before he scored, when Negri was stopped after trying to crash through.

France 24-0 Italy

20:37 , George Flood

30 mins: Capuozzo looked to have an issue with his left eye and he’s now going off - though he’s none too happy about it.

No23 Lorenzo Pani is on in his place.

France 24-0 Italy

20:35 , George Flood

28 mins: Italy have a scrum in a decent central position and work into double-digit phases, but they are going nowhere fast and being driven back by this ferocious French defence.

In fairness, the Azzurri aren’t really asking too many questions of them with this static and predictable slow carrying. So ponderous.

Capuozzo was being checked over a moment ago as well. They can’t afford to lose their most dynamic playmaker.

France 24-0 Italy

20:32 , George Flood

25 mins: Chance for Italy!

Allan streaks clear into the French 22 and has Capuozzo on his left, but he’s brought down and loses the ball courtesy of a sensational recovery tackle from Bielle-Biarrey in that red scrum cap.

Brilliant defence from France as well as blistering attacking play.

TRY! France 24-0 Italy | Thomas Ramos 22'

20:26 , George Flood

22 mins: And there it is!

Jalibert runs to the right and plays it to the electric Penaud, who cuts off the flank and tries to find Fickou.

The ball bounces backwards off the hands of the experienced centre and is immediately claimed by the opportunistic Ramos, who rushes over for France’s third try of the night already.

They are already hunting the bonus-point score! Utter domination so far in Lyon.

Ramos converts his own try too.

(REUTERS)

France 17-0 Italy

20:26 , George Flood

22 mins: It’s all France, all the time in Lyon. Italy are better than this, aren’t they?!

Wave after wave of blue shirts are attacking dangerously and working through the phases with speed and purpose, forcing more penalties and getting the put-in at the scrum.

Italy are sloppy, shell-shocked, disorganised and full of errors and ill-discipline.

The next French score is just a matter of time.

TRY! France 17-0 Italy | Louis Bielle-Biarrey 17'

20:18 , George Flood

17 mins: Absolutely ruthless from the hosts!

It’s a dream of a kick from the sensational Penaud, who arrows a diagonal effort out left for Bielle-Biarrey to collect.

He does just that, taking it down before effortlessly weaving past two hapless defenders and then breaking another tackle to dot down.

Ramos successful from the tee again.

Italy being utterly blown away once more.

(Getty Images)

France 10-0 Italy

20:17 , George Flood

9 mins: Italy just cannot get any of the basics right, with Ferrari caught offside this time and France booming into touch down the pitch.

Here come France again through a trademark dazzling Penaud run, the Bordeaux star then putting boot to ball and almost teeing up young club team-mate Louis Bielle-Biarrey down the left.

Italy keep possession from their own defensive lineout but then the clearing kick into touch only goes about 17 metres, giving France more great attacking platform.

Can they profit again?

PENALTY! France 10-0 Italy | Thomas Ramos 6'

20:11 , George Flood

6 mins: Italy cannot afford to give penalties away anywhere within range of Ramos’ awesome boot - which is essentially anywhere up to and including the halfway line.

He takes a long-range shot from all of 50 metres after Italy are pinged for offside and makes it with relative ease.

The Azzurri are in a 10-0 hole in the blink of an eye.

They have to find a reaction, or this is going to be another embarrassing scoreline.

TRY! France 7-0 Italy | Damian Penaud 2'

20:05 , George Flood

2 mins: How’s that for a start?!

France carry brilliantly from the off and are quickly camped in the Italian 22.

They charge forward with purpose and menace, working the ball left as they queue up on the flank to go over after a bobbling take and pass from Jalibert to Ramos, who weaves inside and tees up Penaud for the easy opening score.

Ramos nails a tricky conversion from out wide. Very ominous already for Italy, who just can’t stop shipping tries.

(AP)

France vs Italy

20:02 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Spine-tingling stuff as always with those two anthems.

Here we go on a perfect night for rugby in Lyon, with a superb atmosphere bubbling.

English referee Karl Dickson blows his whistle and France kick to get us off and running.

France in blue and Italy in white.

19:57 , George Flood

Here come the players in Lyon!

Italy’s loosehead prop Simone Ferrari emerges from the tunnel first on his own on the occasion of his 50th senior international cap.

What a noise that greets the French players. A superb atmosphere at OL Stadium.

Time for the national anthems, with La Marseillaise and Il Canto degli Italiani two of the very best.

Masked France fans show Dupont support

19:51 , George Flood

Dupont’s return in the knockout stages would presumably come while wearing a fitted mask, with France fans keen to show their support for the talismanic captain tonight.

There are masks aplenty in the crowd at OL Stadium, from Avengers to Phantom of the Opera and much more!

(Getty Images)

How Crowley tried to boost Italy confidence after All Blacks mauling

19:40 , George Flood

You can imagine the mood in the Italy camp this week started off very low indeed after that utter meltdown against the All Blacks, despite them still having an - albeit remote - chance of reaching a first World Cup quarter-final tonight.

Welsh-born Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney revealed an unusual technique deployed by head coach Kieran Crowley in order to try and quickly banish the memories from that ruthless destruction by New Zealand and refocus attentions on another massive task at hand back in Lyon.

“Kieran brought us in and we needed to get our confidence back so we did this thing where we chucked our thoughts into the fire,” he said.

“Basically, we just wrote our thoughts on a piece of paper and just chucked it into the fire.

“I think it was a good way of forgetting about it and moving on. Because I don’t think that performance defined us as a team.”

(Getty Images)

Crowley expects reaction after concerning All Blacks demolition

19:21 , George Flood

France have won all of the last 13 meetings between these two nations, but only squeezed past Italy 29-24 in Rome back in February, having been pushed hard at the Stadio Olimpico as defending Six Nations Grand Slam champions.

Italy have not beaten Les Bleus at all since a 23-18 home success at the 2013 Six Nations. That was their second home win over France in a row, having also edged them out by one point in Rome in 2011.

Italy’s only other win over France to date in 47 Tests came all the way back in 1997 and the chances of them repeating the feat tonight appear slim, particularly after that 14-try humbling by the All Blacks.

“If I look at last week, on reflection, on my behalf we lost the process,” said New Zealander Kieran Crowley - who will step down from his role as head coach after this tournament - after the Azzurri’s heaviest loss of the Six Nations era.

“You are playing one of the best teams in the world and then suddenly things start going wrong. So, yeah, I was very concerned the way it unravelled. But we’ve moved on.

“Your confidence is knocked and how do you regain that? Well, by getting back to the process and having self-belief. We will see how we’ve done on Friday night.”

(Getty Images)

19:11 , George Flood

Also nice to see the French-born Italy sensation Ange Capuozzo checking on Dupont before kick-off in Lyon.

The duo are friends and team-mates with reigning Top 14 champions Toulouse of course.

19:05 , George Flood

Speaking of Mr Dupont, he’s down on the pitch at OL Stadium suited-and-booted and flinging a ball around while in discussion with Galthie and a number of his team-mates.

He’s still got that shiner but otherwise looks well and no doubt gutted to be missing out tonight.

Player safety is paramount of course and everything will depend on what his surgeon says on Monday - as well as what Galthie and his fellow coaches decide - but it seems impossible to imagine him missing out on the knockout stages if he gets any sort of a chance.

(REUTERS)

Galthie excited over Lucu/Jalibert partnership

18:57 , George Flood

France coach Fabien Galthie, meanwhile, is confident that Maxime Lucu will not let the side down after opting to pick him as Antoine Dupont’s deputy over younger contender Baptiste Couilloud, who plays his club rugby in Lyon.

He is also hopeful that the club connection between Lucu and Bordeaux team-mate Matthieu Jalibert - the starting fly-half at this tournament after Romain Ntamack’s serious knee injury - gives Les Bleus a real edge at half-back.

It is something they had before the all-Toulouse pairing of Dupont and Ntamack was sadly broken up before the World Cup.

"Maxime has never let us down, he has always performed for the France team showing his qualities: he is totally selfless," said Galthie.

"He gives a lot to the team, both in attack and in defence. He also has a good kicking game, he's very brave.

"He's a ninth forward and he compliments Matthieu Jalibert.

"He (Jalibert) shows up, he performs. They play together on a daily basis in their club, that brings them closer together.

"That allows them to develop a form of proximity, reflexes aimed at making their game and their combinations more fluid."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dupont replacement Lucu aiming to ‘enjoy the moment’

18:37 , George Flood

Maxime Lucu insists he won’t focus on the pressure and expectation of deputising for the great Antoine Dupont, and instead is determined to enjoy the opportunity of spearheading this France attack into the World Cup quarter-finals on home soil.

“The pressure has been on for two weeks now, after Antoine’s injury,” said the 30-year-old, who will get only his 18th cap in Lyon tonight.

“A captain getting injured is a major factor at a World Cup. I’ve had a lot of messages but I’ve turned my phone off and concentrated on the last two weeks.

“The French team is a group of 33 players, and everyone has an important role. If we’re here, it’s because we have a role to play, and for me, that’s this weekend.

“My game is different from Antoine’s, so there’s no comparison.

“I’ve been trying to do that for the last 10 days, to manage the expectation. But above all I want to enjoy the moment.”

(AP)

Antoine Dupont hitting targets in swift comeback bid

18:19 , George Flood

So what exactly is the latest on Antoine Dupont, I hear you ask?

Well, the good news is that he was seen with ball in hand on Thursday for the first time since suffering that nasty cheekbone fracture in the 96-0 drubbing of Namibia following a dangerous tackle from fellow captain Johan Deysel that earned the latter a six-match ban - an injury that threatened to completely spoil the World Cup party for hosts France.

French team doctor Bruno Boussagol said earlier this week that Dupont is hitting his targets in terms of non-contact training and running work, but will visit a specialist on Monday to determine if he can resume contact training next week and therefore likely be available for the quarter-finals.

If they top Pool A tonight as expected, then France’s next game - likely against the Springboks - will be at the Stade de France in Paris on October 15.

“He met the goals we had set – being at 50 per cent, then at 70 per cent of his running capacities,” Boussagol said at a press conference.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“If he gets the green light to play with contact again we will resume gradually and then we will need to see how the players react, if he’s 100 per cent fit and if he has any apprehension.

“Finally, the coaches will decide. It is not because he is on the [training] pitch that he will play the game.”

Meanwhile, Dupont’s team-mates seem confident that their charismatic leader will return in time for the last eight.

“He is ready for the challenge, he is a competitor,” said back-rower Anthony Jelonch on Thursday.

“He cannot wait to be back on the field and we’re confident that he will be back next week. If we win (on Friday).”

France vs Italy prediction

18:03 , George Flood

Italy’s bonus-point wins over Namibia and Uruguay mean they go into this final Pool A clash still able to reach the quarter-finals for the first time despite that mauling by the All Blacks in Lyon in which they shipped no fewer than 14 total tries.

But that performance against New Zealand was such an abject humiliation that it is hard to see the Azzurri rousing themselves for a proper crack at an unlikely upset here. They need just a point of any kind to guarantee their spot at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

France will be missing Dupont and are still facing a nervous wait to discover if he will be back for the quarter-finals, but they still have more than enough quality to secure another handsome win to cement top spot in Pool A with South Africa looming large.

France to win with a bonus point.

(AFP via Getty Images)

France vs Italy lineups

18:02 , George Flood

France XV: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Anthony Jelonch, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet

Italy XV: Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Paolo Garbisi, Montanna Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Hame Faiva, Simone Ferrari

Replacements: Marco Manfredi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Lorenzo Pani

Italy team news

18:01 , George Flood

Outgoing Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has responded to that mauling by his native New Zealand by changing the entire front row tonight.

Simone Ferrari and Brive’s Pietro Ceccarelli are packing down alongside hooker Hame Faiva as Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera and Marco Riccioni drop out, while Niccolo Cannone returns at lock in place of the injured Dino Lamb.

The other personnel change is on the wing, where Pierre Bruno comes in.

There’s also some shuffling around in that backline, with Tommaso Allan moving from full-back to fly-half, Paolo Garbisi shifting from 10 to inside centre and Ange Capuozzo going from wing back to 15.

Luca Morisi drops to the bench.

(Getty Images)

France team news

17:52 , George Flood

As mentioned, Maxime Lucu has been picked to deputise for beloved captain Antoine Dupont at scrum-half for France tonight, ahead of Lyon’s Baptiste Couilloud.

That decision from head coach Fabien Galthie pairs Lucu with Bordeaux Begles team-mate Matthieu Jalibert at half-back.

The only other change from the 14-try blitz of Namibia is in the back row, where Gregory Aldritt returns and Anthony Jelonch shifts to blindside flanker as Francois Cros drops to the bench.

Openside Charles Ollivon, the man whom Dupont replaced as France captain before last year’s Six Nations, skippers the team again tonight with his successor sidelined.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch France vs Italy

17:46 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

Live stream: You can also tune into the match for free online via the ITVX website or app.

Welcome to France vs Italy live coverage

17:39 , George Flood

France conclude their group-stage campaign at their home Rugby World Cup in Lyon this evening.

Les Bleus are without Antoine Dupont as they look to avoid a shock upset by Italy at OL Stadium and secure their path through to the quarter-finals - where defending champions South Africa likely await - as Pool A winners.

Fabien Galthie’s influential captain suffered a facial fracture in France’s last outing, the 96-0 demolition of Namibia in Marseille on September 21, and underwent surgery before quickly returning to some training duties and passing return-to-play protocols this week.

However, Dupont is set to find out on Monday if he can return to action in the last eight.

Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu is tasked with filling the Toulouse superstar’s considerable shoes at scrum-half tonight, with Charles Ollivon filling in as skipper with France confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat - or even lose with two bonus points and deny Italy a try-scoring bonus in the process.

The Azzurri still have the chance to spring a serious surprise and secure their maiden quarter-final spot and eliminate the hosts in the process, but it’s an extremely tall order not helped by confidence no doubt hitting the floor after they almost shipped 100 points to the All Blacks last week.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up plus team news, lineups and thoughts from both camps, in addition to live minute-by-minute updates of the game itself.