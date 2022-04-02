France vs Ireland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as France secure bonus point win

Nicole Cronin kicks a conversion during the Women’s Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales (Getty Images)

Ireland are taking on France in the second round of Women’s Six Nations matches as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Wales last time out. The Irish led at half-time but led their control slip away in the latter stages of the game. France meanwhile began their tournament with a hammering of Italy and have made a positive start in their bid to win the Six Nations crown for the seventh time.

France come into the match as heavy favourites with odds of 1/50 to clinch victory at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse this afternoon. The game kicks off at 2.15pm UK time with coverage beginning on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button from 1.45pm.

Follow all the Women’s Six Nations latest updates and live action from France vs Ireland below.

France vs Ireland

TRY! FRANCE 26-0 Ireland (Clara Joyeux)

HALF TIME! France 26-0 Ireland

TRY! FRANCE 33-0 Ireland (Laure Sansus)

TRY! France 33-5 IRELAND (Eve Higgins)

TRY! FRANCE 40-5 Ireland (Emilie Boulard)

FULL TIME! FRANCE 40-5 IRELAND

Wales 0-7 Scotland, 9 minutes

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales manage to quell the maul, but only due to an entry from the side. Joy Neville has a chat with Siwan Lillicrap. Wales’ discipline, so good a week ago, struggling early on.

Lisa Thomson orders more of the same as she kicks to the corner.

Wales 0-7 Scotland, 8 minutes

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cerys Hale goes down on the initial hit and is penalised. Lisa Thomson will give Skeldon and co. a go at a second mauling, this time on the right.

Wales 0-7 Scotland, 7 minutes

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right up until a Lana Skeldon lineout is snatched by Welsh hands.

A little fumble on the floor will grant Scotland perhaps more stable set-piece ball, though. Jenny Maxwell will feed just outside the Wales 22.

Wales 0-7 Scotland, 6 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Outstanding defence from Emma Orr! Jasmine Joyce is so tough to put down in the open field but Orr manages to snare her, allowing her teammates to attack the ruck with Joyce isolated after a trademark canter for open space.

Story continues

A penalty to Scotland and a return to advanced territory. Scotland bang on the money in all aspects so far...

TRY! Wales 0-7 SCOTLAND (Lana Skeldon try, 4 minutes)

16:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A perfect start to cap number 50 for Lana Skeldon!

It’s a bit of a slow-burner for Scotland, but Wales are never quite able to stall the drive. Eventually, as Welsh bodies drop off the mauling mass, a fissure is further opened by Emma Wassell and hooker Skeldon, who grips tightly on to the ball as she hurries over with lock Wassell in her back pocket for what proves to be unnecessary support.

The conversion goes over.

Wales 0-0 Scotland, 3 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taken well by the returning Sarah Bonar and here comes the Scottish maul...

Wales 0-0 Scotland, 2 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A deft offload from Rachel Malcolm sends Megan Gaffney along the touchline, and Scotland then draw penalty advantage. Thomson’s cross-kick isn’t quite right, but Rhona Lloyd injects extra speed after retreating to grab it, as is very much her wont.

Nothing doing, though, so back for the penalty - and Thomson stabs along the touchline. Scotland lineout ten metres out.

Wales 0-0 Scotland, 1 minute

16:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland kick long after claiming the kick-off, and then get hands up to half charge down Elinor Snowsill’s attempted return, allowing Shona Campbell to run back with interest. Scottish attacking ball inside the Welsh half, and Lisa Thomson fades nicely to the outside.

A clever dummy this time from Thomson and half through a gap! Strong start from the visitors.

KICK OFF!

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales vs Scotland is underway!

Here we go...

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So much excitement for this one. Jade Konkel shrugs her shoulders as she and her teammates ready themselves to claim the kick off. Wales to get things underway.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

16:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Siwan Lillicrap roars out the final notes of “Land of Our Fathers”, looking to the skies. This is a big day for Wales. Can they show yet more progress with a home win? This could be very, very tight.

Ireland’s Joy Neville is the referee, with Canada’s Chris Assmus on TMO duties.

Flower of Scotland

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A good number of Scottish voices amongst the crowd. It really does look a lovely afternoon in Cardiff, though the hats and scarves rather reveal a slightly cooler temperature than during Scotland’s opener in Edinburgh last weekend.

Rugby against Racism and Message in Support of Ukraine

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sets of players and fans clap warmly for both important pre-match messages.

Wales vs Scotland

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sun is shining on Cardiff Arms Park as the two sets of players emerge. We are expecting a record attendance for a standalone women’s fixture in Wales this afternoon, with perhaps upwards of 5,000 people in through the turnstiles, which would be incredibly encouraging.

As for Scotland

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland are embedding a couple of newer faces this afternoon in Emma Orr and Shona Campbell, but this is quite a settled side. Bryan Easson and Rachel Malcolm are keen to use this tournament as a time of growth for their side after qualifying for the World Cup, and a win on the road in Cardiff would tee things up rather nicely with these two due to meet in New Zealand later in the year.

Wales’ new era

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It all went rather well for Wales last weekend, securing their first win in this competition since 2019 with a brilliant fight-back against Ireland, with the introduction of professional contracts providing an immediate impact. It will take time for the full benefits to show through, but Dave Ward, who coaches a number the contracted Welsh players at Bristol Bears, said he had already seen a difference when I spoke to him just before the tournament started:

“I’m looking forward to seeing those full-time contracts pay off for Wales in the Six Nations,” Ward said. “I’ve seen the impact already with Keira Bevan, Alisha Butchers and the other four girls we are lucky enough to have.

“Just the fact that they can get those extra recovery days in is really crucial. Not doing all the rugby, but actually recovering and making sure they are ready to go. Also their skillset – having time on the ball has changed a lot, and actually their fitness and their physical levels.

“It’s a credit to Wales for what they have done with their contracts but also a credit to the girls for the way they have adapted quickly to becoming a full-time player.”

Team News - Scotland

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland would have been reasonably pleased with their effort against England last week, even if the score ended up a touch lopsided. There were good moments of cohesion and continuity in attack from Bryan Easson’s side, who are largely a relatively experienced group who have grown together. The Scotland head coach makes four changes for this fixture, with second row Sarah Bonar back available again after a commitment with the RAF ruled her out of the opener. The athletic Evie Gallagher is inserted into a back-row of real quality alongside captain Rachel Malcolm and ball-carrying bastion Jade Konkel. Lana Skeldon brings up her half-century at hooker.

In the backs, young centre Emma Orr starts on debut with Hannah Smith on the bench, and Chloe Rollie is out, too, with Shona Campbell at full-back after a good showing from the bench last week. There are two late changes to the replacements, with Smith and Anne Young in and Katie Dougan and Coreen Grant forced to withdraw late.

Look out for Caity Mattinson, the former England scrum-half born in Inverness who became eligible for the country of her birth after World Rugby’s changes to the qualification criteria in the autumn. She made a second international debut in the World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

Scotland: Shona Campbell; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Evie Gallagher,Jade Konkel

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Panashe Muzambe, Anne Young, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan, Caity Mattinson, Meryl Smith. Hannah Smith.

A reminder of your Scotland team taking on Wales today.



Changes on the bench where Katie Dougan and Coreen Grant have been ruled out, replaced by Anne Young and Hannah Smith.



KO: 4.45pm. Watch on BBC Two or BBC iPlayer#AsOne | #TikTokW6N pic.twitter.com/1B46vERuK1 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) April 2, 2022

Team News – Wales

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is as you were for Wales, with Ioan Cunningham rewarding the matchday 23 that so impressed against Ireland with another opportunity to develop together. In Jasmine Joyce they have perhaps the most electric player in the world who is a developing defensive force, too, while Keira Bevan has been incredibly impressive at Bristol this season, pushing England’s first-choice scrum-half Leanne Infante and at times keeping the high-profile recruit out of the team.

Donna Rose’s two-try cameo from the bench does not command a starting place with Cunningham keen to replicate the impact his replacements brought a week ago. There are six forwards ready to come on, including 18-year-old lock Sisilia Tuipulotu, who is a player of such potential.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

• Team Announcement •



Here's your Wales team to face Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park in our second round fixture of the #TikTokW6N.



➥ Ymunwch â ni ym Mharc yr Arfau Caerdydd am ddiwrnod gwych o rygbi.



TICKETS ⇨ https://t.co/jXbqgeW8hY#HerStory — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 31, 2022

On to Wales vs Scotland...

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick-off in Cardiff is fast approaching, so let’s rather swiftly flip our attention to Wales vs Scotland - beginning with the two teams picked to do battle...

What a welcome for Wales ! Diolch i'r holl cefnogaeth heddiw 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pJdjgZdwIC — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) April 2, 2022

F/T: France 40-5 Ireland

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some positives for Ireland in that second-half performance, with the lineout stabilising and Greg McWilliams’ side showing some delicate touches and powerful strike-running in attack. The maul defence was improved, too, and a number of those brought on from the bench showed well.

Italy are in Cork next weekend.

F/T: France 40-5 Ireland

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sizeable win for France, then, who make it two bonus points win from two behind a dominant first-half performance. Laure Sansus was outstanding, as were Gabrielle Vernier and Maelle Filopon, while the French scrum showed why it is considered perhaps the mightiest in the Women’s Six Nations with a number of proper munchings.

🇫🇷☘️ Un superbe après-midi à Toulouse ! Nos Bleues remportent une 𝟐𝐞 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐈𝐑𝐄 dans ce @Womens6Nations ! Bien joué les filles ! 👏❤️#FRAIRL #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/Kt5zCD5YeV — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) April 2, 2022

FULL TIME! FRANCE 40-5 IRELAND

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

.@FranceRugby march on in the 2022 #TikTokW6N.



La France prouve une fois de plus leur bonne forme avec une belle victoire aujourd’hui 🇫🇷#FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/G8lCEBhhSO — TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 2, 2022

Yellow Card! Emilie Boulard is sent to the sin bin! France 40-5 Ireland, 84 minutes

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a yellow, with a late step and dip from Higgins counting in Boulard’s favour as a degree of mitigation, and the French full-back appears to know that is a fair decision as she goes off for what little remains of this clash.

In fact, it’ll be the briefest of sin binnings, as another Irish lineout error finally brings proceedings to a close.

France 40-5 Ireland, 84 minutes

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh - this could well be a card. Emilie Boulard’s head has made contact with the head of Eve Higgins.

France 40-5 Ireland, 83 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some strong carrying from French forwards, and then Jambon goes herself, offloading to Celine Ferer...who is stripped! Ireland have it, and onwars we go beyond 83 minutes.

France go off their feet at the ruck and concede a penalty - but there is also a possibly dangerous tackle that requires a second look...

France 40-5 Ireland, 82 minutes

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Ireland dive right over the top of a ruck and knock the ball from Alexandra Chambon’s hands, allowing France a chance to advance with the penalty. A last chance to attack.

France 40-5 Ireland, 81 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland play the ball way quickly but Lucy Mulhall is held well in a tackle down the right. Edel McMahon’s handle is loose and she loses control of the ball as she carries, but France somewhat strangely boot the ball upfield rather than either ending the game or playing themselves.

They have it back reasonably soon, though.

France 40-5 Ireland, 79 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emma Hooban has really tidied up the Irish lineout since coming on. She hits her jumper well at the front after plenty of movement in the Irish line, and France then collapse the maul.

Kathryn Dane plays the penalty quickly. Maelle Filopon jumps out of the line - is that a deliberate knock-on? No - looked a clear attempt to grasp the ball, and the centre very nearly did, too. Ireland scrum on the French 22 with the clock ticking towards the red.

France 40-5 Ireland, 77 minutes

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Irish possession inside their own half. A couple of forwards pick and go to no avail, and then Celine Ferer and Julie Annery combine to plant an Irish carrier on her back.

Nicole Cronin jinks as she seeks a gap towards the left touchline, but is grabbed at the ankles. France fail to vacate the ruck and are penalised.

France 40-5 Ireland, 77 minutes

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Irish possession inside their own half. A couple of forwards pick and go to no avail, and then Celine Ferer and Julie Annery combine to plant an Irish tackler on her back.

Nicole Cronin jinks as she seeks a gap towards the left touchline, but is grabbed at the ankles. France fail to vacate the ruck and are penalised.

France 40-5 Ireland, 75 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The home fans give themselves a round of applause after a joyful performance of “La Marseillaise”. I think the Stade Ernest-Wallon have enjoyed their team’s performance, even if Ireland have held them at bay for much of the second half.

France 40-5 Ireland, 74 minutes

16:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Laure Sansus is named as the Player of the Match, which felt like a straightforward call for the host broadcaster.

Rare scrum joy for Ireland - France have driven virtually however they have wanted this afternoon but Anaelle Deshaye is picked up for an improper angle on this occasion.

France 40-5 Ireland, 72 minutes

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The bounce just evades Melissande Llorens! A smart choice from Jessy Tremouliere, recognising the space out wide after her forwards had created some midfield craters. The replacement lifts her kick nicely for the corner, and as it sits up on the first hop it appears as if Llorens will gather and score.

But bounces two and three are less kind, hopping like a rabbit rather keen not to be grasped by the onrushing Llorens. It skips away from the left wing.

France 40-5 Ireland, 70 minutes

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another scrum penalty against Ireland, this time for standing up. Cyrielle Banet’s wide pass is more broad brush stroke than pointillist precise, so France will go back for the advantage.

TRY! FRANCE 40-5 Ireland (Emilie Boulard try, 68 minutes)

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And a simple run-in for Emilie Boulard! Ireland weren’t back ten when they desperately cut down Jessy Tremouliere, so France can play with all the freedom they need. Gabrielle Vernier pulls back her pass to centre partner Maelle Filopon, who could probably have crossed herself but recognises that an arriving Boulard outside her will have an even more straightforward scoring task.

Tremouliere adds the extra two points from the tee.

France 33-5 Ireland, 67 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to France at the breakdown and Jessy Tremouliere taps and goes! Space on the left...

France 33-5 Ireland, 66 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good from Ireland, getting the ball away quickly from the scrum...

But then rather throwing the ball away in their own 22. France back in possession in advanced enemy territory.

France 33-5 Ireland, 64 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having been out-muscled by Wales last week, Ireland’s maul defence has been much improved today. France are held up after making little progress, with Hannah O’Connor right at the centre of it, clasping tightly on to the ball.

France 33-5 Ireland, 63 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

French scrum penalty. Ireland continue to struggle. This time the kick finds the corner.

That is cue for captain Gaelle Hermet, another Toulouse favourite, to leave, replaced by Julie Annery.

France 33-5 Ireland, 62 minutes

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emilie Boulard hits her line at pace but can’t gather the pass to her cleanly. Ireland scrum feed...

France 33-5 Ireland, 61 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rather large ovation for home hero Laure Sansus as the Toulouse scrum-half is replaced by Alexandra Chambon. A typically excellent performance from the scrum-half.

France 33-5 Ireland, 60 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jessy Tremouliere has assumed touch-kicking duties but skews it infield. Out of character.

France 33-5 Ireland, 59 minutes

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two new French props Deshaye and Khalfaoui ensure there is no drop-off in intensity at scrum-time, properly beasting their Irish counterparts.

France 33-5 Ireland, 58 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sides make changes with Ireland beginning to just fight back. Hannah O’Connor, Kathryn Dane and Emma Hooban are on for Ireland, while Assia Khalfaoui, Annaelle Deshaye, Celine Ferer and Jessy Tremouliere introduced for France.

O’Connor takes a bang and requires some treatment as Dane prepares to feed a scrum.

TRY! France 33-5 IRELAND (Eve Higgins try, 56 minutes)

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A gorgeous finish from Eve Higgins!

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe had made good ground on the right and an ailing French defence never quite resets. Nicole Cronin shifts the ball on and Higgins takes a short pass, inviting the tackler towards her and sending her on with a matador’s step out the way, and bursting through the hole that then opens to trot over and put Ireland on the board.

The conversion is miscued, and missed.

France 33-0 Ireland, 55 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is much better from Ireland, though. They keep the ball alive superbly and Linda Djougang bashes away a tackler to break through the defensive line.

Flung wide, and onwards Ireland go.

France 33-0 Ireland, 54 minutes

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France then turn the ball over and Ireland stab a kick in behind, but Laure Sansus plays firefighter and snuffs out the flames with a sliding gather of the ball, allowing the home side to clear.

France 33-0 Ireland, 52 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France kick long as we are shown shot of Pauline Bourdon, watching on in the stands and nursing that injured hand.

Adventurous stuff from Ireland. Brittany Hogan claims a low pass superbly and then audaciously drops one off over the top of a French tackler to a teammate. It all goes awry in midfield, but some of Ireland’s touches have been clever.

France 33-0 Ireland, 51 minutes

15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland begin to play with promise down the right but are guilty of forcing a pass, which flies into touch.

TRY! FRANCE 33-0 Ireland (Laure Sansus try, 49 minutes)

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Laure Sansus does it herself this time! A scrum penalty is coming as the nine fishes the ball out from the feet of Romane Menager, throwing an extravagant dummy and then darting for the line. She collides with a teammate but there’s no material impact on the Irish defence, who had all bought Sansus’ feint.

Caroline Drouin adds the extra two and France get the second half scoring underway.

France 26-0 Ireland, 47 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The referee gets in the way! It’s initally even at scrum time before France begin to turn the screw, and Aimee Barrett-Theron appears to have her whistle to her lips just as Laure Sansus whips her pass right into the South African referee. A raised hand of apology from Barrett-Theron, and another France scrum.

France 26-0 Ireland, 46 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over-thrown and Ireland just about grab it! A leaping Caroline Drouin appeared set to snare it but the ball burst from the fly-half’s grip, and eventually ended up in Irish hands.

But a knock-on means a France scrum five metres out. Surely Ireland can’t cling on again?

France 26-0 Ireland, 44 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not quite as intended but some nifty handling from France through a pod of forwards nearly frees Laure Sansus on the loop, but Ireland just about keep a grip on the scrum-half. Madoussou Fall is then stood up in a tackle.

Sansus dabs a little kick through...well covered by Lucy Mulhall, who then appears to take a stray arm to the face. No high tackle ruled, and France are awarded a penalty soon afterwards. Unfortunate, maybe, for Ireland. Caroline Drouin this time finds the corner.

France 26-0 Ireland, 43 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a penalty. Initial contact on the shoulder and then riding up. Caroline Drouin pokes it onwards to just outside the Ireland 22.

The lineout throw appears to drift off-line but the referee is content for play to continue, and France are immediately over the gain line. Laure Sansus quickly switches play back to the blindside and Cyrielle Banet, who powers through a challenge and gets back to her feet to seek yet more metres after she isn’t held. France begin to build.

France 26-0 Ireland, 42 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France move the ball nicely but run out of room on the right as Cyrielle Banet is forced out - but has she been taken high? Parsons might have just rode up over the shoulder. TMO Ian Tempest calls down to Aimee Barrett-Theron to check.

France 26-0 Ireland, 41 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early error from Ireland, and a France scrum. Two half-time changes for the visitors - Christy Haney makes her debut in the place of Katie O’Dwyer in the front row, with Linda Djougang appearing to have switched sides, and Beibhinn Parsons is on for Eimear Considine in the back three.

The second half is underway!

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicole Cronin restarts proceedings.

France’s centres impress

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I thought both Gabrielle Vernier and Maelle Filopon were both excellent in that first half. Filopon has been a real danger whenever she has had even a sliver of space - as she showed in sparking this rather lively movement. Six carries for 72 metres for the outside centre in the first 40 minutes, which are huge numbers for a non-back three player.

Could the disallowed try have changed things?

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland will have no complaints with Eve Higgins’ score being chalked off, but that felt a big moment in the game. The centre’s early canter up the middle through a gaping hole would have put Ireland ahead if not for a rather blatant pull-back to ensure France did not gather an errant lineout.

What will Greg McWilliams do at half-time? Kathryn Dane might stabilise things at scrum-half, while a couple of front-row changes might be worth a go to try and sort out those set-piece issues. There’s Beibhinn Parsons, too, of course - surely she’ll get plenty of time to make an impact?

The first French score - some lovely handling to capitalise on the dominance of that scrum

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

H/T: France 26-0 Ireland

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been, largely, one-way traffic in Toulouse, with France showing their might with a dominant first-half performance. Repeated scrum dismantlings have given the hosts plenty of ideal attacking ball and territory, and four tries means Annick Hayraud’s side already have a bonus point in hand 40 minutes in.

Ireland’s lineout and scrum have been really off-the-mark so far, which has undermined any chance they have had to really work with the limited ball they have had. Improvements needed in the second half.

HALF TIME! FRANCE 26-0 IRELAND

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

🇫🇷☘️ Une première mi-temps 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝘀𝗶 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗲 à Toulouse avec le point de bonus en poche ! ✨#FRAIRL #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/crkkfNUB40 — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) April 2, 2022

France 26-0 Ireland, 43 minutes

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can Ireland get on the board before the interval? No! Another lineout miscue, and that’ll be that.

France 26-0 Ireland, 42 minutes

15:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And there’s the opening! Sam Monaghan produces an absurdly good backdoor offload to put Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe into space, and a delicious step takes the wing onwards. France infringe - Ireland kick towards the edge of the French 22.

France 26-0 Ireland, 41 minutes

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France make 20 metres with Madoussou Fall again carrying strongly, but a knock-on means Ireland will launch an attack.

How much ambition do they have? They are 35 metres from their own line but keen to find something before half-time, so on we will go.

France 26-0 Ireland, 39 minutes

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All a little bit ugly from the restart - the Irish kick drifts long but Caroline Drouin tries to clear from inside her own in-goal, slicing it horribly. It bounces, rather fortuitously, into French hands, and eventually they clear more effectively, before an Irish fumble grants them a last chance of the half to shove at scrum-time.

TRY! FRANCE 26-0 Ireland, 38 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I can see no compelling evidence to overturn your on-field call,” says Ian Tempest - the try is awarded! Clara Joyeux arrived on to Laure Sansus’ short pass and rode the challenge of the Irish tackler, initially stalled but helped on by a teammate. She just, and I mean just, manages to find a space to get the ball to ground, and that’s the bonus point secured for France inside the first half.

No dice for Caroline Drouin again, striking the protective pad of the left-hand post.

Try? France 21-0 Ireland, 37 minutes

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is really, really tough to call. Aimee Barrett-Theron thinks she has seen it down on the field, but have Ireland managed to get a limb underneath the ball?

France 21-0 Ireland, 37 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come France! Maelle Filopon makes the initial bust, Caroline Drouin and Madoussou Fall keep the momentum going, and the bodies arrive in support.

Out to the right, and Cyrielle Banet’s piston-like thighs carry several bodies with her. Upstairs for another check - have France got over?

France 21-0 Ireland, 35 minutes

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s breakdown work has been impressive today, as has Gabrielle Vernier, who appears to be considering opening a chiropractic practice. Another thumping of an Irish midsection from Vernier allows a teammate to pilfer the ball.

France 21-0 Ireland, 34 minutes

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another lineout error! Jones hits her jumper but as Ireland try to form the maul, bothersome French hands force a fumble, and the hosts are able to gather and kick long downfield.

France 21-0 Ireland, 32 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There haven’t been too many chances for Sam Monaghan to get her offloading arms working today, and that won’t be one, either, Gabrielle Vernier driving her back just as the second-row begins to draw the periscope for an over-the-top distribution. Monaghan wisely clings on.

That’s better from Ireland. Some lovely handling from Edel McMahon at the line puts Neve Jones through a gap and France are then penalised for a lifting tackle, even if Jones was put down gently in the end.

TRY! FRANCE 21-0 Ireland (Audrey Forlani try, 31 minutes)

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Madoussou Fall was somehow repelled but there is nothing wrong with the finish of her second row partner! Audrey Forlani stoops her long frame to gather the ball, which is within a gnat’s hair of the line, and forces it down between two Irish bodies tight to the breakdown. She’s not bound in, so there’s no question of the legality of her pick up and powerful place, so up goes Aimee Barrett-Theron’s arm as she blows the whistle to award the score.

Another missed conversion from Caroline Drouin.

Try? France 16-0 Ireland, 30 minutes

14:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France to within a metre with the maul. Has Madoussou Fall got there? Not quite! Her reach falls just shy. Maybe this time? Clara Munarini on the touchline has spotted a grounding but Aimee Barrett-Theron wants to check this with TMO Ian Tempest...

France 16-0 Ireland, 29 minutes

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, it begins with the scrum penalty that is now becoming something of an inevitability, and it probably won’t be long before Aimee Barrett-Theron thinks about stiffer punishment.. Laure Sansus’ grubber is grounded by Ireland, so back we will come; Caroline Drouin pokes the penalty into the corner for a France lineout.

France 16-0 Ireland, 28 minutes

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still the Irish lineout malfunctions! Gaelle Hermet is hoisted to snatch telegraphed front ball, and France can play inside the Irish half.

Was that the right option? I’m not sure. Caroline Drouin drops ball to boot with an ambitious crossfield kick but Ireland have it well-marked, and France are a little fortunate that a knock-on will allow them another attacking chance.

France 16-0 Ireland, 27 minutes

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another midfield scrum demolition job creates perfect attacking ball for France from halfway, but Ireland drift well in defence. Maelle Filopon is probably guilty of not quite squaring her defender up quite enough before shipping the ball on to Melissande Llorens, who can’t evade Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe. The Irish wing snares Llorens and drags her over the touchline.

TRY! FRANCE 16-0 Ireland (Laure Sansus try, 24 minutes)

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A dominant scrum makes it simple for Laure Sansus! Coco Lindelauf has had a brilliant start at scrum-time, again putting Katie O’Dwyer in grief with a proper shunt on the French loosehead side.

The ball is initially controlled well by Romane Menager, who eventually frees it for scrum-half Sansus, who darts to a now exposed blindside with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe crabbing across to cover a French back overload to the openside.

Sansus has the quick burst of speed to escape clutching Irish arms and a second French score in the left corner extends their advantage - though Caroline Drouin is again unable to add the extras.

France 11-0 Ireland, 23 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France get a nudge on but it’s gone down on the set, so referee Aimee Barrett-Theron will ask the 16 forwards to pick themselves up and do it all over again.

France 11-0 Ireland, 22 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It did strike an Irish hand first, so France will have the scrum feed. Six metres out, about ten in from the left touchline. Good platform.

France 11-0 Ireland, 21 minutes

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s lineout clicks and Romane Menager takes the ball down. Gabrielle Vernier again hits that short line alongside the maul off the shoulder of Laure Sansus, and then centre partner Maelle Filopon strides through a gap out wide!

Shifted to Emilie Boulard - chopped down by Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe! A vital tackle from the sevens star, managing to snare Boulard from behind before the full-back can release a pass that would have put Melissande Llorens in for her second. France fumble - Ireland survive.

France 11-0 Ireland, 20 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yet once again the Irish throw has too much on it. It’s just not quite working for the visitors so far.

France 11-0 Ireland, 19 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An error from Laure Sansus, looking to capitalise on a French turnover by flipping the field with a box kick, but misdirecting it - out on the full.

PENALTY! FRANCE 11-0 Ireland (Caroline Drouin penalty, 19 minutes)

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes. France very much on top in this opening quarter and the lead is beginning to swell.

France 8-0 Ireland, 18 minutes

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are guilty of failing to keep their feet at a breakdown and that ends the movement. In fact, they had two advantages there - Ireland were also offside in midfield as their forwards were marched back.

Caroline Drouin fancies another go at the posts.

France 8-0 Ireland, 17 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another scrum munching from the French front row and again time to explore more extravagant spaces with the advantage in hand...

France 8-0 Ireland, 16 minutes

14:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s lineout is off-line, and Brittany Hogan requires some treatment before the scrum can be formed. All ok to continue.

France 8-0 Ireland, 15 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly! France initially maul from a lineout on the Ireland 22 but Gaelle Hermet niftily spins away, and comes close to putting hooker Laure Touye away down the touchline, but her pass flies wide of the hooker.

TRY! FRANCE 8-0 Ireland (Melissande Llorens try, 13 minutes)

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A dominant scrum, efficient handling, and Melissande Llorens squeezes over in the corner!

A simple set-piece strike from France, dismantling the Irish eight and then playing with advantage out to the left. Sharp handling from Maelle Filopon and Emilie Boulard put young wing Llorens into space, and she rides a tackle to reach out for the line and score France’s first.

Caroline Drouin can’t quite find the mark with her touchline conversion.

France 3-0 Ireland, 10 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This French crowd is really fired up. A high kick from Laure Sansus tumbles forward from Irish hands but isn’t initially spotted, prompting boos. It will be a French scrum after the touch judge informs the referee.

NO TRY! France 3-0 Ireland, 9 minutes

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They have! The Irish lineout drifts over the top and bounces away from the tail of the lineout, but Irish hands haul back the French player trying to retrieve it, and that creates the space for Higgins to make an all-too-easy romp for the line.

Aimee Barrett-Theron half-spotted it live, but a quick consultation with the TMO affirms the infringement - France penalty.

Try? Eve Higgins canters through a gaping hole...

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But has a French player been held back?

France 3-0 Ireland, 8 minutes

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time the French lineout drill is good at the front but Ireland defend the maul well, Linda Djougang forcing her way up the centre and ensuring it makes no progress at all.

A high Caroline Drouin hoof falls into Irish hands, and Aoibheann Reilly shimmies her way around a ruck for some momentum. France fail to roll away - penalty to Ireland, and a first entry into the France 22.

France 3-0 Ireland, 6 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stolen by Ireland! Two jumpers get up, first Nichola Fryday at the front and then Dorothy Wall at the tail to ensure the ball does not come back France’s way.

Ooh, careful! Ireland spread the ball inside their own 22 and nearly come a-cropper, just about managing to tidy up a loose ball with Stacey Flood receiving a rib-tickler as she is tackled as she passes.

A long kick leaves Emilie Boulard wrong-footed by the bounce, but Aoibheann Reilly impatiently dives upon her to concede a penalty.

France 3-0 Ireland, 5 minutes

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crikey that is a firm tackle from Madoussou Fall, riding the charge of the Irish carrier and then planting her into the turf.

Stacey Flood pokes a nice grubber through but France are back in good number and return, and then Flood’s long punt drifts over the touchline on the breeze. France lineout inside the Irish half.

PENALTY! FRANCE 3-0 Ireland (Caroline Drouin penalty, 4 minutes)

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clean strike, posts bisected - Caroline Drouin has France on the board early.

France 0-0 Ireland, 3 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But as Ireland try to play a couple of phases and work space to clear, Gaelle Hermet spots a lonely carrier, and jackals perfectly to win a turnover penalty.

Caroline Drouin calls for the tee...

France 0-0 Ireland, 2 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Promise from France straight away. Gabrielle Vernier hits a lovely short line darting alongside a maul and then Coco Lindelauf carries with intent.

Laure Sansus and Caroline Drouin pull the strings as France make progress down the right, but Lindelauf’s next carry is rather decisively stopped by a driving dump tackle.

Sansus goes to the boot with momentum stalled, but a flick of an Irish hand diverts it kindly to be gathered by yet more green fingers.

France 0-0 Ireland, 1 minute

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A moment of early fortune for Ireland as a fumble is ruled to have gone backwards from the kick-off, and Ireland just about clear their lines despite an early thump from a French forward. Lineout for the hosts on the ten-metre.

KICK OFF!

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France get things underway at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website