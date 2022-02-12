France vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and updates as Dupont and Hansen exchange early tries

Antoine Dupont crosses for France’s opening score (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as France host Ireland in what could be the game of the Six Nations so far.

Saturday evening’s mouth-watering Stade de France clash is already being touted as a potential title decider, with both sides in form and producing free-flowing rugby. Fabien Galthie’s side started slowly but got the result they wanted last weekend with a bonus-point win over Italy in their opener. Andy Farrell’s team made a statement of intent in their first game, thrashing last year’s champions Wales in Dublin.

Les Bleus have made two changes to their starting XV with centre Yoram Moefana making his maiden championship start in place of the injured Jonathan Danty, while Francois Cros replaces Dylan Cretin in the back row. Ireland are seeking a 10th consecutive win but will have to do it without Johnny Sexton after the fly-half pulled a hamstring strain in training this week. Munster’s Joey Carbery will deputise in the number 10 jersey. Follow the latest score and updates from Paris, following the conclusion of Wales vs Scotland:

Six Nations: France vs Ireland

Hosts France cruised to victory against Italy

Visitors are without injured captain Sexton

TRY! Dupont gives France lead inside two minutes: 7-0

TRY! Ireland hit back through Hansen in fast start: 10-7

HT: Jaminet extends France’s lead from the tee: 19-7

Antoine Dupont’s fast start

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! 🏉✅



Great hands from @RomainNtamack to feed World Player of the Year @Dupont9A for a score inside 70 seconds#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sB2DRo89h4 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 12, 2022

H/T: France 19-7 Ireland

Story continues

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well that first half certainly lived up to this fixture’s lofty billing. It started at a frantic, frightening pace, with France’s fast start answered by Mack Hansen’s opportunistic retort from the restart. The tempo has settled a little since then, but this has still been a game played at startling speed.

And France have started to just assert themselves. Their scrum looks strong, Antoine Dupont has been electric and all of their ball-carriers are hitting their line with both precision and intensity. Ireland’s defence has largely stood up to the test, but fatigue will surely play a role after such a frenzied opening.

HALF TIME: FRANCE 19-7 IRELAND

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! FRANCE 19-7 Ireland (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 40 minutes)

17:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Five from five from the tee for Melvyn Jaminet. That’ll do us for the first half.

France 16-7 Ireland, 38 minutes

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cyril Baille and Uini Atonio each turn the screw on their Irish opposite at the scrum. Andrew Porter turns in under the strain - Atonio and Paul Willemse really is a ridiculous combination of burly blokes to pile the pressure on the loosehead.

Antoine Dupont twice threatens to turn a fissure into something more serious for Ireland, possessing such power in that compact frame, but a timely intervention from Bundee Aki means France will settle for three more points.

France 16-7 Ireland, 37 minutes

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Antoine Dupont’s first attempt to box kick a clearance is blocked by Tadhg Beirne, but his second is cleared for takeoff and lands in the hands of Hugo Keenan. Keenan kicks powerfully back towards Dupont, clearing the scrum-half, but he’s over-cooked that - it tumbles beyond the dead ball line and France will have the scrum feed in the Ireland half.

PENALTY! FRANCE 16-7 Ireland (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 36 minutes)

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Melvyn Jaminet extends the home side’s lead.

France 13-7 Ireland, 34 minutes

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant from France. Antoine Dupont throws an obscene pass from the base of a ruck to cut out three Ireland defenders and find Damian Penaud, a gorgeously lithe runner who strides beyond Jamison Gibson-Park. The winger’s blind offload out the side door if beautiful, and Yoram Moefana stays infield with a driven angle back against the grain.

A retreating Ireland are penalised.

France 13-7 Ireland, 32 minutes

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s attack isn’t quite clicking. Gael Fickou finds his options limited and so tries a chest-pass, which dips on Damian Penaud. The French winger hits it on the volley like Zinedine Zidane in the 2002 Champions League final to ensure Ireland will throw a pressure lineout inside their 22.

Or not. France close the gap and are free-kicked.

France 13-7 Ireland, 30 minutes

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s first attacking gambit is to send Bundee Aki up the middle, and Romain Ntamack’s attempt to go high is given particularly short shrift by the Connacht centre. But France’s line speed is strong, and Caelan Doris is unable to use his trademark footwork through contact to make metreage.

Anthony Jelonch appears to be leaning on the ruck, and thus not supporting his body weight, but Angus Gardner is happy with the legality of the French flanker’s jackal. Another penalty to the home side.

France 13-7 Ireland, 29 minutes

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The battle in the air at the lineout is intense. Both teams are throwing up defensive jumpers at every opportunity and forcing inaccurate or untidy set-piece ball. Julien Marchand’s latest dart drifts to hit treble one and is rightly ruled not straight.

France 13-7 Ireland, 28 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New hooker Dan Sheehan and his clutch of lineout lifters don’t quite get their timing right, with Tadhg Beirne not quite able to claw the ball back. But France knock on, and Joey Carbery kicks deep and long, and safely for touch.

France 13-7 Ireland, 27 minutes

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Joey Carbery tests Melvyn Jaminet’s head for heights with a high bomb of alpine amplitude. Jaminet claims the mark with limited fuss.

France 13-7 Ireland, 25 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ronan Kelleher receives some medical attention but is back amongst things for this French lineout, which will be thrown about 30 metres from the Ireland line.

France are properly charging into every contact, but Ireland stand firm. Tadhg Beirne jackals, and a clearing French player has come in from the side.

Kelleher won’t be continuing - I think this might be a Head Injury Assessment. Dan Sheehan is on, perhaps temporarily.

France 13-7 Ireland, 24 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Ireland again miss their interchange in midfield, knocking on for a third time in similar manner inside this first quarter and a bit. Melvyn Jaminet arrives like a locomotive, taken around the top of the chest by Bundee Aki, drawing questioning boos from the crowd who think it might have just strayed high. It looks ok.

France then stall slightly, but Romain Ntamack cannily drops the ball on to his right toe, turning Hugo Keenan and allowing the French shirts to envelop the Irish fly-half. Keenan is delivered over the touchline.

France 13-7 Ireland, 23 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another lineout miscue from France allows Ronan Kelleher a chance to deliver some punishment to Romain Ntamack, who is biffed away having been second to the bouncing ball against a stodgier man.

Ireland play to the left after another bouncing ball tumbles favourably for the visitors. Mack Hansen is just about clung on to.

France 13-7 Ireland, 22 minutes

17:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

First point to France at scrum-time. Andrew Porter flicks back his hair and shakes his head as he is penalised for driving with an improper angle and going to floor under the rigours of Uini Atonio.

France 13-7 Ireland, 20 minutes

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Woki is some sight in full flight at the lineout, thrown high into the sky to contest Irish ball and nearly winning the ball back.

That is less pretty from the flanker-cum-lock. After Ireland knock-on, Woki hacks a horrible kick upwards that is so bad, and travels so little distance, that referee Angus Gardner does not deem there to have been any advantage gained. France scrum.

France 13-7 Ireland, 19 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Angus Gardner has had a good 20 minutes. He has been decisive and fair at the ruck, not permitting any tomfoolery but also allowing the game to flow. The latest French attempt to jackal is ruled illegal. Ireland penalty, and a lineout in French territory as a result.

France 13-7 Ireland, 18 minutes

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tadhg Furlong runs into Uini Atonio, a collision that registers on the Richter scale and ends with Furlong on his back, Atonio, standing tall.

Ireland go to the air, and Andrew Conway’s hand makes contact with a catcher in the air. Penalty to France

PENALTY! FRANCE 13-7 Ireland (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 17 minutes)

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From the right, Jaminet’s conversion sneaks inside the left-hand post.

France 10-7 Ireland, 16 minutes

17:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Paul Willemse then wins a holding on penalty at the breakdown. Melvyn Jaminet gestures for the tee again.

France 10-7 Ireland, 15 minutes

17:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Variation! France throw a lineout googly, Julien Marchand showing sleight of hand to hit Antoine Dupont at the front, who returns the ball to his hooker in the five-metre channel.

Well covered by Ronan Kelleher. The Ireland hooker absolutely clatters against his opposite number, who is bumped over the touchline.

France 10-7 Ireland, 14 minutes

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are penalised for failing to get back onside from a kick. Melvyn Jaminet launches a comet towards the Ireland 22.

France 10-7 Ireland, 13 minutes

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland play the double pull-back off the base of the scrum and Jamison Gibson-Park, looping around, threads a grubber on the angle into the French 22. The ball trots out of play on its end before Andrew Conway can get to it.

France 10-7 Ireland, 12 minutes

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is properly fast and loose, a real romp. Paul Willemse and Julien Marchand make up a massive midfield duet hoping to bash through two Irish tacklers but Romain Ntamack’s pass asks Willemse to stoop, and he can’t gather cleanly. Ireland scrum.

France 10-7 Ireland, 11 minutes

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ronan Kelleher puts a little too much mustard on his throw to the tail, and Ireland waste a good attacking platform. France clear to about the ten-metre, and a midfield fumble means the visitors again fail to gain momentum.

Mack Hansen stole in to allow Ireland to hit back after France’s blistering start

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! 🏉✅



HUGE from Hansen. He's come all the way from Australia to pick France's pocket for the perfect @IrishRugby response!#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/u9c7ex73Df — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 12, 2022

France 10-7 Ireland, 9 minutes

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are averaging about a point every half-a-minute so far, and Ireland show ambition after a French knock-on in the air, Garry Ringrose jiving, juking and jumping.

Gael Fickou rushes up to try and prevent Andrew Porter distributing at the lie, and the centre is rightly pinged for a deliberate knock-on after referee Angus Gardner spies a replay on the big screen.

TRY! France 10-7 IRELAND (Mack Hansen try, 7 minutes)

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bolt out of the blue - Mack Hansen takes the restart and is over!

My, oh my, what a start to this game! Joey Carbery’s kick hangs invitingly like a blown kiss in the Paris evening air, and Hansen extends his hand aloft to snatch it from between bemused would-be French catchers and score.

Joey Carbery converts superbly.

PENALTY! FRANCE 10-0 Ireland (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 6 minutes)

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A breathless start, but Melvyn Jaminet takes a moment to suck in some oxygen, composing himself before extending the French lead.

France 7-0 Ireland, 5 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland try to reset but their forwards are blowing having been forced to retreat some 70 metres at speed. Like so many ex-sevens players, Gabin Villiere is excellent over the ball, and the French wing jackals expertly to win his side a kickable penalty on the left.

France 7-0 Ireland, 4 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come Ireland! They turn over French ball inside the 22 and can start to paint their first attacking pictures, Bundee Aki weaving and then stinging up the middle. Joey Carbery jumps past a tackler, but is eventually felled.

A loose pass, and the ball bounces from the hands of an Irish forward. Antoine Dupont has it and France kick long.

TRY! FRANCE 7-0 Ireland (Antoine Dupont try, 2 minutes)

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a start for France! Little more than 60 seconds on the clock and Antoine Dupont races over!

It’s brilliant attacking play. Thee two props are at the heart of it, Cyril Baille pulling back a pass at the line for Romain Ntamack, who allows all 24 stones and change of Uini Atonio a chance to deliver some punishment on the carry from midfield.

Baille’s clearout ensures the ball is quick, and Dupont draws the close-in defence. Romain Ntamack fades to the outside on his scrum-half’s pass, swatting aside a tackler and getting his arms free to lift an offload back towards the French captain, and Dupont makes unimpeded passage over the try line.

Melvyn Jaminet converts, and that really is the perfect beginning for the hosts.

France 0-0 Ireland, 1 minute

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France in royal blue, Ireland in green, with white shorts, as you would expect.

Intent from France! Antoine Dupont throws a lineout quickly and Yoram Moefana then leaves a defender in a different postcode with a shimmy.

KICK OFF!

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romain Ntamack hoists into the Paris evening and France against Ireland has begun!

Here we go!

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With the whistle this afternoon will be Angus Gardner of Australia; Wales’ Ben Whitehouse is the TMO.

France are going to kick things off. Ireland’s lifters and leapers ready themselves to receive.

The ball, as it was at the Stade de France last week, will be brought to Romain Ntamack by a little electric car:

La Marseillaise

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The soundtrack falls silent as the French crowd is afforded acapella arrangement of “La Marseillaise”. Lovely.

It may be hasty to term this a Six Nations decider so early in this tournament but the stakes are high, and kick-off is imminent.

Ireland's Call

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

By the sounds of the healthy accompaniment for the Irish players as they sing “Ireland’s Call”, there are plenty of green shirts hidden amongst the French fans. It appears a fair few Ireland supporters have taken advantage of a Valentine’s weekend in Paris - there are certainly worse places to be, and worse games to watch.

The players assembled themslves in the tunnel

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sets of players line up alongside one another in the Stade de France tunnel. Antoine Dupont looks straight ahead, daring not glance across at James Ryan.

Paris looks a picture, lit in red, white and blue, with flags waving in the stands.

Shorn of Johnny Sexton, Ireland’s attacking orchestra face huge Six Nations test in France

16:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland orchestra face huge Six Nations test in France without their conductor

Player to Watch – Cyril Baille

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I would suggest that Cyril Baille would have a fair shout at being just about the best loosehead prop in the world right now. Generally rock solid at the scrum, it is Baille’s silken touches that more often catch the eye, a lovely varied carrier and distributor at the line who does not mind open expanses or more crowded commutes.

Of course, he’s up against a man after his own heart, and a man more certain of his position atop the prop pecking order. Tadhg Furlong was again brilliant last weekend but there was perhaps some faint creaking from the Irish scrum – with the comically large couplet of Paul Willemse and Uini Atonio likely to attack partner Andrew Porter, Furlong will have to drop a strong anchor against Baille to emerge top of the props.

Salsa feet, set-piece strength and silken hands, Cyril Baille has it all (AFP via Getty Images)

Player to Watch – James Ryan

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There has been plenty of focus on how Joey Carbery will go about replacing Johnny Sexton in Paris, but rather less spotlight on the fly-half’s replacement as Ireland skipper. Of course, James Ryan has done the job before, and rather well, with his level-headedness and ability to lead from the front making him a natural fit.

Looking forward, the point has been made so often that Sexton’s advancing years make full participation at the World Cup unlikely, so Ireland will wish to groom the right lieutenant. A strength of this Ireland side are the leaders who lie throughout the squad but Ryan would make a sensible deputy, even if the competition for second row places is immense with Iaian Henderson, another captaincy contender, fit again. After a couple of fallower years, if Ireland are to win against the odds then Ryan may have an integral role to play.

Player to Watch – Yoram Moefana

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There will be a fair few faces watching on eagerly in the French overseas territory of Wallis and Futuna, with a couple of Les Bleus of Wallisian heritage in the matchday 23, incuding Romain Taofifenua. Moefana was born in the South Pacific and is yet another nascent French star who has been so impressive for Bordeaux-Begles this season and created plenty off the pine after relieving Jonathan Danty a week ago.

He is of a different archetype to Danty’s forthright stylings, but Moefana is not afraid to try things and the all-court game to get the watchers in Mata Utu out of their seats, keeping a player of Virimi Vakatawa’s class out of the matchday 23 all together. Moefana may have to go 80 minutes and, as Wales showed last week, dealing with the Ireland midfield is no easy task, so he will be grateful to have a player of the savvy and skill of Gael Fickou alongside him.

Player to Watch – Andrew Conway

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mack Hansen might have stolen his thunder a little on debut on the opposite wing last week but it was another fine outing for Andrew Conway in Irish green. Two more tries means the uber-reliable Munsterman now has 15 scores in 28 international appearances, an enviable strike-rate for a player whose work-rate, particularly off the ball, are more often discussed.

Conway revealed that he had actually been a little under the weather at the Aviva Stadium: "I’m grand, I’m fine," he said. "I just felt a bit ‘dodge’ on Friday night. But to be honest I didn’t even think I was feeling dodgy. When you’re preparing for Test match at times obviously there are nerves and it’s a big occasion, so I didn’t even realise until I started puking.

"I think what happens is you use your mind to not allow it in, you just convince yourself that you are feeling fine, you don’t say it to anyone, unless you’re really struggling.”

Conway has another difficult brief in Paris, likely to have to plenty of his usual haring after high bombs to do and also handling last week’s hat-trick scorer Gabin Villiere wiry wiles when France play wider.

Ireland’s Andrew Conway touches down during his side’s 29-7 Six Nations victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Team News - Ireland

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Had Wednesday’s training session proceeded without incident then Ireland would have been unchanged, but Johnny Sexton’s tweaked hamstring leaves the visitors without their fly-half and skipper. Stepping up in his stead will be Joey Carbery to pull the strings and James Ryan to lead.

Otherwise, it is as you were from the start, though Andy Farrell is able to call upon a pair of punchy bench reinforcements. Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are short of match fitness but add plenty to a bench that includes five players with more than 50 caps, veteran nous that may be useful come the pointy end of the Paris night.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan (capt), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O’Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

Team News – France

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adjustments were always likely to be minor to a settled French side that shook off the rust against Italy last week. Fabien Galthie, back amongst things after spending last weekend in isolation, makes two changes: Jonathan Danty’s injury sees Yoram Moefana promoted from the bench to start in the centres, a very different of player but one whose excellent Bordeaux form was evidenced by an enterprising cameo last Sunday.

The other alteration comes in the back row, where Francois Cros is preferred to Dylan Cretin – slightly less lineout spring, slightly more physicality and breakdown ability around the park. The bench is fully loaded, too, with six forwards ready to make their mark, including former Loughborough student and Wasps lock Thibaud Flament, once a fly-half.

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willense, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos

Wales 20-17 Scotland

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A much-needed win for Wales, and another reminder of just how fine the margins are in this grand competition. Scotland edged out England last week but found themselves on the other end of a three-point difference today, and while Liam Williams and Wayne Pivac scoffed at their captain’s decision to take the three, Dan Biggar’s drop-goal decided things.

We’ll have plenty more reaction to and analysis of Wales’ win over the next couple of days, but the tight schedule means action is fast approaching in Paris - it’s time for a meeting of the Six Nations’ two remaining unbeaten sides...

Match-winner Dan Biggar is also called over for a chat with the BBC

16:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“For me, this is one of my best victories in a Welsh shirt. [Dan Biggar pauses as the crowd lifts the volume]. I think the reaction of the crowd says it all. It has been a really difficult week, we have had to put up with a lot of flak, and rightly so. To roll our sleeves up and grind out a win, this is one of my best.

“I’m just so glad to have scored more points than them. We fronted up defensively, I am really pleased for the team, myself and Jonathan Davies winning 100.

“The forwards were immense. The rolling maul was huge for us today, got us out of trouble and allowed us to gain easy yards. This team if it is anything is resilient.

“My knee was just about manageable. I didn’t want to give in. I thought we’d be alright for the final 30 seconds!”

Just look at what it means to Dan Biggar! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WALvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/tUNwE9sWZT — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 12, 2022

Ryan Elias reacts to Wales’ win

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a difference a week makes. Wales hooker Ryan Elias has a chat to the BBC about the Welsh turnaround:

“It’s just huge. It’s hard to sum up really. We needed a big reaction, we just didn’t turn up last week physically.

“That spirit, never-say die attitude, to keep putting those shots in were key.

“We had a long hard look at ourselves in the week. We didn’t really fire any shots. It has paid dividends today and hopefully we can continue to build on this in the competition.”

FULL TIME: WALES 20-17 SCOTLAND

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

SGÔR TERFYNOL | FULL TIME



THAT'S IT!!! What a finish, and that's why we love the #GuinnessSixNations.



Welcome back to @principalitysta Wales! #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/3nY9p6ZtSw — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 12, 2022

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 83 minutes

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Phase 19 - Scotland tackled. Wales stand off the ruck. Phase 20, to the right, flung away, Wales tackle strongly. In pile the red-shirted bodies! A counter-ruck! The ball is on the Welsh side. Nic Berry whistles...

PENALTY TO WALES! Victory will be theirs!

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 82 minutes

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Grant Gilchrist makes three metres. Magnus Bradbury one more. Now Wales catch Scotland behind the gainline.

Jonathan Davies clings on to the midriff of Blair Kinghorn. Has Kinghorn held on? No, says referee Nic Berry. On Scotland go.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 81 minutes minutes

16:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adventure from Scotland and suddenly they have 30 metres more! Cameron Redpath is on in midfield to add another distributor to a creative backline, and he and Finn Russell combine beautifully.

Wales push Scotland back to halfway. Rory Darge is stalled, but wriggles free to ensure momentum is not fully lost.

Penalty only! Wales 20-17 Scotland, 80 minutes

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The initial contact is on the arm and there is limited force, says Nic Berry as he delivers his verdict.

The referee says...penalty only. Scotland kick to about 30 metres from their own line, from where they will launch a last, improbable charge.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 80 minutes

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The clock is two seconds short of 80 minutes. This will certainly be a penalty against Taine Basham inside the Scotland 22. Yellow? Red?

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 80 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Drama. The TMO wants to check a tackle from Taine Basham on Sam Skinner. It looks both high and short of the requisite wrapped arms.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 79 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dewi Lake hits Adam Beard in the centre of the Welsh lineout. The maul will waste yet more crucial seconds. One minute to go.

Somehow, Scotland have it! Sam Skinner has stolen in like a thief in the night through the centre of the Welsh maul and they will have a last chance.

They will have to go 95 metres, though.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 78 minutes

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To and fro, to and fro, and eventually there is an under-resourced ruck. Dillon Lewis is over the top, and two Scottish forwards trying to clear him out won’t shift the replacement tighthead prop - penalty to Wales! The Principality Stadium roars!

Finn Russell is ready to return but might his opposite number be departing? Dan Biggar is really, really struggling, but will stay on to kick the penalty for touch deep inside the Scotland 22. He performs his final duties superbly, before receiving a great ovation as Callum Sheedy is introduced. A minute and a half to play.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 76 minutes

16:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blair Kinghorn gets his long legs pumping, driving away from a chasing Dan Biggar and doing just enough to present the ball way from Jac Morgan’s pilfering hands looking to steal it from him.

Pierre Schoeman, forced back into action after Rory Sutherland’s injury, is still going, and still charging about with some force.

Hamish Watson is forced to redirect himself after his initial path is blocked. Scotland going nowhere a bit.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 75 minutes

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Seb Davies replaces Will Rowlands and takes the throw of Dewi Lake on the Scotland ten-metre. Five minutes to go, two minutes or so on Finn Russell’s period in the sin bin.

Dan Biggar kicks high...Stuart Hogg claims superbly, and calls the mark.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 74 minutes

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And as he tries to rumble down the tramlines by the left touchline, van der Merwe is stripped bare once more.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 73 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kinghorn is left waiting for the ball as Scotland instead try Duhan van der Merwe on the carry off his blindside wing. But Jonathan Davies handles him, snaring him expertly, as he has so often throughout his 99 previous test appearances, and then ripping the ball from his grip.

Wales 20-17 Scotland, 72 minutes

16:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ooh. There was a grimace from Wayne Pivac in the coaching box as Dan Biggar chose to drop at goal. He also doubts whether that was the right call.

Scotland overthrow a lineout but Wales knock on at the tail. Blair Kinghorn has come on for Sione Tuipulotu and will step in at first receiver, the role he plays more often than not now at club level.

DROP GOAL! WALES 20-17 Scotland (Dan Biggar drop goal, 70 minutes)

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Dan Biggar drops the ball on to his foot to knock over a simple drop goal and push Wales back in front.

Is that the right option? Wales had that penalty advantage and the freedom to play without fear. They do lead, and Scotland will remain down to 14 players for most of what remains, but there was a chance to go for five or seven - and possibly another yellow.

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 69 minutes

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Scotland, stopping it once, stopping it twice, and Dewi Lake is told to break away at the back. The replacement hooker very nearly rushes over as Scotland focus their efforts on combating the drive! And Dan Biggar goes closer still.

Another penalty advantage for the hosts...

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 69 minutes

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Scotland, stopping it once, stopping it twice, and Dewi Lake is told to break away at the back. The replacement hooker very nearly rushes over as Scotland focus their efforts on combating the drive! And Dan Biggar goes closer still.

Another penalty advantage for the hosts...

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 68 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lineout thrown, lineout call, maul set, Scotland in retreat, collapse, penalty.

Back to the corner for more. Can the troubled Scottish maul defence hold out?

YELLOW CARD! Finn Russell is sent to the sin bin! Wales 17-17 Scotland, 67 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A single hand extended out from Russell, and he is not afforded the leniency his captain received in the first half - off the ten trudges for a ten minute seat on the naughty step.

There’s just enough cover for Nic Berry to rule that a try would not probably have been scored - Wales kick the penalty into the corner as Jonathan Davies makes his 100th test appearance off the bench.

No try! Wales 17-17 Scotland, 67 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What work from Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson! The pair just get enough of Cuthbert to knock the ball free from his grasp slightly and also drive him into touch, helped out by Sam Skinner arriving.

Hold on - the TMO will also check if Finn Russell has deliberately knocked the ball on in front of Dillon Lewis before Cuthbert gathered. The fly-half might be going here...

Missed Penalty! Wales 17-17 Scotland, 67 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the crossbar! It was right at the edge of Biggar’s range, and back it comes off the crossbar.

Scotland knock the ball on and Wales have it in the 22! This is a real chance.

Flung to the left, Scotland rush up and jar the ball free, but Alex Cuthbert grasps it and might have beaten a pair of props to the corner...

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 65 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George Turner is penalised for being slightly inaccurate with his jackal attempt. This is an intriguing one for a limping Dan Biggar - it’s about 47 metres out, just inside the 15-metre line, and probably towards the outer limits of his range, particularly if he is carrying a knock.

He will go for the posts...

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 64 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Biggar plants a crossfield kick perfectly into the bread-basket of Jac Morgan hiding with chalk on his boots, but Darcy Graham has the flanker well marshalled, weighting for him to land and then driving him into touch.

Gareth Thomas replaces Wyn Jones, who can seek a more permanent fix to his wounded nose.

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 62 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh dear. Rory Sutherland is holding his arm awkwardly and being guided off the pitch by the medic. That could be a serious blow for Scotland, and Sutherland looks in discomfort as Pierre Schoeman is asked to re-enter the fray in his stead.

More changes for Scotland - Ben White made such an eye-catching debut last week and replaces Ali Price. This week’s debutant is the dynamo Rory Darge, so impressive in the United Rugby Championship this year. He’s on for Jonny Gray, I think, which will push Sam Skinner into the second row.

It’s tight in Cardiff

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 62 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wyn Jones and Zander Fagerson hit the deck but content with the legality of their actions, Nic Berry permits Scotland to play away.

Wales stand up solidly as Finn Russell flicks the ball wide. Chris Harris is taken by three tacklers and then Jonny Gray two, whose pincer movement squeezes the ball from the second row’s hands.

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 60 minutes

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A much better box-kick from Tomos Williams this time, perfectly judged as Dan Biggar chases after it. Biggar, such a great operator in the air, somehow doesn’t beat Darcy Graham in the air, but gets his limbs around the wing as he comes back down to earth. Graham is held up, but as it came directly from a kick it will be Scotland who get the scrum feed.

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 59 minutes

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another Wales substitution - Dillon Lewis takes the place of try-scorer Tomas Francis on the tighthead.

Wales 17-17 Scotland, 58 minutes

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ross Moriarty is replaced by Aaron Wainwright in the Welsh back row as Finn Russell gets things baack underway.

Good from Scotland. They charge down the Welsh clearance and Zander Fagerson collects and carries strongly.

Less good from Scotland. A little bit predictable in wide attack and Stuart Hogg is scragged by Owen Watkin, who has had a very good afternoon. Centre partner Nick Tompkins shows his skill over the ball, forcing Hogg to hold on.

PENALTY! WALES 17-17 Scotland (Dan Biggar penalty, 57 minutes)

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Biggar squares things from the tee.

Wales 14-17 Scotland, 56 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Close for Wales! Another penalty advantage arrives for a Scottish tackler failing to roll away, as it has done all afternoon when Wales have played through the phases.

Jac Morgan bursts on to the ball nicely. Variation from Tomos Williams! A deft little chip for himself that bounces agonisingly off his fingertips with the tryline nearby. He may have been felled regardless but that wasn’t far away at all for Wales with Alex Cuthbert also in close attendance.

As it is, they’ll have to be content with that penalty...

Wales 14-17 Scotland, 55 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liam Williams appears to be moving okay as he tries to unleash a trademark in-to-out weave and baffle Chris Harris, but he rather stumbles into the Scotland centre, who leaves him supine with a nasty rib-tickler.

Still, a bit of zip to the Welsh attack, Ross Moriarty carries firmly on the left.

Wales 14-17 Scotland, 55 minutes

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But this will be a concern for Williams. He has gone down a minute or so after producing that racy little number, and Dan Biggar doesn’t look to be moving entirely freely, either. Both will continue, but I’m sure Scotland wil try to test the readiness of the ten and fifteen’s legs.

Wales 14-17 Scotland, 53 minutes

15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A change of approach from Dan Biggar, looking like he is again going to seek the Cardiff heavens but instead unfurling a little chip, which Sione Tuipulotu and Stuart Hogg combine to cover.

Razzle-dazzle! That’s a piece of impudence from Liam Williams, inviting Magnus Bradbury to chase after him as he crabs across field and then blindly flicking a luscious back-door offload to a backfield colleague just before Bradbury smashes him. Saucy.

Wales 14-17 Scotland, 52 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic Berry was a scrum-half in his playing days so he is rather used to barking at front-rowers from the side of the scrum. The referee really hasn’t been pleased with their behaviour all afternoon, and the arrival of the Scottish replacements has done little to pacify him.

After another stern chat, Scotland just about hold firm under Welsh pressure and are able to clear.

Wales 14-17 Scotland, 51 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell is on the receiving end of the restart, which is well flighted by Dan Biggar. Russell is forced to abandon his initial plans to clear by Louis Rees-Zammit’s speed on the chase, and then hurries a left-footed punt, which strikes Welsh hands.

Wales gather the ball as it spins away, but a forward pass ends their attacking opportunity two metres inside the Scotland 22.

PENALTY! Wales 14-17 SCOTLAND (Finn Russell penalty, 50 minutes)

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve seen plenty of boots used in the opening ten second-half minutes, but only one will trouble the scoreboard - Finn Russell’s right footed strike puts Scotland back in front.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 48 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finally, Scotland play! And why not when you’ve a player of the attacking talents of Sione Tuipulotu at your disposal, a lovely left-foot step, Tomos Williams smashed aside by the hard charge of the centre, making his first Six Nations start. He plays the bowling ball to Liam Williams’ unfortunate pin as he enters the Welsh 22.

And Wales infringe. Penalty advantage to Scotland for a failure to roll away.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 47 minutes

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kicky kicky kick kick. There is a certain logic to playing the territorial battle but that’s a loose effort from Owen Watkin, booting away what appeared to be good attacking ball for Wales after their maul had rumbled some ten metres or so on the left. He shanks it horribly straight out.

Wyn Jones’ bloody nose again needs attention. The flow is once more stemmed.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 46 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ball really has spent most of the second half so far making merry passage through the Cardiff sky. Stuart Hogg takes Dan Biggar’s high hoist effectively; three kicks later an adventurous chipped effort from the Scotland captain bounces over the Principality Stadium surface and into touch. Cagey stuff.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 45 minutes

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Biggar tests the flexion of his knee after taking a bang in that latest movement. He’s fine to continue.

Here come the Scottish cavalry! We thought they might arrive early and the replacement front row are brought on en masse: George Turner, Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson relieve Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 44 minutes

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All of that kicking comes to a close as Stuart Hogg tries one of his trademark driven spirals, but he starts it slightly too far to the right. It threatens to curve and pitch just infield but it lands over the touchline - Wales will have the lineout throw in Scottish territory. Well-directed, that was a 50:22, but there was plenty of space for Hogg to find and he was perhaps guilty of being a little over-ambitious, skilful though he is with that booming right boot.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 43 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ali Price over-cooks his box kick as the two sides again engage in a game of aerial ping-pong. Louis Rees-Zammit claims a mark and kicks again for touch.

More kicking. Liam Williams is up well to defuse Finn Russell’s high bomb.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 42 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And in a reversal of the first-half trends, Wales are keen to keep the ball off the pitch, Louis Rees-Zammit troubling the punters in the second row with his punt.

Wales 14-14 Scotland, 41 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good start to the second period for Wales - Louis Rees-Zammit gets his hand highest to win back the restart. Scotland then stall the hosts, who kcick in behind, but Stuart Hogg hurries across and clears.

A kicking exchange ensues, Finn Russell very nearly finding an improbable 50:22 with a banana down the right, but Liam Williams grabs it before it can hop for the touchline and a nifty juke from his full-back affords Tomos Williams the time he needs to thump away.

KICK OFF!

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic Berry whistles and the second half has begun.

Back out there

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland re-emerge having consumed their half-time oranges, swiftly followed by Wales. What treats does the second half have in store? You sense this may just go the distance.

Dan Biggar to get things back underway.

Darcy Graham’s opening try

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This, from Finn Russell and Darcy Graham, would have been far more pleasing for Gregor Townsend.

Was Stuart Hogg lucky?

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I think he does know what he is doing,” says Hogg’s former teammate John Barclay of the Scotland captain’s early knock-on, which looked very much deliberate. I’d suggest the full-back was fortunate to remain on the pitch given how Wales were advancing and the extension of his hand to block Tomos Williams’ offload.

Scotland will have to be careful of their discipline. When you attack the breakdown as they have, your penalty count will always swell but the lazy tacklers failing to roll away became a persistent problem of which Nic Berry was tiring. Their maul defence also looks a concern - that’s the second week in a row they have been blown apart by a rumbling mass in the build-up to a try.

Tomas Francis levelled things up from close range

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

"COME ON"

Wales go over to grab their first try of the game! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WALvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/JnO3ELEQSI — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 12, 2022

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website