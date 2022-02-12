France vs Ireland LIVE! Six Nations 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Matt Verri
·1 min read
France vs Ireland LIVE! Six Nations 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

France vs Ireland - LIVE!

It may only be the second weekend of the Six Nations but this afternoon’s action throws up a clash that some are already earmarking as a potential title-decider.

France and Ireland were vying for favouritism coming into the tournament after impressing in the Autumn Internationals and both got their campaigns off to winning starts last weekend.

France had, on paper, the simplest of tasks and they comfortably dispatched perennial wooden-spoon winners Italy on in Paris and will hope to make the most of home advantage again this afternoon, with back-to-back trips to Cardiff and Edinburgh to come.

Ireland, meanwhile, were impressive in hammering defending champions Wales in Dublin but have been dealt a blow in the build-up to this clash with the news that captain Johnny Sexton misses out through injury.

You can follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, with kick-off at 4:45pm...

Good afternoon!

14:37 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Six Nations clash between France and Ireland.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 4:45pm kick-off in Paris...

