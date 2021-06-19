Hungary vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante (left) (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

France take on Hungary in Budapest for their Group F match at Euro 2020.

A Mats Hummels own goal ensured France got their tournament off to a winning start against Germany.

His own goal gave Les Bleus all three points while Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both scored strikes ruled out for offside.

In their opening game, Hungary were defeated 3-0 by Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice after Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 1:15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

Line-ups:

Hungary: Gulasci, Botka, Szalai, Fiola, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Nego, Orban, Sallai, Schafer, Szalai

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe

Odds:

France: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Hungary: 10/1

Prediction:

Hungary really impressed me with their bravery, ambition and resolute defending against Portugal, but they fell apart at the end. France will overwhelm them as Ronaldo and co. did. 4-0 France.

