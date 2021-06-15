Is France vs Germany on TV? Euro 2020 fixture kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight

(Federico Gambarini - Pool/Getty )

France play Germany in their opening fixture of Euro 2020 tonight. The group of death gets underway on Tuesday with the pick of the games so far.

The last two World Cup winners will do battle at the Allianz Arena in Munich as Joachim Low’s side look to upset the apple cart by beating the tournament favourites, putting themselves in the box seat to qualify from Group F.

With Portugal and Hungary facing off earlier in the evening there will be a huge amount of pressure on both of these teams to avoid defeat.

The attacking talent on display promises to make it a thrilling battle, but don’t be surprised if there is an element of caution from both managers.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 in Britain and you will also be able to watch the match online through the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The major team news for France remains whether or not Didier Deschamps will decide to pick the recently recalled Karim Benzema ahead of World Cup winner Olivier Giroud. Most believe he will.

Germany will almost certainly welcome Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back into the starting line-up, but it remains to be seen whether there is enough room for Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.

Odds

France: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Germany: 9/5

Prediction

France will want to pick up where they left off at the World Cup by dominating one of Europe’s most dominant forces. This Germany side do not come into the tournament with many people backing them as potential winners, a rare position for the national team to be in. However, that lack of overwhelming pressure may allow them to play with an air of freedom that disrupts Les Bleus and sees the points shared in their opening fixture. 1-1.

