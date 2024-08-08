France vs. Germany: How to watch the men's basketball semifinal game at the 2024 Olympics today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Victor Wembanyama and Team France will play Germany in the men's basketball semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics (REUTERS/Carlos Perez Gallardo)

France and Germany will meet on the court in the men's basketball semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The semifinal game will take place in Paris at Bercy Arena on Thursday, August 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET. France and Germany met before during the group stage, a game Germany won, but Victor Wembanyama, Evan Fournier, and Mathias Lessort have proven themselves formidable throughout the rest of the tournament, winning every other game they've played.

Team USA beat Brazil in their quarterfinal and will now face Serbia in the other semifinal game of the tournament, which will be on August 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The bronze and gold medal games will be held on Saturday, August 10.

Here's how to watch the France vs. Germany on Thursday, along with every other remaining basketball game of the Summer Games.

How to watch the Olympic basketball semifinals: France vs. Germany:

Date: Thursday, August 8

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Bercy Arena, Paris

TV channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock

When is the France vs. Germany game?

France and Germany compete in the men's basketball semifinal on August 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET, the game will air live on Peacock.

What channel is the France vs. Germany game on?

In addition to streaming on Peacock, a televised presentation of the game between France and Germany will air on USA Network.

Where can I stream basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer live on Peacock, including every remaining men's basketball game of the tournament. You can also find most events covered on NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch France vs. Germany for free

Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, but it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching coverage of the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the France vs. Germany game without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

What countries are still in the men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There are four teams still competing in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics: France, Germany, the United States, and Serbia.

Olympic Men's Basketball Schedule:

Four remaining teams will head into the semifinals which take place on Thursday, August 8. Here's how to watch the final games of the 2024 Olympics:

August 8

France vs. Germany: 11:30 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

USA vs. Serbia: 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA, NBC Universo, encore on USA at 11:30 p.m.)

August 10

Men's Bronze Medal Final: 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA, encore on USA at 1 p.m.)

Men's Gold Medal Final: 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, Telemundo, encore on USA at 12 a.m.)

