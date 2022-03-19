France vs England LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updates as Gael Fickou scores try in title decider

Follow live coverage as France host England in the finale of the Six Nations in Paris.

History beckons for Fabien Galthie’s side as they look to claim a Grand Slam and a first championship title since 2010. Victory over England and they will achieve both those goals but any other result will see Ireland snatch the title after they beat Scotland earlier in the day.

Their team selection has shown remarkable continuity throughout the tournament with 11 players starting all five matches, with all but one of the changes made in the tournament enforced by Covid. Damian Penaud returns on the right wing in the only switch from the 13-9 victory over Wales in round four.

England have sprung a surprise in their bid to deny their hosts by naming Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back. The other change to the backline sees Ben Youngs, England’s most capped player, replace Harry Randall at scrum-half where he will partner fly-half Marcus Smith. There are three new faces in the pack with Will Stuart, Nick Isiekwe and Sam Underhill coming in.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Stade de France:

Six Nations 2022

TRY! 15’ - Fickou goes over in the corner after Ntamack’s pass (8-0)

PENALTY! 8’ - England infringe at the scrum and Jaminet kicks the penalty (3-0)

Victory for France would see them seal a Grand Slam and first title since 2010

If France lose or draw, Ireland win the Six Nations title - having beaten Scotland earlier

France 8-3 England, 23 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This French attack is getting closer and closer to clicking and really cutting England open. An English maul infringement allows them to play with freedom, painting pretty pictures with delicate brushstrokes and the heavier splodges from Uini Atonio and co., but another handling error five metres out in the left corner ends their hopes of a five-pointer.

France 8-3 England, 22 minutes

20:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England kick ball away, again, and France return with a better directed effort, forcing George Furbank to trot over to the touchline to try and retrieve it. And that is a real mistake from Furbank, getting chalk on his boots as he gathers while stepping into touch and giving France ideal attacking platform just outside the England 22.

Story continues

France 8-3 England, 20 minutes

20:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to England! That is not a popular decision with the home crowd, who boo, hiss and whistle as Jaco Peyper rules that Damian Penaud’s nudge is the cause of the issue, with Nowell more of a victim. It’s a fair enough call, really, but the Stade de France does not agree.

France 8-3 England, 20 minutes

20:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nowell isn’t looking at Jaminet, and he’s bumping up against a retreating Damian Penaud, but Jaminet has landed really nastily. How will the officials view this?

France 8-3 England, 20 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. Jack Nowell could be in a bit of bother here. Melvyn Jaminet rose high to claim the latest skyward lift from England, and rather tumbled over Nowell, who failed to leave his feet. Jaco Peyper wants a chat with Marius Jonker...

France 8-3 England, 20 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. Jack Nowell could be in a bit of bother here. Melvyn Jaminet rose high to claim the latest skyward lift from England, and rather tumbled over Nowell, who failed to leave his feet. Jaco Peyper wants a chat with Marius Jonker...

Gael Fickou’s try

20:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY! France 8-3 ENGLAND (Marcus Smith penalty, 19 minutes)

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England get on the board. A good strike from Smith.

France 8-0 England, 17 minutes

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ellis Genge is warming to the task. He beats three defenders on his latest foray from a withheld position, but England’s phase play is again plagued by an inability to support the ball carrier, stalling their momentum.

This time, though, France become overly excited at the prospect of a counter-ruck and are pinged from arriving from the side. Marcus Smith fancies his chances from 41 metres, just right of centre, as well he might.

TRY! FRANCE 8-0 England (Gael Fickou try, 15 minutes)

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And over Gael Fickou goes! It all got a little fast and loose in the middle, but France manage to keep hold of the ball with Villiere offloading brilliantly to Cameron Woki. Antoine Dupont spins it, finding half-back mate Romain Ntamack, who puts a miss ball over the top for Fickou.

The centre gathers on the hop, and has the speed and strength to beat George Furbank to the corner to cross for France’s first try. The conversion sails by.

France 3-0 England, 14 minutes

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England concede a penalty at the lineout but France fancy more. Around the corner they draw in the defenders and then it is worked delightfully to the left. Gabin Villiere is just about handled by Joe Marchant, but England look under-resourced on the opposite wing...

France 3-0 England, 13 minutes

20:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are just beginning to make real progress with their kicking game. Melvyn Jaminet skews a rather nasty reply after Marcus Smith had turned the French full-back, and the visitors run back with interest.

But more breakdown inaccuracy in attack allows France to again pilfer ruck ball. England need to tighten up their clearout and support play.

France threaten to go the distance with penalty advantage but another untimely fumble ends their hopes on halfway. Back for the penalty.

France 3-0 England, 11 minutes

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Something clever from France, throwing beyond the tail and attempting to pop back to Antoine Dupont on the inside, but Jamie George has it well marked, celebrating the knock-on with a punch of the air.

France 3-0 England, 10 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Antoine Dupont is getting remarkable distance on his boxed clearances. England play this one quickly, with Genge’s third carry from the backfield ended with a bump from France, who are bracing well for the loosehead’s charges.

But an aerial error will allow England a chance to play inside the France half. Only briefly, though, before it is back to the boot...

And Freddie Steward is the high man to grab it! But only briefly - France jackal strongly and win the turnover penalty. Early joy for England’s bombardment, though - Steward didn’t even have to leap.

PENALTY! FRANCE 3-0 England (Melvyn Jaminet penalty, 9 minutes)

20:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Through it goes. France lead.

France 0-0 England, 8 minutes

20:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But England infringe at the scrum and France will have a penalty right in front. Melvyn Jaminet gestures for the kicking tee as Antoine Dupont indicates towards the posts...

France 0-0 England, 7 minutes

20:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A real chance missed! It’s delightful interplay from France from the set-piece, Damian Penaud providing linking hands from the blindside wing having darted behind Romain Ntamack. Great open acreage appears in front of Gael Fickou but the centre, normally so assured, knocks on!

France 0-0 England, 6 minutes

20:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England play out to the left and Jack Nowell can collect metres up the touchline after a nice George Furbank pass, but France get over the ball and force Nowell to hold on.

France 0-0 England, 5 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There Genge is again, this time more decisively brought down by the French eight. It’s something Leicester have tried before, getting a real power carrier in the backfield.

France 0-0 England, 4 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off goes Ellis Genge! The prop lurks in the backfield and sets off on a rumble after he is passed the ball, bashing away one would-be tackler. Intriguing ploy from England.

France 0-0 England, 3 minutes

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another kick from Smith, this time jauntier, lifting for Freddie Steward to rush on to on the wing. There’s a little bit of space, but Smith hasn’t quite flighted it enough, and France watch it hop into touch.

France 0-0 England, 2 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost inevitably, Jaco Peyper will have to reset the first engagement, which wasn’t quite lining up right.

It’s better the second time round and England play away from a stable base. Marcus Smith loops round the back and stabs a grubber through, but France get men back to smother and clear. It’s an outstanding kick, too, from Antoine Dupont, gaining a load of ground. England lineout inside their own half.

France 0-0 England, 1 minute

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right away, Ben Youngs goes to the air, but France handle their aerial duties well.

That’s less sharp from the hosts, though, Anthony Jelonch fumbling a hip-high pass on the left. Scrum to England, 40 out from the French line. Who will have an early set-piece edge?

KICK OFF!

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France vs England has begun!

France vs England

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On the ball comes in the little electric remote controlled car. Romain Ntamack snares it with a single right hand. It’s Crunch time.

Match Officials

19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Keeping his cool in the middle is referee Jaco Peyper, who will have a big role to play. Fellow South African Marius Jonker is the TMO.

France will kick things off...

La Marseillaise

19:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s no noise at all, though, compared to the accompaniment for “La Marseillaise”. Does a Grand Chelem beckon?

God Save the Queen

19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are a few sections of England supports who have braved the trip and hostile atmosphere. They give “God Save the Queen” some welly, making themselves heard as the players gather as one, arms on shoulders.

Solidarity with Ukraine

19:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And now the Stade de France crowd join in with the minute of applause in support of Ukraine, with the players and match officials also observing it impeccably.

What a roar!

19:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out come the players, and the Stade de France rises to greet them. It’s loud.

France vs England

19:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here we go

19:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is it - France seeking Le Grand Chelem, England Six Nations salvation. The Stade de France is ready to explode as the lights dim and the players ready themselves in the tunnel.

Le Crunch

19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France determined to crown resurgence against wounded England

Kick-off nears

19:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Boos and whistles as Eddie Jones’ name is read out by the stadium announcer ahead of kick-off. The England head coach is not popular in these parts.

The England team are also booed off as they traipse down the tunnel.

Another French success in a post-Lions year?

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France have history of winning the Grand Slam the spring after a Lions tour - can they do it again?

France were Five / Six Nations winner the year after a Lions tour in 1998 (GS) , 2002 (GS), 2006, 2010 (GS) — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) March 19, 2022

France vs England

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They know how to drum up the crowd at the Stade de France. I feel for the shoulders of anyone holding one of the France Rugby branded tricolores - they’ve barely stopped waving, and the chants of “Allez Les Bleus” are becoming more and more regular as anticipation builds.

The battle at the lineout

19:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The other aerial aspect to touch upon is the lineout. Wales managed to disrupt so much French ball in Cardiff, recognising the reliance on Cameron Woki, who is still finding his way as an international lineout caller. England have loaded up on jumpers, with Nick Isiekwe recalled to join Maro Itoje at lock, and Courtney Lawes back at six after a sojourn in his old second row stomping ground a week ago.

Itoje has had an outstanding tournament, with Eddie Jones predicting that he is Everesting again and preparing to ascend to another level. You’d think if England are to pull off what would be a shock win, Itoje will have to be at the heart of it.

Maro Itoje sends rallying cry to England ahead of France test

19:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve focussed on the kicking battle a lot, but it really will be key. So much of what this outstanding French side does is predicated on their strength in that regard - and England will have to get things right...

7 - @FranceRugby have scored seven tries from counter attacks in the #GuinnessSixNations this year, at least three more than any other team. Dangerous. — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 19, 2022

The atmosphere

19:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Stade de France isn’t even close to full yet but already it is bouncing to the rhythms of the in-house DJ, French flags waving right around. This could be a special atmosphere if France dance to Le Grand Chelem - but could the nervous energy play a role if England begin strongly?

How the table sits with one game left

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here is how we are looking...🔢



A win for France v England will secure the Championship and a Grand Slam #GuinnessSixNations | #FRAvENG pic.twitter.com/ktC36QAmYx — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

Irish hopes rest in English hands

19:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

🗣️ "For the first time ever we are all shouting for England tonight"



Johnny Sexton responds to Ireland's bonus point victory over Scotland #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/F9mUE2OyCt — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

The French bench impact

19:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France will be hoping that they will not require a huge impact from their bench, but this is a unit prepared to add plenty of second-half punch if needed. Replicating the strategy used by South Africa during the World Cup, Fabien Galthie has a second set of tight five forwards who are all similar to the players in the starting XV they will replace.

It’s been a wretched tournament for England in the final quarter of games, ceding the lead in defeat to Scotland, failing to ignite against Italy, nearly allowing Wales to storm back, and then, having fought valiantly, letting Ireland power away last time out. This is the fittest French side of recent memory, aided by a pre-Six Nations training camp alongside the French Foreign Legion – if things are close come the 60-minute mark then that could make the difference.

Can I Kick It?

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Barring a rather large surprise, expect this to be a kick-heavy Crunch. France kick more than any team in the competition and the indication is that England intend to match them, having seen the success of Wales’ shrewd strategy with the boot in Cardiff last Friday.

There is a thought that France’s back three might be vulnerable under the high ball: Damian Penaud is a converted centre, Gabin Villiere an ex-Sevens start and late developer, and Melvyn Jaminet hasn’t looked entirely secure aerially during his first Six Nations. With Freddie Steward on the wing and Ben Youngs at scrum-half, England are ready to provide a stiff challenge.

Suited and booted

19:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Team News – England

19:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Making more radical alterations is Eddie Jones. It must be said that England have suffered some real injury misfortune during this tournament, with Tom Curry the latest to drop out having torn a hamstring – the flanker is expected to miss up to ten weeks.

The availability of a fit-again Sam Underhill is thus timely, with the fellow Kamikaze Kid a straight swap at openside flanker for Curry. Kyle Sinckler has barely trained in the last two weeks, first due to a back issue and then while going through return-to-play protocols, so Will Stuart is handed the biggest test, and opportunity, of his career so far, starting at tighthead. Nick Isiekwe’s extra lineout spring gets him the second row nod alongside Maro Itoje with the set-piece again a vital battleground.

The backline is also picked with aerial challenges in mind. Ben Youngs returns to the starting side for the first time since Round One with a heavy kicking remit, while Freddie Steward is pushed out to the wing to allow George Furbank to come into the side. The Northampton full-back starts his first game at 15 for England since Round Two in 2020 with England looking to match France with the boot.

Of note on the bench: Jamie Blamire’s Six Nations contribution will amount to one lost lineout in the final minute at Twickenham last week, with Nic Dolly the preferred Paris back-up for Jamie George; Ollie Chessum is the lock/six cover with similarly long limbs to the starting trio ready to disrupt French ball if required.

England XV (1-15): Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe; Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Sam Simmonds; Ben Youngs, Marcus Smith; Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Joe Marchant, Freddie Steward; George Furbank.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Alex Dombrandt; Harry Randall, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

Team News - France

19:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One of the hallmarks of this French side is how settled it is. While Fabien Galthie has had to deal with plenty of Covid and injury disruption this tournament, the France head coach has made just a single change for tactical reasons during the campaign, and again only makes subtle, logical alterations to the team that won in Cardiff.

Damian Penaud is back available having recovered from Covid, and is a straight swap on the right wing for the injured Yoram Moefana, who has filled in well wherever needed during this tournament. Otherwise, it is as you were from the start for France.

Also out of isolation is Romain Taofifenua, whose return enables Galthie to revert to his favoured six forwards, two backs bench split and again ready an entirely new front five among his substitutes to make an impact come the second half. Mohamed Haouas again gets the nod ahead of Demba Bamba as the replacement tighthead.

France XV (1-15): Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack; Gabin Villiere, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Melvyn Jaminet.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin; Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

France vs England

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France determined to crown resurgence against wounded England

Crunch Time

18:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here we are then. Just one game remains in the 2022 Men’s Six Nations, a wounded England in Paris for Le Crunch as France go in search of Le Grand Chelem. The French capital has been bouncing this evening, with plenty of travelling England supporters drowned out by an expectant home crowd. The Stade de France is ready, so let’s get going.

France vs England

18:58 , Sarah Rendell

Thank you for joining me for Ireland’s bonus-point win over Scotland.

I’m handing over now to Harry who will run you through the title decider: France vs England.

What a game we have coming up!

Full-time: Ireland 26-5 Scotland

18:54 , Sarah Rendell

So how could the table look at the end of the round?

Of course, we have run through how the top may look. France need to beat England to take the title and Grand Slam. If not the title is Ireland’s.

Elsewhere, defending champions Wales finish fifth after losing to Italy earlier today. The Italians themselves finish sixth but their first win in seven year will feel like a huge victory.

Ireland’s win over Scotland means the Scots finish fourth.

So if England lose to France they will still finish third depending on points difference.

If they lose by 47 points they will be fourth.

If they beat France with or without the bonus-point third will be theirs.

It looks much better for Eddie Jones with many saying if England finished fifth again he would be questioned of his position. But if they lose to France it will only be because of others results that they don’t find themselves lower.

Full-time Ireland 26-5 Scotland

18:48 , Sarah Rendell

Player of the match Dan Sheehan told ITV: “The Triple Crown is something hugely special for the Irish people. We haven’t had it for a while, it’s good to have it back.

“I think the whole team has worked well over the Six Nations. There are a lot more in us.

“We always look forward to come to the Aviva and they give us a great rise for every game.”

Full-time: Ireland 26-5 Scotland

18:46 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland will be very disappointed with their performance. They had many chances in the opening stages of the game but couldn’t get them over the line.

Now to do some maths.

Ireland now sit at the top of the table with 21 points, three ahead of France.

If France lose to England but bag two bonus points they will finish behind Ireland with the same result if they draw with Eddie Jones’ men.

But France don’t need a bonus-point win to claim the title, they just need to beat England by any margin.

Full-time: Ireland 26-5 Scotland

18:42 , Sarah Rendell

What a performance from Ireland!

They have won the triple crown as they have defeated Scotland, England and Wales.

It wasn’t a perfect outing but tries from Sheehan, Healy, Van der Flier and Murray.

So can France do it? Stick around for match reaction and build-up to the final match of Super Saturday.

TRY! Ireland 26-5 Scotland (Murray, 79’)

18:40 , Sarah Rendell

Well that helps my maths out with the permutations!

Murray bags their bonus point which certainly means France need to beat England to win. Any other outcome the title is Ireland’s.

YELLOW CARD: Ireland 21-5 Scotland (White, 78’)

18:39 , Sarah Rendell

There’s a lot of pushing and shoving as Bayliss goes up against Lowe.

That was a reaction from White deliberately knocking the ball on.

They are desperate for this fourth try but I think even if they don’t bag it, France will have to beat England as bonus points alone would see them draw with Ireland and the Irish have the points difference.

YELLOW CARD: Ireland 21-5 Scotland (White, 78’)

18:39 , Sarah Rendell

There’s a lot of pushing and shoving as Bayliss goes up against Lowe.

That was a reaction from White deliberately knocking the ball on.

They are desperate for this fourth try but I think even if they don’t bag it, France will have to beat England as bonus points alone would see them draw with Ireland and the Irish have the points difference.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 78 min

18:37 , Sarah Rendell

Graham has taken O’Mahony out in the air and so it’s a penalty for Ireland.

Sheehan has been named as Player of the Match, it was a try-scoring performance from the hooker before he was replaced.

Sexton kicks to the corner as they look for their bonus point.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 74 min

18:33 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland tirelessly run through the phases but the chance is gone as Schoeman goes off his feet.

Seven visits to the 22 and just one try, pitiful from the visitors.

Have Scotland regressed this Six Nations? They have only bagged wins over England and Italy.

Keenan now off for Carbery. Schoeman also off for Dell.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 72 min

18:30 , Sarah Rendell

A scrum penalty goes Scotland’s way as they try and scrape another score from this messy match.

Russell kicks to corner and they win the line-out. And Russell again shows what he can do as he sends Bennett on a charge.

Scotland have a penalty as Ireland had side entry at the maul. Russell again kicks to the corner.

Maybe trying to prove why he should have started the match.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 68 min

18:26 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland won a penalty which White took quickly but Ireland strip the ball.

It’s quite frantic out there now with the kicking game coming into the match more and more.

Ireland make another change as Bealham comes on for Furlong.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 67 min

18:24 , Sarah Rendell

It looked as though Harris had the ball stripped from him but the Scots remain in possession.

But not for long, Ireland are starting to squeeze the life out of Scotland now. While they keep hammering the Irish defence they are coming up empty.

An uncharacteristic error from Gibson Park, his last act of the match as Murray replaces him, drops the ball to give Scotland the ball.

And here he is, Harris is off for Russell. He will play at centre.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 65 min

18:21 , Sarah Rendell

Ireland are hunting for their fourth and all-important try but Scotland do enough to silence them for now.

Hogg kicked a huge 50:22 and if Scotland can score here the momentum could change.

All still to play for.

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 63 min

18:19 , Sarah Rendell

There’s a break in play as replacements happen.

Henderson and Sheehan is off for Treadwell and Herring.

M Fagerson is also off for Bayliss.

How will this last 20 minutes play out?

Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 62 min

18:17 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland make a replacement after that third Irish score. Price is off for White.

Bennett is also on for Johnson but Russell remains on the bench.

An interesting choice from Townsend.

TRY! Ireland 21-5 Scotland (Van der Flier, 60’)

18:15 , Sarah Rendell

There it is! Josh van der Flier does it again.

Gibson Park hands it off to Van der Flier who storms the line.

The referee is checked the moves but it’s clear. Sexton with the conversion.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 59 min

18:13 , Sarah Rendell

There was a pocket of space for Doris but he spills it before he can convert! It’s getting closer for Ireland.

Keenan runs at space as he claims a high ball. Scotland’s defence is holding well so far but Ireland flare is starting to come through.

There haven’t been any points scored in this half as yet but it is still an enthralling encounter.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 57 min

18:11 , Sarah Rendell

Ireland make another change after they win another scrum penalty.

Aki is off and Henshaw is on. Can the centre help Ireland over the line?

The hosts kick to corner and try to build a third score.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 55 min

18:09 , Sarah Rendell

Ireland win the scrum penalty and Sexton kicks to the corner.

Of course bonus points will benefit Ireland in terms of the title race. If they can get four tries they will move three points clear of France which would mean the French would have to defeat England to win.

A losing bonus point and try bonus point wouldn’t be enough for France.

But France will be happy as Scotland have stolen the line-out and got a penalty.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 54 min

18:07 , Sarah Rendell

Lowe looked sure to be running in for Ireland’s third but Graham makes a great tackle.

The ball spills and Ringrose attempts to score but it goes out of play.

Ireland scrum!

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 52 min

18:05 , Sarah Rendell

The first changes of the match take place. Scotland make two with Gilchrist and Turner off, Skinner and Brown on.

Ireland also make changes with Healy leaving for Kilcoyne and Conan off for O’Mahony.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 52 min

18:03 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland may still have 15 players on the pitch but they are giving away penalties.

They have given two away in quick succession which outs Ireland in a good position. However, Sexton’s pass to Lowe is loose.

Scotland try to build attack but it ends in nothing.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 49 min

18:01 , Sarah Rendell

Schoeman isn’t sent off as he had grip of the ball throughout. The prop did lead with an arm into a Henderson tackle and clips his chin.

But as Henderson is upright and Schoeman pushes him away.

The Aviva crowd boo all the replays but Barnes has been clear.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 49 min

17:59 , Sarah Rendell

Oh my that was so close for Hogg! He chips the ball and he collects but he’s dragged out of play.

There’s now a TMO for potential foul play against Schoeman. He fended quite high so we could see a card here.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 49 min

17:57 , Sarah Rendell

Beirne is penalised at the line-out and Hogg boots the ball into touch.

Scotland set up a maul from their line-out and fizzes the ball wide.

The Irish defence os impeccable though, sending the Scots backwards for the majority of their attack. But still the visitors march on...

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 46 min

17:55 , Sarah Rendell

A flurry of phases sees Ringrose make huge metre as they close in on the try line.

However, Scotland have ripped it and turned it over. M Fagerson then bags a Scottish penalty.

Hugely physical encounter so far.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 45 min

17:53 , Sarah Rendell

My mouth is open. So many incredible moves.

Gibson Park makes a great break and spins the ball out wide to Hansen. He is tackled but manages to keep the ball on field.

Flawless rugby from the hosts who continue to charge for the line. But it’s kicked through and Graham manages to collect.

And breathe!

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 43 min

17:51 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland had the ball from the kick-off but Beirne does well to turn the ball over.

This half so far is much of the same from the first 40. Scotland making errors and Ireland capitalising.

Barnes is also such a good ref isn’t he. So clear and no messing around.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland

17:48 , Sarah Rendell

We are back underway!

Can Ireland secure their title hopes or can Scotland destroy their plans?

All the action to come.

Half-time: Ireland 14-5 Scotland

17:38 , Sarah Rendell

This is the second of three matches on Super Saturday and earlier today Italy ended their losing run with a spectacular last-minute win over Wales.

Take a look at the celebrations as Garbisi kicked the winning conversion.

The moment Italy have been waiting 7⃣ years for 🙌#GuinnessSixNations | #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/7BLiA9EI1Z — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

Half-time: Ireland 14-5 Scotland

17:34 , Sarah Rendell

Well what a match so far!

The scoreboard may not convey a thriller but it has been all go at the Aviva.

Sheehan broke the deadlock with Healy doubling their lead but Schoeman pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time.

All to play for.

Ireland 14-5 Scotland, 38 min

17:30 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland get momentum for just minutes as Ireland win the ball from the kick-off. Furlong does well to rip the ball from Gray.

Ireland show their intention as they boot the ball to the corner. The Aviva is bouncing!

But Scotland silence the supporters with Gilchrist getting the turnover.

TRY STANDS! Ireland 14-5 Scotland (Schoeman. 35’)

17:29 , Sarah Rendell

Wayne Barnes was clear from the start it was a try and it does stand after the TMO has a look.

Kinghorn misses the conversion, Russell on the bench if anyone is wondering why he didn’t kick it.

TRY REVIEW! Ireland 14-0 Scotland, 36 min

17:27 , Sarah Rendell

Or is it a try?

The TMO is looking to see if Schoeman had a second movement to get over the line.

TRY! Ireland 14-5 Scotland (Schoeman, 35’)

17:26 , Sarah Rendell

Over 10 phases of play ends in a Scotland try!

Great build-up play saw gainlines from Hogg and Graham but it’s Schoeman who dots down.

Great team try there.

Ireland 14-0 Scotland, 34 min

17:25 , Sarah Rendell

Another handling mistake sees Scotland’s attack stunt but they retain the ball.

Possession exchanges hands but Scotland are the victor and they push to the line once again.

Will they get their first points on the board here?

Ireland 14-0 Scotland, 32 min

17:22 , Sarah Rendell

This last ten minutes will be soul destroying for Scotland as the hosts have capitalised on their chances where Scotland couldn’t.

But they are on an attack now with Johnson beating multiple defenders. Hogg almost gets away but he’s brought down.

The ball is stripped but Scotland wrestle possession back. Another high ball from Price finds Gibson Park and Ireland win the ball back.

TRY! Ireland 14-0 Scotland (Healy, 28’)

17:18 , Sarah Rendell

Ireland push and push Scotland’s defence and Cian Healy finds a hole.

He dots down on his 116th cap. Sexton, another man with over 100 caps for Ireland, hits the conversion.

The Irish are keeping their title hopes alive.

Ireland 7-0 Scotland, 28 min

17:17 , Sarah Rendell

The Irish line-out almost goes awry but Henderson gathers it.

Sexton kicks to try and find Hansen but Darge does well to collect under pressure.

Darge looks a little injured after that but he remains on the field.

Another Irish maul is in action and Sheehan splits to set and Ireland attack on its way.

Ireland 7-0 Scotland, 26 min

17:15 , Sarah Rendell

More frustration for Scotland as again they rush the ball and Price knocks on. This is several chances gone now from their own mistakes.

Another scrum, Ireland’s put in. A reset or two, it wouldn’t be rugby without them, but eventually Ireland come out with it.

Henderson spills the ball but an advantage was being played for offside. Sexton kicks more metres in Ireland’s advantage.

Ireland 7-0 Scotland, 23 min

17:12 , Sarah Rendell

Darge has done really well at the ruck as he turns the ball over as Ireland starting to get a grip of this game.

A worrying sight for Ireland as Sexton receives medical attention. But the stalwart remains on, what a player he is.

Scotland now kick and a line-out is incoming.

Ireland 7-0 Scotland, 22 min

17:10 , Sarah Rendell

The high ball seems to be a nuisance for Scotland this afternoon. Graham gives away a penalty as he hits Lowe, who was catching the ball.

Sexton kicks up field and their fantastic line-out secures a great attacking position.

Graham then splices the ball out of play to gift Ireland valuable metres.

TRY! Ireland 7-0 Scotland (Sheehan, 18’)

17:06 , Sarah Rendell

Finally the deadlock is broken!

It’s Dan Sheehan who goes over from a maul. That will be frustrating for Scotland after all their chances so far.

Sexton gets the conversion, game on!

Ireland 0- 0 Scotland, 17 min

17:04 , Sarah Rendell

Just as I say there haven’t been a break, there’s a little breather as Turner receives treatment. The hooker stays on the field.

Ireland launching an attack and Conan throws a long ball for Lowe who gathers cleanly.

Ireland have the advantage as a player was hit without the ball. Sexton kicks and Hogg receives it. Back to the penalty.

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 15 min

17:02 , Sarah Rendell

Sexton then kicks one of the best 50:22 kicks I have seen, just a few metres from their try line.

They take the line-out and look to go over but they are held up! A goal line drop-out now.

All action and no breaks so far!

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 13 min

17:00 , Sarah Rendell

Oh my that was brilliant!

Gibson Park reads a Scotland play excellently and he intercepts the ball. He can’t quite make it to the line and has no support play, Hogg clears his lines.

That has livened the hosts up who are battering the Scottish defence.

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 12 min

16:59 , Sarah Rendell

Oh Scotland, that advantage saw them kick to the corner for a line-out but a miscommunication sees Van der Flier come away with the ball.

Scotland have a sustained period of play and they put the ball in the air. They blow a chance again as Steyn played Hansen without the ball.

But now Sexton hasn’t found touch from the penalty!

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 10 min

16:56 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland have the advantage as Ireland stray offside, the visitors have had a great start at the Aviva.

A long spell of play ends in Scotland spilling the ball so we come back for that penalty.

I hope it’s not just me that got so confused when ref Wayne Barnes raised his arm. He’s wearing a yellow watch and I thought Aki had a card. But no, just a watch!

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 8 min

16:54 , Sarah Rendell

Solid first scrum from both sides with the ball popping out for Gibson Park.

There’s friendly fire though as a ball is put into the air. Graham clatters into Gray, who is back to his feet but that looked powerful.

Scotland push Ireland out as they attacked. The visitors’ ball once again.

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 6 min

16:52 , Sarah Rendell

Schoeman makes a great break but he doesn’t have the pace to go all the way.

Scotland remain in possession and the prop has set his team up in a great position. But can they finish it off?

No they can’t, Johnson throws a forward pass. First scrum will be Ireland’s.

What a match and we’re only six minutes in !

Ireland 0-0 Scotland, 4 min

16:51 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland run through the phases but the Irish defence was blistering - eventually forcing Turner to knock-on.

Ireland immediately take advantage and run the ball but the kicking game comes into play.

The hosts will have a line-out at half-way. What a breathless opening few minutes at the Aviva.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website