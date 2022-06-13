France vs Croatia live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

World champions France look to be suffering from a hangover after their Euro 2020 collapse.

Having been knocked out in the quarter-finals last summer, Didier Deschamps’ side are seemingly struggling to recapture the kind of form that saw them crowned World Cup winners in 2018.

Bottom of Group A1 after a Nations League campaign yet to get off the ground, the French host Croatia in Paris later today.

Their meeting earlier this month ended in a 1-1 draw, barely the most thrilling rematch of the World Cup final in Russia.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch France vs Croatia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 19.35pm BST before a 19.45 kick-off in Paris.

Live stream: The Premier Player will offer a live stream service for those who subscribe, with packages costing from £9.99 onwards in the UK.