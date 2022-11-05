France vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international

France are looking to build on a successful Six Nations and summer tour when they take on Australia (Getty Images)

World Cup hosts and favourites France look to continue their upward trajectory ahead of the global showpiece when they face Australia in their first autumn international at the Stade de France this evening.

Les Bleus claimed a first Six Nations grand slam for a decade by sweeping aside all-comers earlier this year before a low-key summer tour to Japan maintained the momentum that has made them favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on home turf next year.

Coach Fabien Galthie has created a smooth blue machine, piloted by the best player in the world - the irrepressible Antoine Dupont - and these autumn Tests should give them another benchmark as they take on the best of the southern hemisphere.

But while everything is rosy in France’s garden, Australia have faced some struggles as they followed a summer series defeat at home to England with third place in the Rugby Championship behind both New Zealand and South Africa. Remarkably, Michael Chieka was coaching Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup on Friday evening but has switched codes and will be leading the Wallabies at the Stade de France this evening.

Follow all the action as France host Australia in Paris with our blog:

France vs Australia latest updates

France host Australia in Paris in the first of their autumn internationals

Kick-off at the Stade de France is at 8pm GMT (9pm local)

The last five games between the sides have been decided by three points or fewer

Full live coverage following the conclusion of Ireland vs South Africa

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 64 minutes

19:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Makazola Mapimpi trots in, but there’s a forward pass!

Bright thinking from Kwagga Smith, the replacement flanker tapping and going a penalty and beating three defenders.

Smith’s charge up the left opens space on the right, but Eben Etzebeth ignores the numbers waiting outside him, and Damian Willemse’s ball for his wing Mapimpi drifts forward.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 62 minutes

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Looser from the home side, Dan Sheehan’s throw stolen; Jamison Gibson-Park’s box kick sliced.

Can South Africa take advantage of possession in attacking position? They cannot - Tadhg Beirne leads an effective counter-ruck and then boots the ball up field.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 60 minutes

19:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Irish front row then gets revenge, awarded the penalty as it all comes down in a heap.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 59 minutes

19:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Turnover ball! South Africa fancy a maul, but Ireland’s back-five forwards are right amongst it, fighting through the mosh pit to ultimately earn the scrum.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 58 minutes

19:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Irish front row then stand up under pressure at the scrum. Bongi Mbonambi will throw the South African lineout on the edge of Ireland’s 22.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 56 minutes

19:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Robert Baloucoune has barely been sighted with ball in hand today, highlighting a left-leaning approach from the Irish attack. His aerial work has been mixed - he is up early, impressively here, but fails to collect cleanly.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 55 minutes

19:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A ten-point lead is far from safe, obviously, but Ireland are really starting to take control of this game. South Africa need a moment of inspiration - both of their back replacements are now on, with Faf de Klerk ready to feed a scrum and Willie le Roux on at full-back. Cheslin Kolbe shifts to the wing.

Here is that superb Mack Hansen try.

That is simply superb 👏



Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 55 minutes

19:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’ll please Finlay Bealham rather more. Nika Amashukeli’s whistle sounds with the South African scrum in rapid retreat.

Ireland 16-6 South Africa, 53 minutes

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A loose pull-back pass from Finlay Bealham at the line, failing to pick his spot and throwing it inaccurately. South Africa try to capitalise, but are over-eager, rushing their play, with an offload to Siya Kolisi clearly forward.

TRY! IRELAND 16-6 South Africa (Mack Hansen try, 50 minutes)

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A superbly taken try!

This is outstanding from start to finish from Ireland. First Caelan Doris is sharpest to react to a loose ball, ensuring it remains infield and allowing his teammates to recycle. Finlay Bealham plays his part as the efficient cog turning it on, allowing Jamison Gibson-Park to dart into space outside of Steven Kitshoff.

Gibson-Park releases an early pass, Tadhg Beirne providing linking hands in space, allowing Jimmy O’Brien to send Mack Hansen away on an unimpeded frolic to the line.

Johnny Sexton’s touchline conversion attempt is a better effort than his last, but isn’t quite there.

Ireland 11-6 South Africa, 48 minutes

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vincent Koch - sadly so briefly of Wasps, now of Stade Francais - is on for South Africa for Frans Malherbe at tighthead.

Ireland just starting to grow in confidence. Strong defence as the Springboks go nowhere.

TRY! IRELAND 11-6 South Africa (Josh van der Flier try, 46 minutes)

18:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They haven’t - Van der Flier has scored!

Excellent from the Ireland flanker, remaining alert even as the maul crabs over towards the touchline. Van der Flier remains straight, keeping the chalk off his boots and firmly finding the line before he is forced out.

Try? Ireland 6-6 South Africa, 46 minutes

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The maul gets moving and Josh van der Flier celebrates as he plants the ball down in the field of play. But had South Africa forced the rumbling mass into touch?

Ireland 6-6 South Africa, 45 minutes

18:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of zip into Ireland’s play, Johnny Sexton remaining down after releasing an inside ball to Mack Hansen, but not necessarily missed, Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and Jimmy O’Brien all taking on playmaking duties.

Jamison Gibson-Park produces a delicious blind inside ball out the back to put Hansen into another hole, and eventually Ireland draw a penalty, the fifth against South Africa at the breakdown.

Sexton receives extended treatment, but joins his teammates in the huddle soon enough.

The Ireland captain has a chat with lieutenant James Ryan. “Corner?”

“Corner.”

To the corner they go.

Ireland 6-6 South Africa, 43 minutes

18:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Steven Kitshoff welcomes Finlay Bealham to the game by marching him back five yards at the scrum, Ireland just about surviving without conceding a penalty and then grateful for a South African knock-on as the pressure builds.

And then the penalty goes Bealham’s way! Kitshoff deemed to have gone straight to floor on the engage.

Ireland 6-6 South Africa, 41 minutes

18:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A moment of fortune for Ireland, who haven’t been at their best today in the air. Mack Hansen misjudges Cheslin Kolbe’s high bomb, and Pieter-Steph du Toit initially appears to have gathered cleanly, but just fumbles forward as he attempts to then capitalise.

Second half begins!

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tadhg Furlong, who was struggling with an ankle injury before half-time, has not rejoined his Ireland teammate. Finlay Bealham will see things out on the tighthead.

H/T: Ireland 6-6 South Africa

18:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nip and tuck. A real scrap in Dublin, neither side yet able to unlock the other with any degree of regularity. The battle between the South African defence and Ireland attack has been fascinating, with the Springboks on top, but the home side’s goalline defence has been stout.

It’s been ferocious, and it’s unlikely to get less physical from here.

HALF TIME! IRELAND 6-6 SOUTH AFRICA

18:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! Ireland 6-6 SOUTH AFRICA (Cheslin Kolbe penalty, 42 minutes)

18:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cheslin Kolbe takes over kicking duties from the tee for South Africa, and it’s back to all square as the two sets of players trot off for their oranges.

Ireland 6-3 South Africa, 39 minutes

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With a slight limp, Tadhg Furlong takes up position in Ireland’s defensive lineout, which opts not to compete on this occasion. Siya Kolisi knocks back Josh van der Flier with a nasty carry, and South Africa have an advantage and, soon after, the penalty.

Ireland 6-3 South Africa, 39 minutes

18:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poached! James Ryan gets up at the front and steals Malcolm Marx’s lineout throw from the grasp of Eben Etzebeth.

Jimmy O’Brien does very well to then get a solid enough clearance away off his left boot.

A physical contest really is taking a toll - Tadhg Furlong is the latest to drop to floor and take some treatement.

Ireland 6-3 South Africa, 38 minutes

18:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Porter drives in too soon at the lineout before the lifted South African player comes to floor. South Africa’s forwards stride down with intent towards the Irish line in menacing pursuit of Damian Willemse’s kick for touch.

PENALTY! IRELAND 6-3 South Africa (Johnny Sexton penalty, 36 minutes)

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over goes Johnny Sexton’s penalty.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 35 minutes

18:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tthere are a few walking wounded out there: Lood de Jager becomes the second player to depart with his arm in a sling, replaced by Franco Mostert, and Conor Murray has hurt himself; off goes the centurion, on comes Jamison Gibson-Park

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 34 minutes

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Conor Murray makes a half-break, spotting the space as the South Africa lineout tail defenders rush up to try and intercept the pass that never comes.

Ireland toil away in the Springboks’ 22, with Frans Malherbe picked up for a no-arms tackle. Johnny Sexton will, in all likelihood, put the home side back in front.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 33 minutes

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A free kick to South Africa, and Damian Willemse briefly has a brain-fart, starting his run-up to punt but pausing when he sees Andrew Porter approaching, as the prop is permitted to. Willemse just about remembers the law in time, hacking away a clearance in a hurried manner.

No try! Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 32 minutes

18:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knocked on! He did get there first, but that’s not even close to a proper grounding, reaching between the arms of Jesse Kriel but bouncing it basketball-style.

It was good until then from Sheehan, rushing up to block Damian Willemse’s clearance, beating the fly-half to the loose ball and toeing it on. No try.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 31 minutes

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland go slightly more direct, working those trademark tip ons between forwards at the line. Eventually, though, it stalls, and Conor Murray is forced to go to the air.

Hang on - charged down by Dan Sheehan and has the hooker got there?

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 29 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shake of the head from Johnny Sexton as Dan Sheehan knocks on, the hooker trying to drive in field after collecting Sexton’s heave beyond the South African hard outside blitz. Jacques Nienaber’s defensive system hasn’t always been at the levels that led South Africa to the 2019 World Cup recently, but it’s really troubling Ireland.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 27 minutes

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, it isn’t good for McCloskey - he leaves the field with a dejected look, arm wrapped in a makeshift sling made from his shirt. A disappointing end to his evening after a promising opening to a rare start for Ireland.

And this will be a huge test for replacement Jimmy O’Brien, on for his debut with more than 50 minutes left. Garry Ringrose will shift in to inside centre.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 27 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A pretty scrappy first 27 minutes or so, with neither side really able to settle into their flow. South Africa have had more possession, but Ireland have thus far looked reasonably comfortable against the Springboks’ attack.

This will be a worry for Andy Farrell, though - Stuart McCloskey, called into the starting side after Robbie Henshaw’s withdrawl yesterday, is down and receiving treatment on an arm injury.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 25 minutes

18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s lineout goes awry, with Dan Sheehan missing his jumper at the tail.

The two sides exchange high kicks, Robert Baloucoune, quiet so far in phase play, taking Jaden Hendrikse’s skyward box securely.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 23 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Ireland! South Africa begin to bash on the door, their initial efforts turned away but a group of forward muscling on in midfield.

But Lood de Jager fails to stay on his feet as the sole latcher - he’s pinged for sealing off.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 22 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another chance for Willemse? South Africa earn a penalty in a not dissimilar spot and...this time fancy a rumble for the left corner. Willemse’s punt is accurate.

Missed penalty! Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 21 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh dear. That wasn’t Damian Willemse’s finest, his alignment, obviously, wrong, with what looks to be a clean strike starting and staying some 15 yards right of the posts.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 20 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart McCloskey again draws the plaudits of his teammates as he holds up Damian de Allende in a choke tackle - but Ireland’s joy is short-lived as the TMO spots Johnny Sexton’s arm wrapped around De Allende’s neck.

Penalty to South Africa, and it is kickable - Damian Willemse gestures for the tee.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 18 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Outstanding from South Africa. Again Ireland try to work a play out the back off the top of the lineout, Stuart McCloskey pulling back the ball for a looping Mack Hansen off his blindside wing. Hansen manages to get the pass away; Hugo Keenan definitively does not, Makazole Mapimpi steamrollering the full-back as he catches. South African bodies drive through the ruck and draw a penalty.

YELLOW CARD! Cheslin Kolbe is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 17 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit have a leg each, lifting up Hansen and appearing to drive him into the floor. It will be a card - but for who?

Kolbe is deemed the initiator, and the primary cause of the tilt and drive. Nika Amashukeli shows him yellow.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 16 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is gorgeous rugby, South Africa’s blitz defence so nearly unlocked by Ireland’s delightful handling from stable set-piece ball. The outside blitz of Jesse Kriel does just enough to force an errant pass, with Mack Hansen forced to tap up for himself and retreat to gather.

Oh, that looks nasty! Hansen is tilted and dropped on his head - the TMO wants to look...

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 15 minutes

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pats on the back for Stuart McCloskey - a strong bit of defensive play from the inside centre. Jasper Wiese tests the his structural integrity with a quick pick and go, but McCloskey is firm, standing up the number eight. Wiese gets a knee to floor but the centre is immediately over the top of the ball, combining with Caelan Doris to win the penalty.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 13 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland elect to play from deep in their own territory. Johnny Sexton’s wide pass arrives in Mack Hansen’s hands on the bounce, forcing the Ireland wing to jump and jive inside and out in search of space. Damian de Allende brings him down, perhaps with a hint of head-on-head contact, and Jasper Wiese latches on to Conor Murray, causing a fumble. South Africa scrum.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 11 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As perhaps could have been expected, plenty of early high kicking as the two sides battle for aerial and territorial supremacy. Cheslin Kolbe steps in at first receiver and produces a well-weighted up and under, but Hugo Keenan takes it competently.

PENALTY! Ireland 3-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Damian Willemse penalty, 9 minutes)

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And from bang in front, Damian Willemse levels things up.

Ireland 3-0 South Africa, 7 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The gruelling passage appears to take its toll on both teams - Ireland rather go to sleep after failing to be rewarded for what they feel is a legitimate turnover, and are penalised for offside.

Damian Willemse lifts a cross-kick to no-one in particular, though the bounce catches out Mack Hansen, who just about manages to put down a leaping Cheslin Kolbe down safely.

Back for the penalty.

Ireland 3-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s maul defence is solid. To Plan B for South Africa, that hulking pack employed repeatedly around the corner. Pieter-Steph du Toit meets Stuart McCloskey, who drives the flanker back with a little assistance from Johnny Sexton.

Jaden Hendrikse’s service is sharp but South Africa are going backwards as they reach a 14th phase.

Ireland 3-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s restart skids into touch from the outstretched fingertips of Tadhg Beirne, granting the visitors their first attack.

Soon after, penalty advantage for the collapse of the maul. Damian Willemse looks to the right corner.

PENALTY! IRELAND 3-0 South Africa (Johnny Sexton penalty, 3 minutes)

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A polite cheer from the crowd as Johnny Sexton performs his duties. Ireland are away.

Ireland 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A deep kick off up the centre from Johnny Sexton, with Ireland clad in navy blue with vibrant green accents, and South Africa in their familiar home green garb.

Bright start from Ireland - a box kick from Conor Murray is gathered by Garry Ringrose, and a penalty at the resultant ruck will give Johnny Sexton a chance to open his account.

Kick off!

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland vs South Africa is underway!

Ready for kick-off

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd in Dublin looks up for this - the start of the autumn and the world champions in town.

Nika Amashukeli has the job of keeping a handle on things - the Georgian referee can call on the support of Stuart Terheege in the TMO booth.

Ireland’s centurion

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ahead of cap number 100, Conor Murray leads Ireland out - how does his selection from the start change the way Ireland might go about this?

Ireland vs South Africa

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The lights go out in Dublin, the anticipation building at a packed Aviva Stadium. These two haven’t met for five years, remarkably - how things have changed since then.

Johnny Sexton takes a deep, calming breath in the tunnel, glancing across at Siya Kolisi.

Team News - South Africa

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a typically strong South African side preparing for their first meeting with Ireland since 2017. Jasper Wiese starts at number eight with Jacques Nienaber saying that he knows all he needs to about Duane Vermeulen, who is not part of the Springboks’ November squad, while Malcolm Marx starts at hooker ahead of Bongi Mbonambi.

Handre Pollard’s return to action at Leicester was brief, which means Damian Willemse continues at fly-half. Cheslin Kolbe is fit to return, and starts in a back-three fit to fly. It’s a six:two bench split, with Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux the brace of backs held in reserve.

South Africa XV: S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, L de Jager; PS du Toit, S Kolisi, J Wiese; J Hendrikse, D Willemse; M Mapimpi, D de Allende, J Kriel, K-L Arendse; C Kolbe.

Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, V Koch, F Mostert, D Fourie, K Smith; F de Klerk, W le Roux.

Team News - Ireland

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland were forced into a change yesterday to the squad named on Thursday, with Robbie Henshaw ruled out of the starting midfield. Stuart McCloskey steps up from the bench, while Jimmy O’Brien was withdrawn from last night’s Ireland A encounter with the All Blacks XV and may make his debut in jersey number 23.

Conor Murray tons up at scrum-half, uniting with Johnny Sexton in a backline that also includes Robert Baloucoune for the biggest test of the Ulsterman’s young international career. The starting forward pack is identical to the one that sealed the series against New Zealand in Wellington in July.

Ireland XV: A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris; C Murray, J Sexton; M Hansen, S McCloskey, G Ringrose, R Baloucoune; H Keenan.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan; J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, J O’Brien.

Ireland vs South Africa

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is braced for an even greater threat from Ireland after admitting his last Dublin Test match was among the toughest days of his international career.

The Springboks have not faced the Irish since suffering a humiliating 38-3 thrashing at the Aviva Stadium five years ago.

Flanker Kolisi is among 10 South Africans who played that day and have a chance for retribution during Saturday evening’s sold-out Autumn Nations Series opener.

The World Cup winner says painful memories of 2017 still linger and believes the hosts are now a “much better” team after making huge strides under Andy Farrell to become rugby’s top-ranked side.

“Of course we have touched on the last time we played against Ireland but this is a whole new team,” said Kolisi. “For us it’s something that we can’t forget. I remember we were here and it was very tough. It was one of the toughest days for most of us in the Springbok jersey.”

Ireland ‘much better’ than side who thrashed South Africa, Siya Kolisi insists

F/T: Wales 23-55 New Zealand

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another year, another defeat with Wales seemingly still some distance from challenging the All Blacks. Wayne Pivac’s side took a couple of chances nicely, but were never able to build any kind of sustained pressure on their visitors, even when trailing by as few as six.

After a tour to South Africa on which they look to have progressed and found some real difference-makers up front, this felt like a step back for the Welsh, who have a week to dust themselves down and go again against Argentina.

We’ve got rather less time to switch our focus to events in Dublin - Ireland vs South Africa will soon be underway.

Player of the Match Ardie Savea has a chat with Amazon Prime

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We knew how tough Wales would be at home and we wanted to put on a performance we were proud of. We still leakead a few points, but we will take that.

“I am just trying to have fun. I am truly blessed and grateful to be here; my job is to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s by far the best stadium to play in. With the Welsh fans, they are amazing. We relished this opportunity - it is always a highlight when we come here.”

F/T: WALES 23-55 NEW ZEALAND

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A spirited Welsh performance, but they never quite managed to match or combat the power game of New Zealand, who eventually surged clear to a convincing final margin. Ardie Savea was (unsurprisingly) outstanding, while Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett also went well.

FULL TIME! WALES 23-55 NEW ZEALAND

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! Wales 23-55 NEW ZEALAND (Samisoni Taukei’aho try, 82 minutes)

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand hit fifty!

A powerful surge at the maul leaves the Welsh forwards collapsed in a creased heap, and Samisoni Taukei’aho bundles over. Jordie Barrett’s conversion is the last kick.

Wales 23-48 New Zealand, 80 minutes

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are given a free kick with the clock in the red. Kieran Hardy does not dally in his own 22, and there is a frisson of excitement as Rio Dyer beats one before being slashed at the ankles.

Penalty to New Zealand. Into the corner.

TRY! Wales 23-46 NEW ZEALAND (Jordie Barrett try, 77 minutes)

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Patient again from the All Blacks and Beauden Barrett puts brother Jordie away!

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 74 minutes

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Less than two minutes later, the All Blacks return to the Wales 22 after Justin Tipuric is penalised for tackling replacement scrum-half Brad Weber from an offside position.

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 72 minutes

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the New Zealand defence holds. There’s nothing doing immediately after the lineout, and little options present themselves wider, either. Will Rowlands is lined up by the mightily meaty shoulders of Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea, and free from his arms tumbles the slippery ball.

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 70 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two penalties against New Zealand in the same movement, the first against a midfield defender who is offside, the second against Ofa Tu’ungafasi, who flops on a loose ball within a metre of the ruck, which is no longer allowed.

Sam Costelow boots the penalty into the corner...

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 68 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh so close to an opportunistic score from Gareth Anscombe!

A kick ends up in the Welsh full-back’s hands as he leaps to charge it down, and off he sets for the line. Perhaps before that horrible leg injury in 2019, Anscombe would have had the toe to get there, but Richie Mo’unga just about reels him in, trapping the arms just enough to prevent an accurate offload that would have allowed Rio Dyer to crash over. As it is, Dyer can only prod with his right foot into touch.

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 67 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A debut for Sam Costelow at fly-half for Wales - the 21-year-old has long been regarded as a potential ten of the future, lured back into the country after starring in Leicester’s academy.

TRY! Wales 23-41 NEW ZEALAND (Ardie Savea try, 65 minutes)

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last a gap opens and Ardie Savea gets the try he so deserves!

Patient, patient stuff from New Zealand, even with the advantage. Wales tire as the phase count grows, and eventually a hole appears next to the ruck as Savea gets back to his feet after slipping at the base.

The number eight nearly makes an embarassing mess of the finish, leaping entirely unneccesarily up into the air not realising Will Rowlands is close by, but just about gets the nose of the ball against the grass past the Welsh lock’s arm.

Richie Mo’unga misses from the tee.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 63 minutes

16:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A familiar pattern from New Zealand, their eight forwards punching around the corner, Wales battling, largely in vain, to halt them. Christ Tshiunza just about gets a handle of Ardie Savea.

The crowd jeers as Caleb Clarke spills, but the ball went backwards.

And now New Zealand have an advantage for offside.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 61 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty against Wales at the scrum, which hasn’t functioned particularly well this afternoon.

Shannon Frizell is New Zealand’s latest leaver; Akira Ioane into the back row ahead of a lineout 30 metres out from the Welsh line.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 60 minutes

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More changes for New Zealand - Samisoni Taukei’aho and Fletcher Newell complete the set of front row replacements, while Anton Lienert-Brown is on at 13, Rieko Ioane shifting to the wing.

And it is for Ioane that Richie Mo’unga lifts his latest crossfield number. Ioane is favourite to get to it, too, but it just fizzes onwards as it lands on the slick surface, forcing Ioane out of play.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 58 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly a moment of magic from Tomos Williams! He impels Wayne Barnes to give him the penalty rather than an advantage as New Zealand infringe at a ruck, granting him the chance to tap and advance for ten metres with the All Blacks unable to touch him.

A sharp, jabbing left-footed step takes him beyond opposite number Aaron Smith, and Justin Tipuric takes an in-field offload...which drifts ever so slightly forward from the hands!

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 56 minutes

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few changes in the last few minutes. Intriguing lock/back row prospect Christ Tshiunza is on for Wales after an eye-catching start to the season for Exeter, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi has replaced Ethan de Groot in the New Zealand front row.

Tshiunza’s lineout take leads to an offside penalty against the All Blacks.

TRY! Wales 23-36 NEW ZEALAND (Aaron Smith, 53 minutes)

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An audacious dummy from Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith is in for his second!

It’s a try-a-minute all of a sudden! New Zealand swiftly win the ball back deep in Welsh territory, and Savea produces a trademark exaggerated feint, hurling the ball up to his shoulder but no further, with Nicky Smith buying every bit of it.

The replacement prop grabs an ankle, but Savea’s offload sends in his scrum-half for another gleeful leap for the line.

(Getty Images)

TRY! WALES 23-29 New Zealand (Justin Tipuric try, 52 minutes)

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Barnes’ can’t see an obvious knock on from either Priestland or Tipuric - the try stands!

That’s a big call. It looked, to me, like Tipuric never quite actually gathered the ball as he stooped to pick it up, using the turf to take some sort of control of it as he slid over before losing it again. But it was a try on the field, and TMO Brian MacNeice is content enough - Wales are right back in it!

Try? Justin Tipuric collects and dives over but is there a knock-on in the build-up?

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A box kick from Tomos Williams spills free from the arms of Richie Mo’unga and Rhys Priestland, jostling in the air, before Tipuric tries to scoop and score. There’s a suspicion that both might have gone forward from Welsh hands - the officials will have a look...

Wales 16-29 New Zealand, 50 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have generally been pretty loose from Wales’ restarts today, and the All Blacks again grant the hosts possession after the game gets back underway.

TRY! Wales 16-29 NEW ZEALAND (Aaron Smith try, 47 minutes)

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sensational solo score from Aaron Smith!

That is a piece of brilliance from the veteran scrum-half, not a noted sniper but pinpoint here. New Zealand have an advantage and the Welsh fringe defenders are guilty of getting their eyes up early to those outside Smith, allowing him a chance to dance between them. Tommy Reffell and Dillon Lewis are left clutching at air.

Louis Rees-Zammit should grab in the backfield, but Smith darts off the right foot, jinking by the last defender and racing away from a retreating Alun Wyn Jones to slide in by the posts.

PENALTY! WALES 16-22 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 46 minutes)

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another simple one for Gareth Anscombe to close the gap further.

Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 44 minutes

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Wales as the crowd’s energy lifts. Rhys Priestland rather wastes the advantage with a curious little stabbed grubber - back for a kick at goal.

Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 43 minutes

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loose from New Zealand, and excellent attacking position for Wales! Aaron Smith throws a horrible skudder of a pass, Shannon Frizell knocking on at his ankles, and Taulupe Faletau ensures Tomos Williams’ fly-hack is a good’un, snatching the shoelaces of Beauden Barrett and rolling the New Zealand full-back into touch.

Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 42 minutes

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Each side feels the other out with a series of early second-half carries. A ball breaks favourably for Aaron Smith, who lifts a delicate box kick over the top, but Gareth Anscombe safely deals with a high hop, surviving Jordie Barrett’s tackle and allowing his teammates to clear.

Back underway

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alun Wyn Jones is on at the half - Adam Beard has been removed as Wayne Pivac turns to his most experienced head. Dillon Lewis is on, too, with Tomas Francis not re-emerging.

H/T: Wales 13-22 New Zealand

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How do Wales go about halting the All Blacks, then? The Welsh stood up so strongly to South Africa’s heavy runners in the first two matches in the summer, but have failed to combat Ardie Savea and co. this afternoon. Slowing down the speed of Aaron Smith’s service will be key - New Zealand are resourcing rucks well, though Justin Tipuric might just mention to Wayne Barnes to make certain of the legality of their clearouts.

H/T: Wales 13-22 New Zealand

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looked at times in that first half like New Zealand were on the verge of fully opening Wales up, but the home side have just about hung in there, and nine points is not an insurmountable deficit. The Welsh defence has struggled to slow the All Blacks’ ball and heavy runners, but Rio Dyer’s well-constructed try on debut keeps Wayne Pivac’s side in touch.

Rio Dyer is off to a flyer! 🚀



HALF TIME! Wales 13-22 New Zealand

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! WALES 13-22 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 40 minutes)

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just left of centre, on the 22, and no mistake from Gareth Anscombe as he cuts the lead to nine points before turning to the tunnel.

Wales 10-22 New Zealand, 40 minutes

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now it is New Zealand with a lineout error - Codie Taylor’s throw is too deep, and Wales will have a chance at three more points before half-time after another breakdown infringement.

Wales 10-22 New Zealand, 38 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Again a lazy New Zealand tackler spoils the impeccable limpeting of Ardie Savea, the number eight shaking his head at another teammate who has failed to roll away.

Wales kick to the corner, but Sam Whitelock disrupts the throw of Ken Owens, ending any chance of another structured set-piece strike. The Welsh attack huffs, puffs, and eventually runs completely out of steam, a latcher failing to keep his feet.

TRY! Wales 10-22 NEW ZEALAND (Jordie Barrett try, 35 minutes)

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A commanding take from Jordie Barrett and New Zealand have their third! More close-in bish, bash, boshing earns the All Blacks a penalty advantage.

The youngest Barrett lurks as the widest man on the line, a position perhaps pre-planned for such an eventuality, as Richie Mo’unga unfurls a looping box kick, and there is little Rio Dyer can do to deny the rather lankier centre as Barrett leaps above him.

Mo’unga fails to convert from the right touchline.

(Getty Images)

Wales 10-17 New Zealand, 33 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taulupe Faletau throws a look of confusion the way of Wayne Barnes as is penalised for failing to release before contesting for breakdown ball. It’s a fair call - Faletau was clearly one of the tacklers and didn’t fully relinquish his grasp.

New Zealand return to the Welsh 22. Codie Taylor arcs menacingly from the back of the maul, eschewing a pass to two charging teammates to meander for five metres more on his lonesome.

PENALTY! WALES 10-17 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 32 minutes)

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Anscombe pops it over. Wales have stirred, and the margin has been quickly chopped back down to seven.

Wales 7-17 New Zealand, 30 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nick Tompkins! The centre has had a bright start to this game, and is alive to the possibilities as New Zealand fail to fold around the breakdown, leaving space in the guard position right by it. Tompkins picks, goes, and charges into the All Blacks’ 22.

Jordie Barrett fails to roll away - penalty to Wales.

Wales 7-17 New Zealand, 28 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital seven points, those, for Wales, but the All Blacks look in a fluent attacking mood. Again the visitors’ carriers bash back tacklers, generating rapid ball, with Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane prominent and the clearers secure to prevent Justin Tipuric and Tommy Reffreell getting into their scavenging work.

A change of strategy, then - Tipuric ploughs in to a relatively unguarded breakdown and wins the ball with a counter-ruck, forcing New Zealand to infringe just outside the Welsh 22.

TRY! WALES 7-17 New Zealand (Rio Dyer try, 26 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brilliant set-piece strike and Rio Dyer has a debut try!

Wales draw in the New Zealand forwards with the threat of the maul, but instead it is over to the backs. Nick Tompkins is the distributor, holding his feet as the defence come on, with George North’s hard charge on the angle the misdirection. Dyer loops out he back, collecting Tompkins’ pull-back pass and galloping over by the posts.

Wales 0-17 New Zealand, 24 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up into double figures goes the phase count, and onwards further still, with Wales making limited progress. Rieko Ioane is up swiftly to shut down any outside threat.

Finally, Wales force an error - a breakdown penalty grants everyone a chance to refill puffing lungs and Wales an opportunity to explore the left-hand corner.

Wales 0-17 New Zealand, 22 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Wales as a tackler fails to vacate the ruck space as Ardie Savea competes for the ball.

A second visit to the New Zealand 22 for Wales, and their trip is short-lived - the New Zealand defence drives them back over the border.

TRY! Wales 0-17 NEW ZEALAND (Codie Taylor try, 19 minutes)

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two for Codie Taylor! Ardie Savea, genuinely everywhere so far, taps and goes quickly, and two carries later, Taylor is at the double.

Over goes a simple conversion to further extend the All Blacks’ advantage.

Wales 0-10 New Zealand, 18 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are over the gainline with virtually every carry. Tommy Reffell is told to leave the ball alone as he tries to jackal; Justin Tipuric too.

The ball spills free, and is in Welsh hands...but illegally so...

