France vs Australia LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up line-ups and more today

France and Australia meet for both sides’ final Rugby World Cup warm-up match with less than a fortnight to go until the tournament begins.

The Wallabies arrive in Paris yet to win under Eddie Jones since the coach returned for a second stint in charge, and with problems mounting for the veteran coach, a strong performance might be necessary to give his side confidence ahead of their more important French business to come.

The World Cup hosts, meanwhile, are building nicely into the tournament despite the loss of fly half Romain Ntamack to injury, and will hope to give a close-to-capacity capital crowd an appetising hors d’ouevre with 12 days to go until they kick off the tournament in Paris against the All Blacks. Follow live updates from France vs Australia below:

Kick-off 16:45 BST

Team News - France

Team News - Australia

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s enviable depth at ten means the loss of Romain Ntamack is less catastrophic than it would be for other nations, but Matthieu Jalibert is a different player to his former age-group colleague, perhaps with slightly more ability and aggression with ball in hand but occasionally accused of lacking in big game control. That is probably unfair - Jalibert’s game has really rounded out over the last couple of years - but it’ll be fascinating to see how he beds in to this first choice French side. The playmaking axis of Toulouse teammates Antoine Dupont, Ntamack and Thomas Ramos is so well honed; in theory, we should see little drop-off with such a high-class deputy ready to step in but the Bordeaux-Begles pivot will want to impress today.

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s fair to say that Suliasi Vunivalu wouldn’t have made the World Cup squads of most Wallabies watches, the NRL convert not having quite adjusted in the way that Rugby Australia would have hoped after crossing codes. But Eddie Jones seems to like the wing, keeping him in his 33 and giving him a starting shirt today in Marika Koroibete’s absence.

Vunivalu has had problems positionally, which France are sure to try and attack - the hosts have an excellent tactical kicking game, and this is a relatively untested Australian back three combination.

16:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A World Cup dress rehearsal

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both of these two sides are back here on the opening weekend of the World Cup, with Australia’s opening pool game against Georgia on Saturday 9 September following the Friday night France-New Zealand curtain-raiser at the Stade de France. For the Wallabies, a chance to acquaint themselves with the Paris arena is rather handy, particularly with today’s referee Luke Pearce also in charge in 13 days.

“It is the perfect opportunity for us to test ourselves against another quality opposition in France," Tate McDermott said yesterday.

"It could not have worked out any better, we have the same referee, the same field, everything from logistics to what the stadium will sound like is going to be important (to experience ahead of the Georgia game).

“There will be times in the game when we will be under the pump against a very strong French pack, so it is about dealing with the momentum shift. That will be crucial come World Cup time. The physicality aspect is going to be massive."

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cyril Baille’s calf injury is a real concern for France, the loosehead having been such a key cog in their development over the last few years. The prop wasn’t, perhaps, at his best for Toulouse last season but I thought he had a very solid Six Nations, and his ability as an offloader and distributor is so valuable.

Baille should be back fit at some point during the World Cup but, for now, it’ll be Jean-Baptiste Gros on the left side of the French front row. The 24-year-old was part of the great French age-group side that went back-to-back as U20 world champions in 2018 and 2019, combining with Demba Bamba to produce a series of scrum demolition jobs on their way to that first triumph before quickly moving up into the senior set-up.

Gros’s progress since hasn’t been entirely smooth, with a couple of injuries stalling him somewhat, but the Toulon prop has been impressive so far this summer. How he handles Taniela Tupou at scrum time will be worth watching - there’s plenty of mass coming through the tighthead side for the Wallabies with Will Skelton behind the prop, and I think they’ll try to put Gros, who can be streaky at scrum time, under strain.

Can Australia find some World Cup hope?

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That Fiji performance at Twickenham yesterday would have put their Pool C foes on notice, Simon Raiwalui’s side deserved winners even with a couple of key men absent to show they are genuine quarter final contenders. Australia face the Pacific Islanders on the second weekend of the tournament in Saint-Etienne after opening up against Georgia in Paris.

It’s been a tough start to Eddie Jones’s second stint in charge of the Wallabies, who arrived in France last week having lost four from four under their head coach. While a young-skewing squad won’t carry with it too much in the way of psychological baggage, they’ll need a good showing tonight, you’d think, to enter the World Cup with any kind of optimism.

I like the look of this well balanced Australian pack, though, with Taniela Tupou’s return from a rib issue welcome, and Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini’s skills complementary across the back row. Jones has the makings of a side that can play his preferred power game, particularly when Samu Kerevi returns at 12, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Wallabies’ gameplan has developed since that tight defeat in the second Bledisloe Cup test.

Team News – Australia

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a strong Australia side, with Will Skelton skippering the side for the first time after being confirmed as Eddie Jones’s World Cup captain. Taniela Tupou is fit to return at tighthead in a pack that almost certainly closely resembles the one Jones intends to use when the tournament begins.

Behind the scrum, neither Samu Kerevi nor Marika Koroibete is included, with Suliasi Vunivalu getting an opportunity to stake a claim on the wing and Lalakai Foketi partnering Jordan Petaia in the centres. Two debutants lurk on the bench in the form of looshead Blake Schoupp and scrum half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, with Jones matching France with a six/two split.

Australia XV: Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou; Richie Arnold, Will Skelton (capt.); Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon; Suliasi Vunivalu, Lalakai Foketi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson; Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.

Team News - France

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are at close to full strength for their final warm-up fixture, with Fabien Galthie keen for his side to sharpen up before the tournament. With Cyril Baille set to miss a few more weeks yet with his calf issue, Jean-Baptiste Gros will fulfil the loosehead brief, while Francois Cros continues in the back row with Anthony Jelonch moving closer to fitness after tearing his ACL in the spring.

Matthieu Jalibert, Galthie’s presumed fly half starter after Romain Ntamack’s injury, slots in at ten, while there’s a six/two split on the bench. The six forwards include the two Taofifenua brothers, with squad member and lock Romain joined by loosehead Sebastien, who did not make the World Cup cut but is required with Baille injured and Reda Wardi rested.

France XV: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Matthieu Jalibert; Gabin Villiere, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Boudehent; Baptiste Couilloud, Melvyn Jaminet.

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s been plenty for Eddie Jones to contend with since re-taking the Wallabies wheel, the head coach battling issues on and off the pitch. Australia flew into France last week reeling from the sudden exit of assistant coach Brad Davis, with Jason Ryles, briefly an England lieutenant under Jones, brought in at short notice to oversee their attack at the World Cup.

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But on to today’s proceedings, with kick off not much more than an hour away. The Stade de France is set to be pretty much full to the rafters with the Paris public very much behind their home favourites are ready to send them off into the tournament in style.

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Pool B is brewing rather wonderfully, with Scotland overcoming a slow start to put Georgia to the sword, and South Africa simply untouchable at Twickenham on Friday night.

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From southwest London to southwest France, where Ireland were given a real fright by an impressive Samoa. Andy Farrell is due to confirm his World Cup squad this afternoon - but will Cian Healy be fit enough to make the 33 after suffering an injury in Bayonne?

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji, remember, are in Pool C with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal - and on that evidence, who would bet against Simon Rawailui’s team making at least a quarter final?

England, meanwhile, have problems aplenty, as George Ford admitted last night

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And let’s start at the creaking home of English rugby, with Fiji more than meriting a little more shine after an outstanding performance to plunge Steve Borthwick’s side further into the mire.

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is now just 12 days until France and New Zealand get things started in Paris on what should be a thrilling opening night, but there’s one final pre-tournament aperitif for the Stade de France to enjoy. Australia are in town hoping to end their drought under Eddie Jones and shake things up ahead of the World Cup - and you fancy Jones and his staff would have been interested observers of events at Twickenham yesterday...

