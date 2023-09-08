France v New Zealand live: score and latest updates as Sam Cane injured before 2023 Rugby World Cup opener

Emmanuel Macron declares the 10th Rugby World Cup open in Paris - AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Kick-off 8.15pm (BST)

Live on ITV

07:59 PM BST

That Cane injury

Has affected the odds of a New Zealand victory, but not by much, drifting only from 11/10 to 6/5 on my app.

07:45 PM BST

Raphael Ibanez speaks ... briefly

France’s team manager says they have been preparing for four years for tonight and they could not possibly have wished for a better occasion against a better opponent. He also says he thinks World Rugby will authorise water breaks given the 32C heat inside Stade de France.

07:42 PM BST

Revised New Zealand team

New Zealand 15 Beauden Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Mark Telea; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan De Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala; 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock; 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea (capt).

Replacements 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Fainga’anuku.

07:36 PM BST

Apologies – Vaa'i will start at blindside

🇳🇿 BREAKING: New Zealand captain Sam Cane is OUT of tonight’s match.



Tupou Vaa’i starts at 6. He has barely ever started at flanker. Vaa’i is a lock



Retallick comes onto the bench. — RugbyInsideLine (@RugbyInsideLine) September 8, 2023

07:31 PM BST

Big cheer for Macron at the end

When he welcomes everyone to France and its spirit of conviviality and fraternity and then proclaims the 10th RWC open: “I wish you a fantastic World Cup, full of the courage and panache that you love … I declare the 10th World Cup open!”

07:29 PM BST

Tupou Vaa'i comes into the NZ XV

At openside.

07:28 PM BST

Bill Beaumont's speech

Was rather drowned out by La Marseillase. Emanuel macron, by contrast, is being whistled and jeered at least at first.

07:27 PM BST

Breaking news

Sam Cane has been injured in the warm-up and the New Zealand captain is out of the opening game.

Story continues

07:24 PM BST

Baffling but charming

And typically French. There are still 50 minutes to go before kick-off.

Here come Emmanuel Macron and Sir Bill Beaumont to open the tournament.

There’s a genuine racket in the stadium. Allez les Bleus!

07:22 PM BST

Time for some traditional

Rugby songs from Gascony and all points south-west. It all ends with a flyover of six fighter jets or perhaps the Patrouille Acrobatique spraying a tricolor as they pass the stadium.

07:21 PM BST

The Rugby World Cup is open

Rather lost the thread of this now but there’s some dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower, a scrum between competing factions of hat-chasers before Dujardin is launched line-out style (on a wire) to retrieve the titfer and then unveils the Webb Ellis Trophy atop the tower.

Eventually he delivers the hat back to the model and she box kicks it. I may have made that but up. His gesture endears him to the object of his affection in the pink dress. They embrace and then depart, waving and clapping.

Dujardin is pedalling his trike, the woman is in with bread at the front and the Gallic Rooster is getting a crog.

Who's the mystery guest with Bill Beaumont? What happened next? - FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

07:14 PM BST

William Webb Ellis

Appears next on a screen, proclaiming that players are artists and the ball is sacred. Tell that to Peter Clohessy.

07:13 PM BST

Fancy that!

The wind has blow her hat clean off. A hilarious (?!) chase scene ensues. The fellas trying to retrieve it believe doing so will earn them brownie points.

Now there’s a quasi rugby match as they tussle for the hat.

07:10 PM BST

Eh up!

It’s the haute couture section. Enter the former Mrs Karembeu in a nice frock after another accordion interlude.

07:09 PM BST

Dujardin is seemingly smitten

And askes his belle to dance.

Will she be requiring a backie on his bike home?

Enter Dujardin on his trike - FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

07:07 PM BST

Enter romance

Dujardin stops for un coup de rouge and seems transfixed by a lass dancing in a pink dress and circling. He looks quite coy now, despite the tache.

07:04 PM BST

Here we go with the opening ceremony

Dujardin enters in a vest and flat cap, purporting to be a baker. He has a tussle with a bloke dressed up as a Gallic Rooster an then proceeds to hand out loaves to various French archetypes.

Some strolls on strumming an acoustic guitar now as accordion music, naturally, if oddly, plays.

Much sniffing of loaves and looks of general approval.

07:02 PM BST

And ITV's musical stinger going into each segment

Is Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien. I believe it was once posited that should anyone choose that or My Way on Desert Island Discs it was incontrovertible proof that the guest was a bona fide wrong ’un.

06:57 PM BST

And also for the All Blacks

New Zealand team guide

06:57 PM BST

Our experts' view of France's record and prospects

France team guide

06:52 PM BST

ITV has launched its World Cup coverage

And they have gone for punditry on its feet with Mark ‘Pougers’ Pougatch conversing with Jonny Wilkinson, Maggie Alphonsi and Brian O’Driscoll in front of lecterns and behind them a Paris roof-top vista complete with tricolor billowing gently and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

It’s 32C in the Stade de France where Bryan Habana and Sean Fitzpatrick are being questioned by Jill Douglas.

05:13 PM BST

Having a punt?

05:10 PM BST

Team news

France 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Gabin Villière; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (capt); 1 Reda Wardi, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Thibaud Flament, 6 François Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Paul Boudehent, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Arthur Vincent, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.

New Zealand 15 Beauden Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Mark Telea; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan De Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala; 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock; 6 Dalton Papali’i, 7 Sam Cane (capt),8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Referee Jaco Peyper (SA).

05:05 PM BST

Preview: The Force Invisible

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 10th Rugby World Cup followed by the opening match, the choice Pool A fixture between the hosts, France, and the three-time winners New Zealand. If there’s one thing we treasure more than an opening ceremony, it’s a French opening ceremony of such glorious, beguiling pseudery that it will plait our synapses as we try to keep up with the symbolism.

This one has been co-written by its leading man, the actor Jean Dujardin, who won the Oscar for his performance as George Valentin in the Artist. We are informed that he and his cast of 30 individuals who ‘embody France’s culture, as well as its art of living’ will break new ground, ‘taking the 80,000 fans at Stade de France and millions of TV viewers on a poetic and colourful journey, through a story of romance and brotherhood’. Sounds like a Dire Straits song.

After we have been entertained for more than long enough, Antoine Dupont and Sam Cane will lead out Les Bleus and the All Blacks and we can get the ball out ... at least after the haka, and its attendant, counter-productive, critical gibberish about how best to ‘counter’ it. France have been runners-up three times, twice to New Zealand in 1987 and 2011, but will always have the 1999 semi-final and 2007 quarter-final victories as lion days in the long history of French rugby. They also have the 40-25 victory from 2021 at this ground to give them confidence to add to all the love, a besotted Fabian Galthié is feeling.

“We’re getting into this match with the best France team,” the head coach said, making light of the absence of Jonathan Danty, Cyril Baille and Romain Ntamack. “We’re here to play, we’re happy to play. We love each other so much.”

“We don’t have a weight on our shoulders. We’re light, very light and very happy to play this game and start against New Zealand. There is an invisible force in this squad. What we tried to build is a team full of love for one another. It is something irrational and we will see it on Friday.”

Fifteen men, the power of love and an invisible force? Who can possibly stop them? The All Blacks have won all 31 group games they have played across nine World Cups. As a very wise man once sang:

When an irresistible invisible force such as you

Meets an old immovable object like me

You can bet just as sure as you live

Something’s gotta give, something’s gotta give, something’s gotta give

