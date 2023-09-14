France v Uruguay live: Underdogs give Rugby World Cup hosts a fright with two tries

Baltazar Amaya celebrates scoring Uruguay's second try - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

09:40 PM BST

71 min FRA 20 URU 12

France keep the ball in hand inside the opposition 22. But Uruguay front up in defence once again, and there appears no way through here for Les Bleues.

Eventually, Uruguay turn the ball over through an expert jackal, but the supporting player is not wise to the offload, and they lose the ball forwards. France scrum.

09:39 PM BST

69 min FRA 20 URU 12

France’s lineout has failed to fire all match, and they continue their torrid night’s travails with another dropped lineout - this time from Macalou of all people.

It may not hurt them against Uruguay, but they will have to do better against stauncher opposition.

09:37 PM BST

69 min FRA 20 URU 12

France go off the top of the lineout for the first time in a long time, but the expansive attack is snuffed out by a good drift defence from Los Teros, and all France can do is kick it away.

Fortunately for the French, Uruguay are ruled to be offside, and Jaminet sends the ball up-field for a lineout.

09:35 PM BST

66 min FRA 20 URU 12

Uruguay look good with the ball in hand as they go through the phases just inside the French half.

France eventually win the ball back as the ball comes loose from a Uruguayan maul.

No matter what the result is tonight, the crowd have got their money’s worth and then some.

Uruguay said they would turn up to play, and they more than surpassed expectations.

09:30 PM BST

62 min FRA 20 URU 12

After a couple of re-sets, it’s France’s turn to give one away with the replacement tight-head penalised for going to ground.

09:29 PM BST

60 min FRA 20 URU 12

France win a penalty against the head as the Uruguayan loose-head goes to ground.

Les Bleues opt for another scrum. It’s a good attacking opportunity here on the opposition five-metre line.

09:27 PM BST

58 min FRA 20 URU 12

France look as if they are lacking leadership after making some questionable decisions on their own penalty.

First they look to scrum from a kickable position. They then kick to the corner and look to go for the driving maul.

It looks as if they are reverting to their initial attacking tactics, but Uruguay show their defiance, holding the ball up to win the scrum.

09:24 PM BST

FRANCE TRY! 51 min FRA 20 URU 12

Just when Uruguay needed to retain their composure, they make a school boy error to let France back into it.

Etcheverry shapes to clear from inside his 22, but he rockets it into the back of his own player, and the ball ricochets backwards.

Mauvaka runs on to the bouncing ball and gathers smartly with one hand before flopping over the line.

Jaminet kicks the extras. Terrible timing for Uruguay.

09:20 PM BST

URUGUAY TRY! 51 min FRA 13 URU 12

Los Teros put the ball out the back to Amaya inside the French 22, and the full-back absolutely skins two French defenders to waltz over. A fantastic try!

Step up Etcheverry - the fly-half rediscovers his shooting boots and fires the conversion over from out wide.

Uruguay trail by just one point. What an incredible effort.

09:18 PM BST

51 min FRA 13 URU 5

France have unloaded their bench are perform well at the following scrum.

Uruguay retain the ball though and kick upfield, before France give away a penalty. Ill-discipline is killing their momentum here.

But speaking of momentum, Uruguay are in!

09:16 PM BST

49 min FRA 13 URU 5

France opt for the high bomb, and the ball breaks free to Bielle-Biarrey, who looks like he could be in in for a try on his World Cup debut.

But the play is called back for a knock on by France, who challenged well in the air. Scrum Uruguay.

It may not be pretty, but winning the aerial battle is one way for France to regain the upper hand in this contest.

09:14 PM BST

47 min FRA 13 URU 5

France win a penalty and opt for a long range kick at goal.

No more jouer from the French - it’s time to play test match rugby.

Uruguay will be buoyed by the decision though as it is a sure sign France are no longer confident in their set piece and instead wish to build scoreboard pressure.

But Jaminet pushes it wide and winces in frustration. The French body language says a thousand words.

09:11 PM BST

44 min FRA 13 URU 5

France win a penalty for Uruguay holding on, and they nudge it up the line to inside the 22.

But they make another, this time by failing to throw straight at the lineout, and Uruguay are given a let-off.

France then concede a penalty at the scrum, and Uruguay clear to inside the French half.

The camera pans to the non-playing French squad who look less than impressed. Dupont wears his regular neutral glare...

09:07 PM BST

43 min FRA 13 URU 5

Disappointment for Uruguay who lose the ball at the lineout.

This time France clear and make touch.

09:06 PM BST

40 min FRA 13 URU 5

The second-half is under way. Uruguay were out long before France and looking raring to go.

France take the kick-off inside their 22 and box kick clear.

But the ball stays in and Uruguay counter. Full-back Amaya runs a great shoulder line to carve through, and France are at sixes and sevens as they chase back.

Los Teros swing it wide but knock-on. They were playing under advantage though due to France slowing the ball down at the ruck, and they will have another bite at the cherry.

08:58 PM BST

Sean Fitzpatrick's verdict on "clumsy" yellow card:

Galthié will be looking at this and saying we don’t need this. That was purely clumsy. No attempt to wrap his arm. It brought Uruguay back into the game.

08:52 PM BST

40 min FRA 13 URU 5

Moefana crashes the ball up in midfield as France play from the base of the scrum.

But they concede another penalty, and Uruguay kick it out. They have survived the late onslaught unscathed.

Many would have written off Uruguay before the start of this game - this reporter certainly did - but with 40 minutes gone, Los Teros have gone toe-to-toe with the World Cup favourites and are very much still in this game.

I can only imagine what Galthié‘s half-time team talk will be like. Hell hath no fury...

The half-time scores are France 13- 5 Uruguay.

08:48 PM BST

39 min FRA 13 URU 5

France look to play the cross-field kick with huge numbers on the overlap.

It’s the wrong call though from Hastoy, and the kick goes dead.

The ball comes back for a French scrum on the five-metre line.

08:46 PM BST

37 min FRA 13 URU 5

France clear back up-field and have a lineout in the Uruguay 22.

They are also back to a full complement as Taififenua returns from the sin-bin.

Le Bleus drive the ball forward and are camped on the Uruguay line playing under advantage. This does not bode well for the underdogs...

08:45 PM BST

TRY DISALLOWED

Tomas Inciarte is ruled to have taken out the French defender with a blocking line that allowed Etcheverry to go through.

Ben O’Keeffe explains the nuances of this to Los Teros captain Vilaseca who looks a little bemused.

Unfortunately for him, the referee is correct. O’Keeffe is in fact a qualified ophthalmologist, so forget making jokes about his eyesight...

08:41 PM BST

TRY URUGUAY! 33 min FRA 13 URU 5

The ball goes out the back to fly-half Etcheverry who ghosts through a gap to score! Unbelievable scenes here in Lille.

But heartbreak for Uruguay. The referee is going upstairs, and it looks like the try will be disallowed...

Uruguay's fly-half Felipe Etcheverry goes over but the try is disallowed - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

08:39 PM BST

31 min FRA 13 URU 5 - card remains a yellow

France have a scrum on their 22 after a good attacking set from Uruguay.

But Uruguay win a scrum penalty - win a scrum penalty! Their first of the night.

The referee goes upstairs and the yellow card for Taofifenua remains a yellow card - the mitigation is that their is a second tackler who forced Arata to drop in height.

It looks like he might have got away with one there...

This remained a yellow 🟨✅pic.twitter.com/8wChEOcD6Y — Telegraph Rugby (@TelegraphRugby) September 14, 2023

08:36 PM BST

28 min FRA 13 URU 5

Arata is caught in the head again here, but this time he is clearly going down and the referee waives play on.

The French must be careful though. They may be playing a second-choice side, but they will not want to lose any players for their upcoming group games due to moment of madness tonight.

08:33 PM BST

27 min FRA 13 URU 5

The ref is opting for a yellow card for Romain Taofifenua, but it looks as if it could well be elevated to a red.

The big second row clearly makes an effort to lower his body height with Arata going down, but the French player appears to catch him in the head with an elbow which could be deemed “always illegal”.

It’s a tough call - the brains in the bunker will now decide Taofifenua’s fate.

08:31 PM BST

28 min FRA 13 URU 5

Santiago Arata is walloped in a tackle, and it looks on first view like head contact has been made. It is being reviewed...

08:30 PM BST

26 min FRA 13 URU 5

France give a penalty at the scrum - seemingly for an early shove - and Uruguay clear to just outside their 22.

08:29 PM BST

24 min FRA 13 URU 5

France look to drive over. But Uruguay again show their feistiness at the maul, locking onto the ball and managing to hold it up.

Uruguay have another scrum. They will need to get it out quickly here...

08:28 PM BST

22 min FRA 13 URU 5

Uruguay kick upfield and there’s a dangerous looking counter-attack from France through Bielle-Biarrey and Macalou.

But Uruguay perform a textbook choke tackle, with scrumhalf Santiago Arata straddling the maul like a spider monkey to hold the ball up.

At the scrum though, Uruguay buckle and give away a penalty. France have a lineout five metres out.

08:25 PM BST

20 min FRA 13 URU 5

But France give a penalty away for hands in the ruck.

They look comfortable with the ball in hand, but coach Fabien Galthié would no doubt prefer clinicality from his side over racy offloads.

Uruguay clear to half-way. They are then penalised for not throwing straight at the lineout, but France then concede at the scrum. A far from illustrious passage of play...

08:22 PM BST

17 min FRA 13 URU 5

France win a free-kick at the first scrum for Uruguay lifting the brake foot.

Such is their confidence at the set piece that they opt for another scrum. This time they play away from the base and work they ball forward to halfway with some neat offloading.

08:20 PM BST

16 min FRA 13 URU 5

Uruguay turnover off the kick-off and have a chance on the France 22.

But a poor pass from hooker Pujadas leads to a knock-on, and France have a scrum from which to clear their lines.

08:19 PM BST

14 min FRA 13 URU 5

France are keeping the ball in hand and look dangerous.

Big second row Taofifenua even opts for an audacious through-the-legs offload that somehow goes to hand.

Uruguay are caught offside once again, and this time Les Bleus opt for posts.

Jaminet nudges over.

08:16 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 10 min FRA 10 URU 5

And they do.

Lucu peels right off the back of the scrum and puts pace on the ball. Yoram Moefana runs hard to hold the defence, and the ball goes behind to Antoine Hastoy who has a simple run-in.

Jaminet adds the extras, and France take back the lead.

Melvyn Jaminet kicks a conversion - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

08:14 PM BST

8 min FRA 3 URU 5

France look to strike back immediately with Maxime Lucu showing off his footwork to dance through.

Uruguay give away a penalty beneath their sticks for offside, and France opt for the scrum. Clear intent shown.

They will look to use their attacking platform to score first phase.

08:11 PM BST

TRY URUGUAY! 6 min FRA 3 URU 5

Try Uruguay!

Los Teros have a lineout on halfway and look to play for the first time.

They show some good shape with centre Vilaseca running a good line.

The ball comes back to fly-half Felipe Etchverry who puts in a pin-point cross-field kick to Freitas. The winger volleys it before gathering to score.

Unfortunately Etchverry’s kicking off the tee does not look so convincing as he hoicks one off to the left.

Uruguay lead - who would have thought it!

08:07 PM BST

3 min FRA 3 URU 0

Jaminet makes no mistake and France take the lead.

We are so used to seeing Thomas Ramos’ metronomic boot, but Jaminet has previously boasted a 92 per cent success rate at international level. Not a bad understudy to rope in.

08:06 PM BST

2 min FRA 0 URU 0

France will look to put the squeeze on early. And they do.

Loose head prop Mateo Sanguinetti is judged to have dropped his bind.

France have a chance to go ahead.

08:04 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 URU 0

And we’re off! France get us under way and look to compete.

The ball comes forward off Melvyn Jaminet’s arm and Uruguay have an early scrum just outside their 22.

08:02 PM BST

Uruguay anthem

The Uruguayans look pumped up and ready to go with a handful of players belting out the anthem.

The tracksuits are off, and we should be under way imminently!

The players of Uruguay sing their national anthem - Getty Images/David Ramos

08:00 PM BST

The Anthems verdict:

That’s more like it! Gone is the morning assembly squeak. Le Marseillais echoes throughout the arena. That will put a smile on French faces.

07:59 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams are out on the pitch, and the anthems are imminent.

Few incidences so far this tournament have generated as much controversy as the children’s choirs, which have now been unceremoniously dropped.

Let’s see how things pan out tonight with the new look outfit...

07:57 PM BST

Bielle-Biarrey skips university exams to play

Louis Bielle-Biarrey is setting aside university exams to become France’s youngest Rugby World Cup player.

Bielle-Biarrey is supposed to be studying at the moment for university mid-term exams in business management and administration but has put them on hold to take part in France’s World Cup tilt.

The flying winger is 20 years old and 87 days, younger by two months than Romain Ntamack was at the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking about his mindset going into tonight’s clash, Bielle-Biarrey said: “Everyone’s been really nice to me, which obviously helps me to do well in training and be in good condition for the match.

“I’m going into this match with a lot of enthusiasm, and the desire to enjoy myself.”

07:53 PM BST

Uruguay's not-so-secret weapon

Even with 12 changes, most of these French names will be familiar to any Six Nations viewer.

On the Uruguay side, however, the one to watch is the man at No 9, Santiago Arata, who will be well known to France’s troops this evening.

Arata starts at scrum-half for Castres in the Top 14, with reports across the Channel suggesting that Toulouse are debating making a move should Antoine Dupont head for a post-World Cup sabbatical. Arata will be Uruguay’s beating heart.

07:51 PM BST

France team manager Rafael Ibanez gives his two cents:

We know for Uruguay we have eight new players coming in. The key message is to play as a team. Hopefully we will be better than last week in terms of holding onto the ball and being able to play in different areas. What really mattes is the togetherness. We know we have to stay focused. Our concertation will be very important. The key message to the boys was keep going guys. We know we are going well, but it’s just long way to this competition. The second game is important to us.

07:45 PM BST

Jelonch proud to lead France after fighting back from injury

Anthony Jelonch has said captaining France at a home World Cup is a “huge source of proud” after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury just seven months.

The 27-year-old flanker admits he had doubts about whether he would make the World Cup following his ACL injury sustained against Scotland in the Six Nations in February.

“I’m already very happy to be back,” he told the BBC. “I had my doubts at the start of my rehab, but I knew I had six months.

“I worked very hard in those six months and gave myself the chance to come back.

“To return as captain is a huge source of pride and I’ll do everything I can to lead my team-mates to victory.”

07:41 PM BST

And also for Uruguay

Uruguay team guide

07:37 PM BST

Our experts' view of France's record and prospects

France team guide

07:35 PM BST

The Fabien Galthié fans are in the building

Despite his pedigree as a coach and former player, France boss Fabien Galthié is perhaps best known for his iconic glasses.

Clearly they’ve developed something of a cult following...

07:21 PM BST

The Teams

07:18 PM BST

...and now Uruguay

Starting XV

1 Mateo Sanguinetti

2 Guillermo Pujadas

3 Ignacio Peculo

4 Felipe Aliaga

5 Manuel Leindekar

6 Manuel Ardao

7 Santiago Civetta

8 Manuel Diana

9 Santiago Arata

10 Felipe Etcheverry

11 Nicolas Freitas

12 Andres Vilaseca (c)

13 Tomas Inciarte

14 Bautista Basso

15 Baltazar Amaya

Replacements:

16 Facundo Gattas

17 Matias Benitez

18 Reinaldo Piussi

19 Ignacio Dotti

20 Lucas Bianchi

21 Carlos Deus

22 Agustin Ormaechea

23 Felipe Berchesi

07:16 PM BST

The teams - starting with France

Starting XV

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

2 Pierre Bourgarit

3 Dorian Aldegheri

4 Cameron Woki

5 Romain Taofifenua

6 Paul Boudehent

7 Sekou Macalou

8 Anthony Jelonch (C)

9 Maxime Lucu

10 Antoine Hastoy

11 Gabin Villière

12 Yoram Moefana

13 Arthur Vincent

14 Louis Bielle-Biarrey

15 Melvyn Jaminet

Replacements:

16 Peato Mauvaka

17 Reda Wardi

18 Sipili Falatea

19 Bastien Chalureau

20 Thibaud Flament

21 Francois Cros

22 Baptiste Couilloud

23 Thomas Ramos

07:07 PM BST

Uruguay lay down the gauntlet

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup Pool A clash between hosts France and underdogs Uruguay at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

France come in to the fixture at the top of the pool having beaten New Zealand in an historic opening night clash in front of a sold out Stade de France.

Fabien Galthié‘s side will look to put on a show for the home crowd tonight but will keep one eye on Italy as the only remaining team that could pose a threat to their first pool stage clean sweep in 20 years.

With that in mind, Galthié has made 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated the All Blacks, with only second row Cameron Woki, wing Gabin Villiere and outside centre Yoram Moefana retained.

No 8 Anthony Jelonch captains the side in his first match in nearly seven months after rupturing his ACL during the Six Nations. Meanwhile, winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey becomes France’s youngest World Cup player at 20 years and 87 days, eclipsing Romain Ntamack’s record.

Uruguay get their tournament under way from the unexpected starting point of leading New Zealand in Pool A on points difference. How long that will last is another matter...

Four years ago, Los Teros shocked the world by beating Fiji 30-27 in one of the tournament’s big upsets. Tonight, 11 survivors from the 2019 campaign line up in the starting XV as Uruguay go in search of their fourth World Cup victory.

Five of the matchday 23 play their club rugby in France, including Castres scrumhalf Santiago Arata, who has recovered from a broken hand in May to start his first test since November 2021.

Los Teros’ main goal in the pool is to beat Italy and Namibia to seal direct qualification for the next World Cup, but winger Ignacio Facciolo said they will also take the fight to France and New Zealand.

“We do not rule out the France and New Zealand games,” Facciolo said. “We are going to play them as equals and we are going to go out and win. Uruguay will never give up a game as a lost cause.”

France hooker Pierre Bourgarit also emphasises that Les Bleues will be taking the fixture seriously. “I want to give it my all. We know full well that Uruguay are a strong team who will rely on the fundamentals of the game,” he said.

“They also have some very good players at the back. They have enough collective experience. That’s why we’re not taking this match lightly. We want to play a full, serious match.”