France v Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates

Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting against hosts France at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Although they’re heavy underdogs Esteban Meneses’ side has plenty of quality in their squad and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago. They’ve set their sights on a third place finish in Pool A and a shock victory over France would make that goal more achieveable.

In contrast, Fabien Galthie’s team are among the favourites for the tournament especially after producing a superb first showing against New Zealand at the Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A. Galthie is resting most of his regular starters for this fixture, due to the short turnaround from that opening clash and with Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.

Follow all the action from Stade Pierre Mauroy below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest France vs Uruguay tips here:

France vs Uruguay live

France host Uruguay in a Pool A clash live on ITV4

Fabien Galthie rings in the changes after France’s opening win versus New Zealand

Uruguay are playing their first match of the tournament

20:04 , Imogen Ainsworth

KICK OFF France 0-0 Uruguay

And they’re underway in Lille! There is an early knock on from Sekou Macalou however and we’ll have a scrum barely a minute into the game.

20:01 , Imogen Ainsworth

Here are the anthems!

A poignant moment of reflection for the victims of the tragedies in Libya and Morocco before the anthems start.

Speaking of anthems, they sound much improved compared to those that were played during the first weekend!

19:52 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ten minutes until kick off!

Not long to go now, France will no doubt have confidence in their chances, but can Uruguay disrupt proceedings? Only time will tell!

19:19 , Imogen Ainsworth

The scrum-half battle

Uruguay’s Santiago Arata currently plays for French Top14 side Castres.

Stade Toulousain, the club of France’s first-choice scrum-half Antoine Dupont who has been rested this evening, have been reported to have shown an interest in signing Arata.

Story continues

Tonight’s match-up between Arata and France’s Lucu is a key battle to watch out for.

An additional four players from the Uruguay team play their club rugby in France: Nicolas Freitas and Andrés Vilaseca (Vannes), Manuel Leindekar (Bayonne) and Agustin Ormaechea (Nice).

19:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Past form

The two countries haven’t faced each other since the 1960s when a France XV team took to the field and have never played a full international fixture against each other until today.

France go into the match as the home side, among the World Cup favourites, and 14 places above Uruguay in the world rankings.

Uruguay however caused an upset at last RWC in 2019 when they beat Fiji, who were nine places above them at the time, 30-27.

France are currently on a four-match winning streak after beating New Zealand on the opening night in Paris while Uruguay have won one out of their last five.

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

18:50 , Luke Baker

France began their World Cup with victory over New Zealand at a rocking Stade de France last Friday. Here’s Luke Baker’s report from a memorable night in Paris:

Pressure can do strange things to teams. Even the best in the world can suddenly struggle to execute the most basic skills under the burden of expectation. On a night when a raucous, febrile Stade de France crowd more than did their part, their heroes on the field often failed to do theirs – certainly in the swashbuckling, free-flowing manner we have become accustomed to over the past few years.

Yet somehow, someway, and even with the talismanic Antoine Dupont kept quiet, France emerged comfortably victorious against New Zealand. Barring some catastrophe or act of God in their remaining group games against the overmatched trio of Italy, Namibia and Uruguay, they can now safely start turning their focus to a quarter-final.

This 27-13 win won’t live in the memory for the quality of performance – in fact, at times, especially in the first half, Les Bleus bore no resemblance to the dynamic, efficient, ruthless machine that Fabien Galthie has created during this four-year cycle – but perhaps their grinding victory was simply a sign of the true champions they are.

Maybe the most eagerly-anticipated Rugby World Cup opener since South Africa vs Australia in 1995 was never destined to be a carnival of high-class rugby but the fact it ended with the All Blacks’ first-ever pool-stage defeat, after 31 straight wins dating back to 1987, speaks to what Les Bleus are now capable of.

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

Uruguay team news

18:40 , Luke Baker

Scrum half Santiago Arata starts for Uruguay having been a doubt for the tournament with a hand injury, with the Castres playmaker a star of Esteban Meneses’s side.

Andres Vilaseca captains Los Teros eight years after older brother Santiago led them at the 2015 tournament, while the centre is one of 11 survivors of the 2019 World Cup picked to start.

Uruguay XV: Mateo Sanguinetti, Guillermo Pujadas, Ignacio Peculo; Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Leindekar; Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana; Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry; Nicolas Freitas, Andres Vilaseca (capt.), Tomas Inciarte, Bautista Basso; Baltazar Amaya.

Replacements: Facundo Gattas, Matias Benitez, Reinaldo Piussi, Ignacio Dotti, Lucas Binachi, Carlos Deus; Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi.

France team news

18:30 , Luke Baker

France have received a major fitness boost with Anthony Jelonch able to return after tearing his ACL earlier in the year. Jelonch captains a new-look side from No 8, with lock Cameron Woki, centre Yoram Moefana and wing Gabin Villiere the only three players to retain their starting spots from the win over New Zealand.

Cyril Baille and Jonathan Danty remain absent due to injury, and are the only two members of Fabien Galthie’s 33-man squad yet to feature in a matchday 23.

France XV: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Dorian Aldegheri; Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua; Paul Boudehent, Sekou Macalou, Anthony Jelonch (capt.); Maxime Lucu, Antoine Hastoy; Gabin Villiere, Yoram Moefana, Arthur Vincent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Melvyn Jaminet.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros; Baptiste Couilloud, Thomas Ramos.

When is France vs Uruguay and how can I watch it?

18:20 , Luke Baker

When is France vs Uruguay?

France vs Uruguay is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 September at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Is France vs Uruguay on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

18:11 , Luke Baker

Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting with hosts France.

Fabien Galthie’s side, among the favourites for the tournament, produced a solid first showing against New Zealand at a febrile Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A.

Galthie has elected to rest most of his regular starters for this fixture, with a short turnaround from that curtain-raiser and Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.

But Esteban Meneses has plenty of quality in his squad, and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is France vs Uruguay on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

France vs Uruguay

18:10 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of France vs Uruguay, the first of the second round of pool matches at this Rugby World Cup.

Les Bleus got things going on opening night with a stirring win over the All Blacks at a febrile Stade de France, while this is heavy underdogs Uruguay’s first game of the tournament.

Stick with us for full live coverage of the contest.