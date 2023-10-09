France v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: when is it, how to watch

Antoine Dupont has been given the all clear to resume full contact training in the build-up to Saturdays quarter-final against South Africa - ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

What a clash of the titans! Rugby World Cup favourites France against highly-fancied South Africa, the reigning champions and the hosts now have the world’s best player, Antoine Dupont, back in full contact raining and available to play despite undergoing surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone only a fortnight ago.

France made it through Pool A, which included New Zealand, with four wins from four and finished top, ensuring they faced the second-placed team in Pool B, South Africa. The Springboks’ only defeat in their group was to Ireland.

When is it?

France v South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals is on Sunday, October 15. The game kicks off at 8pm (BST), 9pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade de France, Saint Denis

Capacity: 80,023

This stadium was built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since, as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on February 7, 1998, when Philippe Bernat-Salles and the late Christophe Dominici both crossed the whitewash in a 24-17 defeat of England.

Who is the referee?

The referee for this quarter-final is yet to be confirmed.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. The France v South Africa quarter-final match will be on ITV 1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match are already sold out but other games might be available and can be be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

What is the France team news?

By Ben Coles

Antoine Dupont has been given the green light by his surgeon to resume training with France, putting the captain in contention to play in Sunday’s quarter-final against South Africa in Paris.

Dupont met with the surgeon who operated on his face two weeks ago and was given permission on Monday to return to contact work with France.

The news completes a remarkable turnaround for the scrum-half after he fractured his face in a tackle from Namibia’s Johan Deysel back on Sept 21, prompting initial concerns over whether he would be able to feature again in the tournament.

Dupont as a result of the injury missed France’s final pool game, a comfortable 60-7 win over Italy in Lyon last Friday with Maxime Lucu starting at scrum-half in Dupont’s absence.

Speaking on Saturday, France assistant coach Karim Ghezal spoke positively about Dupont’s ongoing recovery process.

“His physical qualities are impressive,” Ghezal said. “He’s worked hard physically, done a lot of running, a lot of speed work. Those are his strong points. Physically, he hasn’t lost much in the week he’s been off, quite the opposite in fact. Physically, he’s in great shape.”

Dupont’s return will be a huge boost for France against the Springboks, having already welcomed back Antoine Jelonch and Cyril Baille during the pool stages. Julien Marchand, the France hooker, is however still recovering from a hamstring injury and may not feature on Sunday, with France instead potentially using the combination of Peato Mauvaka and Pierre Bourgarit.

“As for Julien [Marchand], we’re waiting to see how he progresses and we hope to see him back playing in the tournament,” Ghezal added. “As long as he’s with us, that means we’re counting on him for the games ahead. After that, we’ll give it a couple of days and see how he is. He’s been running. I’ll be told on Monday or Tuesday whether he’s fit.”

The scrum-half’s return is also a huge positive for the tournament as a whole, with Dupont regarded as the world’s best player and the face of the Rugby World Cup in France.

Daan Human, South Africa’s scrum coach, suggested that even the Springboks would be happy to see Dupont on the field.

“World Cups are about getting the best players from all countries in the world on the pitch, so hopefully he will be on the field for them so the world can see one of the best players in the world.”

France’s Pool A results

South Africa’s Pool B results

Best of the latest odds

France: 3/1

Ireland: 3/1

South Africa: 7/2

New Zealand: 7/2

England: 16/1

Wales: 28/1

Argentina: 50/1

Fiji: 80/1

