France v South Africa live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

France's fly-half Matthieu Jalibert (L) breaks through a tackle - Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

09:04 PM BST

44 min FRA 22 SA 19

South Africa kick to touch, then on come the bomb squad. Interestingly, the Springboks have changed both their half-backs, bringing on de Klerk and Pollard.

09:04 PM BST

42 min FRA 22 SA 19

France are in full flight again after winning a brilliant turnover through Ollivon in midfield. The throw a brace of good offloads, first from Jelonch and then Mauvaka, before Fickou charges down the right touchline. As they come back the other way, Penaud makes a rare mistake and knocks on. South Africa scrum just outside their own 22. That one’s not going anywhere.

09:02 PM BST

40 min FRA 22 SA 19

With play back under way and seven minutes left on the Etzebeth yellow, SOuth Africa have a scrum on their own 10. As the two front rows collide, the guttural screams from both sides are enough to send shivers down the spine. The ball squirts out in is knocked on by France before Kolbe hoists to touch.

09:00 PM BST

Etzebeth card remains yellow

Ben O’Keefe explains his reasoning to Siya Kolisi, but sadly we can’t here as Maggie Alphonsi on commentary is speaking over him, saying “you can’t really here what Ben O’Keefe is saying...”

08:53 PM BST

South African bodies pile up as Cyril Baille scores

South Africa's fly-half Manie Libbok looks up in disbelief after Baille scores - AFP/Miguel Medina

08:44 PM BST

40 min FRA 22 SA 19

Ramos lines up another shot at goal from around 40 metres out to the left-hand side.

He bisects the uprights, and France going into the break with their noses in front.

08:44 PM BST

TMO dangerous tackle review

It’s for head-on-head from Etzebeth on Antonio - two huge men coming together. There is clearly direct contact with force. But in Etzebeth’s favour, he is lowering his body height, and there is a late change of direction from Antonio. The 6 foot 9 inch second row goes to the bunker for the decision to be reviewed.

Eben Etzebeth (left) is sent to the bunker - AP/Aurelien Morissard

08:42 PM BST

39 min FRA 19 SA 19

Steven Kitshoff’s enthusiasm at the breakdown is getting the better of him here, and he gives away his third penalty. The South African prop is an impeccable operator at the breakdown, but he is struggling to get on the right side of Ben O’Keefe.

08:40 PM BST

37 min FRA 19 SA 19

South Africa’s gamble plays off. Malherbe piles through Cyril Baille to win the penalty, but the Springbok’s fail to hit touch thanks to some smart touchline awareness from Bielle-Biarrey. South Africa then kick to touch on half-way - around where they would have kicked to had they kicked the original mark...but that wouldn’t have been as much fun.

08:38 PM BST

35 min FRA 19 SA 19

After a couple of re-sets and a quick word from the referee, the ball comes out. France kick down the line for Willemse to call the mark. Bizarrely, South Africa have called for a scrum off the mark inside their own 22. Presumably this is a psychological ploy. South Africa must think they have the better of the French ion the scrum. Let’s see.

08:36 PM BST

33 min FRA 12 SA 19

After playing a cross-kick to Du Toit, South Africa move back in-field. The ball comes loose, and for a moment it looks like it will sit up for Libbok who is behind the French defence, but the fly-half knocks on. France scrum just outside their own 22. France prop Antonio is lobbying the referee over opposite number Kitshoff’s scrummaging technique. Let’s see if his diplomacy pays dividends.

08:34 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 29 min FRA 19 SA 19

France suck everyone in by suggesting they will look to drive before pass the ball to Mauvaka who is wrapping around. He charges through thew guts of the Springbok defence. After a couple of carries, Baille gets his hands on the ball and lunges over the line with a pick-and-go.

Ramos kicks the conversion, and the scores are all level once again.

08:32 PM BST

28 min FRA 12 SA 19

France use the blindside well and get in behind the Springbok defence. Penaud chips ahead and the bounce is akward for the Springboks. Off the next phase of play, Dupont puts through another lethal chip behind which sits up just short of the line. All Kolbe can do is dive on it to give France a line-out.

08:29 PM BST

TRY SOUTH AFRICA! 25 min FRA 12 SA 19

Etzebeth charges up to sack Dupont and force the ball loose. The ball spills out and is passed to Kriel, who squeezes through an inch-perfect grubber for Kolbe to run onto. The ball sits up perfectly for the winger at full flight, and there is nothing France can do to get back. There’s a quick TMO check for a possible knock-on, but the try is ruled good.

Libbok’s kick is good from out left, and South Africa reclaim the lead. End-to-end stuff simply does not do it justice.

South Africa's Jesse Kriel squeezes through an inch-perfect grubber kick - EPA/Yoan Valat

08:24 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 21 min FRA 12 SA 12

France are moving the ball with venom. They break down the left-hand blindside at first before crashing into midfield through Danty. As they come back the other way, they win a penalty for South Africa going off their feet at the ruck. Du Pont goes quickly, catching South Africa Rip van Winkle, and whisks a miss-pass to Mauvaka. The powerful hooker crashes over into the right corner.

As Ramos steps up to kick, Kolbe, amazingly, has the speed to charge it down. Oh my word! How significant that moment could prove.

What a game so far.

08:21 PM BST

TRY SOUTH AFRICA! 17 min FRA 7 SA 12

Off the line-out, South Africa move the ball first left, with Arendse making a bust. Willemse then hoists up a high cross-field kick which causes chaos for France, and the ball ends up in the hands of De Allende.

The big centre charges down field and is brought down five metres out from the line. After South Africa recycle, De Allende gets the ball at first receiver and throws a dummy before going over.

This time, Libbok’s kick is poor, so it will just be a five point lead.

08:18 PM BST

15 min FRA 7 SA 7

Ramos’ kick falls a yard or so short and is watch closely by Willemse. South Africa kick back, then a scrum-capped Dupont puts in one of his trademark low box-kicks to get the Springboks back-pedaling. Reinach is brilliant under pressure and fields the ball before on his own line before South Africa look to run it back out. They win a penalty for Danty going off his feet at the breakdown and clear for a line-out on halfway.

South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi (R) attempts to charge down a kick from France's scrum-half and captain Antoine Dupont - AFP/Franck Fife

08:16 PM BST

15 min FRA 7 SA 7

Off the line-out, Kitshoff is penalised for coming in the side of the ruck, and Ramos points for the sticks. He’s on half-way and about eight metres from the left touchline. This will be a tremendous effort if he makes it.

08:15 PM BST

13 min FRA 7 SA 7

The scrum is in complete deadlock, but South Africa manage to hook the ball back and clear up to half way for a French line-out.

08:13 PM BST

11 min FRA 7 SA 7

It’s been the most breath-taking starts to a rugby match that I, or the commentary team, can remember. After a French attack back the other way, the ball goes to ground, and we have our first scrum of the game. This is an area both sides pride themselves in. Let’s see how they get on.

08:11 PM BST

SOUTH AFRICA TRY! 9 min FRA 7 SA 7

South Africa strike back! Duane Vermeulen wins a turnover in midfield, and South Africa hoist a box kick into the air.

The chase is good from the Springboks, who put pressure on Fickou, forcing the ball to bounce free. Arendse is wise to it and pounces on the bouncing ball. He then shows his pace to tear away from Ramos and dive into the corner.

Libbok then lines one up and show Ramos that two can play at that game. He skewers an excellent conversion from the corner.

The scores are level.

08:09 PM BST

6 min FRA 7 SA 0

France are on again here, and they are playing irresistibly.

Mauvaka bursts up the middle and is tearing up the field. France then ship it left, with Dupont floating it over the top, and they gallop down the touchline. They move in-field and are camped inches from the South Africa line, but Etzebeth steps in with a moment of experimental genius.

The big second row reads the miss-pass, and hooks his mitt around the ball to swat it backwards. South Africa clear their lines.

08:06 PM BST

FRANCE TRY! 4 min FRA 7 SA 0

France strike first, and it all stems from a brilliant line-out drive. They role forward like a steam train, with Antonio leading the charge. As it goes to ground, France have numbers on the blindside and show quick hands to flick it across to Cyril Baille. The big prop dives into the right corner.

Ramos secures an excellent conversion from the touchline, and France lead by 7.

08:04 PM BST

2 min FRA 0 SA 0

It’s almost brilliant from France and Dupont. First they chip in midfield for Jalibert to chase and regather. Off the breakdown, upont spots some space in the left corner and chips over. The chase is on, and the ball looks like it might just hold up for Bielle-Biarrey, but Willemse just wins the foot race for the Springboks. He shows the presence of mind to paddle the ball in-field, and it rolls dead. South AFrica clear their lines.

08:02 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 SA 0

Ben O’Keefe blows his whistle, and the last of the World Cup finals is under-way.

South Africa kick centrally compete, but France gather. Dupont belts it down-field, and South Africa play around half-way. They then hoist it into the air and it’s well-taken by Ramos.

08:00 PM BST

Plenty of South Africans in attendance

Siya Kolisi belts out his country’s national anthem, looking up to the heavens with his eyes closed. Breathtaking scenes. It all looks great until the sound comes in picks up his singing voice. Let’s just say it left a lot to be desired...

07:57 PM BST

A rousing performance from the French

There’s a certain degree of static on the audio feed, but I think that’s just due to the deafening decibel count in the stadium!

07:56 PM BST

The teams are out

The atmosphere appears absolutely electric inside the Stade de France. After a moment’s silence for the conflict in Israel and Gaza, it’s time for the anthems. First up: France.

07:55 PM BST

The battle of the kickers

South Africa have been in fine form this tournament, sweeping past all before them except for a splendid Ireland outfit.

But if there is one clear weakness that has dogged them throughout the World Cup, it is their goal-kicking. The Springboks travelled to France with Mannie Libbok as their first choice fly-half as World Cup-winning 10 Handre Pollard was recovering from injury.

Libbok’s kicking came under close scrutiny after the Ireland game, in which several missed opportunities helped Andy Farrell’s side to clinch victory. And when Malcolm Marx’s tournament was ended due to injury, Pollard was drafted back into the squad.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has placed his faith in Libbok tonight. Whether his gamble proves a wise one remains to be seen.

“In Thomas Ramos [France have] got one of the best clutch goal-kickers in world rugby,” said John Barclay in ITV’s commentary. “I love the fact that Rassie Erasmus has chosen Mannie Libbok. His goal kicking will be a concern though as his percentage isn’t fantastic.”

07:47 PM BST

Medical advice was 'strictly followed' on Dupont injury, says France team manager Raphael Ibanez

We strictly followed the surgeons advice, and then Antoine trained pretty well. He’s a top player and has a big influence on his team-mates. That’s why he is playing tonight We go for a very tight game. The plan will be we have to take any scoring opportunity. This is World Cup stage, and this is what it’s all about.

07:44 PM BST

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber: 'We have to execute'

We had two weeks to prepare for it and our preparation has been good. But it’s always tough when you play the host nation a World Cup quarter-final.

We must be accurate. We’ve obviously got some plans up our sleeve. The key thing for us is to execute those the plans.

07:40 PM BST

Dupont receives a rapturous reception at the Stade de France

After a race against time to prove his fitness, Antoine Dupont emerges from the tunnel to a rapturous reception from the Parisian crowd, clutching the headguard that has proven to be his safety blanket this past week. What a night for France’s talisman, in the biggest match of his career to date, with a potential semi-final against England at the same stadium to come next weekend.

07:38 PM BST

Thierry Dusautoir believes what happened to France's failure in 2007 will not repeat this time around

Besides England’s 2015 humiliation, France’s 2007 campaign takes the silver medal as the most disappointing effort from a World Cup host – in spite of their eventual semi-final,” writes Charles Richardson.

But Thierry Dusautoir, who won 80 caps for France across a nine-year period, believes the lessons of 2007 have been learnt and that, on a psychological level, this French side is the best prepared and most resilient of all time – two attributes that, historically, would not have been uttered in the same sphere as Les Bleus. “What happened to us in 2007 won’t happen again,” the 41-year-old tells Telegraph Sport. “We only experienced the tournament together, internally in 2007. We didn’t have much contact with the outside world. This year, with William Servat, Fabien Galthié and Raphaël Ibañez on the coaching team, they have understood what happened in 2007 and in other World Cups and learnt the lessons.

READ CHARLES’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DUSAUTOIR HERE

07:30 PM BST

The stadium is bouncing in Paris

07:28 PM BST

Rassie Erasmus plays South Africa’s villain so rest of Springboks can go under the radar

“Rassie Erasmus’s activity on X (formerly Twitter) is well documented and has landed him in hot water resulting in suspensions; the Nic Berry video during the Lions series, criticising referees after defeats to Ireland and France last November,” writes Ben Coles.

Those comments, while overstepping the mark and rightly punished, however serve a purpose. There is no heat on either Nienaber or the team. The focus falls solely on Erasmus’s posts, even who he follows on social media. France this week were the latest side to cop some flak, accused in a press conference by Erasmus of simulation when on the receiving end of high tackles.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

07:23 PM BST

Dupont holding a scrum cap

Ever since it was confirmed that Antoine Dupont could return to the field this World Cup, speculation has swirled about whether he would have to wear any form of protective gear.

Rumour percolated of a potential Imanol Harinordoquy-style mask, but it seems France’s captain might have opted for a scrum cap instead. I’m not sure how that will protect his cheekbone, but he is clutching it in the warm-up.

07:16 PM BST

Technical Issues resolved

It looks like we’re back. Not sure what happened there, but perhaps there will be some explanation soon.

07:16 PM BST

Technical Issues

It looks like ITV’s feed has gone down. Hopefully they’ll be back up and running soon!

07:15 PM BST

Dusautoir warns of Springbok physical threat

Former French captain Thierry Dusautoir - AFP/Franck Fife

Former France captain Thierry Dusautoir fears the hosts’ bid for a first world title could be damaged by South Africa even if Les Bleus overcome the world champions tonight.

The French had to face one of Ireland or the Springboks at Stade de France in the last eight, and the former flanker thinks the top-ranked Irish would have been preferable given the physicality of the South Africans.

“I think that France have all the weapons to win against South Africa,” said the 41-year-old, who captained France in their 2011 World Cup final loss to New Zealand.

“Maybe I would have preferred Ireland, not because they are a weaker team, but because it would be less physical than playing South Africa.

“If we win this game, we’d still have two more games to play to be able to be champions. So it’s going to be hard and maybe there will be a high cost.”

06:56 PM BST

Who is the referee?

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand). This is a first Rugby World Cup quarter-final as referee for the New Zealander.

However, it is the 34-year-old’s second tournament, having taken charge of three pool games as the youngest on-field official four years in Japan.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

06:53 PM BST

Carnival atmosphere before kick-off

A Springboks fan enjoying the pre-match atmosphere in Paris - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

French fans dress up to soak up the atmosphere - Getty Images/Warren Little

The atmosphere is building in the French capital and the stadium itself - Getty Images/Warren Little

Fans of France wearing fancy dress pose ahead of the quarter-final clash - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

The Springboks fans have turned out in decent numbers for tonight's clash - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

06:44 PM BST

06:37 PM BST

Tonight's winner will play. . .

England, who avoided making it three northern hemisphere Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeats in a row as they beat FIji 30-24 in Marseille to reach the last four.

Captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points to lead England in a gripping quarter-final victory, as the Pacific Islanders threatened a huge upset but were ultimately beaten by more experienced opponents.

Catch all the latest reaction from Marseille here. . .

Ben Earl

Marcus Smith

Danny Care -

06:29 PM BST

South Africa team news: Libbok gets the nod

South Africa have named a surprise half-back pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach and only five forwards on the bench for today’s France clash.

Coach Jacques Nienaber had several selection conundrums ahead of the game at the Stade de France, with the most anticipated being the choice of fly-half, and in naming his side on Friday gave the nod to Libbok despite misgivings about his kicking ability. He is selected over Handre Pollard, who is seen as much more reliable with his kicking but not as innovative in the pivot post.

Reinach comes in for Faf de Klerk at scrum-half, with Nienaber saying he was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game.

“We selected the team that we think will give us the best opportunity to win the game on Sunday,” the coach said.

After picking seven forwards among the replacements for their last huge clash against Ireland, Nienaber has gone with a 5-3 split of forwards to backs, marking a change of approach as they look to match the attacking verve of the hosts.

How the defending champions line-up

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux.

06:27 PM BST

France team news: Dupont will start

Antoine Dupont will start for France against defending champions South Africa after recovering from surgery on a broken cheekbone in a massive boost for the hosts.

The mercurial scrum-half missed Les Bleus’ final Pool A game against Italy and while he was not needed in the 60-7 demolition of the Azzurri, the captain’s presence will offer a confidence boost and add danger to Fabien Galthie’s side.

The 26-year-old’s return, three weeks after a head-on-head collision with Namibia’s Johan Deysel sent him to hospital, pushes Maxime Lucu back onto the bench after he stood in brilliantly for Dupont alongside fly-half Matthieu Jalibert.

Galthie has opted to put six forwards instead of five on the bench as he looks to cope with the Springboks’ power and skill up front.

France won the last meeting between the two teams, 30-26 last November, while South Africa prevailed 19-15 in their last World Cup encounter, in the 1995 semi-finals.

How France line-up

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana

06:24 PM BST

What a clash of the titans!

Once the quarter-final line-up for this Rugby World Cup was set a week ago, this was the game that caught the eye. The defending champions facing the hosts, and the side tipped by many to win a first World Cup.

As scripts go, this is about as well-written as they come.

France will run out at the Stade de France this evening with an entire nation behind them. The support will be deafening but how they handle the incredible levels of expectation will go a long way to deciding this game tonight.

The return of Antoine Dupont could not have been better timed. France’s talisman is widely regarded as the best player in the world and it is hard to overestimate the impact of having a player of his pedigree back on the field.

“In these matches there is always pain, physical or mental. We have to be ready to suffer. If we’re not ready for this, we won’t go where we want to go,” Dupont said.

“It [the injury] shows that I’ve gained experience and that I know how to adapt to the opponent and to what’s in front of me.

“If there’s less space in front of me, it’s because there’s more elsewhere. We have to adapt to what’s on offer and look for space wherever we can find it.

South Africa’s build-up thas been dominated by a debate about who should start at fly half. Manie Libbok retains the jersey this evening, despite calls for 2019 World Cup winner Handre Pollard to return to the side.

These two sides met in a bruising encounter in Marseille last November, in which France came out victorious by a mere four points.

“We’re expecting the same kind of match. We know the South African style,” France flanker Charles Ollivon said.

“Once they’re in the game, they just keep rolling out the steamroller. They’re not going to change. We’ll be ready.”