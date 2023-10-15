France v South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates as Antoine Dupont makes stunning return

France face South Africa in a thrilling quarter-final match-up at the Stade de France this evening to round out the last-eight weekend at the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa have won seven of their last eight matches with France, however, their only loss in those matches was their most recent encounter when France won in Marseille in November 2022.

Les Bleus have triumphed in a staggering 27 out of 28 fixtures at home of late but the defending World Cup champion Springboks will provide strong competition in Paris. France progressed to the quarter-finals unbeaten, including New Zealand’s first-ever Rugby World Cup pool-stage loss on the opening night, while the Springboks lost only one match in Pool B to Ireland.

France captain Antoine Dupont makes a return to the side only two weeks after surgery on his fractured cheekbone and both sides have promised a physical encounter in Paris.

Follow all the action from Paris, get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds right here and tips for this match here:

Rugby World Cup 2023: France vs South Africa

France face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Kick-off is at 8pm BST at the Stade de France with coverage on ITV1

Antoine Dupont makes a return after surgery for a fractured cheekbone two weeks ago

France looking to record back-to-back wins over Springboks after success in Marseille last November

South Africa team news

17:52 , Luke Baker

In a minor surprise, Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Faf de Klerk at scrum-half with Manie Libbok keeping hold of the No 10 jersey, despite an expectation that the experience and superior goal-kicking of Handre Pollard might be preferred.

De Klerk and Pollard are both on the bench in a more conventional 5-3 split of forwards to back, eschewing the controversial 7-1 split from earlier in the tournament.

Lineups

South Africa XV: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Story continues

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.

France team news

17:41 , Luke Baker

France received a huge boost with news that talismanic captain Antoine Dupont is fit enough to be named as the starting scrum half.

Dupont – who is the face of the home World Cup in France – has been sidelined since suffering a fractured cheekbone in France’s pool stage win over Namibia, with fears that he would be ruled out of the tournament. France make no other changes to their starting XV with Maxime Lucu, Dupont’s deputy, dropping to the bench.

France XV: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Yoram Moefana

When is France vs South Africa and how can I watch it?

17:28 , Luke Baker

When is France vs South Africa?

The quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 15th October at Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 7.15pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is France vs South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

17:17 , Luke Baker

The hosts France take on defending World Cup champions South Africa in a mouthwatering fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The Springboks have won seven of the last eight Tests against France but fell to a dramatic defeat in their last meeting in Marseille last November.

This match will be only the second time the two sides have faced each other at a World Cup, the first being in 1995 when they met in the semi-finals. South Africa, the hosts of that tournament, beat France 19-15 to progress to the final where they would be crowned champions for the first.

France are unbeaten at this World Cup heading into the match, while South Africa suffered a loss to Ireland in the pool stages. The winner will face either England or Fiji in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Is France vs South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

France vs South Africa - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:08 , The Independent

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Welcome

Thursday 12 October 2023 17:42 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of France vs South Africa in Paris!

Defending champions South Africa will hope to get back to winning ways against France while Fabien Galthié’s side look to maintain their winning run at home.

Follow along for live updates as they happen.