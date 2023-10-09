France v South Africa: Antoine Dupont returns to training before Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Antoine Dupont is set to return for the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup

France captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to return to full training before his side's World Cup quarter-final against South Africa on Sunday.

Dupont has not played since suffering a broken cheekbone during the hosts' 96-0 victory over Namibia on 21 September.

The 2021 World Rugby player of the year had surgery after the injury, which was caused by a head-on tackle.

France's medical director Bruno Boussagol said they would not take "the slightest risk" with the scrum-half.

The team's coaching staff had said that the surgeon's clearance was key to 26-year-old's possible participation in Sunday's match against the Springboks.

Dupont - who is yet to lose a home Test match as skipper - will have the final say over whether he is fit enough to be considered for selection, according to the French rugby federation.

The scrum-half was originally cleared to resume "progressive physical activity" after his surgery, but can now take part in full training alongside his team-mates.

"The contact and stepping it up in training will be done pretty rapidly, we have three days to test him and to see his reaction," Boussagol said.

"It is unthinkable that we would take the slightest risk to bring Antoine back prematurely into the team unless he is in full possession of all his capabilities.

"The mending of the bone is progressing normally and that is why the surgeon gave the green light [for training]."

Boussagol said Dupont has been considering wearing a scrum cap for this weekend's game.

"We're working on it, he's already tried that type of protection," Boussagol said.

"There are two aspects that are essential with wearing a scrum cap: his vision nor his hearing can't be affected by it.

"There's a lot of noise in the stadium and Antoine communicates a lot."

Maxime Lucu started at scrum-half in France's 60-7 victory over Italy on Friday with Dupont watching from the stands.

Dupont was also voted Six Nations player of the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

France have won all of their matches so far during this World Cup, including an impressive victory over New Zealand in the tournament's opening game.