France v Scotland, Six Nations 2023 live: score and latest updates

Kick-off at 3pm GMT

03:16 PM

TRY! DUMORTIER!

This is looking pretty ugly for Scotland already. Steyn accidentally kicks a ball on the ground right to Dupont, and then the French are off. Playing the ball from right to left with Ntamack drawing the Scottish defender before passing to Dumortier to get over in the corner.

The French don't manage to convert, which will be of some relief to the travelling supporters.

03:12 PM

RED! Scotland down to 14.

Gilchrist walks after that hit. He's potentially a little unfortunate there but it's understandable.

03:11 PM

7 mins: France 7-0 Scotland

The TMO is taking a look at a collision with Gilchrist and Fagerson both tackling with their shoulders. It looks worse on replay than in real time but we're surely going to see a red here.

03:09 PM

6 mins: France 7-0 Scotland

That really was sensational rugby and this already looks ominous for the Scots.

03:07 PM

TRY! NTAMACK!

France force themselves down to the Scottish line and forwards take turns to get over, but they can't quite manage it. The referee signals that a penalty is coming but the French can taste blood, they play quickly out to the left and Ntamack gets over the line to score.

Ramos nails the conversion.

03:05 PM

2 mins: France 0-0 Scotland

A Scottish lineout sees play move across the pitch, the French win it back before a kick to Russell, who offloads to Van der Merwe and the hosts win a penalty on the ground.

03:03 PM

Charles Richardson checks in from Paris

The French are up for this. They have waited two rounds for their first taste of Six Nations action and the Stade de France, even with a chilly winter breeze, is rocking. The huge flag - "United by a dream" - is unveiled on the pitch. Whether that "dream" is Six Nations or World Cup glory is irrelevant - it is indicative of the ambition in the country.

As the teams enter, all eyes will be on that battle at fly-half where Finn Russell and Romain Ntamack face off. Now, the anthems; then, the glory.

03:01 PM

We're off!

Scotland kick the ball high and into French hands.

03:00 PM

Anthem chat

Scotland belt out Flower of Scotland before a rousing rendition of La Marseillaise from the hosts. Both great anthems but you can't help but love the French anthem when it's sung so passionately by so many.

02:55 PM

The players emerge

The players are out and we're getting ready for the anthems.

02:52 PM

Just 10 minutes to go

We're almost ready to get underway with 10 minutes until we get underway here. The fans are certainly ready to rumble, so grab a drink or a bite to eat and get ready.

02:50 PM

Everyone's favourite immature car is ready

02:48 PM

Shaun Edwards, French defence coach

The fact that Scotland were the only team to have beaten us here in the last three years, that is a huge part of [the importance of this game]. We want to regain momentum. We went 14 games unbeaten. We made nearly 250 tackles [versus Ireland] but there were one or two tries we could have stopped. With the discipline, having made all those tackles, we only gave away five penalties. We’re back to being one of the most disciplined teams in world rugby.

02:44 PM

Weather update

Temperatures are ice cold at six degrees but there are clear skies overhead, the wind could potentially be an issue though but hopefully we'll see some champagne rugby.

02:21 PM

The teams

Hamish Watson replaces his Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie in the only change to Scotland's starting XV for today's Guinness Six Nations showdown with France in Paris.

Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the majority of the team that began the emphatic victory over Wales at BT Murrayfield a fortnight ago, but Crosbie has dropped out of the 23-man squad altogether.

Watson, a member of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad, has been a regular starter for the national team but sat out the opening two matches against Wales and England as he had been short of game time since the autumn due to concussion issues.

Changes were always expected to be kept a minimum, although it had been speculated that Blair Kinghorn, who came off the bench against the Welsh to make a positive, try-scoring impact, might get the nod over Stuart Hogg who was forced off early with a head injury.

Hogg has been passed fit to play, however, and the Exeter full-back retains the No 15 jersey, with Kinghorn again listed among the substitutes.

Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price and Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner, who have not been in the match-day 23 for either Six Nations match, have both been named among the replacements.

Price, a regular starter throughout Townsend's reign, was a notable omission for the first two matches of the campaign after a dip in form, but he has been restored to the squad at the expense of his fellow Glasgow scrum-half George Horne, who drops out.

Gloucester centre Chris Harris, another regular of recent seasons, has not made the 23 after being a substitute in the first two matches.

Team details

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

-----

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z. Fagerson, R. Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M. Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, WP Nel, J. Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn.

02:11 PM

'We know what to expect from Russell'

Raphael Ibanez insists France are prepared for the threat of Scotland talisman Finn Russell as they bid to get their Guinness Six Nations challenge back on track following defeat to Ireland last time out.

The French team manager feels the fact many of Les Bleus' players are familiar with the 30-year-old, who plays his club rugby in Paris with Racing 92, can help keep him in check at Stade de France today.

"Our players know him well because they have played against him, and some have played with him so they know exactly what to expect," said Ibanez. "He is a very talented player."

France suffered their first defeat since July 2021 when they lost to Ireland a fortnight ago, and Ibanez is hoping that home advantage can help them halt the Scots' perfect start.

"Scotland have done so well in the first two games so we're well aware of the danger and the talent in their team and the confidence they've got," he said.

"But we're playing in Paris and it's been three and a half months since we last played here, so we're delighted to play against such a good team in front of our fans."

Captain Antoine Dupont has called on his French colleagues to prove the Ireland defeat was merely a blip and not a sign that his side have lost their way after a flawless run through 2022.

"All series are made to end one day," he said. "Ireland are the number one team in the world at the moment.

"We lost and we should have done better, but there is nothing catastrophic. We are not going to reset everything and revolutionise what we have done so far. We just have to do it better.

"We are in a state of mind that we have not known for almost two years now, but we've been in this situation before and we've been able to bounce back."