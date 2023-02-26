Ethan Dumortier scores a try for France – France v Scotland, Six Nations 2023 live: score and latest updates - Franck Fife/AFP

04:49 PM

78 mins: France 25-21 Scotland

Scotland have a chance. The ball is turned over and it's in Scottish hands. Two minutes left on the clock and they need to go the length of the field. You can't look away from this one.

04:48 PM

77 mins: France 25-21 Scotland

France shape to kick for the corner but it's a bluff and they pass back inside. Play comes back though because the waterboy hadn't left the field. Now France will kick for the corner.

04:46 PM

75 mins: France 25-21 Scotland

Oh no. Brown overthrows at the lineout and it falls into French hands. They're off to the races with Ramos tearing down the left wing. They're back within touching distance of that Scottish try line. Disastrous stuff for the Scots, with the clock running down.

04:45 PM

73 mins: France 25-21 Scotland

Scotland win a penalty just as France were building momentum. France are off their feet at the breakdown. Time for a breather and for Scotland to get themselves into the lead.

04:41 PM

70 mins: France 25-21 Scotland

La Marseillaise is being sung from the stands. The French fans are really doing their bit to help the team get across the line.

04:40 PM

69 mins: France 25-21 Scotland

France make changes to steel up the team, who look shellshocked. They're on the ropes and the crowd know it.

France vs Scotland - Getty

04:38 PM

TRY! RUSSELL!

Of course it was Russell. We've seen some magic from the flyhalf today and he the score his performance deserved, with the ball having been released from the back of that Scottish scrum. He adds the points too and the Scots are back in it.

04:36 PM

65 mins: France 25-14 Scotland

Scotland win a penalty but they continue to play and why wouldn't they, it's house money. They get close but can't quite get over the line, with Russell chipping the ball over the French defence but they manage to get to it. Play goes back for the penalty and the Scots have another scrum on the five metre line.

04:34 PM

63 mins: France 25-14 Scotland

Scotland have a scrum on France's five metre line. Can they get themselves back into this?

04:32 PM

61 mins: France 25-14 Scotland

The ball, as always, ends up in the hands of Russell who elects for a grubber kick over the try-line but it goes out. Bad decision making from the enigmatic 10.

04:30 PM

60 mins: France 25-14 Scotland

Scotland win a penalty but decide to go for the five metre scrum rather than what would have been a very easy three points. Scotland take this opportunity to change their front line and bring on some fresh legs.

04:26 PM

57 mins: France 25-14 Scotland

Penalty! Richie Gray is off his feet and France have an easy penalty to give themselves a cushion. Ramos does the business.

04:24 PM

54 mins: France 22-14 Scotland

France win their scrum around 25 metres from the Scottish line on the right flank. They play the ball from right to left and get within touching distance. Dumortier wriggles free and jinks his way to the line but he's held up. It looked like he was a cert to score a second try of the afternoon.

Brilliant defence from Scotland and White in particular, who was key there.

04:21 PM

52 mins: France 22-14 Scotland

Scotland's mauling has been sensational and they make ground yet again but a pass gets knocked on within metres of the French line and lets them off the hook. France clear but it feels like Scotland have a real chance here.

04:19 PM

50 mins: France 22-14 Scotland

Scotland have a line out just into the French half. We have a quick breather after a frantic passage of play with Russell struggling to catch a French kick, but just about saving it and then Hogg chasing down his own kick to put pressure on France.

04:17 PM

TRY! JONES!

Jones gets himself over the line to score. He was brilliant in the build up, smashing his way past tacklers. The ball is on the French line and Scotland play it to the blindside and Jones scores his second. It's converted by Russell and Scotland might just be back in this.

France vs Scotland - Reuters

04:15 PM

45 mins: France 22-7 Scotland

France get pinged for coming into the maul from the side and Scotland get up field.

04:13 PM

43 mins: France 22-7 Scotland

France win their own scrum after a knock-on by Van der Merwe and Dupont kicks it deep downfield and out. Scottish lineout in their own half to come.

04:10 PM

41 mins: France 22-7 Scotland

I've been reminded on Twitter that none of this French team are from Champagne, so technically I should be calling this sparking wine rugby. It doesn't have much of a ring to it, even if it's factually correct. More suggestions please.

04:08 PM

We're back!

The second half restarts with Scotland getting possession. If this half can be anything like the first we're in for a treat.

04:02 PM

Charles Richardson's half-time analysis from the Stade de France

When Grant Gilchrist was correctly sent off in the seventh minute for a hulking shoulder to the head of Anthony Jelonch, one sensed that another card was needed - with France about to take a 14-0 lead - to even things up. Enter Mohamed Haouas. The French tighthead, sent off in this fixture in 2020 for punching Jamie Ritchie - a moment which contributed to England claiming the Six Nations title at France's expense - duly obliged with a particularly bone-headed shoulder charge to the head of Ben White. It was unintentional but it was reckless and, ultimately, dim-witted and he deserved his marching orders. At that moment, you sensed Scotland might push on but the visitors have struggled to contain France's power - and struggled to slow them down. The ruck speed for France's opening try was frightening and, when that arsenal come at you that quickly, it is nigh-on impossible to stop. Scotland need a foothold - something to make them believe - very early in this second half.

04:01 PM

French dominance

26 - @FranceRugby haven't trailed at halftime in any of their last 26 home matches, going into the break ahead on 24 occasions and level twice; the last time they trailed on home soil after 40 minutes was against Ireland in 2018. Frontrunners. pic.twitter.com/wZeCRVGdZ4 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 26, 2023

04:00 PM

What a first 40

We were treated to a real spectacle of rugby in that first 40 minutes. I've already written champagne rugby a number of times in this liveblog, which gives an indication of just how good it's been. We've seen some magic from both Russell and Dupont, who are showing why they're two of the best, and most exciting, players around.

03:53 PM

Halftime: France 22-7 Scotland

Well, well, well the crowd do not like that. A deep kick from Ntamack is chased down with Jones getting tackled into touch. France try a quick lineout and then run over the line to score.

It doesn't count though! The ref had already blown for halftime, with the clock just hitting the 40 minute mark when Jones went out. Cue a lot of jeers from the French crowd.

03:50 PM

35 mins: France 22-7 Scotland

French have the put-in at the scrum after a forward pass, with Scotland looking to find Hogg out wide, with the fullback in a menacing position to go one-on-one with Ramos.

03:47 PM

35 mins: France 22-7 Scotland

France turn the ball over and win a penalty. That gives Ramos a chance to add another three points with boot and he duly obliges, splitting the posts and extending the host's lead.

03:45 PM

31 mins: France 19-7 Scotland

He is human after all, Dupont slices the ball when kicking. A welcome relief after this intense period of the game.

France vs Scotland - PA

03:44 PM

30 mins: France 19-7 Scotland

France are deep in Scottish territory once again and Ntamack attempts the drop goal but it's a poor effort and France can't extend their lead.

03:41 PM

28 mins: France 19-7 Scotland

France work their way down towards the Scottish line, with Hogg ripping the ball out from French hands and turning it over. Some of the French play as they marched the ball downfield was just incredible to watch. This has been some opening half hour.

03:38 PM

TRY! JONES!

They're back in it. The Scottish lineout is won on the left. They play it centrally and who else but that man Finn Russell, who delivers a beautiful flat pass to Jones to dives over the line. A majestic pass from the Scottish flyhalf who is playing some champagne rugby. Russell adds the extras.

"Scotland playing with ambition!



Russell - Jones = TRYYYY🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



How do you sum this game up so far?#GuinnessSixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/O6TCjaETMe — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 26, 2023

03:36 PM

24 mins: France 19-0 Scotland

Great defence from France, with Scotland camped on their line. A beautiful offload from Russell to Steyn doesn't get the Scot in, but then Scotland go again but it's held up. The Scots have a penalty though.

03:34 PM

23 mins: France 19-0 Scotland

Some magic from Russell who breaks the French line after a peach of a dummy and bursts towards the posts. They play it out to their right with Van der Merwe knocked into touch just as he reached the line.

France vs Scotland - Getty

03:32 PM

22 mins: France 19-0 Scotland

Scotland are in French territory again but that last try will be a real gut punch. The visitors were having a purple patch and it really felt like they were close to getting back into the match. Getting something from this game now will require a lot of guts. Can they do it?

03:30 PM

TRY! RAMOS!

No sooner had I written that a try was coming and it did, but for the other team. A poor pass from Russell get's picked off by Ramos and the fullback runs the length of the pitch to further the French lead. Ramos then converts his own try.

𝐕𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒, 𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒! 🧨@FranceRugby fullback Thomas Ramos with a speedy intercept try in Paris. #FRAvSCO pic.twitter.com/LkOuDAL9PS — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 26, 2023

03:28 PM

19 mins: France 12-0 Scotland

Scotland deep in French territory again, it feels like a try is coming.

03:27 PM

17 mins: France 12-0 Scotland

Zander Fagerson dives for the line after a lovely maul but the ball slips from his hands as he goes to ground. It's just short of the line and it's a knock-on. France to boot it out here, with Scotland ready to attack them once again.

03:25 PM

16 mins: France 12-0 Scotland

Scotland win a penalty with Russell kicking it out for another lineout. The Scots aren't content with three points, they smell blood.

03:24 PM

15 mins: France 12-0 Scotland

White clears the ball with his boot after Scotland win their lineout and a kicking battle ensues with Russell nailing the 50-22 and Scotland are down within 10 of the French line.

03:22 PM

RED! France now down to 14

Absolutely shambolic from Mohamed Haouas. The French prop rightly sees red for what was a clear targeting of Ben White's head. Moronic to be so hot-headed in a game that France had full control over. We're back at level teams each, so this game might not be dead afterall.

2 - #FRAvSCO is just the 2nd #GuinnessSixNations match to see two players get sent off after France v Italy in 2014 (Rizzo, Slimani), while Mohammed Haouas is the 1st player to be red carded more than once in the Championship, having also been sent off v Scotland in 2020. Mist. pic.twitter.com/WF03dNjqlG — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 26, 2023

03:19 PM

12 mins: France 12-0 Scotland

It looks like Scotland have a penalty just a matter of metres to the French line. The TMO is taking a look at a potential red card here that would even it up.

03:16 PM

TRY! DUMORTIER!

This is looking pretty ugly for Scotland already. Steyn accidentally kicks a ball on the ground right to Dupont, and then the French are off. Playing the ball from right to left with Ntamack drawing the Scottish defender before passing to Dumortier to get over in the corner.

The French don't manage to convert, which will be of some relief to the travelling supporters.

03:12 PM

RED! Scotland down to 14.

Gilchrist walks after that hit. He's potentially a little unfortunate there but it's understandable.

France vs Scotland - Getty

03:11 PM

7 mins: France 7-0 Scotland

The TMO is taking a look at a collision with Gilchrist and Fagerson both tackling with their shoulders. It looks worse on replay than in real time but we're surely going to see a red here.

03:09 PM

6 mins: France 7-0 Scotland

That really was sensational rugby and this already looks ominous for the Scots.

03:07 PM

TRY! NTAMACK!

France force themselves down to the Scottish line and forwards take turns to get over, but they can't quite manage it. The referee signals that a penalty is coming but the French can taste blood, they play quickly out to the left and Ntamack gets over the line to score.

Ramos nails the conversion.

03:05 PM

2 mins: France 0-0 Scotland

A Scottish lineout sees play move across the pitch, the French win it back before a kick to Russell, who offloads to Van der Merwe and the hosts win a penalty on the ground.

03:03 PM

Charles Richardson checks in from Paris

The French are up for this. They have waited two rounds for their first taste of Six Nations action and the Stade de France, even with a chilly winter breeze, is rocking. The huge flag - "United by a dream" - is unveiled on the pitch. Whether that "dream" is Six Nations or World Cup glory is irrelevant - it is indicative of the ambition in the country. As the teams enter, all eyes will be on that battle at fly-half where Finn Russell and Romain Ntamack face off. Now, the anthems; then, the glory.

03:01 PM

We're off!

Scotland kick the ball high and into French hands.

03:00 PM

Anthem chat

Scotland belt out Flower of Scotland before a rousing rendition of La Marseillaise from the hosts. Both great anthems but you can't help but love the French anthem when it's sung so passionately by so many.

02:55 PM

The players emerge

The players are out and we're getting ready for the anthems.

02:52 PM

Just 10 minutes to go

We're almost ready to get underway with 10 minutes until we get underway here. The fans are certainly ready to rumble, so grab a drink or a bite to eat and get ready.

France vs Scotland - Getty

02:50 PM

Everyone's favourite immature car is ready

02:48 PM

Shaun Edwards, French defence coach

The fact that Scotland were the only team to have beaten us here in the last three years, that is a huge part of [the importance of this game]. We want to regain momentum. We went 14 games unbeaten. We made nearly 250 tackles [versus Ireland] but there were one or two tries we could have stopped. With the discipline, having made all those tackles, we only gave away five penalties. We’re back to being one of the most disciplined teams in world rugby.

02:44 PM

Weather update

Temperatures are ice cold at six degrees but there are clear skies overhead, the wind could potentially be an issue though but hopefully we'll see some champagne rugby.

France vs. Scotland - Getty

02:21 PM

The teams

Hamish Watson replaces his Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie in the only change to Scotland's starting XV for today's Guinness Six Nations showdown with France in Paris.

Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the majority of the team that began the emphatic victory over Wales at BT Murrayfield a fortnight ago, but Crosbie has dropped out of the 23-man squad altogether.

Watson, a member of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad, has been a regular starter for the national team but sat out the opening two matches against Wales and England as he had been short of game time since the autumn due to concussion issues.

Changes were always expected to be kept a minimum, although it had been speculated that Blair Kinghorn, who came off the bench against the Welsh to make a positive, try-scoring impact, might get the nod over Stuart Hogg who was forced off early with a head injury.

Hogg has been passed fit to play, however, and the Exeter full-back retains the No 15 jersey, with Kinghorn again listed among the substitutes.

Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price and Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner, who have not been in the match-day 23 for either Six Nations match, have both been named among the replacements.

Price, a regular starter throughout Townsend's reign, was a notable omission for the first two matches of the campaign after a dip in form, but he has been restored to the squad at the expense of his fellow Glasgow scrum-half George Horne, who drops out.

Gloucester centre Chris Harris, another regular of recent seasons, has not made the 23 after being a substitute in the first two matches.

Team details

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

-----

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z. Fagerson, R. Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M. Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, WP Nel, J. Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn.

02:11 PM

'We know what to expect from Russell'

Raphael Ibanez insists France are prepared for the threat of Scotland talisman Finn Russell as they bid to get their Guinness Six Nations challenge back on track following defeat to Ireland last time out.

The French team manager feels the fact many of Les Bleus' players are familiar with the 30-year-old, who plays his club rugby in Paris with Racing 92, can help keep him in check at Stade de France today.

"Our players know him well because they have played against him, and some have played with him so they know exactly what to expect," said Ibanez. "He is a very talented player."

France suffered their first defeat since July 2021 when they lost to Ireland a fortnight ago, and Ibanez is hoping that home advantage can help them halt the Scots' perfect start.

"Scotland have done so well in the first two games so we're well aware of the danger and the talent in their team and the confidence they've got," he said.

"But we're playing in Paris and it's been three and a half months since we last played here, so we're delighted to play against such a good team in front of our fans."

Captain Antoine Dupont has called on his French colleagues to prove the Ireland defeat was merely a blip and not a sign that his side have lost their way after a flawless run through 2022.

"All series are made to end one day," he said. "Ireland are the number one team in the world at the moment.

"We lost and we should have done better, but there is nothing catastrophic. We are not going to reset everything and revolutionise what we have done so far. We just have to do it better.

"We are in a state of mind that we have not known for almost two years now, but we've been in this situation before and we've been able to bounce back."