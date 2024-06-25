France v Poland LIVE: Euro 2024 score as Lewandowski hands Les Bleus early warning on Mbappe return

France take on Poland in a Group D decider at Euro 2024, with Kylian Mbappe looking to return to the pitch with his mask after missing the draw with Netherlands.

Les Bleus survived a controversial VAR decision as they settled for a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, leaving both sides with four points. It means France and the Netherlands, who taken on Austria in Group D, are already through to the last-16 and now face a race to top the group and earn a more favourable path to the Berlin final.

Didier Deschamps will be hoping for an improved performance against Poland, who are already out of contention following a 3-1 defeat to Austria. France missed Mbappe in the Netherlands stalemate, with the fitness of their captain dominating headlines once again ahead of the final match in the group. Mbappe has returned to full training after breaking his nose in the opening win over Austria.

Follow live scores and updates as France take on Poland looking to beat Netherlands and Austria to top spot, while you can also follow updates from the other key clash in Group D here

France vs Poland LIVE: Latest Euro 2024 updates

KICK OFF!

France are already through and looking to top the group, while Poland are out

Kylian Mbappe starts on return from injury with forward expected to wear mask

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Poland XI: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Syzmanski, Zielinski, Moder, Zalewski; Urbanski, Lewandowski

Group D as it stands: 1. AUT 6pts; 2. FRA 5pts; 3. NED 4pts; POL 1pt

France 0-0 Poland, 37 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sore one for Kacper Urbanksi as Dayot Upamecano plants one of his big Size 13s down on the Poland forward’s foot. He’s up and amongst things again without requiring treatment, and soon back inside his box as a deflected effort earns France a corner.

A bit of pinball in the area ends with the ball bouncing within swinging distance of William Saliba. A right-footed hook is executed elegantly enough but sends the ball a couple of yards over the top.

France 0-0 Poland, 34 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital touch from William Saliba! Robert Lewandowski is left all alone in the France box and directs his header towards the far corner. It looks bound for the back of the net but for a faint brush of Saliba’s boot, a flick that goes unspotted by the referee to Lewandowski’s frustration.

France 0-0 Poland, 32 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kylian Mbappe keeps the flow going in a France move that builds to the edge of the Poland box, but Jules Kounde can’t connect with those ahead of him.

France 0-0 Poland, 29 minutes

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players pause for a Uefa-mandated drinks break, with the temperature nudging up towards 30 degrees on a balmy evening in Dortmund. Didier Deshamps offers some tactical instruction to Adrien Rabiot, who has had a slightly untidy start.

France 0-0 Poland, 27 minutes

17:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dayot Upamecano comes clattering across into Sebastian Szymanski, sending the ball careering into the hoardings and Szymanski into some unexpected acrobatics. Firm but entirely fair from the defender.

France 0-0 Poland, 25 minutes

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A smart foul from Nicola Zalewski, tugging back Kylian Mbappe with the France captain accelerating away from the wing-back and little cover beyond him. He’s booked, rightly.

Bradley Barcola then wins a corner off the thigh of Jan Bednarek. A good pace to this contest so far.

France 0-0 Poland, 23 minutes

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poland are posing plenty of threat, too. Both French centre-halves are forced into diving defensive headers as they are tested aerially.

France 0-0 Poland, 22 minutes

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ousmane Dembele has been France’s primary attacking threat so far, though. A neat nutmeg has him again advancing into the Poland box before he is squeezeed out. The 27-year-old of course had a short stint at Dortmund before joining Barcelona in 2017.

France 0-0 Poland, 19 minutes

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It should be 1-0! N’Golo Kante pilfers possession inside his own half and sparks a quick break, the front three shuttling and shuffling ahead of him. Kante picks Ousmane Dembele to his right, slotting in the forward, but his shot is straight at Lukasz Skorupski, spreading himself smartly.

France 0-0 Poland, 17 minutes

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jakub Moder’s 30-yarder is rather more ambitious - and ugly. Troubling only the pigeons in the rafters.

France 0-0 Poland, 14 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance for Poland! It’s comfortable gain for Mike Maignan but Kacper Urbanski might reflect he should have made more of his left-footed effort after a corner kick bounced kindly to him.

France 0-0 Poland, 13 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are still no goals in Dortmund, though, unlike in the other game in the group...

France 0-0 Poland, 10 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Top save! Lukasz Skorupski thrusts his right foot in the way of a Theo Hernandez drive that looks destined for the corner after the left-back arrives with thunderous intent on to a cut-back. France beginning to really build some pressure.

France 0-0 Poland, 10 minutes

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dembele is busy in these opening skirmishes. He burns a lumbering Pawel Dawidowicz to get into a crossing position, though prods his attempt at finding a team mate much too close to Lukasz Skorupski.

France 0-0 Poland, 8 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kylian Mbappe peels out to the left and drops a little deeper, getting himself on the ball. A dart infield allows him to connect with Ousmane Dembele, but an attempted return is cut out.

France 0-0 Poland, 7 minutes

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first save for Mike Maignan, down well to his left to hold a Piotr Zielinski scudder from 25 yards.

France 0-0 Poland, 6 minutes

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Where was the man attacking it? A brilliant ball in from Ousmane Dembele pitches all of five yards out in the centre of the goal, but there’s not a Frenchman in sight to try and direct it home. Poland watch it bounce behind.

France 0-0 Poland, 5 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sharp work from Bradley Barcola to get to the byline. He draws a corner out of Jakub Moder as the French fans rise in anticipation.

France 0-0 Poland, 3 minutes

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poland settle into their shape, five across the back with France taking early control of possession. It’s a 4-3-3 for France with Aurelien Tchouameni sitting in the midfield trio.

France 0-0 Poland, 2 minutes

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A nervy moment, in contrast, for Lukasz Skorupski, panicking briefly having seemingly underhit a pass to Pawel Dawidowicz. Mbappe can’t quite nip in with goal agape.

France 0-0 Poland, 1 minute

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A calm start from Mike Maignan, trotting across to take an aimless long ball from Poland on his toe, settling things down before launching long in the direction of Bradley Barcola. Barcola has started to Kylian Mbappe’s left, Ousmane Dembele to the France captain’s right.

KICK OFF!

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France vs Poland is underway in Dortmund!

France vs Poland

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, here we go. A win may well be a must for France if they wish to top the group. What impact will Kylian Mbappe have on his return? He exchanges pennants with mask in hand.

France vs Poland

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sun is shining in Dortmund, which hasn’t always been true at this tournament. Plenty of French and Polish fans have crossed the border to fill the stands at the ever impressive Westfalenstadion.

Italian officials tonight, led by referee Marco Guida and VAR Massimiliano Irrati.

France vs Poland

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What level will Poland reach tonight? You would hope that they don’t simply roll over for France, even with their route out of the group closed off. Tonight feels a good chance for Kacper Urbanski to impress after the teenager’s breakthrough campaign in Serie A as the nation perhaps begins to consider life after Robert Lewandowski in what could well be the striker’s European Championship farewell.

France vs Poland

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France vs Poland

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And here’s where you can follow along with all of the goings on in the group’s other game, with the Netherlands eyeing top spot. Chris Wilson will be your guiding voice through it - flick it up on another tab and bounce between us as we hurtle towards the knockout rounds.

Group D permutations

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here is a reminder of all of the permutations you need to know ahead of Group D’s denouement:

France vs Poland

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lukasz Skorupski had a fine season helping Bologna into next season’s Champions League, and earns a start in goal ahead of Wojciech Szczesny. It was thought that this might be Szczesny’s last game for his country, though reports in Poland now suggest that he may plough on with a move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia apparently imminent.

France vs Poland

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plenty of intrigue around those France changes. Didier Deschamps has gone for a bit of club chemistry up front, uniting Paris Saint-Germain’s forward trio, who should offer plenty of dynamism with a more industrious midfield behind.

Poland team news: Wojciech Szczesny left out

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A change in goal for Poland with Lukasz Skorupski preferred to Wojciech Szczesny.

Poland XI: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Syzmanski, Zielinski, Moder, Zalewski; Urbanski, Lewandowski

France team news: Kylian Mbappe starts

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big news for France: Kylian Mbappe is fit to start. The forward returns to the French side to face Poland with Bradley Barcola also brought in to the front line.

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann close in on French record

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Provided both are involved this evening, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann will make their 14th appearance at a European Championship for France. Only Lilian Thuram (16) and Hugo Lloris (15) have featured more times for the nation at the tournament.

Can Poland perk up after tough tournament?

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poland’s elimination from Euro 2024 was confirmed after the second round of fixtures. Despite playing well in patches against both the Netherlands and Austria, they just haven’t looked like having nearly enough quality or cohesion to escape a tough group - avoiding total disaster and retaining respectability will be the aim tonight. Too often, sides already out produce limp performances in their final game to exit meekly, but you wonder whether the fact that there are a couple of retirees in the ranks will lift Poland this evening.

They may count on some support from the Dortmund crowd given the distinguished service both Jakub Blaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek gave to the club that call this ground home. The pair are both set to be in the stadium working on Polish TV and are sure for the warmest of welcomes.

France have been poor at Euro 2024 - so why are they judged differently to England?

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is no doubting that the French have failed to fire so far at Euro 2024, a member of their squad yet to register at the tournament. After a lacklustre showing in Kylian Mbappe’s absence against the Netherlands, Karl Matchett explores the narrative around Didier Deschamps’ side:

Euro 2024 Golden Boot standings

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And here’s a reminder of which players are off to strong scoring starts at the tournament:

Euro 2024 fixtures: Schedule, results and kick-off times

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Need a refresher of all of the action so far and the schedule for the knockout rounds to come? Our big fixture guide will have you covered throughout the rest of Euro 2024 as we near the pointy end of the tournament.

Robert Lewandowski warns Kylian Mbappe over mask

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Robert Lewandowski sported a protective mask after suffering a facial injury while at Bayern Munich in 2015, and can thus offer some advice on what the Frenchman can expect if he does, as expected, don one while featuring tonight.

“It’s tough, especially for strikers who move around the penalty box,” Lewandowski cautioned. “I remember well that I had problems to react and to see the ball and the opponents.”

France vs Poland: Robert Lewandowski hints at continuing international career

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poland‘s Robert Lewandowski has no intention of retiring from international football after his side’s disappointing Euro 2024 campaign and is ready to play a full 90 minutes against France tonight.

With Poland having little but pride to play for in their final game, having become the first team to be eliminated from the European Championship on Friday, there were questions about the 35-year-old Lewandowski’s international future.

Midfielder Kamil Grosicki, 36, has announced the France match will be his last for Poland, while 34-year-old goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly said he plans to retire from international duty after Euro 2024.

But Lewandowski -- Poland‘s most capped player and all-time record goalscorer, with 82 goals in 151 appearances -- insisted he wants to continue and play alongside a new generation of Polish footballers.

“I’m 36 years old soon. A lot of people will be wondering how long I will play for, but I still have that fire inside of me and no one from outside will be able to affect my decision,” he told reporters on Monday.

“One day, maybe I’ll wake up and think maybe it’s time to think about retiring from international duty. But today I feel and I see that this team has a future, that despite this European Championship we have built something here.

“We have constructed something here. I see the potential in this team. I see a lot of young players emerging.”

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Last time out: Robert Lewandowski had the air of a man contemplating what might have been and considering what comes next, wrote The Independent’s Richard Jolly in Berlin .

When the final whistle blew, he ran his hands through his hair. He then stood in the centre of the Olympiastadion pitch, gazing into the skies. A ruminative trudge around to acknowledge the Poland fans followed.

He knew his Euro 2024 was in effect over before France and the Netherlands drew to confirm Poland’s exit. With something at stake, his competition comprised of half an hour on the pitch, bringing one booking, for a stray arm, no shots, and defeat to Austria. Lewandowski had spent the first half as a whisperer, going along the dugout to impart his wisdom. It was all he could do.

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Last time out: There’s no masking the truth from this first 0-0 of Euro 2024, wrote The Independent’s Miguel Delaney in Leipzig.

France, the true favourites, currently lack end product. It does raise doubt over whether they can end this tournament as European champions, although it only adds narrative weight to Kylian Mbappe’s eventual return from his broken nose. He forced France’s only goal of Euro 2024 so far, and that was from an Austria defender. A promising Netherlands team did have the ball in the back of the net, although that was ruled out in the game’s most debated moment.

That wasn’t to say this was a bad match. It was often enthralling, although lacked more than the finish and the tournament’s outstanding player. That real impetus wasn’t there. Some of that may have been circumstantial.

As good as the game was, and as sensational as the tournament has been as a whole, this is maybe where the flaws of the 24-team competition are revealed. It takes something from these matches between the heavyweights. They both know they have a safety net with four third-placed sides going through. That wouldn’t quite be the case if it was only two going through. There’d have been a greater tension, and maybe more output.

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

France captain Kylian Mbappe took part in a practice match on Saturday in his first competitive action since breaking his nose, scoring twice against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn, where the French are based for the European Championship.

Mbappe was named on the bench but did not play in Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in France’s second Group D game after fracturing his nose in the 1-0 win over Austria in their first game last Monday. He was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso.

Mbappe wore a mask against Padereborn’s academy players, and played in the entire match, made up of two 30-minute halves. He also contributed two assists.

The 25-year-old Mbappe had used the mask before in two training sessions ahead of the clash against the Dutch but this was the first time wearing it in a game situation.

Latest on the fitness of the France captain

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Group D

Netherlands: Like England, the Netherlands and France are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds after reaching four points after their first two games. The Dutch will be guaranteed a place in the top two if they avoid defeat to Austria, and will top the group if they win and better France’s result against Poland. They cannot finish any lower than third, with Poland already knocked out and confirmed as fourth before the final round of fixtures.

France: Can confirm their place in the top two if they avoid defeat to Poland, but Les Bleus will be looking to top the group and can do so if they win and the Netherlands don’t against Austria. If France and the Netherlands both win, it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored as the head-to-head is level.

Austria: Ralf Rangnick’s side can only finish in the top two if they defeat the Netherlands. They can go through to the last-16 even if they lose, unless they lose by four goals or more.

13:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Euro 2024 arrives at the final round of the group stage to decide who will go through to the knockouts. As well as the top two teams in each of the six groups, the four best third-placed teams will also progress to make up the last-16, with the remaining eight nations cut from the tournament.

Next up is Group C and Group D, following two dramatic conclusions to the other groups. Hungary claimed third place in Group A and sent Scotland home in the 100th minute, and the drama was matched in Group B as Italy broke Croatia hearts in the 98th minute, as the holders reached the last-16.

England are already through in Group C, while France and Netherlands are also into the last-16 in Group D, but there will be a fight for top spot in both groups as well as a scramble to finish runner-up.

France vs Poland TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online today

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Poland became the first nation to exit Euro 2024 after defeat to Austria in their second group game, and in truth they were disappointing enough in their opening encounters to not really feel as though they deserved much more.

Of course, they were hampered by Robert Lewandowski missing the first game through injury, but in truth they offered little threat anyway and head home early without contributing too much to the tournament.

France, meanwhile, will be playing in the last 16 - but they too have not exactly set matters alight, fairly poor in their penalty box play, spurning a few chances to score against Austria and Netherlands and so far only having netted once, which was an own goal.

Kylian Mbappe could return to play with a mask but for Didier Deschamps the bigger questions could come in who to give a chance to after two unimpressive outings so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted lineups

FRA - Maignan, Pavard, Konate, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Coman, Griezmann, Barcola, Giroud

POL - Szczesny, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior, D Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski, Piatek, Lewandowski

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

France are still likely to be cautious over Kylian Mbappe’s return to action following his broken nose, but it does appear he’s fine to play a part if required - albeit with a mask in place. Otherwise, Didier Deschamps’ biggest question marks are over his own selections, with France yet to score a goal themselves and not playing at full capacity. He could rotate to give some a rest and others a chance.

Poland could well shuffle their deck entirely given they are already out of the tournament and may just look to give some tournament experience to squad members. Robert Lewandowski should be fit to start but it’s too late to matter.

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the match?

France face Poland at 5pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

